In propaganda coup for Israel, NYT frontpager ascribes Gaza’s misery to Palestinian infighting

Sewage flows from an outlet into the sea in front of the coast of Gaza city, in July 5, 2017. An immediate consequence of the electricity cuts has been suffering for Gazans. A new U.N. report said Gaza gets electricity just four to six hours a day, and 29 million gallons of sewage is flooding into the Mediterranean Sea every day and threatening to overflow into the streets. (Photo: Ashraf Amra/APA Images)

The New York Times has published a long article about Gaza’s misery that begins on the front page today, and then takes up an entire inside page, under the headline, “With Gaza in Financial Crisis, Fears That ‘an Explosion’s Coming.’” The article is a manifesto from Hasbara Central — the Israeli propaganda arm — explaining the worsening Gaza tragedy as the product of Palestinian infighting. An Israeli general is quoted at length by reporter David Halbfinger; United Nations and human rights officials are not quoted at all.

The article states this theme from the start:

At the heart of the crisis — and its most immediate cause — is a crushing financial squeeze, the result of a tense standoff between Hamas, the militant Islamist group that rules Gaza, and Fatah, the secular party entrenched on the West Bank.

So Gaza is suffering because the Palestinians can’t get along.

Epitomizing the worst of NYT coverage, the article only gets to the Israeli blockade on Gaza — cutting it off from the world, shooting up its fishing boats, flooding its waters with sewage, and killing a wheelchair-bound demonstrator across a fence — in the 12th paragraph (and twice glancingly after that):

Israel has blockaded Gaza for more than a decade, with severe restrictions on the flow of goods into the territory and people out of it, hoping to contain Hamas and also, perhaps, to pressure Gazans to eventually oust the group from power.

Contain Hamas — from what? Hamas was elected. But the real killer is two paragraphs on: Hamas could choose to go to war again:

For Hamas, the deteriorating situation is leaving it with few options. The one it has resorted to three times — going to war with Israel, in hopes of generating international sympathy and relief in the aftermath — suddenly seems least attractive.

This is a lie. Israel started all three of those “wars.”  As Norman Finkelstein states in his new book on Gaza:

In the popular imagination confected by state propaganda, and dutifully echoed by everyone else in authority, Israel is almost always reacting to or retaliating against “terrorism.” But neither the inhuman and illegal blockade Israel imposed on Gaza nor the periodic murderous “operations” Israel has unleashed against it trace back to Hamas rocket fire. These were Israeli political decisions springing from Israeli political calculations, in which Hamas military actions figured as a null factor.

Finkelstein refuses to characterize these actions as wars — but as “massive military attacks against a civilian population.”

This long piece might have been written by Hasbara Central. Although  the article does quote the valuable Nathan Thrall explaining that Hamas has limited agency in Gaza, the thrust of the story is that the crisis has been going on for years, and it’s the Palestinians’ fault.

  • The article has 48 paragraphs, but only one one even mentions that the Israeli blockade “for more than a decade” might have anything to do with Gaza’a present state.
  • There is not one single mention of the destruction caused by Israel’s three attacks on Gaza since 2008, including the razing of hundreds of thousands of of homes and other buildings, which might just affect the Gazan economy. Also, in the last (2014) attack alone, Israel killed 500 children.
  • Halbfinger obviously interviewed a number of Gazans, but he must have asked them pointed questions, or else censored their answers — because not a single one of them seems to blame Israel for their plight, which is an impossible result in real life.
  • Halbfinger praises Israel’s new “concrete-and-electronic barrier,” calling it “an impressive display of ingenuity,” with the same starstruck tone Hasbarists once used about how Israel  “had made the desert bloom.” The article expresses sympathy for the fact that Israel must spend $1 billion on this barrier. But he couldn’t seem to find any “ingenuity” among Gazans, who must have survived the 10-year blockade purely by luck. (Nathan Englander’s new novel about Israel grants far more inventiveness to Gaza’s engineers.)
  • The last 3 paragraphs, which imagine a mass nonviolent protest against the blockade by Gazans, are interesting, and actually echo the end of Norman Finkelstein’s book. But why would the “mass nonviolent action” Halbfinger says Gazans are considering “easily lead to casualties and escalation?” Could it be he forgot to report that Israeli soldiers regularly fire into the buffer zone that eats up Gaza’s territory inside the high fences?

The story behind this story is that Gaza is in crisis worse than ever, the blockade is neverending, just like the occupation, and Hasbara Central understands that the suffering is starting to draw more of the world’s attention. It needs to provide a false explanation; Israel can’t ignore the bad optics. So: The suffering is caused by fighting between the Palestinians. The blockade is a minor afterthought.

And just when you thought that the U.S. political discourse was shifting at the margins — this article will enrage you.

James North and Philip Weiss

Israel Lobby
Media
US Policy in the Middle East
US Politics

23 Responses

  1. dimadok
    February 12, 2018, 12:46 pm

    Gazan Hamas rulers should use 130,000 trucks of concrete mix been sent there to re-build houses and sewage system. Instead, they build attack tunnels that go into the sovereign territory of Israel. And while getting free electricity for that from Israel, shooting rockets and mortar grenades. End of story.

    • Mooser
      February 12, 2018, 1:03 pm

      Oh, well, you got your mutterers, and then there’s the sputterers.

      • dimadok
        February 12, 2018, 1:54 pm

        Feeling a bit jittery today, Mooser?

    • eljay
      February 12, 2018, 1:07 pm

      || dimadok @ February 12, 2018, 12:46 pm ||

      I completely agree that Israel should:
      – end its decades-long and on-going occupation and colonization of Palestine;
      – withdraw to within its / Partition borders; and
      – stop preventing the Palestinians from soliciting foreign investment and development in their sovereign state.

      • dimadok
        February 12, 2018, 1:55 pm

        What prevents Gaza rulers from soliciting investments?

      • eljay
        February 12, 2018, 2:06 pm

        No, really, I’m agreeing with you.

      • dimadok
        February 12, 2018, 3:39 pm

        Thanks. Gaza is free to do whatever they like to. Israel is free to decide whether we like it or not.

      • eljay
        February 12, 2018, 3:48 pm

        || dimadok: Thanks. … ||

        You’re welcome.

        || … Gaza is free to do whatever they like to. … ||

        Except that they aren’t. But they will be once Israel:
        – ends its decades-long and on-going occupation and colonization of Palestine;
        – withdraws to within its / Partition borders; and
        – stops preventing the Palestinians from soliciting foreign investment and development in their sovereign state.

      • dimadok
        February 12, 2018, 4:20 pm

        Gazan borders are within the partition. Next question, please.

      • eljay
        February 12, 2018, 4:40 pm

        || dimadok: Gazan borders are within the partition. … ||

        Gaza’s current borders are reduced from its Partition borders thanks to Israel’s theft, military occupation and colonization of territory outside of its / Partition borders.

        || … Next question, please. ||

        It wasn’t a question.

    • amigo
      February 12, 2018, 1:12 pm

      ” Instead, they build attack tunnels that go into the sovereign territory of Israel”.dumaduck

      Which is easier duma —telling who is a Jew or recognising Israeli Sovereignty.

      • dimadok
        February 12, 2018, 1:56 pm

        I don’t even have to try – it becomes easier every day.

    • amigo
      February 12, 2018, 1:24 pm

      “Gazan Hamas rulers should use 130,000 trucks of concrete mix been sent there to re-build houses and sewage system. Instead, they build attack tunnels that go into the sovereign territory of Israel. ” dumaduck

      Hey , it,s a sly Arab Plan to excavate the foundations of the Sovereign Israeli territory and then sit back and watch the Historic Homeland collapse in on itself.

    • JohnSmith
      February 12, 2018, 1:56 pm

      Congratulations, dimadok, on such an impressive reply! Not that I look at reply threads in such detail, but this is the first time I’ve noticed a reply by you and I am impressed by the level of ignorance and bigotry that would allow anyone to say such things! Stories about “attack tunnels” are largely unfounded and unproven–and where in your own psyche and the “things you’ve heard” are you able to picture extensive and mighty attack tunnels from which Mighty Hamas releases its unimaginably powerful fusillades upon a cowering Israeli army that had never imagined the existence of tunnels, period, and had, oops, allowed such impregnable and awe-inspiring complexes to be built? As opposed to the tiny, potentially deadly (to the builders and users) holes in the ground that allow some small influx of supplies to the otherwise totally cut-off concentration camp that is Gaza? And which are regularly bombed into oblivion, along with the rest of Gaza.

      I love this concept of “free electricity” gifted by Israel! Boy, those Palestinians are so ungrateful, they don’t know how good they have it, thanks to Massuh Israel! The luxurious amounts of water and electricity just given away to Palestinians by Israel–is there no end to the Palestinians’ greed for food, water, electricity, medical care and basic humanitarian assistance??

      The portrait in your mind, dimadok, of bestial and subhuman Palestinians is truly impressive! This is racist bigotry for the ages!

      • dimadok
        February 12, 2018, 3:35 pm

        Well, John, here are few snippets for you.
        First, I have no problem with smuggling tunnels- they can build as much as they want, it’s not Israel’s problem, it is an Egyptian one. Which they have efficiently solved by flattening 500-meter radius of housing from each side of the Rafah border and by pouring water in it.
        Second, I do have an issue when tunnels go into Israel territory- my apologies for that, it is a bit insensitive of myself.
        Electricity- do you have a free one yourself or maybe you are connected to a power grid that gives it to your house for free. If not, then make sure to pay your bills, otherwise, you’ll be cut off. Gazan’s do not pay their bills, while still getting one.
        None of my current or previous comments had attempted to de-humanize Palestinians as people or as ethnic groups. You may check my records here.

    • Emory Riddle
      February 12, 2018, 2:39 pm

      Gee dim, why do they have to do all these re-building? Something happen to Gaza? Repeatedly?

  2. Ossinev
    February 12, 2018, 2:36 pm

    @Dimwitdok
    “What prevents Gaza rulers from soliciting investments?”
    Perhaps its the total Israeli blockade?You know in the real non Zio world “investors” don`t actually like blockades. It sort of well you know puts them off investing.
    Be careful not to drift off script Dimwitduck.

  3. jon s
    February 12, 2018, 3:53 pm

    Here’s the incomparable Amira Hass. At least she’s willing to criticize Hamas.
    https://www.haaretz.com/opinion/.premium-lieberman-is-right-there-s-no-crisis-in-gaza-this-is-disaster-1.5809149

  4. Donald Johnson
    February 12, 2018, 5:07 pm

    Part of what they are doing, both in this article and in Friedman’s columns, is giving Israel permission to bomb civilians in Lebanon and Gaza.

    As for the blockade, the NYT basically supports it. They pay as little attention to it as possible. If anything one tenth as severe were imposed on Israel they would treat it as cause for war. But since it is Israel doing it to Palestinians they either don’t care or support it.

    • Frankie P
      February 12, 2018, 6:14 pm

      Fortunately, permission from the NYT to bomb civilians in Lebanon is not worth the energy it takes to utter or scribble. Permission to bomb civilians in Lebanon is incrementally being withheld by Nasrallah and the brave fighters of the resistance. Yes, Israel has long depended on its air superiority to bomb civilians in south Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut, but it is now becoming clear that the cost is increasing exponentially. We should rightfully call this “price tag”. The 2006 on-air bombing (Nasrallah’s speech telling people to look to the sea off Beirut) of the Israeli ship and the huge losses of tanks in their military defeat in Lebanon, through to today’s increased number and range of missiles in Hezbollah’s arsenal, to the massive experience gained by Hezbollah fighters in real battles against brave crazy Takfiri in Syria all lead to an Israel that understands that the reality of the situation has changed. And they don’t like it. Not one bit. They don’t have the stomach for ANY ground actions in Lebanon or Syria. There are hard men waiting for them, waiting to kill and be killed, believing that God is with them. Any future bombings of civilians in Lebanon will come with a heavy price tag. There is currently a regrouping going on as various flavors of terrorsts in Syria are flushed out and destroyed. SAA will come out stronger; Hezzbollah will come out stronger; Iran’s influence will be increased. The misguided moves of the US, driven by pro-Israel neocons and cheered on by Israeli leaders who preferred ISIS to Assad have backfired bigly, hugely, substantially. Really, who gives a fig about the permission of the NYT? It’s meaningless, a Hollywood fantasy in an otherwise real world.

      • Donald Johnson
        February 12, 2018, 7:22 pm

        I hope you are right regarding the deterrence factor. As for “ permission”, that was my way of saying that the NYT is laying the groundwork to justify Israel if it does come to war. And unfortunately I think it works with some readers. You can read the comments underneath this or any NYT story on Palestine. The worst ones are by racists, but there are also some pretty bad ones by people who I think probably mean well, but get their information from the NYT. I can’t necessarily blame them. Nobody can follow every issue. I think propaganda works to some extent or organizations and think tanks and politicians wouldn’t produce so much of it.

Leave a Reply