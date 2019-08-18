Trending Topics:

Orientalism at the ‘NY Times’: Muslims worship ‘Allah,’ not ‘God’

Media Analysis
on 12 Comments
Rashida Tlaib's grandmother, Muftia Tlaib, screenshot from Global News video

The Orientalist bias is right there in the first paragraph of the New York Times report about Rashida Tlaib’s grandmother, who was waiting in occupied Palestine for a visit from the congresswoman that may now never come. Reporter Isabel Kershner described Muftiya Tlaib as

a 90-year-old woman [who] ran a string of wooden prayer beads through her gnarled figures on Friday, silently reciting the 99 names of Allah. . . 

“Allah” is the Arabic word for “God.” Why not translate it? When the Times reports on people in France or Spain, they are not described as praying to “Dieu” or “Dios.” What’s more, the Times would never have a Jewish Israeli worshipping “Yahweh.” 

This is basic Orientalism: Arabs, Palestinians, Muslims — they are fundamentally different from the rest of us. Even the “God” they worship is not quite the same — but a mysterious, exotic, foreign-sounding entity. This is how the press other-izes Arabs.

The implied subtext is: You can’t trust them, they don’t behave in the same way that the rest of us do. When they resist Israel’s occupation and theft of their land, they are motivated by some primitive, irrational force, beyond our ability to understand. So you don’t really need to reason or negotiate with them. In fact, you probably can’t.

James North

James North is a Mondoweiss Editor-at-Large, and has reported from Africa, Latin America, and Asia for four decades. He lives in New York City.

Other posts by .


Posted In:
Media Analysis

12 Responses

  1. edwardm on August 18, 2019, 3:40 pm

    people insist on saying: “Judeo-Christian” too, instead of “Abrahamic”. Artificial and intellectually dishonest.

    • John O on August 19, 2019, 8:08 am

      It also ignores the contribution of Ancient Greek philosophical thought to the way we view things today.

      • RoHa on August 19, 2019, 9:06 am

        Western values and civilization owe more to Graeco-Roman thought than to Middle Eastern religion.

    • RoHa on August 19, 2019, 8:49 am

      “Abrahamic” refers to a group of religions. Christianity, Islam, Judaism, and Baha’i are the main ones.

    • RoHa on August 19, 2019, 8:51 am

      “Judeo-Christian” seems to be a neologism. I don’t recall hearing or seeing it when I was young.

  2. Eva Smagacz on August 18, 2019, 6:47 pm

    “Judeo-Christian” usually applies to “values”, although I have never found what they are…..

    But I like the James’s observation. When we translate inshallah, we translate it as God willing.

    • RoHa on August 19, 2019, 1:27 am

      ‘“Judeo-Christian” usually applies to “values”, although I have never found what they are…..’

      As far as I can make out, they are whatever we thought was a good idea at the time.

  3. DaBakr on August 19, 2019, 5:01 am

    @jn

    Um… A little hysterical nit picking, no? (I have silver prayer beads from a lebanese friend whose mother prayed to Allah using them along with a beautiful engraved small tray with the name of allah intricately carved.
    But then you have obviously succumbed to the brainwashing Edward Said perpetrated on so many far left socalled progressives in western academia in his seminal but highly flawed manifest Orientalism long ago.

    I don’t think I’ve met anybody (with a basic education at least) who doesn’t know muslims believe in one g-d and his name (among many others) is Allah

    • Misterioso on August 19, 2019, 9:14 am

      @DaBakr

      Sigh. When it comes to succumbing “to brainwashing,” you are a classic example!!
      _____________________________________________________________________

      To the issue at hand:

      “My God Is Your God” By JOHN KEARNEY

      Published: January 28, 2004, New York Times

      “Sunday is one of the most important holidays in Islam: Id al-Adha, the feast celebrating Abraham’s faith and willingness to sacrifice his son to God. It would also be a good occasion for the American news media to dispense with Allah and commit themselves to God.

      “Here’s what I mean: Abraham, the ur-monotheist, represents the shared history, and shared God, of Judaism, Christianity and Islam. Many Christians and Jews are aware of this common past, but seem to have a tough time internalizing it. Lt. Gen. William Boykin, a deputy under secretary of defense, made headlines last year suggesting that Allah is not ‘a real God’
      and that Muslims worship an idol. Last month in Israel, Pat Robertson said that today’s world
      conflicts concern ‘whether Hubal, the moon god of Mecca known as Allah, is supreme, or whether the Judeo-Christian Jehovah, God of the Bible, is supreme.’

      “Never mind that Hubal was actually a pre-Islamic pagan god that Muhammad rejected. Mr. Robertson’s comments, like those of General Boykin, illuminate a widespread misconception – one that the news media has inadvertently helped to promote. So here’s a suggestion: when journalists write about Muslims, or translate from Arabic, Urdu, Farsi or other languages,
      they should translate ‘Allah’ as ‘God,’ too. A minor point? Perhaps not.

      ‘Last August the Washington Post Web site posed this question to readers: ‘Do you think that Muslims, Christians and Jews all pray to the same God?” One Muslim respondent wrote yes, each of the three major monotheistic faiths ‘pray to the God of Abraham.’

      “Christian respondents, however, were equivocal or hostile to the notion. ‘Jews pray to Yahweh,’ one Virginia woman wrote. ‘As a Christian, I pray to the same God.’ But she insisted that ‘Muslims pray to Allah. Allah is not the God of Abraham.’ This woman might be surprised that Christian Arabs use ‘Allah’ for God, as do Arabic-speaking Jews. In Aramaic, the
      language of Jesus, God is ‘Allaha,’ just a syllable away from Allah.

      “Still, who can blame her? Earlier that month, NPR reported Palestinian demonstrators in Gaza City intoning, ‘there is no God but Allah.’ Last week, The Los Angeles Times mentioned mourners for a slain Baghdad professor reciting, ‘there is no God but Allah’ at the university campus. In September, The New York Times reported an assassinated Palestinian uttering, ‘there is no God but Allah’ before he died.

      “‘There is no god but God’ is the first of Islam’s five pillars. It is Muhammad’s refutation of polytheism.

      “Of course, there are distinctions to be made between religions, which the press shouldn’t shy away from. But there is no need to augment these differences artificially, especially at the cost of an accurate understanding of the origins of the Abrahamic faiths.”
      _____________________________________________________

      John Kearney is a student at the Columbia University
      Graduate School of Journalism.

    • CigarGod on August 19, 2019, 10:49 am

      How do you define basic education, DaBakr?

  4. gamal on August 19, 2019, 5:03 am

    “silently reciting the 99 names of Allah. . ”

    That has got to be one of the funniest lazy internet search transcriptions, 99 beads often divided into 3rds, with two little flat things I wonder if that’s significant, I’ve never known anyone to use them to recite the names, you could of course you can count whatever you want but it is not what people generally do and I very much doubt that that is what this lady is doing, perhaps it was too risky to beard a Muslim and ask them, dodgy fuckers that they are or perhaps they don’t know any, why would you.

    Isn’t Allah a moon god? blood soaked fiend that it is, just read the Koran or the Ahadith…etc ad infinitum

  5. John Douglas on August 19, 2019, 11:17 am

    I’m out of my range of competence here, but two points:

    Which word “Allah” or “God” is used by English speaking Muslims? My impression is that it is “Allah.”

    Second, I think I understand it right that “Allah” is not a name of a god, like “Zeus” is a name. “Allah” refers to a position like like “sculptor” or “president”, in this case a position that has only one Occupant, a position of Creator, Law-Giver, etc. So if “Allah” is translated into “God”, it should be “The God.”

Leave a Reply