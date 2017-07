Jerusalem hospital calls on int’l groups to stop ‘storming’ by Israeli forces

On Friday Palestinians carried a young man’s body over the walls of a Jerusalem hospital in a bloody sheet soon after he was pronounced dead in order to keep Israeli security forces from seizing the body. Israeli forces have made it a practice to occupy the hospital, which is in occupied territory. What follows is an appeal published five days ago by Al Makassed Islamic Charity Society Hospital in East Jerusalem to the world: “Makassed appeals to international organisations to intervene immediately so as to provide the Hospital with protection following its storming by occupation forces.”

Jerusalem – 18-7-2017: The administration of Makassed Islamic Charitable Society Hospital in Jerusalem issues an urgent appeal calling on all international bodies and humanitarian organisations to intervene in order to protect the Hospital following on-going raids by Israeli occupation forces since yesterday. A reinforced unit of the Israeli occupation police and security guards are still roaming Hospital corridors under the pretext of looking for injured Palestinians admitted to the Hospital’s intensive care unit.