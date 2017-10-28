The Russia influence story just crashed into the Israel influence story

The news from Washington is that two years ago Republican megadonor Paul Singer paid for the hiring of an opposition research firm to dig up dirt on Donald Trump– and this firm ultimately produced the famous Russia file that said that Russia had compromising information on Donald Trump (from loans to prostitutes) and could therefore play him. But when Trump won the election, Singer turned around and supported Trump.

Here’s the sequence. The Free Beacon, a pro-Israel website funded by Singer, hired the firm, called Fusion GPS in 2015 to dig up stuff on Trump. Then in May 2016, when Trump had gotten the Republican nomination, the Free Beacon told the firm to stop investigating Russian ties.

And the Clinton campaign picked the firm up, and the famous file was produced.

The Free Beacon informed the House Intelligence Committee of its role yesterday, because that committee is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

So Paul Singer was once part of the Never Trump movement, and a backer of Marco Rubio. But after the election, the hedge fund manager gave $1 million to the Trump inaugural committee and began making regular trips to the White House. In fact, he was one of the three pro-Israel Jewish billionaires, along with Sheldon Adelson and Bernard Marcus, who seem to have influenced Trump’s recent decertification of the Iran Deal.

The New York Times account of these shenanigans mentions Russia eight times, and Israel zero. But the Free Beacon is all about Israel, and so is Paul Singer; he gives millions to the program that sends young American Jews to Israel for free, to the program that sends our congresspeople to Israel, to the neoconservative Foundation for the Defense of Democracies that seeks regime change in Iran, and, along with Israeli officials, the anti-boycott campaign. To name just a few.

But no, we’re not allowed to talk about the Israel lobby as a significant force in the mainstream press. We can talk about Russia till we’re blue in the face, though.

The simple question arises: Why would Paul Singer and the Free Beacon work so hard AGAINST Trump as being a national security threat and a threat to the libertarian values Singer holds. And then switch over to support that threat a year later?

Remember that the “Steele dossier” comes to the worst conclusions about Trump. As Buzzfeed summarized it:

A dossier making explosive — but unverified — allegations that the Russian government has been “cultivating, supporting and assisting” President-elect Donald Trump for years and gained compromising information about him has been circulating among elected officials, intelligence agents, and journalists for weeks. The dossier, which is a collection of memos written over a period of months, includes specific, unverified, and potentially unverifiable allegations of contact between Trump aides and Russian operatives, and graphic claims of sexual acts documented by the Russians.

Something is driving Paul Singer to turn his back on a possible national security threat he helped uncover. It’s obvious that that something is Israel.

This is how the lobby works: It wants no daylight between the government of Israel and the U.S. government, so it cultivates American power; it doesn’t care in the end who is sitting in the Oval Office, it will work on him. The neocons left the Democratic Party in the ’70s over Israel. For the same reason they abandoned George H.W. Bush in the ’90s and switched to Bill Clinton after Bush took on Israel over the settlements. Bush blamed his loss in part on the Israel lobby. Then they switched to his son George W. Bush in 2000.

Singer overcame his disgust for Trump and befriended him because of his devotion to Israel. And it’s already paid off for Singer. Trump is decertifying the Iran deal under his influence, and sounding more and more like a hawk.