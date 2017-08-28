Jordanian companies end their contracts with G4S

Jordan BDS would like to take this opportunity to extend its gratitude to those private and public companies in Jordan that have discontinued their service contracts with G4S, the security company. This announcement comes in response to a global boycott call against G4S ‘parent company for its compliance in Israel’s occupation and settler-colonialism.

In particular, our thank you goes to the following companies:

Jordan Hospital Medical Center

Abdali Boulevard Company & MAB Facilities Management

Jordan Dubai Islamic Bank / Safwa

Specialized Technical Services

Orange

IKEA

A leading local bank

We also salute all those companies and banking institutions in Jordan that have in the past ended their contracts or refused from dealing with this security company, including Aramex, Landmark Hotel, City Mall, Mecca Mall, Taj Mall, amongst others.

Jordan BDS urges all companies, embassies, hotels, and commercial centers across Jordan that may be engaging with G4S to follow the example of the above institutions. We renew our appeal to these entities to exist to universal ethical principles and cease dealings with G4S, given this security company’s deep compliance not only in Israel’s crimes against humanity but also in violations of the human rights of peoples and refugees around the world.

Notably, G4S was spotted several weeks ago in Jerusalem transporting metal detectors and electronic gates to the al-Aqsa mosque. G4S is actively training the Israeli police forces to attack Palestinians in Jerusalem. G4S holds 50% of Policy Ltd., a company contracted by the Israeli police to build and operate Israel’s National Police Academy, inaugurated in January 2015.

If your institution is planning to cancel its contract with G4S, or you wish to express your commitment to not enter into any contracts with this security company, and/or you would like to inquire about the StopG4S campaign, please contact us at:

[email protected]

Finally, Jordan BDS renews its call to the following United Nations (UN) bodies: The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) and the local and regional offices of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP Jordan and UNDP MENA), which continue to contract with G4S, to terminate their agreements immediately, in line with the other four UN bodies in Jordan that have already taken this ethical step.