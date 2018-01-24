Fearing breakup of Israel lobby, liberal Zionists stress the power of Jewish unity

US Politics
on 37 Comments
Forward editor Jane Eisner and Dani Dayan, consul general of Israel in New York

The partisan divide over Israel has never been greater (as Pew documented this week). Republicans love Israel, while Democrats are ambivalent. The difference represents a fundamental political divide: Democratic liberals know about the occupation and they don’t like it, and that’s driving them to have far greater solidarity with Palestinians than Israelis, by nearly two to one.

You might think that the liberal Democratic shift would hearten liberal Zionists who are trying to end the occupation. Finally, U.S. politicians will criticize Israel, and force change. But no; there is panic among liberal Zionists writing in the Forward. More than they hate the occupation, they hate the possibility of Israel turning into a political football. For that could lead to Israel ultimately losing its protection by the U.S. from all international criticism.

They warn that Jews must stick together, because that is how we exercise power, by speaking in one voice to the U.S. establishment.

Jane Eisner, the editor of the Forward, wrote last week, “Trump Has Handed The Israel Lobby To Evangelicals. That’s Terrifying.” What’s terrifying to Eisner is the possibility that a powerful institution Jews built, the lobby, will be undermined: “as ‘pro-Israel’ becomes synonymous with conservative Republicans, American Jews — still largely identified with the Democratic party — will move away,” she says.

Eisner urges American Jews to stay true to the lobby. “[T]here are many ways to love and support Israel,” she says, even if you don’t like Netanyahu; and she tells Jews there’s an organization for them: AIPAC.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee remains the largest, richest and dominant Israel lobby in Washington, and its “big tent” approach still defines support for Israel in Congress and beyond. AIPAC prides itself on being bipartisan, and its annual convention attracts scores and scores of lawmakers from both sides of the aisle. While the number of yarmulke-wearing Orthodox Jews attending that convention has increased over the years, AIPAC still finds support in all Jewish religious denominations, and has actively courted other faith groups into its fold.

But after Trump’s unlikely victory, AIPAC is now directly challenged by Christians United for Israel, an evangelical lobby with a more hard-line and partisan approach that aligns with those setting the agenda in the White House.

AIPAC has long supported settlements and occupation and discrimination– whatever the Israeli government wants. But if AIPAC loses Democratic Jews, then Israel will become politicized; and Israel could come under a lot of pressure. Eisner is endorsing the idea that the lobby is an institution of Jewish influence, on the Democratic side anyway (and she downplays Sheldon Adelson’s influence on the right).

Yehuda Kurtzer, a Zionist speaker who appears at J Street gatherings, issued a very similar warning in the Forward this week: “The biggest threat to the Jews? The Partisan divide.”

Kurtzer says “Jewish power” derives from Jews sticking together.

People don’t like talking about Jewish power out loud because, despite good intentions, it either sounds anti-Semitic itself or gives fodder for anti-Semites. But Jewish power in America has been essential to Jewish thriving in America, and it has required instruments of solidarity — and specifically, the technique of presenting to the rest of the world an image, even if a facade, of communal unity.

That is an astute analysis. But as Kurtzer concedes, Jews now feel secure enough in the U.S. that they don’t need to huddle in a Jewish collective. And this loss of collective identity concerns him:

I fear that the foundations of Jewish power in America, which in turn allow individuals to thrive in American politics, depend more heavily on this group identity than its critics like to admit.

Israel is obviously near the root of Kurtzer’s concern. When Jews don’t collectivize as Jews, some of them make coalitions with “anti-Semites on the left.” Those coalitions, he says, “give a pass to violence against Jews in the name of anti-Zionism, and… otherwise discredit the Jewish national rights that are accorded to all other ethnic groups.”

That’s pretty much the same thing centrist and rightwing Zionists say about anti-Zionists. Kurtzer is angered by Jewish Voice for Peace, for delegitimizing Israeli democracy.

Both Kurtzer and Eisner are nostalgic for the age when Jews lobbied together and suppressed their differences. Americans for Peace Now would seem to have a similar rationale, I presume: that being a member of the Conference of Presidents, and therefore on the board of AIPAC, is justified because Jews will only have influence if they speak with one voice. Though AIPAC and the Conference have supported the settlement project that APN has so vigorously documented and opposed.

The next generation of Jews doesn’t place the Jewish collective over liberal coalitions. Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow both demonstrate against AIPAC and the Jewish establishment. These young people have chosen solidarity with Palestinians over solidarity with Zionists; and it seems to be moving the Democratic base.

Eisner and Kurtzner’s panic is in the end an expression of the crisis of Zionism. After 50 years of occupation, you’re either with Netanyahu/Trump or against them. The middle ground is disappearing.

About Philip Weiss

Philip Weiss is Founder and Co-Editor of Mondoweiss.net.

Other posts by .


Posted In:
American Jewish Community
Israel Lobby
Media
US Aid to Israel
US Policy in the Middle East
US Politics

37 Responses

  1. eljay
    January 24, 2018, 1:02 pm

    … Yehuda Kurtzer, a Zionist speaker … speaks openly about Jewish power in America …

    People don’t like talking about Jewish power out loud … But Jewish power in America has been essential to Jewish thriving in America … I fear that the foundations of Jewish power in America, which in turn allow individuals to thrive in American politics …

    I wonder if Mr. Kurtzer will be labelled an anti-Semite for suggesting that such a thing as “Jewish power” exists.

    What I do know is that because Mr. Kurtzer wrote…
    – “Jewish power” instead of “the power of the Jews”;
    – “Jewish thriving” instead of “the thriving of the Jews”; and
    – “the foundations of Jewish power” instead of “the foundations of the power of the Jews”,
    Nathan will accuse him of “avoiding the fact that the Jews are a people”.

  2. amigo
    January 24, 2018, 1:36 pm

    Zionism = Dead man walking.The only question is , how long it will be on death row and how many more reprieves it will get.Can,t be too many left.

  3. Rusty Pipes
    January 24, 2018, 2:43 pm

    But hasn’t Chomsky told the Forward that the Israel Lobby doesn’t exist?

  4. Stateless American
    January 24, 2018, 2:44 pm

    AIPAC is now directly challenged by Christians United for Israel,

    Really? Even though CUFI executive director David Brog is Ehud Barak’s cousin?

  5. Annie Robbins
    January 24, 2018, 3:15 pm

    i think Mr. Kurtzer is in a quaundary . he reveals an odd need to do a ‘balancing both sides act’ wrt what he portrays as anti semitism on both the left and the right. first, let’s check out these 2 sides:

    after generations of monitoring and tracking the hatred against Jews as one of the defining features of mainstream Jewish institutional behavior — we now have a divide in the American Jewish community between the anti-Semites on the right ……the burgeoning white nationalist and “alt-right” movements….and the anti-Semites on the left …. those who give a pass to violence against Jews in the name of anti-Zionism, and who otherwise discredit the Jewish national rights……

    i can’t quite help but think there’s code written into “give a pass to violence against Jews in the name of anti-Zionism” — meaning support for resistance to occupation. so Kurtzer’s quandary is that he can’t tell that nazi’s marching in the street in charlottesville are worse than bleeding heart liberals (human rights activists who believe in equal rights for all people):

    whenever I speak about this issue, any audience is likely to agree and still argue that the worse anti-Semites are on the other side, and that to say otherwise is to engage in moral relativism.

    he speaks of “today’s version of anti-Semites”, he speaks of “the moral framework of the tradition” (of holding others accountable) but what he fails to grasp is that this split, this divide, has run simultaneously with the redefinition of antisemitism. where is the “tradition” in backing this definition of anti semitism? there is none. new ground is being broken and it’s unacceptable to those who fundamentally disagree that anti semitism = anti zionism.

    so what does that mean, what does it signify when the rules of the game are updated to paint with a broad brush one side the equivalence of a jew hater for not being a zionist?

    it really balances things out? not so fast. we have the nazis on the right and anti zionists on the left and only then can Kurtzer’s jewish handwringing truly begin in earnest.

    unity people! over what kurtzer claims is “”First and foremost “. if you want unity, try going back to the traditional definition of anti semitism.

    • festus
      January 24, 2018, 3:47 pm

      “..after generations of monitoring and tracking the hatred against Jews..”

      The problem in a nutshell.

      No other group does anything like this.

      When your identity depends on believing you are an unfairly set upon group and that group spends massive time and effort to identify those who hate you, do you really think they will possibly reach any other conclusion than the belief they began with?

      • inbound39
        January 24, 2018, 8:36 pm

        The other side of the coin is, I suggest, that when people look for something and no matter what they turn up, fail to adequately support their quest , they end up grasping at anything until ,all around them, people cease to believe them. That is where Zionism is at right now.

  6. pabelmont
    January 24, 2018, 3:23 pm

    I think the LZ’s are in agony because they know that they (and the less liberal Z’s) have replaced any other aspect of Jewish communal identity with the newish religion of Israel-boosting, which they were persuaded to use to replace other aspects of Jewish communal identity such as Judaism, and a vague moral-and-ethical helpfulness which might be called Tikkun Olam.

    They are frightened because if Israel sinks (or even if only Israel-boosting sinks), they will (or fear they will) be left with nothing, no identity, and that is indeed scary because Israel-boosting has given them purpose, community, power, etc.

    I suggest we encourage LZ’s (especially Jane Eisner, whose voice is heard) to add Tikkun Olam (or whatever) to their list of daily concerns so that as Israel-boosting is seen to be hollow or worse, they will have something really Jewish to hang on to in its place. It will help with the transition. They will know when the transition is well under way when they begin to care in an active fashion for the whole Palestinian people.

    • JWalters
      January 24, 2018, 10:23 pm

      Jane Eisner is right that AIPAC is the “richest” Israel lobby in Washington. And if it were not for their financial control and coercion of Congressional candidates, and their financial control and coercion of America’s press, then their claim for any sort of morality would be laughed out of town in the face of Israel’s glaring history of massive crimes and atrocities. Jane Eisner’s appalling shallowness reveals the scared little girl still inside.

  7. yonah fredman
    January 24, 2018, 3:37 pm

    I suppose, “Whose side are you on?” is the ultimate question to be tossed at liberal zionists. But then why does mw’s editor indulge in petty cultural antisemitism: we snuck up to the rich Jews’ windows and saw the garish interior decorations. Why does mw publish antisemitic motifs, judas’s kiss? Why does mw publish screeds calling all zionism a cult?
    Why? Because it is self indulgent and feels good. Why? Because mw’s antizionism is part of an assimilationist package deal. Why? Because mw preaches to its choir and preaches at and disdains anyone not in the choir. Yes leftist zionists are in a tough spot. But no. MW has disqualified itself from helping them to decide how to proceed.

    • Mooser
      January 24, 2018, 4:22 pm

      ” Yes leftist zionists are in a tough spot. But no. MW has disqualified itself from helping them to decide how to proceed.”

      You should have read the “about” page. Try another site for the guidance you seek. Good luck.

    • Mooser
      January 24, 2018, 4:29 pm

      “Why? Because it is self indulgent and feels good.
      Why? Because mw’s antizionism is part of an assimilationist package deal.
      Why? Because mw preaches to its choir and preaches at and disdains anyone not in the choir.”       “Rev. Dr. ‘yonah fredman’

      Hallelijah! Right on, Rebberend! Preach it, brother!

    • Annie Robbins
      January 24, 2018, 5:12 pm

      yonah likes the format of asking questions and then answer them. speaking of

      self indulgent and feels good. Why?

      i think the term “liberal” in “liberal zionist” is self indulgent and feels good. think of robert kagan calling himself a liberal. what does that even mean? like liberally bombing other countries for democracy’s sake. and then people like interchanging the terms left and liberal. so you can be a lefty warm and cozy self indulgent apartheid loving war monger and feel good about it by calling yourself a liberal zionist.

      But then why does mw’s editor indulge in petty cultural antisemitism: we snuck up to the rich Jews’ windows and saw the garish interior decorations.

      that reminds me, there’s been a LOT of sneaking up to rich jews windows lately given the double murder (or murder suicide depending on whose investigation to believe) of the canadian billionaire couple (even justin trudeau went to the memorial along with 5k other folks).

      gruesome affair, made all the more strange by 150+ lawsuits against his company by bigwigs like teva and small fries like family members who swear he’s cheated them out of their fortune, juxtaposed by their massive generosity to the toronto community.

      anyway, i sort of missed whatever mw reference you were referring to yonah w/the garish furniture. was it phil’s musings on martha’s vineyard over the holiday? because it would be hard to get more garish than gazing at the couple (she was on the board of Simon Wiesenthal Center), even wapo was caught gazing, and phil didn’t go near it — thus far anyway.

      MW has disqualified itself from helping them to decide how to proceed.

      i’d really like to know how those decisions take place. do they have “leftist zionist” elections and pass out ballots? or isn’t it the case each decides on his own and if they sneak a peak at mondoweiss and come away scathed and bent in a wayward direction towards anti zionism there’s just not a heck of a lot you can do about it?

      so, back to the canadian billionaire couple double murder v suicide. any theories?

      • Mooser
        January 24, 2018, 6:21 pm

        “back to the canadian billionaire couple double murder v suicide. any theories?”

        Maybe the Sherman’s got caught up in one of those “assimilationist package deals” gone sour?

      • yonah fredman
        January 24, 2018, 6:52 pm

        annie- Here’s phil’s quote: “My host and I went for a walk and you could trespass on the big estates because no one was there, and at one sprawling compound with a Jewish name on the sign out by the road, we stuck our noses in the windows to check out the (garish) furnishings, and someone came to the door to ask if we needed anything.”
        I can’t comment on the double murder. don’t know much about it.

      • Annie Robbins
        January 24, 2018, 7:39 pm

        i have no idea why you think that is “petty cultural antisemitism” yonah. he was with extended family (non jewish extended family). they didn’t “snuck up to the rich Jews’ windows”. they took a walk where “you could trespass on the big estates because no one was there”. i’m sure there are lots of non jewish big estates on martha’s vineyard (jackie o comes to mind). why is it, when he mentions he notices a jewish name on the road sign, it turns it into a walk sneaking up on rich jews? i don’t think they thought anyone was home. the story, as i read it, was how the lady said “merry christmas”. which i thought made her sound very friendly.

        and excuse me but lots of big estates have garish furniture. why did you think that was particularily jewish, his mention of that? did that set you off? because if i was wandering around the country side sneaking up on empty estates and taking a peak in the windows (yes i have done things like that for sure) i might expect to see garish furnishings. like say … balmoral castle. or is the word garish racist only when applied to jews? please explain why this was “petty cultural antisemitism”. i’m serious, enlighten me.

      • yonah fredman
        January 24, 2018, 7:08 pm

        I like Phil Ochs’s song, “love me I’m a liberal”, but he hanged himself and so I don’t take his dogma as life affirming.
        Regarding Zionism, I’ve been reading a collection of essays/interviews of Isaac Deutscher, released under the name of the key essay, “the nonjewish jew”. He is not a Jew lover when he talks of the Yahudim of the west who have much money and a few taboos, but I do not react to him as strongly as I do to Phil’s occasional forays into scorn of Jews with money. I suppose the biographer of Trotsky is allowed some leeway that I don’t allow Phil. Also Deutscher was raised orthodox and rebelled and so his rejection of tradition was done by himself based on knowledge rather than done by his grandparents leaving him with no language in common with the tradition. Also his ideology is socialism and Phil’s ideology is assimilationism and whatever the weekly progressive or dominant zeitgeist happens to be.

        I’d be interested in the reactions of the local Marxist “jewhater” to Deutscher’s writings.

        Deutscher also mentions that 100 years after his death people (Leibniz) still could not mention Spinoza’s name. Who’s to blame for that? Surely the Jews who excommunicated him, the denizens of mw comments would have us believe.

      • Annie Robbins
        January 24, 2018, 8:05 pm

        carrying on about “Phil’s occasional forays into scorn of Jews with money” w/nary an example of said scorn! like coming to a fist fight with your hands tied yonah. phff

      • yonah fredman
        January 24, 2018, 8:36 pm

        Here’s phil’s most famous antisemitic post. http://mondoweiss.net/2015/04/forgiving-anti-semites/

      • Mooser
        January 24, 2018, 10:16 pm

        “I like Phil Ochs’s song…/… would have us believe.

        And “yonah” takes time out from his indictment of Phil Weiss and Mondo as anti-semitic, to make his regular diary entry in “Yonah’s Complaint”.

      • Keith
        January 24, 2018, 10:27 pm

        YONAH FREDMAN- “Here’s phil’s most famous antisemitic post.”

        Be honest, Yonah, whining about (non-existent) anti-Semitism gives meaning to your life.

      • yonah fredman
        January 25, 2018, 4:56 am

        Actually, keith, one of the keys here is perception. The choir sees no antisemitism. But liberal zionists probably will. If Phil cared about talking to lz’s, rather than preaching at lz’s, he would care how he would be perceived. But he doesn’t. He only cares about communicating with his choir, who as in your case couldn’t care less.

      • yonah fredman
        January 25, 2018, 5:06 am

        Isaac deutscher, btw, keith, wrote in “who is a jew” that he fears that antisemitism is not through in the welfare states of the west. When they fail, the socialism of fools will marry the proletariat to the lower middle class as happened in Germany in the 20’s and 30’s. I do not fear the near term failure of the American economy, and the more familiar (American) scapegoats of anti immigration and racism are the first reactions rather than the old time European familiar scapegoat. But you have your cut and paste yuri slezkine quote handy to avoid all serious thought on the subject.

      • eljay
        January 25, 2018, 8:19 am

        || Keith: … Be honest, Yonah, whining about (non-existent) anti-Semitism gives meaning to your life. ||

        It’s odd that a real, honest-to-goodness Jew like y.f. – who despises assimilation and fears anti-Semitism – wouldn’t hop on the first plane back to his ancient / historic / eternal / one true homeland and spend the rest of his Jewish life living happily, comfortably and – thanks to Captain Israel – securely in the “Jewish State” among his Jewish people.

      • Keith
        January 25, 2018, 10:34 am

        YONAH FREDMAN- “The choir sees no antisemitism.”

        You, on the other hand, revel in it.

        YONAH FREDMAN- “But you have your cut and paste yuri slezkine quote handy to avoid all serious thought on the subject.”

        Yes, the use of quotes and references from scholars the sign of a lazy mind. Something no one can accuse you of.

        Enough of this! I have already indulged your conceits more than you deserve.

    • Donald Johnson
      January 24, 2018, 6:34 pm

      “Yes leftist zionists are in a tough spot. But no. MW has disqualified itself from helping them to decide how to proceed.”

      What site or book or magazine or writer would you recommend for this? I am not being snide.

      • yonah fredman
        January 24, 2018, 7:40 pm

        Jerry Haber is not someone I listen to, necessarily, but he is someone I respect in a way that I don’t respect mw.

      • yonah fredman
        January 24, 2018, 8:34 pm

        Larry Derfner, Bradley Burston and even Gideon Levy are liberal Zionists that I listen to, although they ruffle feathers from time to time.

        If Not Now is a bit further than me to the left, but I listen to them, to see their take.

      • Marnie
        January 25, 2018, 12:05 am

        Yonah “he is someone I respect in a way that I don’t respect mw.”

        But you keep trying to get that girl, even though she’s said, uh – no thanks. Well Yonah, keep trying! You might get lucky one of these years.

      • Donald Johnson
        January 25, 2018, 12:12 am

        I was thinking more of which nonZionists you like, but thanks.

        Haber, I think, is non Zionist. Or rather, a cultural Zionist who doesnt support the statehood idea as part of his Zionism, if I understood him correctly. I used to read him regularly and gradually stopped as he seemed not to post that much. But there were a few posts in 2017 as I just saw. But I agree he is very good, someone who just radiates intelligence and decency. I suppose if I wanted to convince a liberal Zionist to really re examine the ideology Haber would be the person I would recommend.

    • eljay
      January 24, 2018, 8:05 pm

      || yonah fredman: … Why does mw publish antisemitic motifs … ||

      I don’t know why MW publishes the anti-Semitic things Zionists say, such as:
      – repeatedly conflating Israel and Zionism with all Jews and all Jews with Israel and Zionism; and
      – asserting that all Jews are responsible for the actions of some Jews.

  8. Nicholas
    January 24, 2018, 4:14 pm

    So how much longer will we be reading about this oxymoron, “liberal Zionists”? A person can be a liberal, and favor human rights, including self determination, freedom of speech, equality before the law, and those other thingys found in the Bill of Rights. Or a person can favor and promote Zionism, which apparently opposes all these rights being granted to Palestinians for sure, and in some instances all other Gentiles as well. But no one can favor and promote both Liberalism, and Zionism.

    Instead of ever identifying those who favor Zionism as “Liberal Zionists”, it’s time to end this pretense by IDing them as “Zionist hypocrites pretending to be Liberal”, or perhaps as “insincere Liberals more interested in promoting Zionism”, or anything that accurately describes the actual political views of these phonies. Because there absolutely is not such thing as a “Liberal Zionist”. And it’s dishonest to pretend otherwise.

    Maybe it’s a little bit like the Supreme Court Justice describing pornography as (paraphrasing), “I can’t define it, but I sure know it when I see it.” So called “liberal Zionists”, ie those Rabbis in Ferguson supporting BLM but then going back to their congregations and espousing support for Israel, are the most contemptible dishonest phonies out there. And they need to be explicitly called out at every opportunity.

  9. Maghlawatan
    January 24, 2018, 5:21 pm

    Zionism is too extremist to command the loyalty of left wing overseas Jews. The leadership of Israel does not care about rights. Lefties do. Israelis are traumatized. Us Jews are not. There is no possible unifying theme. Zionism is lies and cruelty.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZj9bi7YNmI

  10. Keith
    January 24, 2018, 6:09 pm

    YEHUDA KURTZER- “But Jewish power in America has been essential to Jewish thriving in America, and it has required instruments of solidarity — and specifically, the technique of presenting to the rest of the world an image, even if a facade, of communal unity.”

    For how long have I been saying this? Whatever the original intent of the early Zionists, Zionism in its present form represents a power-seeking collective dependent upon the kinship solidarity of neo-tribalist Zionist Jews. That is why most Jewish fat-cats support Israel and why there are no anti-Zionist Jewish billionaires. It is all about power.

    Speaking of courting power, I link to a video of Nikki Haley groveling before AIPAC: http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/48617.htm

  11. Marnie
    January 25, 2018, 12:02 am

    The power of jewish unity – long story short – every jew must have blood on their hands.

    But if times get too tough, evangelical christians will do just fine.

  12. biggerjake
    January 25, 2018, 10:44 am

    I’m sure it’s a result of my average intelligence and a lack of sophistication but try as I might, I just don’t understand this sentiment:

    “People don’t like talking about Jewish power out loud because, despite good intentions, it either sounds anti-Semitic itself or gives fodder for anti-Semites. But Jewish power in America has been essential to Jewish thriving in America, and it has required instruments of solidarity — and specifically, the technique of presenting to the rest of the world an image, even if a facade, of communal unity.”

    “People don’t like talking about Jewish power out loud…” Well now, I guess they don’t like talking about Catholic power or Christian power or Atheist power because I never hear those terms either. I must admit I don’t like the sound of any of those ideas because it begs the question, Why do Jews or people of any other religion in the US need “power”? What kind of power? Power over whom? Is there a zero sum religion based struggle afoot that I have been unaware of?

    “But Jewish power in America has been essential to Jewish thriving in America, and it has required instruments of solidarity — and specifically, the technique of presenting to the rest of the world an image, even if a facade, of communal unity.” Really? Jewish power is necessary in order for Jews to thrive in the US? So Jews must stick together to make sure that they hold a supremacist position? They can’t just work hard and study hard and succeed based on merit? And this image or façade of communal unity is necessary because it…? Scares the non-Jews? It makes the non-Jews like the Jews better? It shows that it’s Jews first, Americans second?

Leave a Reply