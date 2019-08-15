Here’s how the Democratic presidential candidates reacted to Israel barring Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib

After it was announced on Thursday that Israel would bar Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) from entering the country, Democratic presidential hopefuls took to Twitter to condemn the decision and the fact that President Trump lobbied for it. After the decision was announced Trump tweeted, “It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace!”

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized Israel’s government over the decision, but did not mention Trump. However, she seemingly tweeted about the decision before it was confirmed and before the Trump administration pressure had been reported. “Israel doesn’t advance its case as a tolerant democracy or unwavering US ally by barring elected members of Congress from visiting because of their political views,” she wrote, “This would be a shameful, unprecedented move. I urge Israel’s government to allow [Omar] and [Tlaib] entry.”

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders criticized Israel’s government on one of his Twitter accounts. “Banning Congresswomen Omar and Tlaib from entering Israel and Palestine is a sign of enormous disrespect to these elected leaders, to the United States Congress, and to the principles of democracy,” he wrote. “The Israeli government should reverse this decision and allow them in.”

On his other account he condemned Trump’s aforementioned tweet:

Former Vice President Joe Biden cited his longtime support for Israel in his response. “I have always been a stalwart supporter of Israel—a vital partner that shares our democratic values,” reads the tweet. “No democracy should deny entry to visitors based on the content of their ideas—even ideas they strongly object to. And no leader of the free world should encourage them to do so.”

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker had a tweet targeting Trump but stopped short of criticizing Israel. “Trump’s constant attacks on Congresswomen Omar and Tlaib are no secret to Israeli leadership,” he wrote. “Reversing this decision would demonstrate they understand the dangerous nature of Trump’s racist rhetoric both here at home and around the world.”

California Senator Kamala Harris’ response also mainly focused on Trump: “I don’t believe any nation should deny entry to elected Members of Congress, period. It’s an affront to the United States. Open and engaged foreign relations are critical to advancing U.S. interests. Trump is playing politics as he weakens our global leadership.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee had strong words for Trump and Israel. “This is nothing more than state-sanctioned Islamophobia — and Donald Trump hurling racist attacks at his political enemies,” he tweeted. “Israel must allow Reps [Tlaib and Omar] to enter.”

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke did not mention Israel in his response and seemed to place all the blame on Trump: “President Trump, you show great weakness every single day—when you attack women of color, when you degrade the office of the president, and when you ask our allies to stoop to your level.”

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand called on Israel to reverse the decision but also focused on Trump. She wrote, “It’s appalling that President Trump continues to attack two sitting Congresswomen and encouraged another country to deny U.S. officials entry. Trump’s behavior is unacceptable, dangerous, and un-American. Israel’s decision should be reversed immediately.”

Author and activist Marianne Williamson didn’t explicitly criticize Israel or Trump, but she made it clear that she would visit Israel and Palestine if elected:

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang placed the blame with Trump and accused him of damaging the United States’ relationship with Israel through his actions: “[Trump] cares more about riling his base against Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib than he cares about the U.S. – Israel Relationship. I hope Israel pushes back and reverses this decision.”

At the time of this piece being published South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had yet to acknowledge the move. We will update the post if they do.