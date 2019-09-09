Trending Topics:

Now that Israel has gone apartheid, Matti Friedman and the ‘NYT’ aim to make it Palestinians’ fault

Matti Friedman

Matti Friedman, a contributing writer for the New York Times op-ed page, is back in print today putting forward propaganda about the country he moved to from Canada. Titled, “The One Thing No Israeli Wants to Discuss,” his column says that the suicide bombings of the Second Intifada are a “repressed memory” no one can talk about, but they transformed Israeli politics and when Netanyahu says he will keep “Israel an island of stability and safety,” he is playing his strongest card in the election campaign.

The repression:

As a psychiatrist might tell us, the deeper something is repressed, the more power it exerts…. This repression of memory has helped the Palestinian leadership pretend that none of it ever happened…

That repression explains everything: “Why are moderate Israelis afraid to pull out of the West Bank? Why has the once-dominant left become a meager parliamentary remnant?”

This is utter bullshit. People constantly talk about how the suicide bombings killed the Israeli left. It is one of those commonplaces that as soon as you engage this question you are told about. Hasbarists say it all the time. From Daniel Gordis’s book, “Saving Israel” (2009):

One of the things that is most amazing about Israeli life, particularly after the Palestinian Terror War of 2000, is that some very intelligent people remain unwilling to admit what is sadly undeniable: there is no peace to be had…

“Letters to My Palestinian Neighbor,” by Yossi Klein Halevi (2018), states at the outset that the “moment that changed Israeli society, and changed me” was when the “human bombs detonated in the early 2000s.”

The second intifada exhausted my capacity for outreach…

Worse, there is not one word in Friedman’s column about Palestinian deaths. That part of history really is repressed.

The attacks picked up in the mid-1990s, as Israel pursued a peace deal and ceded land, but the worst came between 2000 and 2004. Though other forms of violence persist, the last Israeli fatality in a Palestinian suicide bombing was in 2008.

B’Tselem says that about 6000 Palestinians died in the Second Intifada, and 1000 Israelis. Gershom Gorenberg gives the same total in his book, “The Unmaking of Israel.” Alan Dershowitz even acknowledges the vast difference in his book, “The Case for Israel.”

But Palestinian deaths go unmentioned in a column by an Israeli propagandist, and his editor– not surprisingly, Bari Weiss — does not call on him to put that fact into his column. This bias is so obvious it is insulting to anyone with any understanding of the conflict.

Now that Israel has gone full apartheid, the New York Times is determined to make it entirely the fault of Palestinians.

Comments are now allowed on the article. Most of the NYT picks are sympathetic to the Israelis and ignore the Palestinian deaths.

It really is like being back in the 19th century and listening to one-sided laments about (genuine) acts of Native American atrocities committed against white settlers. How stupid and racist do you have to be in the 21st century not to see the similarity?

PS. Last year Matti Friedman justified the slaughter of Palestinian demonstrators in Gaza, said that Israel was the victim, of a Palestinian-driven international news story, and suggested that Israel should have adopted an even more aggressive response to the demonstrators.

 

Phil Weiss and Donald Johnson

Phil Weiss and Donald Johnson are NY writers and regular contributors to this site

31 Responses

  1. bcg on September 9, 2019, 2:46 pm

    Even if you want to talk about Israels ‘security’ in the narrowest terms what Friedman says is – to borrow a phrase from the article – utter bullshit. Consider the wall, which Friedman mentions in his article – Israeli economist Shir Hever quotes General Yair Golan:

    And, in fact, the wall, even though Israel calls it the security barrier officially, in a meeting in which I was present, the brigadier general Yair Golan, the former commander of the Israeli forces in the West Bank, told the people present that in fact the wall [was] not built in order to provide security. It was–his orders that he received from the Israeli government were that the wall’s first purpose is to separate between people, meaning that the wall’s true intention is to prevent Israelis and Palestinians from meeting each other, becoming friends, getting married, and its secondary purpose is to provide security. And that’s one of the reasons also why the wall is moving all the time, because they’re trying to incorporate as many Jews as they can on the Israeli side of the wall, but at the same time trying to exclude [as many] Palestinians as they can on the other side, on the east side of the wall. This is the reality.

    https://therealnews.com/stories/shever1105israelborder

    Elsewhere Golan has said that the suicide bombings are prevented by intelligence, not the wall. So much of the Hasbara discourse is directly contradicted by people in Israels own security establishment. It’s weird.

    • JWalters on September 9, 2019, 5:23 pm

      Thanks for that info. It would be “weird” if the Israelis had a normal sense of morality. But when the Israelis repeatedly and brazenly lie, that is the behavior of a sociopath and a criminal. And when a newspaper repeatedly and brazenly lies, despite advertising itself as telling the truth, that newspaper is also behaving exactly like a sociopathic criminal.

      It’s natural to be frustrated by continuous false statements from somebody we assume is intelligent, rational, and basically moral. That frustration leads to strong language. In the case of Israel and the New York Times we must eventually accept the accumulated, overwhelming evidence that these are, for practical purposes, sociopathic criminal organizations.

    • DaBakr on September 9, 2019, 9:48 pm

      @bcg

      It’s true that any arab, especially funded by the PA, could cross easily into Israel despite the barrier. As a zionist I am undecided but leaning towards bringing the barrier down on stages as it has little impact on a negotiated peace and end to the conflict and provides more psychological impact then actual physical impact.(For Israelis. Of course for Arabs it is both physical and psychological)

      In other words, it’s an obnoxious response to an obnoxious intifada and doesnt help the situation.

      And PW has been stating that Israel is ‘apartheid’ for many years so it’s unclear what he means by “now that…..”.

      • Donald on September 10, 2019, 6:02 pm

        “And PW has been stating that Israel is ‘apartheid’ for many years so it’s unclear what he means by “now that…..”.”

        One of those rare moments when you and echino agree about something.

        The point is that Israel and (in the US) its Democratic and Republican supporters used to pretend to want a 2ss. Nowadays Israel doesn’t even bother with that and of course Netanyahu just announced annexation plans. But it has been clear for awhile that Israel just wants to expand settlements, so even the MSM has stopped pretending that a 2ss is a likely possibility.

        So plan B is to say that the Israelis were traumatized into acting this way by a Palestinian terror campaign in the early 00’s.

    • Misterioso on September 10, 2019, 1:52 pm

      Good news:

      Trump has just fired Iran hating, war monger John Bolton as National Security Advisor. Sometimes it takes an idiot to recognize another idiot!

      • annie on September 10, 2019, 2:20 pm

        fantastic!

      • Mooser on September 10, 2019, 3:49 pm

        Trump pivoted! Trump became President today.

      • Tuyzentfloot on September 10, 2019, 4:01 pm

        Good riddance(I hope) of that bloodthirsty maniac. No, “idiot” doesn’t describe him.

  2. JaapBo on September 9, 2019, 2:49 pm

    Although it is often said that Palestinian suicide bombings killed the Israeli left, I don’t believe it’s that simple. Both happened at the same time, but that does not prove cause and effect. The decline of the Israeli left set in long before the suicide bombings started, and went on after they stopped.

    I think the real reason for the decline of the Zionist left is that it has lost credibility. Young Jews who chose become either non-Zionist/anti-Zionist or right wing Zionist. Perhaps the suicide bombings contributed to the loss of credibility (they proved that Zionism was not so benign to the Palestinians), but there are other factors too, like the “New historians” who destroyed Zionist myths, or the ongoing colonisation of the West Bank, which is supported by the Israeli left, but also goes against its universalist values. That’s the problem with the Zionist left, it tries to combine contradictory values, particularism and universalism.

    • wondering jew on September 9, 2019, 9:18 pm

      JaapBo- A balance between particularism and universalism is difficult particularly when the damage done to the Palestinians by the nakba cannot be undone without undoing Israel (or something closely akin to undoing Israel, radically redoing Israel in a way that is not easily envisaged). but the settlement enterprise on the West Bank was not merely particularism, but blindness to the future. Anything but a severely limited settlement enterprise was bound to end in one of three destinations: 1. annexation and full citizenship for the Palestinians living there 2. status quo- de facto annexation and de facto deprivation of rights something akin to apartheid. or 3. withdrawal. Withdrawal requires either trust in the Palestinians intentions (which was ruined by the second intifada or by the fact that the Palestinians want the Zionists gone) or ability to disregard Palestinian intentions and override fear of those intentions because of concern for the (limited) democratic possibilities of Israel. The settler movement was not created by the left wing and was supported by them only because of political weakness. Not because of values. Particularist values would still have existed if Eshkol or Shimon Peres had put a stop to the settlers.

      • Mooser on September 10, 2019, 3:33 pm

        ” the damage done to the Palestinians by the nakba cannot be undone without undoing Israel” “wj”

        Whoops, “Yonah” , you slipped and said something clearly for once.

      • echinococcus on September 10, 2019, 4:11 pm

        “when the damage done to the Palestinians by the nakba cannot be undone without undoing Israel…”

        …you do the right thing and undo the monster. Simple. You have to be commended.

    • DaBakr on September 9, 2019, 9:59 pm

      @j

      All due respect, I think your crazy of you think the disintegration of the Israeli left created a situation where younger Israeli jews chose between right wing politics or becoming ‘anti-zionist’. I think it’s one of the biggest misunderstandings of the anti-zionist left (both non jew and jew). That the vast majority of jews, American and otherwise (not including the govt controlled Iranian jews) identify as zionist. Period. There may be upticks and down ticks in stats over the years but there has been NO significant change

      • Misterioso on September 10, 2019, 10:17 am

        @DaBakr

        “… the vast majority of jews, American and otherwise (not including the govt controlled Iranian jews) identify as zionist.”

        Nonsense!! You are so “out of touch.” Wake up!! In fact, as has always been inevitable, ever increasing numbers of Jews around the world, including the U.S., especially youth, are shunning racist Zionism and its spawn, “Israel” and choosing to support the Palestinians. No reasonably intelligent, informed and sane person should want to be associated with Zionism.

  3. JLewisDickerson on September 9, 2019, 3:04 pm

    RE: Titled, “The One Thing No Israeli Wants to Discuss,” the column says that the suicide bombings of the Second Intifada changed Israel politically, but they are a “repressed memory” no one can talk about . . . ~ Weiss & Johnson

    SEE: “The Dogs of War: The Next Intifada”, By Uri Avnery, Counterpunch, 9/03/11

    [EXCERPT] . . . The second (“al-Aqsa”) intifada started after the breakdown of the 2000 Camp David conference and Ariel Sharon’s deliberately provocative “visit” to the Temple Mount. The Palestinians held non-violent mass demonstrations. The army responded with selective killings. A sharpshooter accompanied by an officer would take position in the path of the protest, and the officer would point out selected targets – protesters who looked like “ringleaders”. They were killed.

    This was highly effective. Soon the non-violent demonstrations ceased and were replaced by very violent (“terrorist”) actions. With those the army was back on familiar ground.

    All in all, during the second intifada 4546 Palestinians were killed, of whom 882 were children, as against 1044 Israelis, 716 of them civilians, including 124 children. . .

    ENTIRE COMMENTARY – http://www.counterpunch.org/2011/09/02/the-next-intifada/

    • JLewisDickerson on September 9, 2019, 3:08 pm

      P.S. ALSO SEE: “Netanyahu: Stupid Like a Fox?” | By Uri Avnery | Antiwar.com | June 13, 2011

      (EXCERPT) . . . Last week, there was a repeat performance. The Palestinians all around Israel have declared June 5 “Naksa” Day, to commemorate the “Setback” of 1967, when Israel spectacularly defeated the armies of Egypt, Syria, and Jordan, reinforced by elements from the Iraqi and Saudi armies.

      This time, the Israeli army was prepared. The fence was reinforced and an anti-tank ditch dug in front of it. When the demonstrators tried to reach the fence—again near Majdal Shams—they were shot by sharpshooters. Some 22 were killed, and many dozens were wounded. The Palestinians report that people trying to rescue the wounded and retrieve the dead were also shot and killed.

      No doubt this was a deliberate tactic decided upon in advance by the army command after the Naqba Day fiasco and approved by Benjamin Netanyahu and Ehud Barak. As was said quite openly, the Palestinians had to be taught a lesson they would not forget, so as to drive any idea of an unarmed mass action out of their minds.

      It is frighteningly reminiscent of events 10 years ago. After the first Intifada, in which stone-throwing youngsters and children won a moral victory that led to the Oslo agreement, our army conducted exercises in anticipation of a second Intifada. This broke out after the political disaster of Camp David, and the army was ready.

      The new Intifada started with mass demonstrations of unarmed Palestinians. They were met by specially trained sharpshooters. Next to each sharpshooter stood an officer who pointed out the individuals who were to be shot because they looked like ringleaders: “The guy in the red shirt… Now the boy with the blue trousers…”

      The unarmed uprising broke down and was replaced by suicide bombers, roadside bombs, and other “terrorist” acts. With those our army was on familiar ground.

      I suspect very much that we are witnessing much the same thing once more. Again, specially trained sharpshooters are at work, directed by officers. . .

      SOURCE – http://original.antiwar.com/avnery/2011/06/12/netanyahu-stupid-like-a-fox/

  4. eljay on September 9, 2019, 7:14 pm

    … Now that Israel has gone full apartheid, the New York Times is determined to make it entirely the fault of Palestinians. …

    The rapist may have kidnapped his victims, chained them in his basement and raped them but, dammit, those women failed to lie back and enjoy the ride so now pro-rapists are determined to make the kidnapping, the chaining and the raping entirely the fault of those victims. Who could argue with that sort of “logic“?

    • DaBakr on September 9, 2019, 10:07 pm

      @ej

      its a really bad analogy, this rape thing. A) because there has been very few credible cases of rape committed by either side in a long bitter conflict. That speaks something to the integrity of both sides although, not much and B) because it sexualizes a confkict that had never been associated with raping (except metaphorically) which I understand it’s your intent.
      There are plenty of conflicts and wars going on right now in the world where rape is an actual weapon being used against civilians and others. At least, and it’s not saying that much, the I/P conflict is rarely embroiled in crimes of rape. Murder, yes. Rape, no.

      (And please, nobody cite that ridiculous book by princeton prof that Israelis purposely don’t rape Palestinian women as weapon of occupation. The most absurd thesis ever promoted by an esteemed university

      • annie on September 10, 2019, 2:47 am

        a confkict that had never been associated with raping (except metaphorically)

        the nakba is definitely associated with rape, metaphorically and literally. all of palestine has been raped. you don’t like the metaphor, tough luck.

      • eljay on September 10, 2019, 6:36 am

        || @aBa: @ej

        its a really bad analogy, this rape thing … ||

        analogy: A comparison between one thing and another, typically for the purpose of explanation or clarification.

        The problem isn’t that the analogy is flawed, it’s that it highlights just how hateful and immoral are the ideology of Zionism and the past and on-going (war) crimes of its adherents and its colonialist and religion-supremacist construct.

        You’re a Zionist, so I can see why that bothers you.

      • Misterioso on September 10, 2019, 11:02 am

        @DaBakr

        “…because there has been very few credible cases of rape committed by either side in a long bitter conflict.”

        Rape was a tactic used regularly by Zionist forces to instill terror in the Palestinians and drive them out.

        For the record:
        The conquest of Deir Yassin marked the first documented use of rape by Jewish forces as a terror tactic. It proved extremely effective as many refugees cited fear of sexual assault as their main reason for fleeing.

        “… survivor, Safiyeh Attiyah, saw one man open his pants and leap on her. `I screamed’ she said, ‘but around me the other women were being raped, too. Some of the men were so anxious to get our earrings they ripped our ears to pull them off faster’.” (Quoted by Dr. Alfred Lilienthal, The Zionist Connection, p. 154)

        Many survivors of Deir Yassin fled to the neighbouring village of Silwan where on 14 April, they were visited and interviewed by a British officer accompanied by a doctor, a nurse and a translator. The investigators were very patient and understanding while questioning the women who were in a state of shock and naturally very reluctant to discuss what had happened to them. The interrogating officer, Assistant Inspector General Richard Catling concluded: “There is no doubt that many sexual atrocities were committed by the attacking Jews. Many young girls were raped and later slaughtered. Old women were also molested.” (Quoted by Prof. Michael Palumbo, The Palestinian Catastrophe, p. 54)

        Acclaimed historian Arnold Toynbee described the Deir Yassin massacre as “comparable to crimes committed against the Jews by the Nazis.” (Quoted by Sami Hadawi, Bitter Harvest, p. 85)

        Mass rape became a common tactic used by Zionist forces in Palestine:
        In 2004, when asked by Ha’aretz journalist, Ari Shavit, what new information his just completed revised version of The Birth of the Palestinian Problem 1947-1949 would provide, Israeli historian Benny Morris replied: “It is based on many documents that were not available to me when I wrote the original book, most of them from the Israel Defense Forces Archives. What the new material shows is that there were far more Israeli acts of massacre than I had previously thought. To my surprise, there were also many cases of rape. In the months of April-May 1948, units of the Haganah were given operational orders that stated explicitly that they were to uproot the villagers, expel them and destroy the villages themselves.” (Ha’aretz, January 9, 2004)

        More examples of many:
        When Jewish troops occupied the village of Safsaf in the Upper Galilee, on 29 October 1948, they encountered no resistance whatsoever, only white flags of surrender. The residents were ordered to assemble in the central square and according to one of them, Um Shaladah al-Saliah, while they were lining up “…the soldiers ordered four girls to accompany them to the well to fetch water for the villagers. But the young women never got to the well. ‘Instead, they took them to our empty houses and raped them. [Then,] about seventy of our young men were blind-folded and shot to death, one after the other, in front of us’.” (Professor Michael Palumbo, The Palestinian Catastrophe, p. 167-68)

        Um Shaladah al-Saliah ‘s account was confirmed by Yosef Nahmani, then director of the Jewish National Fund office in Eastern Galilee, whose diary record for 6 November 1948 reads: “In Safsaf, after…the inhabitants had raised a white flag, the [soldiers] collected and separated the men and women, tied the hands of fifty-sixty fellahin [farmers] and shot and killed them and buried them in a pit. Also, they raped several women….” (Benny Morris, “Falsifying the Record,” Journal of Palestine Studies, Vol. XXIV, Number 3, Spring 1995, p. 55)

        Notes taken by Aharon Cohen during a November 11, 1948 meeting of the Political Committee of Mapam (United Workers Party) provide further proof of the atrocities committed by Israeli soldiers in Safsaf: “…52 [Arab] men [were] tied together with a rope, pushed down a well and shot. 10 killed. Women pleaded for mercy, cases of rape…. A girl of 14 raped. Another four killed. Rings [cut off?] with knives.” (Benny Morris, “Falsifying the Record,” Journal of Palestine Studies, Vol. XXIV, No. 3, Spring 1995, p. 60)

        Along with the massive slaughter of defenseless Palestinians by Jewish forces in the town of al Dawayima during Operation Yoav on October 28/48, rape was also a tactic used by Jewish forces to dispossess and expel its inhabitants.

      • RoHa on September 10, 2019, 10:38 pm

        “Rape was a tactic used regularly by Zionist forces…”

        But I think we are supposed to forget all this because Israel is on the verge of getting a Master’s degree.

  5. Jasonius Maximus on September 9, 2019, 9:37 pm

    Reading his article (and subsequent comments) at the New York Times was like reading only half of a Tale of Two Cities.

    It also reminded me of another tale, the End of Apartheid in South Africa, and exactly how different and far away the Israeli people are from making the right and hard decisions necessary for a peaceful, prosperous, and just end to Apartheid in Israel/Palestine.

    I grew up in Apartheid South Africa. I was still in high school when it ended and missed conscription by only 18 months. I remember how violent things got during the final years. I remember my mom’s handbag getting searched for weapons and explosives at every shop, bank and public building. I remember the boom and thud of a mistimed ANC bombing at my sister’s high school mere blocks away from our house. I remember my brother’s friend getting stabbed in the back as he got off a bus to go surfing just weeks before writing his high school final exams. I remember the bombing at the night club where my sister and her friends would go. I remember the fear and tangible anger and despair coursing through the consciousness of the nation during that particularly bloody wave of resistance and terrorism.

    Israel barely 12 year was different in only one way. The public and government reaction. The Apartheid government could have easily just clamped down harder, been more brutal and belligerent and the people would have fallen in line, the wave would have ultimately ended and the white population would have felt safer… for another 5 years, another 10 years, maybe even another 20 years. But they didn’t and the people didn’t. The “left” didn’t give up, cower in the face of un-forgivable terrorism, or fade into obscurity.

    At the height of tensions and with negotiations on a knife edge, the government made a bold decision and held a referendum to end Apartheid. And even though the public was wrapped in fear, terror, anger, and uncertainty, sanity prevailed and they realized that the situation was unsustainable and untenable and they made the brave decision to vote to end Apartheid, end systematic oppression, and usher in equal rights and democracy for everyone!

    Barely 15 years later Israel faced the exact same situation and in their fear, frustration, anger and uncertainty chose to double down on their ill deeds. Strongmen and hardliner leaders built walls, barricades, stamped down harder than ever with the jackboot of oppression and garnered a sense of hard fought calm and ‘almost normality’ in their wake, but what did that REALLY get the people of Israel? Another 13 years of relative quiet? A bigger bubble, that when it bursts, and it WILL burst, will be more catastrophic and deadly than both Intifadas combined?

    Wrapping themselves in their warm security Bibi Blanket has done nothing to protect Israel and its people! All it has done is kick the can down the road for another decade while tensions simmer and inevitably start boiling again. In the aftermath of one of Israel’s darkest and terrifying periods, the Israeli people needed a de Klerk, instead they got the opposite. They got Netanyahu.

    If they vote him into power again out of the same fear and sense of false security, they will have actively chosen not safety and security, but rather another guaranteed wave of inevitable violence. Making it even harder to disentangle themselves from the violent cycle of their own making. Proving yet again that they are incapable of making peace or hard decisions in either times of tension or times of calm.

    • JohnSmith on September 10, 2019, 1:42 pm

      Excellent response. This should be published as an item all on its own.

      With the further annexations that Netanyahu has announced, maybe Israel will allow Palestinians to live in designated “freedom pens,” next to open sewers, 10 to a room. Then Israel will allow Palestinians to practice a limited selection of economic activities like tanning, dyeing, recycling toxic batteries, etc., washing clothes, and any other work that the Master Race doesn’t want to do.

  6. brent on September 9, 2019, 11:19 pm

    One doesn’t have to go back to the 19th century to know that groups emphasize the wrongs done to them over the wrongs they do. Also, there is little doubt Native American atrocities played some role in silencing those with a conscience. It is probably fair to conclude that every action is either part of the problem or part of the solution.

    • Donald on September 10, 2019, 5:52 pm

      Brent—

      I agree with that. I don’t doubt that the suicide bombings did hurt the Israeli left and yes, it is unfortunately common for people to feel much more strongly about atrocities committed against their group than they do about atrocities their group commits against others.

      What was objectionable was the fact that the NYT has basically given a megaphone to two Israelis ( the other is Shmuel Rosner, who is worse) to write columns that portray the situation in this completely one- sided way. I would say I expect better of the NYT, but I don’t.

  7. echinococcus on September 10, 2019, 8:32 am

    “Now that Israel has gone apartheid…”
    The headlines absurdity doesn’t seem to want to end.

    Please provide solid info about any period in the history of what you call “Israel”, of even one second duration, when it was not full-blown Apartheid.

    • echinococcus on September 10, 2019, 2:21 pm

      P.O.
      The question, really, is: why willingly contribute to Zionist propaganda, by predictably accepting and parroting the dominant, Zionist narrative?

      • Mooser on September 10, 2019, 3:06 pm

        “The question, really, is…”

        Yeah, ‘All you want to know is where exactly Weiss and Co. stands’

      • echinococcus on September 10, 2019, 4:14 pm

        No, I know that now. My question was just what I asked in so many words, not what you asked. Perhaps you want to answer on behalf of the askees?

  8. [email protected] on September 10, 2019, 5:40 pm

    Wow, Matti is one handsome apologist for Apartheid and slaughter. After seeing the types of racists that show up at MAGA rallies, I’ve got to hand it to the NYT that they would choose a specimen that blames the victims while at the same having the “Boys from Brazil” look that warms the hearts of ethno-nationalists everywhere.

