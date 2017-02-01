‘NYT’ should stop hiding the truth: settlements are illegal under international law

The BBC story on Israel’s plans to build 3,000 new settlements in occupied territory characterizes the colonies correctly. Just 12 words:

“The settlements are considered illegal under international law, though Israel disputes this.”

After all, the UN Security Council just voted unanimously (with one abstention) in favor of the resolution that the settlements are a “flagrant violation of international law.”

Contrast that language with the New York Times story today, “Israel Approves Another Wave of West Bank Settlement Construction,” co-authored by new Jerusalem bureau chief Ian Fisher. It offers these milder phrases that suggest that the world has it out for Israel, once again the victim:

“World leaders have denounced the settlements in the West Bank . . .” “In a wave of new construction plans that defy the international community . . . ”

I’ll bet the Times‘s inaccurate language is imposed by editors in New York, no matter what Fisher might want to say (as I indicated yesterday). But I have a challenge for the newspaper of record. If it really thinks the “settlements” should not be illegal, it should

1) Say so on its editorial page, and tell us why; 2) and/or quote a legal expert on these matters.

Until then it should respect international law.

