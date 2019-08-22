Trending Topics:

‘Anti-Semitism’ vs. ‘Islamophobia’: How language creates hierarchies of discrimination and whitewashes bigotry

Protest against Islam at Foley Square in New York City, June 10, 2017. (Photo: Mark Peterson. markpetersonpixs @ Instagram)
From the ivory towers of academic knowledge production to the lowlands of cracker-barrel Stammtisch-culture, tactical language is omnipresent in everyday political discourse, employing certain symbols and ciphers designed to obscure bitter realities under the smoke-screen of sweet euphemization. The controlled natural language of Newspeak from George Orwell’s spot-on dystopia 1984 for instance is an  – albeit extreme – example of how language manipulation is a key modus operandi for the powers that be in stifling critical thought and thus consolidating their grip on potentially subversive populaces.

Let’s talk semantics

One such example of strategic linguistic flexibility, taken straight from our fiction-turned-fact and prophesy-fulfilled Orwellian times: someone who hates Jews is known as an “anti-Semite”, but someone who hates Muslims is merely an “Islamophobe”, a person afraid of Islam?

With a suffix borrowed from medical jargon and pinned to the name of a religious denomination, the latter term seems lackadaisically artificial and somehow comes off as rather less harmful than any compound word with the threatening prefix anti preceding its root (as a kid I always thought antipasti was Italian for “someone who hates pasta”, regardless of the fact that the language of a country in which the staple food is pasta would most probably not have a word for hating it in its vocabulary).

So my question is: why is an anti-Semite not called a “Semitophobe?” And an Islamophobe not an “anti-Muslim?” And what is that even supposed to mean, “afraid of Islam?” As if the organized heterogeneous beliefs of 1.8 billion people were a Freddy Krueger-like serial killer coming to murder you in your sleep.

From a linguistic standpoint, the semantic insinuation made here by these different linguistic ways of describing different kinds of anti-religious bigotry is that there are normative hierarchies of racism, arbitrarily determined by white people of the European ancestral persuasion, the inventors of the concept of race, the sole shaky foundation upon which they have  -  with mind-boggling success  -  built their whole enterprise of divinely-ordained racism and profit-based subjugation of darker-skinned peoples better known as Colonialism.

As a result, this would suggest that within Western discourse it is regarded more serious to hate Jews than to hate Muslims. What at first glance might seem like a linguistic mishap is in fact a bellwether of the dominant discursive mood in society and therefore fiercely political, ultimately pitting two faiths that share the same core tenets against each other by attributing hierarchical value to them through different qualitative terms for one and the same thing: namely racism against a minority group.

This method of value-added double-standardizing also has implications for the question of culpability: by calling one bigot an anti-Semite and the other merely an Islamophobe, the latter is over-proportionately humanized, his hate of Islam thereby rendered psychologically diagnosable, treatable and therefore exculpable, whereas the anti-Semite is regarded as the human version of a failed rogue state, a lost cause, afforded not with the patience of inspection, but with the haughtiest of indignations, worthy only of the reflex of socially consensual pre-judgement and enmity.

Where the anti-Semite is by definition dangerous, a term like Islamophobe makes the Muslim-hater seem rather timid, implying that he is not a source of danger, but a victim, merely reacting to an exogenous bogeyman, and understandably with the most human of emotions which all of us have experienced at some point in our lives: fear.

This brand of hierarchical discrimination, selective downplaying and semantic antics also characterizes discourses of gender, sexuality and race: the man who hates women is not a women-hater, but is allowed to dwell in the luxury of a lofty term such as “misogynist”; the gay-hater is sanitized as a “homophobe”, and the racist whitewashed as a “xenophobe”, both monikers implying that there is some characteristic within homosexuals and foreigners that triggers legitimate fear in mainstream society, thus making the two somehow complicit in the crime of other people despising them.

The proactive faculties of the passive “xenophobe”

The term “xenophobia” is a case in point of yet another euphemism deployed in discourses on race and immigration, obscuring the severity of the scourge it is meant to describe. Broken down to its key components, the adjoining of the lexeme “xeno” with the suffix “phobia” translates roughly into “fear of the strange, the foreign, the alien” which in my view is a pretty oxymoronic statement.

Yes, if something is unknown or alien to you, your involuntary response might be fear. That is a “natural” reaction (even though “natural” fears are socially conditioned as well). But it is when the naturalized psychological reflex of fear is causally entwined with the real-life active quality of hate as documented by ICE raids and send-her-back-chants and oh so many other Naziesque actions that one falls off the rickety suspension bridge of objectivity and logic and into the raging waters of politicized language.

For how is it even possible to equate fear with hate? Shouldn’t fear immobilize, induce passiveness? When you’re scared, shouldn’t your first reaction be to run away, to hide, to move away from the object of your fear?

Just like the Islamophobes, xenophobes don’t move away from the people they fear, but do the exact opposite by moving towards them: demonstrating in front of mosques-to-be-built, burning down houses of worship or community centers, verbally abusing members of ethnic or religious minorities, even attacking them physically and in many cases murdering them in countless hate crimes and exponentially rising white terrorist attacks.

And when all that violence doesn’t work, the oh so frightened xenophobe pulls up his sleeves and starts building walls, first around his own property, then lobbying politicians to do the same around national borders.

So for someone so allegedly chicken, the “xenophobe” exhibits an astounding degree of courage, zeal and pro-activeness of work-ethic, thus implying that either the level of fear cannot be that high when one is willing to put in so much dedication and effort in actively causing harm to other people, or that people suffering from the pseudo-medical condition of the “fear of the foreign/alien” are the most resilient, stoic, disciplined and daring SOBs to walk this earth.

To me it seems that the xenophobe’s alleged fear of the foreign is just a comfortable excuse to loathe it, outsourcing responsibility to the psychology of human “nature”, thus framing oneself innocent and allowing one to knowingly, willingly and responsibly hate with impunity.

The sociologist Alana Lentin wrote in her Beginners Guide to Racism that she “opposes the idea that racism, both today and in the past, is the result of a natural inclination of human beings to fear or hate others they consider different to them”, going on to characterize racism as “inherently political”, making racism not an involuntary reaction, but a deliberate, premeditated action, something that is simultaneously mindset and organizational tool, language being one of the many ways to put that tool to work.

Analyzing this, but not that

One of the most striking features in the theatrics of downplaying racism is the rhetorical tool of routinely euphemizing white mass-murders as “lone wolves” while dysphemizing Arab/Muslim mass-murderers as terrorists.

This has the net result of the former’s heinous crimes being partially (and in the case of white police officers in the US killing black people) fully reprieved on compassionate grounds (the white lone wolf as a troubled individual, or the unprovoked killing of an unarmed black person by a white police officer justified by the latter’s fear that person might have been armed), while the exact same crimes committed by Arabs/Muslims are spin-doctored to seem so outrageously inhuman that “crime” is no longer sufficient a word to describe something so disproportionately insulting as an inferior brown person having the audacity to kill a superior white one.

Non-whites are designated as inherently evil, therefore not deserving of the white privilege of alleged psychological problems and deep inquiry.

Academics, journalists, political commentators, etc., referred to by Noam Chomsky as the social class of the “intelligentsia”, spend countless hours bending over backwards in order to find the smallest, most elusive sliver of reason within the stone-cold hate of the hate-crime committing white “lone wolf”, as if engaged in a philosophical scavenger hunt with the theme “Why racists are not bad people.”

This luxury-brand of blanket protective custody is NEVER afforded to non-Western/non-white miscreants whose misdeeds don’t need to be examined psychologically, simply because they are perceived as genetic to the otherized ethnicity/culture/faith in question: Whether it was Soviet Russia or George W.’s “Axis of Evil”, whether it is the “Muslim” terrorist, the African-American “gang-banger” the “money-grabbing Jew”, Trump’s “Mexican rapist”: their “evil” is not only ethnically and culturally proscribed by white supremacist discourse, but also explained that way.

Furthermore, white European hegemony reserves for itself the exclusive right to define who is “evil” and who is not, resulting in such hair-raising satires like the US, to this day the only nation to ever have dropped atomic bombs on a foreign civilian population, having the audacity to forbid other nations from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Shaming, instead of sugar-coating

So how to dismantle this normative hierarchy of discrimination in Western discourses of racism? For starters, we should stop using a rather abstract term like “Islamophobia” and replace it with the concrete and relatable “anti-Muslim” in order to drive home the severity of “Islamophobe” bigotry affecting a rapidly growing demographic within Western societies.

And in a broader context: Instead of going on fault-finding missions into the deep nether-regions and undercurrents of the oh so innocent white hegemonic subconscious, it would be more conducive to discourse and civilizational development to stay above ground and start calling racism – including the ones against Jews and Muslims, a truly heinous ideology. Not a pseudo-medical condition, implied by a term like xenophobia, which can be socio-economically and psychologically explained away, but a disgraceful and despicable mentality one should blow the whistle on in order to blow its cover.

This paradigm shift from sugar-coating to self-realization and maybe even outright shaming would render the culture of divorcing will from deed annulled and bring responsibility for racist malfeasances back to the doorstep of the miscreant, instead of shoveling it off to every other blameable entity under the sun like is the tradition of Western discourses on race and religion.

There is a saying in German among left-leaning liberals and anti-fascists in my country: “Rassisten sind Arschlöcher. Überall.” Meaning: Racists are assholes, everywhere. Not xenophobes. Not anti-Semites. Not Islamophobes. Just your run-of-the-mill racist assholes.

Timo Al-Farooq is a German freelance journalist from Berlin, currently based in London.

19 Responses

  1. Eva Smagacz on August 22, 2019, 11:02 am

    Brilliant post.

    I often took on board that we appear to have Anti-Semites (always in capital letters, no less) and then common and garden variety racists (small letters), as if the odiousness of racism could be graded by some value distinction within ranks of it’s victims.

    I am therefore going forward with using words “Semitophobe” and “Anti- Muslim” to even up the relentless years of orvellian conditioning that makes former evil and latter almost understandable.

    • OakEH on August 24, 2019, 7:49 pm

      I prefer the phrases Jew-hatred and Muslim-hatred for a host of reasons, but it helps to remember that anti-semitism was a word coined by actual Jew-haters with the idea that it made their hatred sound more sophisticated, more consistent with the emerging race “science” of the time. The implication here is that the phrase arose out of greater concern about anti-Jewish bigotries than other bigotries, when this was most definitely not the case.

      • DaBakr on August 25, 2019, 2:01 am

        @ok

        Totally agree. A semite does not, in fact, exist except as a people whose language was descended from semetic languages. Jew -hate and muslim-hate is much more appropriate for the current time. However, I do not think Muslim hatred became an issue until militant radical islamists started to vent their anger through violence committed against the west. I can not think of any time before either the ’93 or ’11 WTC and the USS Cole bombing when there was any general sentiment of anti Muslim attitudes especially in the US or EU. While hatred of jews stemmed from long running conspiracies and hoax the fear and subsequent hatred for muslims grew out of violence committed by the very few and then directed at the massive and non violent whole. In other words, the entomology of each is unique

  2. Peter in SF on August 23, 2019, 3:04 am

    This post reminds me of a MW post by Alice Rothchild last year
    https://mondoweiss.net/2018/10/shunned
    where she writes about Mufti Amin al-Husseini:

    It is unclear how much of his political activities were grounded in Arab nationalism and anti-colonialism, and how much in anti-Semitism. The Arab nationalism and anti-colonialism are understandable responses to the British Empire and Jewish settlement in Palestine; the anti-Semitism is unforgivable.

    I called her out for that — if Jews literally take over your country while proclaiming that they’re doing so in order to benefit other Jews, isn’t it understandable that you’re going to hate Jews? — but it would sound kind of strange if instead of talking about an “anti”, she were talking about a “phobia” as being “unforgivable”.

    • Misterioso on August 23, 2019, 10:09 am

      @Peter in SF

      Well said!

      For the record:

      Alice Rothchild’s accusation that Haj Amin el-Husseini, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, was unforgivably anti-Semitic is rehashed Zionist disinformation.

      The Mufti was the spiritual leader of Palestinian Muslims during the 1920s and 30s. He was forced to take a stand against the massive British sanctioned immigration of Ashkenazi Jews (mainly from Poland and Russia at the time) whose intentions to drive out the native Palestinians and create an exclusivist Jewish state were well known. (Witness the fascistic ravings of the Polish Jew Vladimir Zeev Jabotinsky, a devotee of Moussilini.) At the same
      time the Zionist Brown Shirts (the Betar), egged on by the hateful and anti-Muslim/Arab rantings of Rabbi Kook were running around the country threatening to destroy the Dome of the Rock and demanding that Muslims surrender sovereignty over the Wailing Wall, which a British Board of Enquiry ruled they had administered fairly, (i.e. no restriction whatsoever on Jews to worship at) and had legal domain over. (One of the first things the Zionist Jewish interlopers did after the Mandate was instituted was to get rid of the native Arab/Palestinian community’s Chief Rabbi and replace him with a foreigner and dedicated Zionist. Native Palestinian Jews made up about 3% of Palestine’s population and were adamantly anti-Zionist and as officials with the Mandate soon learned, were perfectly happy to live side by side with their fellow Muslim, Christian and Druze Palestinians.

      The Grand Mufti was a key figure in organizing the Palestinian Great Rebellion (1936-39), primarily directed against British troops as officials with the Mandatory authority were permitting ever increasing numbers of foreign Jews to pour into the country while Zionist organizations abroad were pressuring governments in other countries to deny them access,

      Well aware of what the Yishuv (the immigrant Jewish community in Palestine) was discussing within its ranks, Palestinians no longer had any doubt that their ancient homeland (going back to the Canaanites) was under threat of being usurped by aliens with Britain’s connivance.

      The Great Rebellion was mercilessly crushed by the overwhelming force of the British army – Palestinians were virtually defenceless. About 200 British troops were killed and at least 15,000 Palestinians were killed. Relatively few Jews died.

      As a consequence, the Grand Mufti was put on Britain’s wanted list. He escaped to Egypt, but was soon tracked down and fled elsewhere in the Arab world, only to be further hounded. With no other place to go, he wound up in Berlin and following pressure by Hitler, in exchange for sanctuary, he encouraged Bosnian Muslims to join up with the Germans. In the end, however, his efforts on behalf of the Third Reich were so inconsequential that he was not even considered for indictment at Nuremburg. He passed away of old age in the early 1960s in Beirut.

      BTW: After WWII, a memorandum dated January 11, 1941, was discovered in Ankara. Prepared by the German Naval Attaché in Turkey, it revealed that Naftali Lubentschik, a representative of the Stern Gang (one of the Yishuv’s terrorist organizations) led by Avraham Stern, had met with German Nazis, Otto Von Hentig and Rudolph Rosen in Vichy controlled Beirut and proposed that in exchange for military aid and freedom to recruit European Jews for Palestine, the Sternists were prepared “…to take an active part in the war on Germany’s side…and [this cooperation] would also be in line with one [of Hitler’s recent speeches which] stressed that any alliance would be entered into in order to isolate England and defeat it.”

      The proposition presented to the Nazis pointed out that “the establishment of the historical Jewish state on a national and totalitarian basis and bound by a treaty with the German Reich would be in the interest of maintaining and strengthening the future German position of power in the Near East.” (Quoted by Klaus Polkehn, “The Secret Contacts: Zionist-Nazi Relations, 1933-1941” as well as Lenny Brenner, Zionism in the Age of Dictators, Westport, Conn., Lawrence Hill & Co., 1983, p. 267 and Yediot Aharnot, February 4/1983). The Nazis rejected the Stern Gang’s proposal.

      Following Stern’s death at the hands of the British in 1942, three of his lieutenants (one of whom was Yitzhak Shamir) took over leadership of the Gang. It is revealing to note that despite Avraham Stern’s ignominious record and his flirtation with the Nazis, Ben-Gurion later referred to him as “one of the finest and most outstanding figures of the era.”

      Also, Adolf Hitler, who took his racism seriously, applied it to all Semites. He could not stand Arabs either. Contrary to legend, he disliked the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Haj Amin al-Husseini, who had fled to Germany. After meeting him once for a photo-opportunity arranged by the Nazi propaganda machine, he never agreed to meet him again.” (The late Uri Avnery)

      • Peter in SF on August 24, 2019, 1:43 am

        After WWII, a memorandum dated January 11, 1941, was discovered in Ankara.

        This description of the provenance of a document sounds conspiracy theorist. Who discovered the memo? And where? It would be one thing if it was recorded by officials who were collecting documents at the embassy after Germany’s defeat. Quite another if the memo was a forgery. But the same description “was discovered in Ankara” would apply in either case.

    • FightTribalism on August 23, 2019, 2:52 pm

      Not just that, but anyone who criticize Israel must spend 50% of his time proving that he/she is not anti-semite.

    • OakEH on August 24, 2019, 8:24 pm

      Some fair points here, but 2 things to remember: (1) It was entirely possible to oppose the admission of Jewish refugees while opposing the Nazi and Czarist era Jew-hating ideologies. Instead, the Mufti really embraced them, and worked to promote them throughout the Arab world. He was not at all uncomfortable with hatred of Jews and took on the task of promoting anti-Jewish bigotry. He was likewise comfortable with the killing of large numbers of Jewish civilians if necessary to keep Jewish refugees from reaching Palestine. (2) His hatred of Jews extended even to the non -Zionist Jewish civilians of Mesopotamia who considered themselves Iraqis and had no desire to move to Palestine.

  3. CigarGod on August 23, 2019, 10:35 am

    NPR is loaded with helpful examples in this regard.
    Just one, is their labeling of governments in their reporting.
    Israel is always referred to as a government, and anyone speaking on their behalf is referred to a government spokesman.
    However, the Syrian, Palestinian, Venezuelan, (or any others being demonized) governments are almost always referred to as regime’s.

    You mention Chomsky, who speaks on this topic often. It is no accident that he (among others) is not allowed on npr. He would tell the listeners how the magic tricks are done. NPR likes dumb listeners.

    (Most media does the same as npr, but I like keeping it simple to think about.)

  4. FightTribalism on August 23, 2019, 2:56 pm

    Problem is much bigger than this article would indicate. Consider that there is a law in place that is known as a ‘Muslim Ban”, while at the same time elected Muslim representatives in the house Must continual keep proving that they are not anti-Semitic.

    • CigarGod on August 23, 2019, 3:10 pm

      Even bigger…
      There is no law in place that says politicians running for President have to declare on national tv that they are Christians. But they do it anyway, or else!

      • FightTribalism on August 23, 2019, 3:27 pm

        “There is no law in place that says politicians running for President have to declare on national tv that they are Christians. But they do it anyway, or else!”

        Politicians appealing to christian voters is not even in the same universe as laws discriminating against individuals because of their ethnicity.

      • CigarGod on August 23, 2019, 6:24 pm

        Tribal,
        You missed the point.
        In my example politicians are put on the spot to specifically declare their allegiance to a christian god rather than a muslim god.
        We all know God is Good, and Allah is Evil.
        So, our leaders are manipulated into the straight and narrow definition. Hierarchical value.

      • echinococcus on August 23, 2019, 9:30 pm

        Cigar God,

        Your belief is widespread but hasn’t been put to the test, or rather I believe is has and the opposite was shown to be true.
        Way before Obama broke the color ceiling for the presidency of worldwide imperialism, Kennedy had broken the religion barrier. I don’t believe that Papism is seen as just another variety of Christianism among the usual Puritans, Baptists, other Puritans, even more Puritans, etc. In fact, the realization that Judaism is way, way closer to their brand of religion (correct!) is widespread.

        Of course you are absolutely right that a rationalist candidate who even dares state that religion is strictly private would be immediately ineligible.

      • RoHa on August 24, 2019, 12:18 am

        This tendency to God-talk is one of the many things that we find disturbing about American politicians.

        Those of us who live in the rest of the world know that there are three types of people who regularly talk about God.
        First, traditional Muslims. They do it unthinkingly. It’s built into their language.
        Second, professional clergymen. It is a requirement of their job. They try to avoid it whenever possible, and look suitably embarrassed when they do have to mention God.
        Third, total, and usually homicidal, lunatics.

        And we know that most American politicians are neither traditional Muslims nor professional clergymen.

  5. JaapBo on August 23, 2019, 5:26 pm

    Imho it ‘s just chance that anti-Jewish racism is named with anti (antisemitism is already an old word) and others with phobia

    Another point is the Holocaust, which gives the accusation of antisemitism an extra vengance, regardless of its name.

    A third point is that maybe it is better to call these phobia’s and antisemitism all racism, e.g. anti-Jewish racism, anti-Muslim racism, anti-Palestinian racism, etc.. And there also should be one general definition for racism, instead of a separate one for antisemitism. I’m thinking of “racism is hostility towards an ethnic (or racialised) group in an inherently innocent capacity”. E.g. anti-Jewish racism is hostility towards Jews as Jews, or hostility towards Palestinians just because they live in (or have a right to live in) Israel or Palestine is racism

    Finally (if you look at Western media) it always strikes me that as easy as accusations of antisemitism are made and taken serious, so reticent are media to point out Israels anti-Palestinian racism, which is often much worse. There is a huge double standard here!

    BDS is accused of being antisemitic because its supposed aim is to destroy Israel. This is double distortion, because BDS is not aimed at “Jews as Jews” but at Zionism, and because it does not aim to end Israel, but to end Zionist racism. We can’t repeat that enough: “BDS wants to end Israeli racism!”

    • Peter in SF on August 24, 2019, 1:28 am

      Finally (if you look at Western media) it always strikes me that as easy as accusations of antisemitism are made and taken serious, so reticent are media to point out Israels anti-Palestinian racism, which is often much worse. There is a huge double standard here!

      The word “Antisemitismus” was coined in the 19th century by anti-Jewish Germans who wanted to emphasize that their animus against Jews had a racial basis, rather than a religious one. Their view was that Jews, being Semites, are not indigenous to Europe (a point of agreement with Zionist ideology), and therefore Jews shouldn’t have the same rights as Europeans. Ever since then, antisemitism has meant the view that Jews don’t deserve the same rights as white people. That is how I hear accusations of antisemitism when they are made. I would even go so far as to say that people who make accusations of “antisemitism” are assuming white superiority, and what really concerns them is the suggestion that Jews shouldn’t be treated as white people.

      For instance, the dominant American culture has a double standard on the use of violence in defending collective rights: when white people do it, it is lauded or if not, then seen as naively mistaken; when non-white people do it, it is seen as a serious threat to order. Unquestionably the state of Israel has always used violence to oppress Palestinians, but that’s OK because Jews are perceived as “white”. Palestinians are not perceived as “white”, and therefore, in the dominant American view, any Palestinian resistance to Israel must take non-violent forms.

  6. Rashers2 on August 24, 2019, 1:45 pm

    Timo Al-Farooq’s essay focuses on an aspect of linguistic manipulation which receives too little attention: Sayeeda Warsi, a British parliamentarian, former minister and ex-Co-Chairman of the Conservative Party, said of Islamophobia that it had become, “acceptable in dinner party conversations.” This has occurred with the encouragement and complicity of the MSM in Britain. One may only ponder the extent to which this would be the case if, from the outset, it had been termed “Muslim-hatred” and not gentrified into “Islamophobia”.
    „Rassisten sind Arschlöcher. Überall.“ Thanks for that dictum – Amen!

    • echinococcus on August 24, 2019, 6:52 pm

      That’s not at all where the criminal language manipulation occurs.
      Racist attacks and propaganda targeting people from selected Middle- eastern areas, with a few exceptions, are directed indifferently against atheists, Christians of different denominations, Bahaists, Zoroastrians, Yezidis, etc. (even Sikhs, fercryingoutloud) as well as followers of Islam, no matter how you prefer to call them.

      Repeating the murderous, official, racist propaganda in its own religious terms is participating in it. Nobody gives a damn if you try to “Islamophobia” into “Muslim-hatred” or “Napoleon Bonaparte”, you still are contributing to generalize the official criminal oppression.

      And of course, Rassisten sind Arschlöcher, that is why one must pay a little better attention to the propaganda language surrounding us. Again, this has zilch to do with religion. So much for pseudo-linguistics.

Leave a Reply