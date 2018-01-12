Israeli Jews will never accept Palestinians as equals — Klutznick, chair of Americans for Peace Now

US Politics
James Klutznick, chairman of Americans for Peace Now

Jim Klutznick, the chairman of the liberal Zionist group Americans for Peace Now (and a political player in Chicago and an early Obama supporter), yesterday dismissed the idea of a one-state outcome in Israel and Palestine because Israelis will never accept Palestinians as equals.

Klutznick responded to Palestinian pollster Khalil Shikaki, who said during a Peace Now podcast, that the “major driver” for Palestinian youth today is “democracy and equal rights,” not what has driven Palestinian politics for the last 50 years, the desire for sovereignty. Shikaki said these young Palestinians see a Palestinian state as a, a delusion, and b, just another “corrupt inefficient authoritarian state,” so they dream of equal rights with Jews in one state.

Klutznick dismissed the idea:

You brought up the word democracy. And I just wanted to make this observation… particularly as it relates to your youth who are interested in civil rights and democracy. It seems to me that democracy is the common thread between either of these two versions. The difference is that you will not get civil rights under one state. And the only answer here is an independent and sovereign state for the Palestinian people where democracy will have a chance to flourish within the context of Palestinan democracy. Because I don’t believe it will ever happen in one state, with Israel never allowing there to be civil rights for everybody and an equal vote.

Shikaki said that he agrees, but this is not an answer for young Palestinians:

I actually share your view on this. However, what would you say to those 18- to 22- year olds who basically say, You will fail to produce a two state solution. Why do you want to prevent me from dreaming about a one state solution, in which we all live in peace with equal rights. We know that it will be a tough battle. We know that it will not be easy and that Israeli Jews will not want to give up on their own state, but if we can’t get a sovereign independent democratic state, we have no alternative but to take this approach.

What you just said and what I also believe in, is that only if we can provide them with a viable process that can lead to a two state solution. If we can’t deliver on that, then our ability to convince the youth of our argument is very very weak.

Klutznick said the only hope is to reengage the U.S., though not under Donald Trump:

I agree with what you said. I think the answer lies in the fact that the United States has temporarily as we hope here lost its status as an honest broker. And I think the hope for both the Palestinian and the Israeli people is that the United States regain that status. That’s our job. Not at APN because we are not a political organization, but I think the hope has to be that the United States will come to its senses and the people of the United States will return to power an administration that will regain that role as the independent broker, and an honest broker, because I don’t see any other alternative to fill that position, and I think that’s got to be everybody’s hope.

Shikaki responded, “I share that hope, and good luck with that.”

If Klutznick really sees the two sides that way– one society will never support civil rights and equal rights — maybe Americans for Peace Now is working for the wrong side! Klutznick would never work with American partners who held such views. The young Jews of IfNotNow are sure to ask the same questions. They celebrate Ahed Tamimi’s slapping an Israeli soldier who was occupying her property– even as Ori Nir of Peace Now has come out against her.

As for Klutznick’s hopes, on January 3, he and Peace Now ceo Debra DeLee challenged leading Jewish groups to come out vocally against the “belligerent occupation.”

Reacting to several recent moves by Israel’s government that sabotage a future Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement, Americans for Peace Now (APN) today called on fellow American Jewish organizations to join APN in vocal opposition to annexation and to unilaterally pre-judging issues that Israelis and Palestinians should negotiate to achieve a final-status peace deal.

But look at the most liberal group they reached out to and– the latest statements from the Union for Reform Judaism are entirely supportive of Trump on the Jerusalem decision!

We strongly commend President Trump and Ambassador Haley…

In other words, the U.S. Jewish establishment ignores Peace Now’s appeals, and by the way, the U.S. is not an honest broker, never has been, and the U.S. Jewish establishment loves it that way, and Peace Now stays on the board of the rightwing Conference of Presidents, another of the groups Klutznick wrote to, instead of voting with its feet. And Peace Now has nothing but contempt for BDS, boycott, divestment and sanctions, which all of those Palestinian youth support.

  1. Citizen
    January 12, 2018, 3:09 pm

    Any real US journalist could get the information on all these Jewish-run groups organized to perpetuate Zionism and its results. Any US main media news outlets could inform the US masses what their taxes support regarding Israel. What is wrong with US journalism education and supporting groups? There’s way too many organizations towing the Zionist line that mask themselves as patriotic Americans in their official name. Somebody needs to list them & post them on social media.

    • JWalters
      January 12, 2018, 11:38 pm

      “Any real US journalist could get the information”

      This is an extremely important point. What this fact SHOUTS at anyone who researches the news beyond the mainstream outlets is that the ENTIRE spectrum of mainstream outlets is controlled by the Israelis. There is simply NO OTHER logical explanation. It’s crystal clear in this case that one of those tropes is true. Facts are facts.

  2. Boomer
    January 12, 2018, 3:10 pm

    Klutznick appears to be a might happy guy, and why not?

    • Mooser
      January 12, 2018, 6:05 pm

      “Klutznick appears to be a might happy guy, and why not?”

      Opportunism knocked, and he opened the door.

    • Emory Riddle
      January 13, 2018, 9:53 am

      Why is it some Jews think only Jews have any input in any number of topics?

      • Mooser
        January 13, 2018, 12:26 pm

        “Why is it some Jews think only Jews have any input in any number of topics?”

        “Emory” as a simple guide, the attitudes and tropes of American Zionists will track, correlate very closely with those of the American white supremacists. Do you hear them calling for Black or Hispanic input on any number of topics?

  3. Annie Robbins
    January 12, 2018, 4:32 pm

    it’s been clear to a lot of people for a long time the 2SS is dead. maybe he doesn’t realize this delay delay delay has made the situation worse, has killed off the chance for a 2SS. how could he be so blind? and here he is writing to jewish groups to denounce annexation. for all practical purposes hundreds and thousands of settlers would have to leave for there to be a viable palestinian state because of these decades of worthless negotiations. so maybe APN could figure out how to undo that while they’re at it. APN is not a very powerful group. have they ever had even one member as part of the negotiation team? who do they think they are? what possibly logical reason could there be that could be done now that couldn’t have be done in the last 50 years? or do they think the US will grow some balls and israel will voluntarily have some change of heart/agenda. might as well wait for godot.

    it makes perfect sense to advocate for equal rights in one state. it does nothing to hamper the goals of the 2 staters who are on a treadmill going no where. or more precisely two steps backward / one step hold. there’s no step forward, it’s like a ratchet. that’s why it makes perfect sense to advocate for equal rights in one state. it doesn’t hamper whatever the 2 staters are doing. we’re not their problem. and if at anytime israel decides to get off it’s high horse and allow two states or the US becomes some kind of equal broker — which i think we all know will happen when pigs fly — then palestinians can regroup and look at the new options.

  4. Maghlawatan
    January 12, 2018, 4:49 pm

    Settlers say never. They said it in Rhodesia. In Northern Ireland. In Mozambique. All wrong.

    • Misterioso
      January 13, 2018, 10:26 am

      @Maghlawatan

      Well said!!! History is with the Palestinians and the Zionists know it. It keeps them awake at night.

  5. yonah fredman
    January 12, 2018, 4:52 pm

    What flag do palestinians wave? the flag of equal rights? no. the flag of Palestine. come up with a flag, then you have a movement. until then, it’s really not clear what you have. two leadership groups: fatah and hamas, neither of whom will come forward and say we want one state. unless it is the one state of pre 1967, that is: jews leave and we get our country back. which is clear enough, but that is not the cause of equal rights. or is that not yet understood. you can take the position of this land is ours and you are colonialists and must leave. or a position that everyone should be equal. and that position does not have a flag.

    • Annie Robbins
      January 12, 2018, 7:12 pm

      what are you talking about yonah? maybe you should show concern the star of david is now associated with bombs, war crimes, apartheid, and ethnic cleansing if you’re so concerned with flags.

      • Mooser
        January 12, 2018, 9:43 pm

        Oh well, the old “what will the flag look like” wheeze didn’t go over. Now it’s time for “yonah” to ask: “Who will guard the airport!”

    • eljay
      January 12, 2018, 9:52 pm

      || yonah fredman: … you can take the position of this land is ours and you are colonialists and must leave. or a position that everyone should be equal. and that position does not have a flag. ||

      It certainly isn’t the flag of Jewish supremacism you and your fellow Zionists keep waving.

    • yonah fredman
      January 13, 2018, 12:17 am

      I have waved the blue and white flag, but I don’t wave it anymore.

      This so called one state plan based on equal rights has not and will not soon be an expression of Palestinian mainstream thought. Palestine is devoted to a flag, and I get it. 1897 Basel, bad news. 1917 Balfour bad news. Blue and white is answered by Green black red and white. But if you wish to forge a new future…

      This one state equal rights campaign is half baked ideologically rhetorically politically communication of a new idea. It is empty rhetoric. The kick out the colonialist idea is well expressed. This new idea is not. The flag issue is besides the point.

      When will the Palestinians begin a campaign to get citizenship in jerusalem? Why not? Because the equal rights campaign has no strategy on the ground. It is empty rhetoric. Opposition to the zionists is well expressed and repeated by the choir. If you are proposing an equal rights campaign you need something more. The true haters: “we must get rid of the zionists.” That s*** is loud. That equal rights s***? I can hardly hear it.
      (Please don’t dwell on the use of the word “haters”)

      • Eva Smagacz
        January 13, 2018, 10:23 am

        Yonah Fredman,

        You asked:

        When will the Palestinians begin a campaign to get citizenship in Jerusalem? Why not? Because the equal rights campaign has no strategy on the ground.

        They will begin a campaign to get citizenship in Jerusalem, the day Israel will drop its claim it is a country for Jews, and will create single category of citizen:
        Israeli,
        and not like now,
        where you are currently allocated documents based on your ethno-religious category: Jews (privileged) and various non-Jews (not so privileged). 76/84

      • Talkback
        January 13, 2018, 11:42 am

        Yonah: “When will the Palestinians begin a campaign to get citizenship in jerusalem?”

        15,000 Palestinians have requested this since 2003, fewer than 6,000 were approved.

      • Mooser
        January 13, 2018, 12:31 pm

        . “76/84”

        “Eva” that brings you to 90%. That’s great!

    • Talkback
      January 13, 2018, 5:10 am

      Yonah: “unless it is the one state of pre 1967, that is: jews leave and we get our country back.”

      Rubbish. Not even in 1947 Palestinians proposed such a “solution” but a democratic state, based on majority ruling and minority rights. At the same time Ben Gurion proposed to put Palestine under Jewish “mandate” (aka control) and delay Palestine’s indepedence until Jew’s acquired a significant majority. When he was asked what he would do if the Nonjews wouldn’t consent he answered that he would use force if the UN accepted this plan.

    • traintosiberia
      January 13, 2018, 10:21 am

      1 One state solution will deprive Jewish characters .That is the argument. Or is it ? There will be still Sabath, there will be still the wailing wall, there will be exemption of Orthodox from military , there will be Hebrew signs , there will be study of Talmud and Torah and celebration of Hanukkah Ros hasannah and trepidtaiory warninhg about Shoah. Circumcision and antigay anti abortion anti interracial marriage attitudes will continue . May be the fear lies somewhere else . What is it? Is it the same practical considerations which prevented colonies from just political economic diplomatic mergers with the host (colonizers ) countries?
      2 “come up with a flag, then you have a movement. until then, it’s really not clear what you have. two leadership groups: fatah and hamas, neither of whom will come forward and say we want one state. unless it is the one state of pre 1967”

      Have you stay down and asked them ? Have you sat down and offered them ?
      No It has not been talked with honesty . There is always something – an old charter , an old slogan, an old terrorism act, an old rejection . But an honest negotiation will not hod the future hostage to past incidents .It should not . Then all negotiations will fail ( and would fail anywhere in the world and would have failed everywhere in the world )

    • CigarGod
      January 13, 2018, 10:30 am

      I vote Yonah to be in charge of all fashion in Palestine and Israel.
      Flags, uniforms, smiling Jewish Bombshell Betty’s marking each successful mission to Gaza…painted on the fluselage to the left of every F-Whatever Peace Jet pilot.

    • Misterioso
      January 13, 2018, 10:51 am

      @yonah fredman

      By signing the 1993 Oslo Accords, the PLO accepted UNSC Res. 242 and thereby agreed to recognize a sovereign Israel within the 1949 armistice lines, i.e., as of 4 June 1967 – 78% of mandated Palestine.

      The PLO also agreed to the US/EU/UN supported 2002 Arab League Beirut Summit Peace Initiative, which offers Israel full recognition as a sovereign state (per UNSC Res. 242, i.e., within its June 4/67 boundaries with possible minor and mutually agreed land swaps), exchange of ambassadors, trade, tourism, etc., if Israel complies with international law and its previous commitments. Fully aware of Israel’s demographic concerns, the Beirut initiative does not demand the return of all Palestinian refugees. In accordance with Israel’s pledge given to the UNGA in 1949 and by signing the 1949 Lausanne Peace Conference Protocol to abide by UNGA Res. 194 regarding the then 800,000 Palestinian refugees as a precondition for admittance to the UN (after being rejected twice), the Arab League’s Initiative “calls upon Israel to affirm” that it agrees to help pursue the “achievement of a just solution to the Palestinian refugee problem…”

      Regrettably, then Israeli PM Ariel Sharon summarily dismissed the Arab League’s peace overture, as did Israel in 2008 and thereafter.

      http://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/hamas-vows-to-honor-palestinian-referendum-on-peace-with-israel-1.328234
      Haaretz, December 1, 2010.

      EXCERPTS:
      “Ismail Haniyeh, addressing a rare news conference in the Israeli-blockaded enclave, signaled a softening of Hamas’s long-standing position prohibiting the ceding of any part of the land of what was British-mandated Palestine until 1948.”

      ” ‘ We accept a Palestinian state on the borders of 1967, with Jerusalem as its capital, the release of Palestinian prisoners, and the resolution of the issue of refugees,’ Haniyeh said, referring to the year of Middle East war in which Israel captured East Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories.”

      Also, in its revised Charter, April, 2017, Hamas agreed to a Palestinian state based on the 4 June 1967 borders. Regrettably, but not surprisingly, Israel promptly rejected the Hamas overture instead of using it to open a dialogue.

      As for the much touted 2000 Camp David Summit, working in tandem, Barak and Clinton tried to shove a very bad deal down Arafat’s throat. It could only be rejected. Suffice to quote Shlomo Ben-Ami, then Israel’s foreign minister and lead negotiator at Camp David: “Camp David was not the missed opportunity for the Palestinians, and if I were a Palestinian I would have rejected Camp David, as well.” (National Public Radio, 14 February 2006.)

      The “offer” made in 2008 by then Israeli PM Ehud Olmert was never seen as serious because it lacked cabinet approval, he was under indictment with only a few weeks left in office, had a 6% favorable rating, and, therefore, couldn’t have closed the deal, even if the Palestinians had accepted it. (Olmert was imprisoned.)

      Unfortunately, Israel’s response to every peace overture from the Palestinians and Arab states, has been an escalation of illegal settlement construction in occupied Palestinian and other Arab lands.

      Unfortunately, Israel’s response to every peace overture from the Palestinians and Arab states, has been an escalation of illegal settlement construction in occupied Palestinian and other Arab lands.

  6. Eva Smagacz
    January 12, 2018, 5:21 pm

    We already have ample proof that Zionism, by definition, is supremacist in its ideology.

    Let’s assume that, by some miracle, the occupied native Palestinians will get voting rights, just so that Israeli government see if they can get BDS off it’s back.

    Lets even assume that there will be a new Israeli citizenship, independent of religion, race, country of origin of one’s ancestors and of colour of skin.

    Lets then assume that religion will return to private sphere.

    How open, then, is Judaism as a religion and Jewishness as a culture to the idea that non-Jews are their equal? 75/83

    • guyn
      January 12, 2018, 7:48 pm

      That’s the question, at least in the context of Israel.

    • Mooser
      January 12, 2018, 10:24 pm

      “How open, then, is Judaism as a religion and Jewishness as a culture to the idea that non-Jews are their equal?”

      Well, some non-Jews are more equal than others.

    • Maghlawatan
      January 12, 2018, 11:18 pm

      IsraeL has no choice. Judaism may be exclusive but that only works in private. The situation is that Israeli Jews are running apartheid which is unacceptable under international law . It doesn’t matter what individual Jews want.

      The religion needs to reflect the responsibility of power. It it a total mess.

      It all goes back.to.the original.sin of Zionism. A Land for a people. There was no free land. They had to seize it.

    • Misterioso
      January 13, 2018, 11:28 am

      @Eva Smagacz

      “We already have ample proof that Zionism, by definition, is supremacist in its ideology.”

      Indeed!!

      To wit:

      Zionists have great difficulty in dealing with the fact that Palestinians can trace their roots back to the Canaanites and much earlier. It contradicts their ludicrous claim that Palestine belongs to Jews. As a consequence, they have attempted to efface the history and heritage of Palestinians through denigrating them and even denying their existence as a distinct people. This was well demonstrated by Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, who observed during an interview with the foreign editor of the London Sunday Times that “it was not as though there was a Palestinian people in Palestine…and we came and threw them out and took their country away from them. They did not exist.” (Sunday Times (London) June 15, 1969)

      In the view of another prime minister of Israel, Yitzhak Shamir, the Palestinians are of no more significance than insects when compared to Jews: “From this mountain top and from the vantage point of history I say that these people [the Palestinians] are like grasshoppers compared to us.” (The Independent, April 1988, from Reuter, Tel Aviv; cited by Michael Rice, False Inheritance, Kegan Paul International, London and New York, 1994, p. 127).

      While delivering a televised address to his Likud party in 1989, Shamir further maligned Palestinians by describing them as “alien invaders of the Holy Land…. They are brutal, wild alien invaders in the land of Israel that belongs to the people of Israel, and only to them.” (New York Post, February 6, 1989)

      During a speech to the Knesset, Menachem Begin, Israel’s sixth prime minister, referred to Palestinians as “beasts walking on two legs.” (New Statesman, 25 June 1982)

      Regarding Palestinians residing in the occupied West Bank, Raphael Eitan, then Israel’s Chief of Staff, declared: “When we have settled the land, all the Arabs will be able to do about it will be to scurry around like drugged cockroaches in a bottle…. We shall use the ultimate force until the Palestinians come crawling to us on all fours. “(New York Times, 14 April 1983)

      According to the late Dr. Albert Glock, former head of the archaeology department at Birzeit University in the West Bank, who was murdered in 1992 by unknown assailants (believed to be Jewish settlers), even his discipline has been corrupted: “[A]rchaeology in Palestine/Israel has been conducted from [a]…perspective of affirming a Judeo-Christian heritage that satisfies Western Christians and Jews….There is little room for Palestinians in an agenda motivated to connect the Israeli present to the Jewish past in Palestine.” (Dr. Albert Glock, “Cultural Bias in the Archaeology of Palestine”, Journal of Palestine Studies, No. 94, Vol. XXIV, p. 53)

      To quote archaeologist Mortimer Wheeler, “More sins have probably been committed in the name of archaeology [in Palestine/Israel] than on any commensurate portion of the earth’s surface….”(Mortimer Wheeler, Archaeology from the Earth, Hammondsworth: Penguin, 1956, p. 228 quoted by Glock, op cit, p. 49)

      As Uri Avnery, renowned journalist and former member of the Knesset, observed: “These suspicions are nurtured by the fact that most Israeli archaeologists have always been the loyal foot-soldiers of the official propaganda. Since the emergence of modern Zionism, they have been engaged in a desperate endeavor to ‘find’ archaeological evidence for the historical truth of the stories of the Old Testament. Until now, they have gone empty-handed: there exists no archaeological proof for the exodus from Egypt, the conquest of Canaan and the kingdoms of Saul, David and Solomon. But in their eagerness to prove the improvable (because in the opinion of the vast majority of archaeologists and historians outside Israel – and also some in Israel – the Old Testament stories are but sacred myths), the archaeologists have destroyed many strata of other periods.” (Uri Avnery, “Three Provocations: The Method in the Madness,” CounterPunch,Febrary13/2007 http://www.counterpunch.org/avnery02132007.html)

  7. pabelmont
    January 12, 2018, 6:02 pm

    1SS and 2SS (and anyone else’s dream) need not be dead, why dead? But what’s missing from almost every discussion is the description of a mechanism for getting to any dream-state (ha!) from today’s apartheid — which bids fair to be permanent so long as the only lever for change is in Israel’s hands.

    My favorite dream is not of a solution but of a mechanism, namely, a lot of pressure on Israel from places like EU. In this dream, BDS becomes so well accepted that even politicians, even their bosses (the CEOs of big corporations which have nothing to do with Israel), will feel the “Bern” if I may so express myself, of BDS and put real and sustained pressure on Israel. At that point (and no sooner) the lever of power will slip from Israel’s hands into the hands of people loosely joined by the BDS idea. What those people will demand of Israel is anyone’s guess. But as with South African apartheid, the pressure must grow here and there until it becomes more or less universal, becoming a sort of avalanche begun (let’s say) in EU and then joined by M/E, Africa, South America, Asia.

    Long ago I imagined that the outcome of such a new leverage would be the demand that Israel remove all settlers and dismantle (destroy) all settlement buildings. Such a demand, backed up by sufficient leverage, might motivate Israel to negotiate with the PLO, and who knows with what outcome.

    But in any case, think “mechanism” before thinking “outcome”.

  8. catalan
    January 12, 2018, 6:55 pm

    Regarding boycotts – I just went ahead and spend a hundred bucks at a Palestinian store here in Albuquerque. It is is called cafe Istanbul and they have a bunch of great Mediterranean stuff and even lots of Bulgarian made products. I think that trade leads to peace and friendships while boycotts cause strife. So I respond to evil with good, according to the teachings of Jesus. I plan to spend a lot more money with these wonderful Palestinians. That’s my response to the boycotts and the evil they seek to cause.

    • lonely rico
      January 12, 2018, 9:41 pm

      > catalan

      Regarding boycotts – I just went ahead and spend (sic) a hundred bucks … cafe Istanbul and they have a bunch of great Mediterranean stuff and even lots of Bulgarian made products. I think that trade leads to peace and friendships.

      Y’ur right catalan, you’ve convinced me.

      I’m gonna abandon my boycott of Bulgarian made products toot sweet.

      • catalan
        January 12, 2018, 9:55 pm

        “I’m gonna abandon my boycott of Bulgarian made products toot sweet.”
        Rico,
        Either you are distorting me or I was not clear. The store in question sells Bulgarian, Turkish, Greek, Hungarian products; but that’s not the point. I meant that the store’s owners are a local Palestinian family. Despite the fact that the bds wishes me to suffer and in some cases to even die, I choose to support these Palestinians and by buying the products sold by them, help them have a good life.

      • Annie Robbins
        January 12, 2018, 10:07 pm

        the bds wishes me to suffer and in some cases to even die

      • eljay
        January 12, 2018, 10:42 pm

        || catalan: … Despite the fact that the bds wishes me to suffer and in some cases to even die … ||

        AFAIK, BDS doesn’t give two shits about some Bulgarian guy who hails from Spain (he guesses) and lives in New Mexico. But please do provide a link to substantiate your claim. Thanks.

      • gamal
        January 12, 2018, 10:47 pm

        “I choose to support these Palestinians”

        You are shopping, grocery shopping and you feel condescension adds to the bang you get for your buck, been stocking up on kimchi? you’re sacrifice is acknowledged, that is why you explained how great you are isn’t it, because you had not heard from the “Thank you” man, in case it was missed, and to establish how much better than Palestinians you are, I would only expect mixed results with this approach and you can have that one for free, as I am vastly richer and more virtuous than you.

        Annie Cash has such a wonderful speaking voice, the minute he sings he has that old style when you are used to interacting with a boisterous close up audience, shanachie or griot style , man in black for president.

      • Kaisa of Finland
        January 12, 2018, 11:07 pm

        Catalan:

        “the bds wishes me to suffer and in some cases to even die..”

        Please could you give some evidence of that?? The aim of the BDS is not to kill anyone and since you are living in U.S., how are the equal rights for the Palestinians in I/P going to make you suffer?? I am really interested in hearing your arguments on that!!

      • Mooser
        January 12, 2018, 11:44 pm

        I’m gonna abandon my boycott of Bulgarian made products toot sweet"

        I can live without toot sweets, but around here a lot of Bulgarians are in the marine trades.

      • Talkback
        January 13, 2018, 3:52 am

        Catalan: “Despite the fact that the bds wishes me to suffer and in some cases to even die …”

        Do you really believe that your monstrous lies become less see through if you accuse BDS of acting against ‘you’ as ‘you’ act against Nonjews in Palestine?

    • Maghlawatan
      January 12, 2018, 11:11 pm

    • CigarGod
      January 13, 2018, 10:41 am

      “The Evil of Equality”
      By Catalan

  9. Tom Suarez
    January 12, 2018, 7:25 pm

    Relevant quotes from the book State of Terror, p35:

    The fundamental difficulty over Palestine was that the Jews
    refused to admit that the Arabs were their equals.     –Ernest Bevin

    [The democratic principle] does not take into account the fact
    that there is a fundamental qualitative difference between
    Jew and Arab.     –Chaim Weizmann

    • Talkback
      January 13, 2018, 4:33 am

      Your book is a must read!

      And just ask any Zionist if she or he thinks that the Palsestinians should have exactly the same rights as Jews as reflected in their claims. They will fail, because they know that their ideoloy is only racist and supremacist.

  10. Kay24
    January 12, 2018, 7:57 pm

    This reminds me of a despicable lot of people, years ago, who thought they were a superior race, and looked down on all others. Roles reversed.

    • Citizen
      January 12, 2018, 10:25 pm

      I remember–how could I not–they’re on the History & Military Channels constantly; their grandchildren are giving the Zionists nuke-ready, state of the art submarines at deep discount.

  11. JWalters
    January 12, 2018, 11:41 pm

    young Palestinians “dream of equal rights with Jews in one state”

    This dream is exactly what the British government promised to the people of Palestine, before the Rothschilds torpedoed that promise. With financial muscle in Britain and the US, and then the UN, they injected a large contingent of armed, radical Jewish supremacists from Eastern Europe who were ready to kill Palestinians on their “sacred” mission.

    Everybody knew this would create a war zone, not a safe haven. And historically, war had been a major profit center for the Rothschild bank. With their international branches, they could make money from all sides of a war. e.g. “War Profiteers and the Roots of the War on Terror”.

  12. Talkback
    January 13, 2018, 7:49 am

    Meanwhile Israel is looking for peace while supporting a two state solution. NOT:
    Netanyahu’s party votes to annex West Bank, increase settlements
    https://www.haaretz.com/misc/article-print-page/.premium-1.832259

  13. Tony Greenstein
    January 13, 2018, 10:58 am

    Phil says that ‘If Klutznick really sees the two sides that way– one society will never support civil rights and equal rights — maybe Americans for Peace Now is working for the wrong side! ‘

    With respect, Peace Now has ALWAYS been advocating for the wrong side. Back in 1982 when it was formed it was put up against us anti=-Zionists on campuses as evidence of the democratic nature of Israel. Peace Now has never been an ally.

