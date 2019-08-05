Steny Hoyer’s 2020 primary challenger calls him out for going on AIPAC trip to Israel while the U.S. mourns two mass shootings

Mckayla Wilkes, the progressive 28-year-old running against Democratic House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, has criticized the Maryland congressman for leading a congressional delegation on a trip to Israel while Americans mourn the victims of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Hoyer and 40 other House Democrats will travel to Israel and the West Bank from August 5-August 11 as part of an annual trip that is sponsored by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and organized by their educational wing, American Israel Education Foundation (AIEF). The objective is for new members of congress “to learn more about issues critical to the U.S.-Israel relationship and international security.”

“I am pleased to join 41 of my colleagues in traveling to Israel to reaffirm our support for a critical U.S. ally and to continue learning about the opportunities and the challenges facing Israel and the Middle East,” tweeted Hoyer the day before the trip.

That same day Wilkes responded to Hoyer’s tweet: “While the nation mourns, our Representative is fulfilling the obligations of his real constituents…wealthy donors like [AIPAC] Whenever you get back [Rep. Hoyer], we have gun reform to pass and a racist president to impeach.”

The antiwar group Code Pink and the anti-occupation organization IfNotNow spearheaded a campaign encouraging House members not to attend the AIPAC junket under the hashtag #SkiptheTrip. “For decades, AIPAC — through its educational arm, the AIEF — has been taking freshman members of Congress to Israel during their first August recess,” reads IfNotNow’s website, “These trips whitewash Israel’s grave human rights violations and obscure Israel’s brutal military occupation of millions of Palestinians.”

The AIPAC trip is predictably not being attended by Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), all of whom have been critical of the organization and Israel’s right-wing government. In fact, Tlaib and Omar are currently planning on visiting the West Bank as part of their own trip this month.

Wilkes was inspired to run against Hoyer after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s shocking 2018 win against establishment incumbent Joe Crowley in New York. Like Ocasio-Cortez, Wilkes is a supporter of the Green New Deal and Medicare for All. “[Hoyer’s] not for people that are my family, my friends, my coworkers,” she told Buzzfeed in June, “It shows in the policies that he sponsors and that he endorses, and it shows in the donors that he gets his contributions from.”

At AIPAC’s policy conference this past March, Hoyer launched a blistering attack against lawmakers like Ilhan Omar who have criticized the influence of groups like AIPAC on our political system. “I stand with Israel, proudly and unapologetically,” he thundered, “So, when someone accuses American supporters of Israel of dual loyalty, I say: Accuse me. I am part of a large, bipartisan coalition in Congress supporting Israel. I tell Israel’s detractors: Accuse us.”

In June, The Intercept ran a piece detailing how Hoyer pressures incoming congress members to attend the trip. One former lawmaker told the website, “His senior staff lock down cooperating members by getting their bills to the floor and punishing non-cooperators. I was tortured for a decade because I refused to go on that trip and went with J Street instead.”