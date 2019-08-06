Trending Topics:

Like Israeli settlers, white mass shooters are a manifestation of their society

Opinion
on 10 Comments
CCTV images of the gunman identified as Patrick Crusius, 21, as he entered the Cielo Vista Walmart store in El Paso, YX. Crusius was armed with an assault rifle and opened fire on shoppers, killing 20.
CCTV images of the gunman identified as Patrick Crusius, 21, as he entered the Cielo Vista Walmart store in El Paso, YX. Crusius was armed with an assault rifle and opened fire on shoppers, killing 20. (Image: KTSM 9)

Palestinian rap group DAM’s popular song, “Meen Irhabi?”  (Who’s a Terrorist?”) questions the very definition of that term, as it highlights the political bias behind its use:  Palestinians are defending their stolen land, yet get labelled “terrorists” by Israelis who act as “witness, lawyer and judge” over them. Videos of the song either show the group performing live, or are montages of scenes of Israeli violence against Palestinians—not the other way around—as the trio repeats the questioning of the term, which is of course generally applied to Palestinians, not the Israeli soldiers, nor the violent armed settlers depicted in the videos.

“Meen Irhabi” kept coming to my mind over the past couple of weeks—since the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California, followed by the shooting at Walmart in El Paso, Texas and, less than twenty-four hours later, another massacre in Dayton, Ohio.  Yes, we are living in a state of terror, as no place seems safe from the crosshairs of armed white supremacists.  But then again when, in its entire history, has this country been safe for people of color? Every American generation has had its Sandra Bland, its Eric Garner, its Standing Rock, ND and Ferguson, MI.  From Mankato to Wounded Knee, most massacres have been committed by the government, not “lone wolves” with mental challenges. It is the nature of settler-colonial societies to be violent. Similarly, every Palestinian generation since al Nakba has had its Deir Yassin, its Jenin, its Ibrahimi Mosque massacre, where the boundaries between an individual “mass murderer” and the government soldiers are totally blurred.

And of course, as happens after every mass shooting, social media is abuzz with memes and graphs explaining that this is terrorism, even though it is not being called so by the mainstream, since the killers in these cases are white.  Even Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has equated white supremacy with domestic terrorism, saying the racist ideology is a threat “in the same way that foreign terrorism threatens our people.”

One needs to be cautious of the calls for designating white nationalist mass killers as “terrorists too,” because putting white supremacists in the same category as “terrorists,” that selective construct hitherto reserved for people of color, does not address the racism that allows the mainstream to turn a blind eye to its own violence,.

While it is tempting to point the finger at the likes of Dylann Roof, Patrick Crusius, and Connor Betts, and call them terrorists, let us remember that they are simply amplifying official social norms and government policy, a policy that has always been racist — from the genocide of the Indigenous people to the enslavement of Africans and their descendants, to the internment of the Japanese Americans, and the criminal justice system, from its inception to the present day.  These white killers are simply rogue militiamen magnifying, rather than challenging, the country’s official racism. Even if they are trespassing over the state’s “monopoly on violence,” to use Max Weber’s concept that the state alone has a legal right to enact violence on its citizens, these white supremacists are still enacting the very racist violence the state has long engaged in, and continues to engage in to this day.  This is becoming more obvious with the Trump Administration’s quasi-official embrace of white nationalism, and its interest in criminalizing popular opposition to the country’s dive into fascism, by designating antifa protestors a “major organization of terror.”

Just as there is an understanding amongst most progressive Americans that Israeli settlers are simply the rogue manifestation of Israel’s official policy of expansionism and land theft, so we must understand that white killers are also a rogue manifestation of the US government’s inherent white nationalism.

As we denounce today’s militant white supremacists, we need to associate it with its source — violent settler-colonialism. The United States has a  long history of racism in the service of a white nation, as evidenced in its treatment of communities of color throughout the existence of this country.  People of color are no more in the crosshairs of white supremacist violence today than we were under the conquest of “the West” (of Europe, of course), under slavery and the runaway slave patrols, under Jim Crow, under the Chinese Exclusion Act and NSEERs, all of which were “legal,” or protected by the government–just as Israeli settlers are protected by the Israeli army.

Terrorism, on the other hand, is criminalized counter-discourse:  terrorists do not have the right to bear arms, and they are not acting out the government’s policies, albeit in an unregulated manner.   “Terrorism” is a loaded term that has mostly been used to dismiss the struggles for human rights that people oppressed by a country’s government engage in  (which is why, when Palestinians have a public platform, they are routinely asked to “denounce terrorism.”) Placing hate-filled supremacist mass killers inspired by their government in the same category as justice-seeking fighters does not address the violence of settler-colonialism, as it presents these killers as exceptional, rather than emblematic of their society.  Simply, it may be time for well-meaning anti-racists to stop using the term “terrorism,” vague and inaccurate as it is, with its racist baggage, and instead show how white mass murderers reflect the society that created them, and which they presume to protect.

Nada Elia

Nada Elia is a Palestinian scholar-activist, writer, and grassroots organizer, currently completing a book on Palestinian Diaspora activism.

Other posts by .


Posted In:
Opinion

10 Responses

  1. Marnie on August 7, 2019, 12:04 am

    But republicans are putting the blame of gun violence on video games and mental illness because almost all mass shootings have been carried out by white men. If the shooters were anything but white men, they’d be called terrorists who hate amerikkka and democracy. Secretly they are considered heroes for doing their part to keep amerikkka safe (white). They’re useful idiots. The KKK has many members, many who wouldn’t participate in a cross burning or a lynching, but will be sure and slap the backs and cross the palms of the useful idiots who’ll do the dirty work.

    In the zionist state, settlers and IOF are honored for their ‘service’, doing their ‘duty’, ‘God’s work’, etc., but there is no secret about the approval they receive from their friends and neighbors and all the way to the top of the food chain with netanyahooo. Some of them have songs written about them, or their likenesses on grocery bags. Some are ‘martyrs’ and their gravesites are hallowed ground.
    The world is so f’kd.

    • Talkback on August 7, 2019, 2:24 pm

      Marnie: “But republicans are putting the blame of gun violence on video games and mental illness because almost all mass shootings have been carried out by white men.”

      That’s the white supremacist way of dealing with this mass shootings. That it has nothing to do with white supremacism.

  2. plimespo on August 7, 2019, 8:37 am

    Good points, but I think terrorism needs a new definition, so that it includes the terrorizing actions of Israel, the IDF, the brownshirt-like settlers, and the US against the Palestinians and other Arab, Muslim and Middle East populations.

    Along the same lines, the “replacement” idea, which says we should replace “inferior” races and ethnic groups with “superior” ones, apparently embraced by the El Paso shooter, mirrors the actions of the Israelis, the IDF and the settlers in trying literally to eliminate or scare off the Palestinians, so they can be replaced by Jews and Zionists in Gaza, the West Bank and Golan Heights.

    Reminds me of Hitler’s call for Lebensraum and oh yeah, they also call it genocide.

  3. Jackdaw on August 7, 2019, 9:26 am

    Only Mondoweiss would publish this sewage,

    ‘Othering’ in the most vile way, the Jews in Judea and Samaria by grafting them to American mass murderers.

    Thanks, Mondoweiss, for reminding me what the bottom of the barrel looks like.

    I’m going to take few days off, so I can breathe clean air.

    • Misterioso on August 7, 2019, 11:21 am

      @Jackdaw

      Spare us your nonsense!! Take twenty years “off.”

      Speaking of “bottom of the barrel,” here’s just a peek at Zionists’ approval of Jewish “mass murderers.”

      Rabbi Perin, in an eulogy for mass murderer, Baruch Goldstein, 1994: ‘One million Arabs are not worth a Jewish fingernail.’ (New York Times, Feb. 28, 1994)

      Rabbi Ovadia Yossef, the spiritual leader of the Shas party and former Israeli Chief Rabbi, described the Arabs as ‘serpents’ and in his Passover sermon, he stated that ‘the Lord shall waste their seed, devastate them and vanish them from this world. It is forbidden to be merciful to them. You must send missiles to them and annihilate them. They are evil and damnable.’

      P.M. Menachem Begin, in a speech to the Knesset, referred to the Palestinians as ‘two-legged animals.’

      P.M. Yitzhak Shamir: ‘ [The Palestinians] would be crushed like grasshoppers… heads smashed against the boulders and walls.’ (N.Y. Times, April 1, 1988.)

      Rafael Eitan, Israeli Chief of Staff: ‘When we have settled the land, all the Arabs will be able to do about it will be to scurry around like drugged cockroaches in a bottle.’ (N.Y. Times, 14 April 1988.)

      P.M. Ehud Barak: ‘The Palestinians are like crocodiles, the more you give them meat, the more they want.’ (Jerusalem Post, Aug. 30, 2002)

      Furthermore:
      https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-education-minister-to-speak-at-confab-honoring-rabbi-who-praised-hebron-massacre-1.7619653

      “Education Minister to Speak at Confab Honoring Rabbi Who Praised Hebron Massacre” Haaretz, August 9/19 by Shira Kadari-Ovadia.

      “Rafi Peretz and Bezalel Smotrich will be guests of honor as Rabbi Yitzchak Ginsburgh, seen by many as a spiritual figure for violent settler extremists, receives prize.”

      “Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz and Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich are set to give speeches at a conference which will also honor a rabbi who praised the 1994 Hebron massacre and was previously charged with inciting racism.

      “The ministers, who are both running in the United Right political alliance in the September election, will speak at a Thursday event during which a prize will be awarded to Rabbi Yitzchak Ginsburgh.

      “The U.S.-born rabbi is known for publishing a pamphlet praising the actions of religious extremist Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 carried out the massacre in the Tomb of the Patriachs, in which he killed 29 Muslims at prayer. Ginsburgh is also among the rabbis who endorsed the book ‘The King’s Torah,’ which discusses circumstances in which Jews may kill non-Jews according to Jewish law.

      “The prize will be awarded under the auspices of an institution called the ‘Cathedra for Torah and Wisdom,’ which received approximately 25,000 shekels ($7,162) in 2017 and 2018 from the Education Ministry’s department for Jewish culture.

      “In response to a query from Haaretz, the Education Ministry said it would not be funding this institution in 2019. Peretz’s spokesperson said the minister is proud to attend the event, but added both he and the ministry were not involved in choosing the recipients of the awards.”

      • Jackdaw on August 7, 2019, 2:41 pm

        @Misery

        Liars of the feather…..

        In the context of talking about defending the children of Israel from terror attacks, Begin said the following:

        The children of Israel will happily go to school and joyfully return home, just like the children in Washington, in Moscow, and in Peking, in Paris and in Rome, in Oslo, in Stockholm and in Copenhagen. The fate of… Jewish children has been different from all the children of the world throughout the generations. No more. We will defend our children. If the hand of any two-footed animal is raised against them, that hand will be cut off, and our children will grow up in joy in the homes of their parents.

        But, here there are Katyushas, missiles and artillery shells day and night, with the sole intention of murdering our women and children. There are military targets in the Galilee. What a characteristic phenomenon, they are protected, completely immune to these terrorists. Only at the civilian population, only to shed our blood, just to kill our children, our wives, our sisters, our elderly.

        He clearly wasn’t characterizing ‘Palestinians’ as two-legged/footed beasts/animals, only those who would murder innocent children.

        Liar.

    • Marnie on August 7, 2019, 12:26 pm

      @Jackdaw

      ‘I’m going to take a few days off, so I can breathe clean air.’

      Nonstop hasbara trolling must be exhausting. You go ahead on now Jackdaw and get some rest. It will be received with joy on these pages and also provide a respite from your zionist filth.

    • Mooser on August 7, 2019, 2:27 pm

      “I’m going to take few days off, so I can breathe clean air.”

      Maybe you could spend some time with your family.

    • Talkback on August 7, 2019, 2:32 pm

      Jackdaw: “‘Othering’ in the most vile way, the Jews in Judea and Samaria by grafting them to American mass murderers.”

      What makes you think that this is only about Jewish settler terrorists in the eastern Lebensraum expansion of the colonial Apartheid entity when it says “It is the nature of settler-colonial societies to be violent.”?

      Jackdaw: “I’m going to take few days off, so I can breathe clean air.”

      You mean “ethnically cleansed air”, don’t you.

Leave a Reply