‘Want to boycott Israel? Be my guest, there will be a pricetag’ — Israeli official warns Europe

Ron Brummer, executive director of operations for the Israeli Ministry of Strategic Affairs and Public Diplomacy, speaking at Bnai Torah synagogue in Atlanta in 2016.

A high official in the Israeli government says that the groups supporting BDS, or Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions against Israel, are doing a “great job,” and Israel has to come up with more aggressive ways to counter them. “If you want to promote boycotts against Israel, be my guest, it’s your right. But there will be a price tag,” Ron Brummer said last week.

The new battlefield for BDS is in Europe, where companies are under growing pressure to divest from the West Bank, Brummer said. The best response is to put through anti-BDS legislation in American states (as state legislatures and governors have done in Texas, California, Maryland, New York, and other states), so that if a company boycotts the West Bank, it loses 10’s of millions in U.S. contracts.

Brummer, the executive director for operations of the Israeli Ministry for Strategic Affairs and Public Diplomacy, said there is no distinction between boycotting West Bank settlement products and boycotting Israel. There is only one economy between the river and the sea. “If you want to divest from the West Bank– Judea and Samaria– you have to divest from Israel, which means you boycott Israel completely,” he said.

Brummer also called on American Jews to give money to Jewish groups in Europe and South American to fight BDS, because throughout history, Jews have always helped each other.

Brummer spoke at the Israeli American Council last Sunday, November 5— an organization funded by Sheldon Adelson– in a panel titled “The Real BDS: Bigotry, Discrimination and Slander.” The room was jammed with about 150 people, many young activists. The panel featured Shilo Adler, a leader from an illegal Israeli settlement in the West Bank, Eli.

Let’s go through Brummer’s points and then the points of two other pro-Israel advocates who are fighting BDS.

BDS groups are doing a “great job,” Brummer said:

The BDS organizations or the delegitimization organizations have evolved. They have improved. They are doing a great job on the other side and we have to adapt ourselves.

But BDS is really anti-Semitism:

BDS as we see it is only the symptom, the current face of something much, much, much deeper, much more established, much more ancient, and that is, the delegitimization of Israel as the Jewish state, as the homeland of the Jewish people. During history, many forces have tried to delegitimize us. Maybe through endless wars, terror, guerrilla, unilateral moves in the U.N. and other institutions. And the current face of the delegitimization campaign is the BDS.

If you support BDS, Israel will take you on:

Delegitimization is the problem we deal with, not BDS. BDS is just a symptom…. If you want to promote boycotts against Israel, be my guest, it’s your right. But there will be a price tag.

Brummer said that Israel had traditionally been too reactive. “We have to move from defense to offense.” That means being aggressive.

With BDS promoters… You always have to use the stick and carrot theory. First you hit them with the stick then you hit them with the carrot.

BDS has been contained in the U.S. but the real danger is Europe. BDS 2.0 is in the U.S. campuses and capitals.

BDS 3.0 is happening as we speak, and this is a much more severe danger to Israel…. I’m talking about the economic divestment….  What is happening now in Europe might be ground zero for the next stage of BDS. Promoting divestment from Israel based on the alleged saying that companies who operate in the West Bank, over the Green Line, are violating human rights– this is the narrative that BDS organizations are trying to implement in the U.N., in different institutions, but mainly when they encounter European companies.

Think about the process. I’m CEO of a company. I’m being approached time and time, over and over again by those BDS organizations, who claim that “Because you operate in the West Bank, you are violating human rights.” If I want to react and I want to do something–and all of us don’t want to be considered as violators of human rights– I might just consider stop working in the West Bank.

But Brummer said there is no difference between the West Bank and Israel (and so no point in the Peace Now/Beinart program of boycotting just the settlements).

But you cannot stop working in the West Bank. Israel does not have two different economic ecosystems, like, Israel within the green line and Israel over the green line. If you want to divest from the West Bank, Judea and Samaria, you have to divest from Israel, which means you boycott Israel completely. This is exactly what the BDS delegitimization organizations are trying to do these days.

The European front is the reason pro-Israel groups are pushing legislation in 24 U.S. states to punish those who support BDS. The Israeli government is cheering from the sidelines:

It is extremely, super important to confront this new reality. Because eventually when a CEO of a company let’s say in Denmark, has to decide, Does he listen to any kind of UN institution or any kind of human rights report that is being published, or does he want to lose 10’s of millions of contracts in Texas or in Florida?–  most of the CEOs will decide not to lose those 10’s of millions of dollars.

So when we talk about … how do we try to move from defense to offense? The legislation piece, which obviously the Israeli government has nothing to do with but we look at it from the side, and we think this is a very good process.

BDS is on the verge of scoring a big success, he warned, “in the real ground zero of BDS, which is South Africa.” The African National Congress is considering a resolution to lower the country’s level of diplomatic relations with Israel. If that passes, there will no longer be an embassy in tel aviv.

If that will happen, this might be one of the biggest successes of the BDS movement ever.

Jews need to stick together. Brummer called on the wealthy and powerful American Jewish community to help Jewish communities in Europe, South Africa and Latin America to fight BDS.

That takes me to one of my bottom lines… Through history the Jewish people have always assisted and helped the weaker part or, to be more correct, the more needy parts of world Jewry. I think that in the United States, once again, due to the amazing work IAC [Israeli American Council] and other organizations are doing, and the great support of many philanthropists here, there is a good answer to BDS. What is needed now is to shift the efforts to the other side of the ocean.

The Jewish communities and the pro Israel communities in Europe, in South Africa, a little bit in Latin America as well– they need the help now. They don’t have the tools, they don’t have the money, they don’t have the resources. They don’t have the political support that you have here, and you take it maybe, sometimes you take it for granted.

This is the time to shift the efforts from what’s going on here which is well treated– it cannot be treated better than it is today, I think, and to shift the efforts to where it is really needed and that is in Europe and South Africa and other places of the world.

Brummer stressed the idea of Jewish cohesion. BDS is failing around the world, he asserted. But its aim was “to drive a wedge between the state of Israel and the Jewish diaspora. I think this will fail because Israel is the glue that keeps us together. In LA or Beersheva. The amazing work that you are doing, and others, will be the glue that keeps us together.”

 

Dillon L. Hosier National Director, State Government Affairs, Israeli-American Coalition for Action

Now let’s move on to Dillon Hosier. Hosier is a lobbyist with the Israeli American Coalition for Action, which is a partner group of IAC. He works in state capitals on anti-BDS legislation.

Hosier pointed to the pro-BDS group, Jewish Voice for Peace, and said it was “playing the game the right way” in state capitals, from Sacramento to Boston to Olympia to Austin.

Over the past few years I’ve seen something very interesting. There is one particular group– how many people have heard of Jewish Voice for Peace? [30 hands go up; about a fourth of the room] Jewish Voice for Peace, in my mind they’re smart, they’re strategic, they’re connected, and they are playing the game the right way.

I’ll tell you, I was in Carson City, the capital of Nevada. And the Jewish Voice for Peace activist was following every single step of the process of passing an anti-BDS piece of legislation. At every point in the legislative process they would object and try to rally against…  In Sacramento, there was a guy who lived there, retired of course, spent every single day of the session in the capital, going from office to office to office, trying to pull votes off the legislation. He would do his best to rally forces against support of the bill.

Hosier saw the same in Boston, where JVP brought out 100 people to a committee meeting to testify against the bill. While in Nevada, JVP did FOIA requests to see “any communication I had with relevant government officials in the state.” Hosier conducted himself in the most ethical manner, because if he didn’t cross every t and dot ever i, “I’ve got JVP there and ready to jump.”

Hosier said that JVP was redefining the playing field for the battle over BDS by “imbedding themselves” in local Democratic political organizations.

I was on the floor of the California Democratic Party convention earlier this year, as a delegate, and one of the most anti Israel resolutions passed at that convention. It was not because of the California Democratic Party. This resolution was not in my view representative of the California Democratic Party.

But guess what, Jewish Voice for Peace, in fact that same guy who hangs out at the capital, all day– he managed to get 300 people, primarily through CAIR and other types of organizations, got 300 people to sign on to this legislation, to insure that it passed the floor immediately…

Meanwhile, our side, we were completely flatfooted, we didn’t have any organization there.

So JVP had held the party “hostage.”

This is not a college campus. We’re talking about the California Democratic Party they’re imbedded in and that they are passing this resolution. So now it looks like BDS has legitimacy from one of the biggest Democratic parties in the country. They’re basically in my view holding it hostage.

The problem is that the pro-BDS forces are in the trenches and the pro-Israel forces rely on big donors.

When it comes to political action, I see all too often– we find a member of congress, we donate the maximum amount and that’s it. We write a check and then we walk away. We expect them to vote our way. Sometimes they don’t. We can’t do that anymore.

Those who are passionately opposed to Israel, are getting elected.

From the lowest level delegate seats to school boards, those opposed to Israel are getting elected. For a while a lieutenant governor candidate in Illinois was pro-BDS (till he got kicked off the ticket, that is!).

These people are actually getting involved. Writing a check is no longer sufficient. We have to actually get involved. Strategically involved.

If we don’t, Hosier said, “we’ll be completely overwhelmed.” CAIR has a political action committee, and they’re engaged at the grass-roots level. Israel supporters have to get involved at that level. “Writing a check is not enough.” Because no amount of  money will dissuade the opponents of Israel to change their line. Pro-Israel forces have to go grass roots.

It’s a scary thing but we have to get involved at that level.

Michelle Rojas-Tal of the Jewish Agency

Finally, some quotes from Michelle Rojas-Tal, who works at Hillel International and the Jewish Agency. Rojas-Tal said that the battle on college campuses is to stop BDS as an illegitimate form of bigotry.

“It’s an issue of hate and prejudice,” she said. “If and when BDS decides to rear its ugly face on a college campus, BDS needs to be stopped.”

Israel advocates can stop it because BDS has “absolutely no place on a college campus because it goes against the values that American academic institutions stand for. That’s the language we need to start speaking.”

She urged the activists in the room to use Israel the country as a model to show young Americans that Israel “is a value in their lives.”

We have an opportunity. We’re living in a generation and a period of renaissance where we have Israel and we cannot take it for granted. Because we have Israel, we can use it  as a classroom.

Nonetheless, Rojas-Tal lamented that BDS was drawing energy away from more positive engagement with Israel, to taking on the BDS narrative of Palestinian human rights.

BDS is taking up so much of our oxygen  and our energy that I don’t want to lose the opportunity of creating the everlasting bond between the Jewish people and Israel.

BDS has taken up so much of our attention, she said, that pro-Israel Jews are not “able to tell the story, of what Zionism means.” (I actually think the Palestinian solidarity community would love to have that discussion.)

 

  1. eljay
    November 15, 2017, 12:59 pm

    … BDS is really anti-Semitism …

    And Zionism is Jewish supremacism. But Zionists – ever the hateful and immoral hypocrites – think that their supremacist shit doesn’t stink.

    … BDS as we see it is only the symptom … of … the delegitimization of Israel as the Jewish state, as the homeland of the Jewish people. …

    Religion-supremacist “Jewish State” is not a legitimate construct.

    The state of Israel is not the homeland of all people in the world – citizens of homelands all over the world – who choose to hold the religion-based identity of Jewish.

    • Emory Riddle
      November 15, 2017, 4:58 pm

      “BDS is really anti-semitism”.

      Then I guess anti-semitism is not the horrific thing we have been taught to believe it is>

  2. amigo
    November 15, 2017, 1:04 pm

    Brummer, Israel has to end it,s occupation of Palestine , ie take all it,s illegal squatters , it,s most moral ideffers and get the hell out of Palestine and abracadabra (sp) BDS will be defeated.

    See how easy it could be.

  3. pabelmont
    November 15, 2017, 1:12 pm

    And Israel advocates must explain that there is no distinction between boycotting the West Bank and boycotting Israel. There is only one economy between the river and the sea, Brummer said. “If you want to divest from the West Bank, Judea and Samaria, you have to divest from Israel, which means you boycott Israel completely,” he said.

    I always held that BDS should aim at all of Israel. Nicve to have it conformed that Israeli officials, acting officially, agree. (I do not agree that NDS aimed solely at WB is in effect a boycott of the whole. OTOH, some big Israeli banks might be caught up in a BDS on WB.)

  4. ckg
    November 15, 2017, 2:27 pm

    BDS has “absolutely no place on a college campus because it goes against the values that American academic institutions stand for. That’s the language we need to start speaking.”

    Someone forgot to tell the students of the University of Michigan. From the Michigan Daily:

    #UMDivest’s resolution — for the first time in the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor’s history — passed in Central Student Government early Wednesday morning with 23 voting in favor, 17 against, and 5 abstained.

    “We feel like we finally were given a voice on this campus,” a SAFE student tearily said to the audience.

  5. John O
    November 15, 2017, 3:12 pm

    Hasbara Corner’s a bit quiet tonight, after all their efforts to tell us how irrelevant and unsuccessful BDS is.

  6. rhkroell
    November 15, 2017, 3:35 pm

    Is any criticism of Saudi Arabia — or the current ruling junta there — considered an example of (and the same in every respect as) hatred for, fear of and discrimination against Arabs? If not, why not? Is there a pernicious double standard embedded in this philosemitic legislation?

  7. Mooser
    November 15, 2017, 4:35 pm

    “‘Want to boycott Israel? Be my guest, there will be a pricetag’ — Israeli official warns Europe”

    Oh my, “pricetag”, already. The mot jewste, certainly.

    • Cazador
      November 16, 2017, 11:10 am

      Mooser,

      The «mot jewste»… Not bad as a French expression innovation for mot juste, a kind of right word, hem, not so kind, but deserved, considering all the geobattle from Israel and the diaspora zionists against the BDS supporters.

  8. Kay24
    November 15, 2017, 4:59 pm

    If BDS against Israel is anti-semitism, what can you call BDS against South Africa?

    You know, the apartheid South Africa, that the world boycotted, yet Israel tried to sell it nuclear weapons?

    Israel loves to play the victim, and should keep in mind that making threats, and whining about everyone being anti-semitic, and picking on poor little Israel, is not going to work. The world dislikes Israel not because it is a Jewish nation, but because the world despises an occupier, its crimes against powerless civilians, and that ugly habit of stealing lands for illegal settlements.
    They however love to pretend otherwise.

    • Cazador
      November 16, 2017, 11:21 am

      Kay24,

      I believe Arabs are also Semites, from the same origin as the Hebrews in the Bible: descendants of Sem. If it’s really the case, the last thing the Isralis want the world to know is that antiSemitism also applies to Arabs.

      Therefore the only victims of antisemitism are Jews, not Arabs, according to the official and only origin of the word as per Israel’s propaganda.

      One day the whole truth about Zionist manipulations might be known, but there will most likely be another contradiction to present by the Zionists as being then again the only victims.

      In the meantime, pacifist Jews are pointed at as Zionist thieves, murderers, genocidal, apartheid promoters…

  9. NorthCascadian
    November 15, 2017, 5:07 pm

    So now we can expect price tag attacks on ?… American Civilians who happen to be near boycott activity? I would hope American Rabbis will give cover to their fellow Americans when the Israeli price tag unit shows up. Are there American Citizens who are prepared to collaborate with a foreign country to attack their fellow Americans? Isn’t that against the law?

  10. xanadou
    November 15, 2017, 5:51 pm

    “The former Israeli defence minister Moshe Dayan once said: “Our American friends offer us money, arms and advice. We take the money, we take the arms, and we decline the advice.” Those words have become only more resonant in the decades since they were uttered.”
    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/may/16/the-real-reason-the-israel-palestine-peace-process-always-fails?CMP=share_btn_link

    It worked short term before. Time to try it again.

  11. just
    November 15, 2017, 6:20 pm

    That rabble- rouser Brummer’s use of words is very interesting and instructive:

    price tag:

    “Price tag policy (Hebrew: מדיניות תג מחיר), also known as “Mutual Responsibility” (Arvut Hadadit),[1] is the name originally[2][3] given to acts of vandalism by Jewish fundamentalist settler youths,[4] aimed at the Palestinian population, Christians, left-wing Israeli Jews,[5] Arab–Israelis, and the Israeli security forces.[6][7][8] The youth claim to “exact a price from local Palestinians or from the Israeli security forces for any action taken against their settlement enterprise” according to the New York Times.[9][10][11] The acts also referred to as “tactic”,[12] “strategy”,[13] “doctrine”,[14] “campaign”,[15] or “principle”.[16] Price tag attacks now extend to acts of vandalism, and especially to acts of anti-Arab vandalism,[17] suspected to be the work of lone individuals, against the Israeli army and security services, as well as against Christian and Muslim places of worship, and also against left-wing institutions that criticize settlers.[18][19][20] In May 2014, Shin Bet said the price-tag hate crimes were the handiwork of about 100 individuals mainly hailing from the Yitzhar settlement and hilltop outposts, and were inspired by the ideas of rabbi Yitzchak Ginsburg.[21] …”

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Price_tag_policy

    as for this woman:

    “Michelle Rojas-Tal of the Jewish Agency”

    She might be one of the supporters of this:

    “Birthright Operator Promotes Free Extended Israel Stay for Volunteering With Extremist Rabbi in the Settlements

    Hundreds, if not thousands, of Birthright participants have extended their trips to stay at a Jerusalem hostel where projects include building homes and planting trees at illegal outposts”

    read more: https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-1.821979

    She says:

    “… We’re living in a generation and a period of renaissance where we have Israel and we cannot take it for granted. Because we have Israel, we can use it as a classroom.”

    What kind of “renaissance” is she speaking of? An unending “period” of ethnic cleansing and genocide and violent Occupation of the indigenous Palestinians of Palestine/Israel??? Being BFF with KSA that is wantonly decimating lives in Yemen? Being a wholly criminal and undemocratic statelet in the ME supported by too many Western “leaders”? Etc…

  12. Citizen
    November 15, 2017, 7:35 pm

    Recall that Balfour included not only the never honored protection of non-Jewish population, but also the protection of Jewish rights in diaspora when it simultaneously declared the new sole Jewish “homeland.” I think these two pieces are unraveling, you? Dual loyalty is an issue, the elephant in the room. Think about it in context of the new rise of nationalism across the western world. What do you see?

  13. xanadou
    November 15, 2017, 7:46 pm

    Brummer: “BDS as we see it is only the symptom, the current face of something much, much, much deeper, much more established, much more ancient, and that is, the delegitimization of Israel as the Jewish state, as the homeland of the Jewish people. During history, many forces have tried to delegitimize us.”

    Ancient, Mr. B, means ‘since lots of centuries ago’, not seven decades. There NEVER was an israeli state until 1948. And no one tried to delegitimize Jews. The “old testament” may be a sanitized version of the Torah myths, but it was never delegitimized by Christianity or Islam. Adherents of any religion are first and foremost ordinary people; some more decent or evil than others. The latter tend to cast their shadow over the former. E.g., Not all Germans cared for the Nazis, altho’ most thought them useful following the brutal conditions of the 1918 “peace” accords. But to this day all Germans are the world’s whipping boy. Conversely, not all Jews, including Israelis, are homicidal psychopaths, but the traumatic evidence of the state-sanctioned savagery reflects too far, too wide. and onto too many. Not fair? Life is a bitch.

    “Finally, some (demagoguery) quotes from Michelle Rojas-Tal, who works at Hillel International and the Jewish Agency. Rojas-Tal said that the battle on college campuses is to stop BDS as an illegitimate form of bigotry.”

    So what does a legitimate form of bigotry look/sound like? And how is BDS a form of bigotry?

    “It’s an issue of hate and prejudice,” she said. “If and when BDS decides to rear its ugly face on a college campus, BDS needs to be stopped.”

    What is that woman’s definition of hate and prejudice, vis a vis ghetto-israel’s daily antisemitic, genocidal attacks on the Palestinians?

    “BDS has “absolutely no place on a college campus because it goes against the values that American academic institutions stand for. That’s the language we need to start speaking.”

    Umm, the First Amendment has no place on a college campus? How does MRT define college campus values?

  14. RoHa
    November 15, 2017, 11:01 pm

    “It’s an issue of hate and prejudice,”

    Everything is an issue of “hate”, nowadays.

  15. MHughes976
    November 16, 2017, 5:24 am

    And yet it is true that the idea of delegitimising Jews, or something like it, is quite ancient. Nebuchadnezzar deconsecrated and posssibly dismantled the Jerusalem Temple c. 585 presumably as a sign that it had, in his opinion, lost the approval,and protection of its god. It is to be noted that the Jewish leaders already in Babylon, whose views we know through Ezekiel’s prophecies, strongly agreed with this opinion. Jewish theology was fully aware of the fact that the claim that you are God’s elect, have the strongest badge of legitimacy, and the fear that
    you may alienate God, be delegitimated, are very close akin.

    • Mooser
      November 16, 2017, 4:55 pm

      “Jewish theology was fully aware of the fact that the claim that you are God’s elect, have the strongest badge of legitimacy, and the fear that
      you may alienate God, be delegitimated, are very close akin.”

      And if I am not mistaken, they believed that God’s judgements are played out among the nations.

  16. Vera Gottlieb
    November 16, 2017, 9:30 am

    I vote to boycott israel completely! So sue me…

    • Eva Smagacz
      November 16, 2017, 10:33 am

      If only the price tag for boycott was being sued.

      Unfortunately, it means physical violence where Ron Brummer comes from. The threat is designed for proponents of equal human rights for everybody to keep looking over their shoulder.

      45/52

    • xanadou
      November 16, 2017, 4:13 pm

      I+, Ms. Vera,

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Rk1dAIhiVc

      Respect for Mr. Efrati, participants in Breaking the Silence (http://www.breakingthesilence.org.il/), and the Refuseniks.

      • xanadou
        November 16, 2017, 4:40 pm

        Example of israeli antisemitism @21:00 “Newcomer, Arab Jews, sprayed with DDT and gassed, trying to clean them up before joining the European, Ashkenazi kids to play with them…” Is there anything that the israeli authorities have not copied from the Nazis? (rhetorical)

        The story about how the Arab Jews living the good life in Morocco were coerced into emigrating to the only “safe” country for Jews, is equally harrowing.

  17. Ossinev
    November 16, 2017, 9:33 am

    “When it comes to political action, I see all too often– we find a member of congress, we donate the maximum amount and that’s it. We write a check and then we walk away. We expect them to vote our way. Sometimes they don’t. We can’t do that anymore”

    Poor dears sounds as if they are beginning to realise that it is no longer simply a question of “buying” politicians you know as per that once all powerful Jewish / Israeli lobby in America ( the existence of which I thought was previously held to be a blatant anti – semitic slur by the likes of Mr.Hosier). No no they have now got to actually go out there and defend the indefensible and to explain the inexplicable. Why can`t these braindead Yankees simply continue to take our money and do our bidding. It`s becoming so tedious and time consuming.

    As for the delightful Mr.Brummer seems to me that he is clearly a supporter of the one apartheid state solution. Having said that is it wise to give credence to a lunatic who talks of hitting people with carrots.

    Loved his “come on punk make my day ” price tag comment.

    • RoHa
      November 16, 2017, 9:49 pm

      “I thought was previously held to be a blatant anti – semitic slur”

      It’s an anti-Semitic slur when we say it. Suggesting that Jews care more about other Jews than they do about their country and fellow citizens is an anti-Semitic slur when we say it. Suggesting that Jews are prepared to ignore human rights in defence of Israel is an anti-Semitic slur when we say it.

      But when the likes of Brummer and Hosier say those things, that is an evocation of praiseworthy Jewish values.

  18. Misterioso
    November 16, 2017, 10:35 am

    The Zionists are in panic mode. They’re reading the handwriting on the wall. It is only going to get worse for them, much worse. The harder they try to suppress BDS, the more it will grow. Ever increasing numbers of people around the world, including all important youth and enlightened Jews, are realizing that the entity known as “Israel” is a racist, fascistic monster.

  19. Ossinev
    November 16, 2017, 2:09 pm

    “We have an opportunity. We’re living in a generation and a period of renaissance where we have Israel and we cannot take it for granted. Because we have Israel, we can use it as a classroom”

    Sounded familiar:
    http://www.historytoday.com/lisa-pine/nazism-classroom

    Ziodoctrination.

  20. lonely rico
    November 16, 2017, 7:25 pm

    There is only one economy between the river and the sea, Brummer said. “If you want to divest from the West Bank, Judea and Samaria, you have to divest from Israel, which means you boycott Israel completely,” he said.

    I will do so – BOYCOTT,
    and encourage others to DIVEST and SANCTION
    the cruel criminal diseased zionist state of Israel.

    Mr. Brummer, until the state from the river to the sea becomes a democratic state for all it’s citizens, let’s call it Palestine,
    I will never buy your tainted goods.

  21. Qualtrough
    November 17, 2017, 11:54 am

    “‘Want to boycott Israel? Be my guest, there will be a pricetag’ — Israeli official warns Europe”

    Challenge accepted. Any price tag would be a badge of honor.

Leave a Reply