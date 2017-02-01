‘NYT’ should stop hiding the truth: settlements are illegal under international law

New construction in the Ofra settlement (Photo: Philip Weiss)
  1. JohnSmith
    February 1, 2017, 4:32 pm

    Reading today’s AP story on the newly-announced Israel-sanctioned settler city of 5,500 units, my head exploded when I read Avigdor Liberman’s Facebook comments. I don’t know if he said this last week in response to the news of 2,500 units or this week in response to the news of a whole new settler city, but this is a perfect encapsulation of his mentality and its warped nature: “We are in a new period where life in Judea and Samaria is returning to normal.”

    The way anyone could say anything like this. It does really have only one meaning, doesn’t it? Palestinians=not normal?? Of course, the Palestinians have lived there for thousands of years and are probably more than anyone the genetic, legal, and moral descendants of the ancient Jews who Liberman professes to worship and honor.

  2. broadside
    February 1, 2017, 5:17 pm

    And note, James, the Times employs the exact opposite approach to “report” on Iran’s firing of a missile, creating a UN violation where none exists.

    We’re treated to this “The Trump administration condemned Iran on Wednesday for its recent test of a ballistic missile….”;

    and this: “[Michael T. Flynn], the national security adviser, said Iran’s test was the latest in a series of provocative actions that had destabilized the region and violated United Nations resolutions”;

    and this “‘The Obama administration failed to respond adequately to Iran’s malign actions,’ Mr. Flynn said”;

    and this “’You’re going to see us call them out as we said we would, and you are also going to see us act accordingly,’ Nikki R. Haley, the new United States ambassador to the United Nations, said on Tuesday”;

    and this “The United States called an urgent meeting of the Security Council on Tuesday to discuss the matter”…..

    Then finally we get to paragraph 17 of 17 paragraphs. “[Iran] has denied that its missiles can carry nuclear warheads, a view that has been supported by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which monitors parts of the execution of the nuclear agreement.”

    • Mooser
      February 1, 2017, 5:59 pm

      “broadside” I’m sure this latest missle test is just as provocative as Saddam Hussein’s aluminium tubes those many years ago. This is a whole, working missile!
      I think we can count on Gen Flynn not to over-react.

      • broadside
        February 1, 2017, 6:56 pm

        Note too, “Mooser,” that, far as I can tell, everything Trump has done has been met w opprobrium by the NY Times. Yet all of a sudden — Iran tests a missile! — and this fraudulent Administration, its pronouncements, instantly become legitimate.

  3. JLewisDickerson
    February 1, 2017, 6:25 pm

    RE: “‘NYT’ should stop hiding the truth: settlements are illegal under international law”

    MY COMMENT: Perhaps the owners of the New York Times prefer ‘creating their own reality’, as opposed to being part of the “reality-based community”*.

    * SEE: ■ Reality-based community – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reality-based_community

  4. Citizen
    February 1, 2017, 7:54 pm

    How’s the NYT’s subscriber list doing?

  5. broadside
    February 1, 2017, 8:03 pm

    Another gem from Fisher, this from an article about moving US embassy to Jerusalem, 1/29:

    “Israel considers the entire city its capital, and the Palestinians demand that East Jerusalem be the capital of a future state. No embassies are in the city. Most, including the United States Embassy, are in the commercial hub of Tel Aviv, and most world leaders say they will make no moves unless the two sides negotiate a deal on the status of Jerusalem.”

    Again, no mention of legality.

    This guy’s godawful.

  6. JWalters
    February 1, 2017, 8:46 pm

    We have to accept the fact that the people running the NYT, and Israel, are not civilized human beings. They are the latest in the long historical line of pirates, plain and simple. Admonishing them to play fair makes them laugh while they sharpen their knives. And they have the same arrogant disregard for Americans as they have for Palestinians. Blowing away thousands of Americans is no big deal to them.

  7. pabelmont
    February 1, 2017, 9:37 pm

    Bernie Sanders is quoted somewhere as saying that 90% of news media in the USA are owned by (what? I’ll guess) 10 giant corporations. So of course his campaign got no important (and only 1) newspaper recommendation and little news.

    Since no media-corporation wants to rub Israel’s nose in its dirt, it’s not a-gonna happen, not NYT, not NPR, not any of them

    Ho Hum. The revolution will have to be carried out either w/o and in spite of the corporate news media or else by co-opting those media (by production of “news events” which for whatever reasons cannot be ignored by them). It may have to be carried out w/o the courts as well.

    How is life in fascism-city?

  8. Ossinev
    February 2, 2017, 9:17 am

    “Israel considers the entire city its capital, and the Palestinians demand that East Jerusalem be the capital of a future state. No embassies are in the city. Most, including the United States Embassy, are in the commercial hub of Tel Aviv, and most world leaders say they will make no moves unless the two sides negotiate a deal on the status of Jerusalem.”

    Very cute and supremely Hasbaratic. I like the “most world leaders say ” and “negotiate a deal”. That would be de-annexation by Israel deal then? .Best of all though is “the Palestinians demand”as in they are the ones making demands/unwilling to compromise/sit down and discuss etc etc. In other words or to use Trumpspeak they are the”bad dudes” in the equation whereas the eternally victimised eternally threatened but despite it all eternally willing to achieve a peace deal on their terms Israelis are the “good dudes”

    • broadside
      February 2, 2017, 10:11 am

      “eternally victimised”

      Another thing the Times routinely does, Ossinev — often not even waiting for the body of the story, but putting it in the headline: “In response to rocket fire, Israel launches….”

      Never have I read in the Times the lede: “In response to a 50-year occupation that has seen his family killed, his home bulldozed, and his livelihood destroyed, a Palestinian man stabbed three Israelis on a bus today….”

      No. Just another Jew-hating Palestinian, killing some time by trying to kill some Israelis.

      I’d say “pathologically victimized.”

  9. James Canning
    February 2, 2017, 1:05 pm

    Bravo. All Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are illegal. This is a fact Donald Trump needs to grasp.

  10. Sulphurdunn
    February 2, 2017, 6:47 pm

    “The settlements are considered illegal under international law, though Israel disputes this.”

    Israel is within its rights to dispute international law. As a member of the UN it is obliged to obey it.

  11. talknic
    February 2, 2017, 10:20 pm

    Negotiations = Palestinians sacrificing the legal right to all their recognized territories in order that Israel gain even more than it has already been given, completely gratis; the Palestinians sacrificing the universal right of a state to fully protect itself; sacrificing their right to true independence.

    Israel, already in breach of International Law, sacrifices nothing for peace and issues demands that have absolutely no legal basis. Even the territory it might offer to swap ( for more non-Israeli territory), is not Israeli

    The Palestinians have no legal obligation what so ever to forgo ANY of their legal rights in negotiations. Quite the opposite. They have a legal right to demand negotiations on how and when Israel will withdraw from non-Israeli territories taking their illegal settlers with them and what reparations should be made.

  12. broadside
    February 3, 2017, 9:05 am

    Now Mark Landler, Peter Baker, and David E. Sanger; Trump Embraces Pillars of Obama’s Foreign Policy, 2/2:

    “…and criticized the Obama administration for allowing the passage of a Security Council resolution in December that condemned Israel for its expansion of settlements.”

    The truth just doesn’t fucking matter.

    (“The American media isn’t directed toward those who are informed; it’s direct toward those who aren’t paying attention.” Malvern. malvernthenovel.com)

