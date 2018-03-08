Netanyahu in DC: I don’t want Palestinian ‘subjects’ but the West Bank will remain ‘militarily under Israel’

Israel/Palestine
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) with David Rubenstein (L). (Photo:Haim Zach/GPO)

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today that he wants the West Bank to remain under Israeli’s military control and does not want the Palestinians living there to become citizens or “subjects” of Israel, revealing an apparent hope to annex the occupied Palestinian territory while leaving its residents stateless.  The remarks, made in an interview with David Rubenstein at the Economic Club in Washington DC, signal that Netanyahu has no intention of negotiating in talks that would conclude in Palestinian statehood. Yet the prime minister stopped short of explicitly calling for an official takeover of Palestinian lands in the form of a “one-state solution.”

“I think most Israelis would favor a situation where we could separate from the Palestinians. I don’t want the Palestinians as citizens of Israel and I don’t want them as subjects of Israel,” he explained, “So I want a solution when they have all the powers they need to govern themselves, but none of the powers that would threaten us. What that means is that whatever the solution is, the area west of the Jordan, that includes the Palestinian areas, would be militarily under Israel. The security, the overriding security and responsibility would be Israel’s.”

Netanyahu gave an example of where Israel could benefit from preventing the Palestinians from gaining security control over the West Bank: Ben-Gurion Airport, which “is about 10 seconds away from the West Bank.”

“So obviously, if you say, well, Israel’s airspace stops there, at Ben-Gurion Airport, you know we’re dead. So we need bigger airspace. That’s going to go across the Palestinian area,” he continuing, “The same thing is true – what is above ground, in the air, is underground too, as it turns out because of terror tunnels below the ground too.”

When addressing if Palestinians could expect “full sovereignty” under such an arrangement, Netanyahu said, “I don’t know. But it’s what we need to live. And in this area, the Middle East, full of failed states, states that collapsed, it’s very important that Israel be the power responsible for security because otherwise everyone collapses. The Palestinians collapse.”

“Israel must have the overriding security responsibility for the area west of the Jordan River,” he stated.

Turning to peace talks with the Palestinians, Netanyahu said the priority is making deals with regional partners who are coalescing into sides over divides on Syria and Iran.

“I think there’s a new hope on the horizon that I’ve never seen in my lifetime, and it’s not related to the Palestinians – it’s related to the Arab world. Because of the growing danger of Iran, more and more, I would say virtually all the Arab countries, no longer see Israel as their enemy, but as their vital ally in countering the threat of militant Islam,” he said.

“We used to say that if we make peace with the Palestinians we’ll break out and normalize our relations with the Arab world. I think it actually may work more the other way around,” he said, noting the support form key Arab players could “help change the perception of the Palestinians.”

About Allison Deger

Allison Deger is the Assistant Editor of Mondoweiss.net. Follow her on twitter at @allissoncd.

Posted In:
Israel/Palestine
Israeli Government

13 Responses

  1. JosephA
    March 7, 2018, 11:08 pm

    I am amazed that others take Benjamin Milikewski seriously. He’s nothing short of a saber-rattling demagogue.

    • Maghlawatan
      March 8, 2018, 4:00 pm

      He is insane
      “Noting the support from key Arab players could “help change the perception of the Palestinians.”
      Yeah, right. Pauperising them is a waste of time. The Torah probably talks about this. If you turn people into pariahs don’t expect cooperation.
      Israel is a catastrophe.

  2. guyn
    March 8, 2018, 8:13 am

    Speaking like that with a big smile, totally relax, no pushback by the interviewer in the zionist bubble.

  3. eljay
    March 8, 2018, 10:05 am

    The rapist broke into the woman’s home, chained her in his basement, abused her for weeks…and now he’s arguing that he should be in charge of security in her home because she can’t be trusted to treat him right.

    The Zionist mind is a disturbingly hateful and immoral place.

    … “I think there’s a new hope on the horizon … it’s related to the Arab world. Because of the growing danger of Iran, more and more, I would say virtually all the Arab countries, no longer see Israel as their enemy, but as their vital ally in countering the threat of militant Islam,” he said. …

    And so, he continued, you can bet we’re going to continue to stoke the flames of militant Islam to the best of our abilities.

    • Tuyzentfloot
      March 8, 2018, 6:16 pm

      Eljay says:The rapist broke into the woman’s home, chained her in his basement, abused her for weeks…and now he’s arguing that he should be in charge of security in her home because she can’t be trusted to treat him right.

      I have thought about that metaphor, but it turned a bit creepy. The home was turned into a restaurant, and there were fans who visited and boasted that it was so nice. Ok, the cellar was a bit controversial but it could be justified. And in the restaurant worked people who preferred just to talk about cooking and avoided the subject of the cellar as much as possible, and other people who spent a lot of time making up all kinds of justifications for the cellar.

      I’ve been told the latest Ottolenghi book is pretty nice.

  4. Elizabeth Block
    March 8, 2018, 10:19 am

    Not citizens. Not “subjects” (what is he, a king?). What, then? Graves?

    • eljay
      March 8, 2018, 10:33 am

      || Elizabeth Block: Not citizens. Not “subjects” (what is he, a king?). What, then? Graves? ||

      Maybe cockroaches…so that he can justify exterminating them.

  5. James Canning
    March 8, 2018, 1:35 pm

    I have said for years that Israel will not annex areas of the West Bank with too many Muslims.

    • Maghlawatan
      March 8, 2018, 4:01 pm

      Israel has no answers. And God didn’t do anything about shifting the Palestinians. The next few decades will be very difficult in Disney land

    • MHughes976
      March 8, 2018, 4:03 pm

      I am not sure whether that means ‘those areas of the WB that have too many Muslims’ or ‘any of the WB, because it has too many Muslims’. I would think that Israel might see fit to annex areas round the settlements. On the whole, though, nothing has changed since the Allon Plan – military supremacy and control, some pathetic version of ‘self-rule’.

      • James Canning
        March 8, 2018, 5:42 pm

        I very much agree the Palestinians will have to accept “military supremacy” on the part of Israel.

  6. Citizen
    March 9, 2018, 4:05 am

    I don’t see anything with even a remote chance of changing the status quo unless it’s the entire Palestinian population staging peaceful street protests at the same time, with as much camera work as possible, so that the US main media would have to discuss the Israeli reaction. Many Palestinians would die.

  7. HarryLaw
    March 9, 2018, 12:35 pm

    Netanyahu is not wrong about those Arab states led by Saudi Arabia, their fear of Iran overrides the interests of any other state, including the Palestinians.
    “A number of Arab countries have advised Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to accept whatever US President Donald Trump proposes in the context of his long-awaited Middle East peace plan, according to a Thursday report”.
    “Wisdom requires accepting the maximum of what is available now,” the diplomat was quoted as saying. “The dealing should be in accordance with the logic of ‘take and negotiate’ so that we won’t be surprised after a few years that the monster of settlements has devoured the Palestinian territories.” https://www.timesofisrael.com/arabs-advising-abbas-to-accept-trump-peace-plan-or-risk-losing-out-report/
    Unfortunately the Palestinian leadership have put too much faith in the Saudis and the other GCC countries whose existence is dependent on US protection, they should keep their self respect and join the ‘arc of resistance’ Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon backed by Russia. I won’t hold my breath.

