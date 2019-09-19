Trending Topics:

Media rules explained: Mention Israeli slaughter and Palestinian children in same breath, kiss your career goodbye

Matt Seaton, of the New York Review of Books
Many years ago I knew a self-deluded entrepreneur who claimed to have invented a compression algorithm that could take a novel and reduce it to a few words. Well, anyone could. Just throw away most of the words. Here is “War and Peace”— Prince Andrei, Pierre, the Battle of Borodino, Freemasons. The trick is in the decompression. You can’t actually reconstruct an entire novel from a few words. My acquaintance thought you could and he was wrong.

Or so I thought, until this week. It turns out that with just two words that seemingly refer to the actual crimes of two people you can reconstruct the entire history of European antisemitism. The educated man who demonstrated the use of this decompression algorithm earlier this week is Matt Seaton. Observe the master at work. On Monday, Matt Seaton, an editor of The New York Review of Books (and earlier at the Guardian and the NYT opinion page) laid down the law in response to a tweet by Ali Abunimah—

“This one gets reported for blood libel anti-Semitism. Bye bye, Ali”

So Ali Abunimah must have said something really terrible. Judge for yourself. In response to the Israeli election, where Benny Gantz’s party won more seats than Benjamin Netanyahu’s, Ali Abunimah said this

“What’s to celebrate? He will be replaced by another cold-blooded butcher of Palestinian children. Netanyahu’s replacement represents precisely zero progress for Palestinian rights.”

As was quickly pointed out by numerous people, he was right. Netanyahu and Gantz are both responsible for the deaths of hundreds of children in Gaza. Seaton doesn’t dispute the facts. So where exactly is the antisemitism? Fortunately, Seaton, who by his own reckoning is highly educated in these matters, decided to respond—

You’re probably not asking in good faith, but I’ll act as if you are. “Butcher,” in a Jewish or Muslim context, invokes ritual slaughter. “Children” added to that refers to the medieval anti-semitic myth (the blood libel) of Jewish ritual sacrifice of (Christian) children. 1/2

It’s a completely obvious trope, familiar in similar forms from scores of anti-semitic cartoons depicting Jews as bloody child-killers. That comes under the IHRA definition as “Making mendacious, dehumanizing, demonizing, or stereotypical allegations about Jews.” 2/2a

If you don’t know the tropes of anti-semitism, then you don’t understand anti-semitism. And if you don’t care to take trouble to know them and recognize them, then it probably means you don’t actually care about anti-semitism. 2/2b

So, as his questioner pointed out, it all comes down to two words— “butcher” and “children.”

That twitter thread is full of people who try (with varying degrees of politeness that gradually shade into ridicule) to point out the absurdity of this argument to Seaton. He won’t have it. He knows what he knows. Sure, Netanyahu and Gantz might be war criminals guilty of killing hundreds of, let us say, Palestinians who are not yet adults. One of these two war criminals might yet again become PM. Seaton doesn’t bother to dispute the point. What he cares about is this—many times in European history innocent Jews were falsely accused of the ritual slaughter of Christian children. So because of this, if two officials in the self-proclaimed Jewish state actually are guilty of killing children, you can’t use the word “ slaughter” and you can’t use the word “children” near that word “slaughter”, because only a vicious antisemite would ever do such a thing.

So it’s a trope. If you want to criticize the premature deaths of not yet fully grown Palestinians caused by the actions of officials of a particular state you had better do it in a way that avoids using any word ever used in a false accusation against Jews by antisemites.

This is going to be difficult. The problem is that antisemites often did accuse innocent Jews of terrible crimes, so what are you supposed to say if someone Jewish actually commits a war crime in reality?

Incidentally, as someone in the thread pointed out, here is Ali Abunimah criticizing Obama and his aide Ben Rhodes for helping the Saudis— wait for it— “ slaughter” Yemeni “babies”. Is there no end to his vicious trope usage?

Is that why you and Obama helped your non-ally Saudi Arabia slaughter Yemeni babies?

Seaton has dug himself in so deep only a very big man would be able to apologize for it at this point. He may convince himself that he is simply more educated and sensitive than his Twitter critics. The larger point is this. Look at his career. This man is a gatekeeper. If you want to know why anti- Palestinian racism in Americans who support Israel is never called out, while antisemitism (both real and imagined) is often made central in discussions of Palestinian rights, look at Seaton’s mindset. How long can one criticize Israel in the terms it deserves before someone claims the criticisms are antisemitic? And once that happens, the subject of Palestinian human rights simply vanishes, as if by magic.

Look at all the people of color in the past few years who are accused of antisemitism because in part of their stance on Palestine — Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory, Ilhan Omar, Alice Walker , Elijah Cummings, and Marc Lamont Hill. There are quite a number of them (though there is some justice in the case of Walker).

Now try and name someone on the pro Israel side who is arguably guilty of anti-Palestinian bigotry and has been the center of controversy because of it? Just look at the New York Times, which published four pieces defending Israel’s shooting of Palestinian demonstrators last year. Where was the controversy over that editorial decision? Nowhere, so far as the mainstream press is concerned. When you see Matt Seaton’s attitude, you get a glimpse into the thinking behind this glaring bias.

Donald Johnson

Donald Johnson is a regular commenter on this site, as "Donald."

23 Responses

  1. brent on September 19, 2019, 2:04 pm

    How to understand Seaton’s being so overly sensitive. Looking for and lashing out at perceived indications of anti-semitism?

    Wondering if there could be a sense of insecurity or perhaps repressed guilt for acts of taking unfairly, or using deceptions to take advantage? Or perhaps insisting to discriminate.

    • JWalters on September 19, 2019, 6:41 pm

      I don’t see Seaton as being overly sensitive. I see him as a socipathic criminal who is intentionally lying. That easily explains why he ignores the overwhelming evidence against his “explanation”. If he were a sensitive person, he would have some compassion for the victims of Israel’s cruel barbarity. As it is, his grotesque intellectual dishonesty reveals his true character – an emotional cripple devoid of morality, and a menace to society.

      • Donald on September 19, 2019, 9:00 pm

        I wouldn’t go that far. My guess is he is used to seeing the world a certain way. He has an ideology like many people do and he reacts emotionally and in an ugly way when someone challenges it head on, without trying to soften the blow.

        And in fairness to Seaton, he has published some good pieces like this one—

        https://www.nybooks.com/daily/2019/09/04/how-the-right-has-tried-to-rebrand-anti-semitism/

        But Ali Abunimah’s ( truthful) remark got under his skin. Incidentally, the author of the article I just linked popped into the thread and tried to talk sense into Seaton. That was one of the early polite attempts.

      • oldgeezer on September 19, 2019, 11:15 pm

        “I don’t see Seaton as being overly sensitive. I see him as a socipathic criminal who is intentionally lying. ”

        He’s a zionist. He’s a racist. He’s an apologist for the murder of children. I actually don’t particularly like Ali. Egotistical and given to hyperbolic rhetoric. So I’m not particularly fond of defending him. And will try to avoid doing so.

        The fact that Jews were falsely accused of such activity is not a defense against accusations against specific individuals who engage in such behaviour and also happen to be Jewish.

        His position is completely stupid.

        He’s attempting to be a gatekeeper, like bungarson, and entirely unqualified and unsuitable for that or any role.

        Children are being murder. Under orders and specifically. Not one. Not two. Not a dozen but many many more.

        Nop ideology or project trumps (sorry) the equal value of all humanity. Seaton doesn’t agree. Palestinians lives are worth less than the war criminals directing their murder.

        If I had to sum him up in a single word – scum.

        “My guess is he is used to seeing the world a certain way. He has an ideology like many people do and he reacts emotionally and in an ugly way when someone challenges it head on, without trying to soften the blow.”

        Perhaps. In which case if he comes to his senses and both retracts and apoligizes then I’ll revise my opinion. Failing that then he doesn’t only place his zionism asbeing more valued than human lives but he favours his own personal happiness over the lives of murdered children and I’ll add sociopath to his description along side racist.

    • Misterioso on September 20, 2019, 9:39 am

      @brent, et al

      Good news:

      https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20190918-victory-as-german-court-rules-anti-bds-motion-breaches-principle-of-equality/

      “Victory as German court rules anti-BDS motion breaches principle of equality”

      Middle East Monitor, Sept. 18/19

      “A German court has ruled that the exclusion of a Palestinian organisation from a cultural festival on account of its support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement constituted ‘unequal treatment’ and a breach of law, four months after the German parliament voted in favour of a motion defining BDS as anti-Semitic.

      “The court decision, which will be seen as a major legal test of the non-binding motion passed in May by the Bundestag, upheld the principals of freedom of speech, including the freedom to discuss and promote boycott campaigns, protected under Article 10 (freedom of expression) and Article 11 (freedom of assembly and association) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR), which Germany has integrated into its national legislation.

      “Details of the legal case published by the European Legal Support Centre (ELSC), one of the representatives of the Palestinian group, shows that the German-Palestinian Women’s Association was excluded by the City of Bonn because of its support for BDS. The city council adopted a motion in May declaring Bonn a BDS free zone. The motion: ‘No place for the antisemitic BDS movement in Bonn,’ called upon all municipal institutions in the city to deny facilities to BDS groups and to refrain from supporting events of the BDS campaign, or of groups pursuing BDS goals.

      “The administrative court of Cologne, which was requested by the Palestinian group to judge on the matter, instructed the city of Bonn to admit the German-Palestinian Women’s Association to the cultural festival, while also clarifying the status of this and other anti-BDS motions passed in Germany.

      “The court’s verdict was that the exclusion of the Women’s Association from the festival on the grounds of its support for the BDS movement constituted ‘unequal treatment’ which is ‘not even remotely justified.’ The court thus found the conduct of the City of Bonn in breach of the principle of equality set out in Article 3 of the German Basic Law, while also violating the association’s right to freedom of opinion and expression under Article 5 Basic Law.

      “ELSC said in its press release that that ‘freedom of speech includes the freedom to discuss and promote boycott campaigns and is also protected under Article 10 (freedom of expression) and Article 11 (freedom of assembly and association) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR), which Germany has integrated into its national legislation.’

      “Among the documents filed by Attorney Ahmed Abed was an expert opinion by Prof Moshe Zuckermann, emeritus professor at Tel Aviv University, Israel. In his opinion, Zuckermann argues that anti-Semitism, anti-Zionism and criticism of Israel are three distinct categories which must be treated separately, and that the attempt to portray the BDS movement as anti-Semitic is ‘manipulative and guided by ideological interests.’

      “Two other local organisations, the German-Palestinian Society and the Palestinian Community of Bonn, are also said to have been excluded from the festival on the same grounds. They also sued the City of Bonn. The Administrative Court of Cologne is expected to rule on their case in the coming days. All three associations participated in the festival in previous years.”

  2. StephenKMackSD on September 19, 2019, 8:20 pm

    I was and still am a long time reader of NYRB from about 1970. This  was a very important part of my self-education. After the death of Barbara Epstein, and near the death of Robert B. Silvers, this tabloid began publishing Timothy Snyder’s Pro-Ukrainian Coup propaganda, aided by his small cadre of Coup apologists.

    Prof Snyder was also the Ringmaster and author  of

    Ukraine: Thinking Together
    Kyiv, 15-19 May: Manifesto

    https://www.eurozine.com/UserFiles/docs/Kyiv_2014/Programme_Public_EN.pdf

    The fact that Right Sector and Svoboda participated in the 2014 Coup,  and the latter  appointment of the Azov Battalion as the Ukrainian National Guard makes abundantly clear that Anti-Semites were central actors in this Coup!  Mr. Silver’s declining health may also have played a part in this turn to a kind of Neo-Conservatism, or the ‘Liberal Fraud’ of R2P of  Ignatieff and fellow traveler Powers.  Although the near cult status of Kennan and Berlin contributed to my growing disenchantment . Add the publication  of former Daily Beast  Neo-Conservative writers like Michael D. Weiss and James Kirchick, in the NYRB , after Snyder’s near hysterical Russophobia,  renders the notion of Anti-Semitism coming from Mr. Matt Seaton a maladroit ,ineffective self-apologetic for a publication that aided the Coup and its Anti-Semites. Perhaps readers will find my comment not quite to the point of the essay I’m commenting upon, but the end of the NYRB i.e. its subversion by  Neo-Cons/R2P Neo-Colonialists is symptomatic of a wholesale capitulation of an important part of America’s political class to Straussian nihilism. 

    StephenKMackSD

  3. Joshua Laskin on September 19, 2019, 9:31 pm

    Seaton, apparently, is unable to grasp the distinction between ‘butchery’, and ‘ritual slaughter’, as concerning the actual blood; the stuff that’s the focus of the ‘libel’.

    In modern butchery, blood is merely a waste-product, to be washed away; though traditionally, it was collected as a foodstuff (as in, ‘blood sausage’, or, ‘blood pudding’). But either way, it has no mystical significance.

    Ritual slaughter, by contrast, is symbolically all about the blood; which, in ancient Jewish Temple sacrifice, was splashed across the alter, to demonstrate the worshipper’s self-sacrifice for God.

    Wikipedia:
    “In Judaism, the korban (קָרְבָּן qorbān)…any of a variety of sacrificial offerings described and commanded in the Torah…has a spiritual meaning, and refers to some part of an individual’s ego, which is given up as a sacrifice to God in honor of the mortality of the worshipper. In keeping with the root of the word, meaning to draw close, and to the common usage as the sacrifice of an animal, so too can the worshipper sacrifice something of this world in order to become closer to God.”

    Interestingly: “A few groups, notably the Temple Institute and the Temple Mount Faithful, have petitioned the Israeli government to rebuild a Third Temple on the Temple Mount and restore sacrificial worship… The Temple Institute has been constructing ritual objects in preparation for a resumption of sacrifices.”

    Meanwhile: “Blood rituals [in general] often involve a symbolic death and rebirth, as literal bodily birth involves bleeding. Blood is typically seen as very powerful… Blood sacrifice is sometimes considered by the practitioners of prayer…to intensify the power of such activities.”

    The substance of the ‘blood libel’, is that some Jews in the Middle Ages performed a mystical ritual that required a young Christian boy’s blood sacrifice. People do crazy stuff; so this isn’t entirely outside the range of Human possibility. But it wasn’t Ali who accused the IDF of ritual slaughter. He specifically accused them of butchery. Rather, it was Seaton who’s raised the idea that the Israeli military is engaging in some kind of bizarre ritual of blood sacrifice. But, I don’t know, maybe he has a point. It’s not my area of expertise; but the notion certainly gives me the creeps. “They crazy !”

  4. Qualtrough on September 19, 2019, 10:00 pm

    To Zionists, anything falling short of praise for Zionism is anti-Semitic. I would even go so far as to say that if you haven’t yet been accused of anti-Semitism here your criticism has been too tepid. Far from being ashamed, I regard it as a mark of honor that Hophmi once accused me of anti-Semitism in these pages.

    • Keith on September 20, 2019, 12:37 am

      QUALROUGH- ” …I regard it as a mark of honor that Hophmi once accused me of anti-Semitism in these pages.”

      Since Hophmi accuses most folks he disagrees with as anti-Semites, it is hardly a mark of honor. More like welcome to Mondoweiss!

      • Stephen Shenfield on September 20, 2019, 2:11 pm

        So honor must be limited to a certain number of people?

    • Misterioso on September 20, 2019, 9:45 am

      @Qualtrough, et al

      Hophmi is becoming desperate. He is finally realizing that Zionism and its spawn, “Israel” are on an accelerating downward slide from which they will never recover.

  5. Maximus Decimus Meridius on September 20, 2019, 5:49 am

    I’m disinclined to give Matt Seaton any attention as he’s a C list hack, working for the ‘greatest’ bastion of ‘liberal’ Zionism there is, the NYT.

    However, I will say that I remember his time as editor of the Guardian’s Comment is Free pages several years ago. Let’s just say that when it comes to Israel, comment certainly is not free. The Guardian was known for deleting any comments which went beyond the appropriate ‘liberal’ critique of Israel. Same is certainly still true now – what with the awful Jonathan Freedland in a senior role how could it not be – but Seaton used to actually come below the line and offer pro Israel ‘analysis’, thereby making his personal bias very clear. He stopped this when several readers pointed it out, but clearly his pro Israel bias remained the same, and not terribly appropriate in a job which involved editing readers’ comments.

    But it’s gratifying to see he has been slaughtered on his own Twitter feed for this latest nonsense. The comments criticising him outnumber the ones agreeing with him many times over. And his response to them is absolutely pathetic ‘dogwhistling’, ‘I know antisemitism when I see it’, and of course the favourite weasal word of all ‘tropes’. Pretty much anything critical of Israel can be a ‘trope’ these days. To me, using the phrase is basically holding up your hands and saying ‘Well, I can’t actually provide evidence that what you are saying is antisemitic, but hey I think it is and that’s all that matters’.

  6. Ossinev on September 20, 2019, 7:03 am

    “If you don’t know the tropes of anti-semitism, then you don’t understand anti-semitism. And if you don’t care to take trouble to know them and recognize them, then it probably means you don’t actually care about anti-semitism.”

    What exactly is the standard applied to levels of “care” about anti – semitism as “understood by Mr.Seaton. Is it eg discriminatory ie because of history and the Holocaust in particular that the level of ” care ” should automatically be higher than that applied to Islamophobia,hatred of blacks ,Asians etc ?

    Whilst the level of “care” arguably should be a lot higher amongst Germans who were responsible for the Holocaust why should there be an expectation a similar level of “care” amongst the British,the Tibetans,Vanatu Islanders etc ad nauseum.

    At the end of the day it all just reflects an increasingly transparent use of the Holocaust card to get Zionists of of jail for their colonial atrocities and war crimes against an innocent and defenceless people and the “reasoning” and explanations to excuse this become ever more tortuous and twisted by the day as more and more people especially younger people in the West question and frankly become bored with the eternal victimhood whining.

    As for Mr.Seaton himself. He appears to be have been a second league hack/writer in the UK who somehow wound up in New York having wangled himself a couple of nice little earners
    presumably once it was clear that he would honor the terms of the Zio shilling.

    • gamal on September 20, 2019, 8:43 am

      “the terms of the Zio shilling”

      “the terms” obvious reference to G-ds covenant with Israel

      “Zio” abbreviation of Zionazi..see IHRA, means the Jews all of them always.

      “shilling” a) Jews and money b)An Austrian currency…nuf said

      You have troped your meme old boy…they do say the event horizon is invisible looks like the looking glass is too when did we go through I didn’t notice.

      As to Ali Abunimah anyone who is good enough for Asa Winstanley would regard my opinion as superfluous.

    • CigarGod on September 20, 2019, 10:36 am

      Whew!
      Good thing you didn’t say “Zio Shekel.”
      That would touch on it’s worth being only 1/4 of a U.S. Dollar, which is clearly an anti-semitic Currency Trope.

    • Maximus Decimus Meridius on September 20, 2019, 10:50 am

      Yeah I said something similar. Why are Jews – and alleged prejudice towards Jews – so much more important than prejudice against blacks, Asians, Hispanics, Arabs etc? Why does everyone have to ‘care’ about antisemitism and how can this ‘care’ be measured? It just seems like a form of narcissism to me. Malignant narcissism at that.

  7. Elizabeth Block on September 20, 2019, 9:37 am

    One trope of anti-Semitism is the medieval accusation of Jews poisoning wells. So when settlers poisoned wells in the West Bank, killing sheep and cattle, I thought: Don’t these Jews know their own history? let alone their own tropes of anti-Semitism.

  8. eljay on September 20, 2019, 9:39 am

    “Butcher,” in a Jewish or Muslim context, invokes ritual slaughter. “Children” added to that refers to the medieval anti-semitic myth (the blood libel) of Jewish ritual sacrifice of (Christian) children. 1/2

    It’s a completely obvious trope, familiar in similar forms from scores of anti-semitic cartoons depicting Jews as bloody child-killers. That comes under the IHRA definition as “Making mendacious, dehumanizing, demonizing, or stereotypical allegations about Jews.” 2/2a

    If you don’t know the tropes of anti-semitism, then you don’t understand anti-semitism. And if you don’t care to take trouble to know them and recognize them, then it probably means you don’t actually care about anti-semitism. 2/2b

    It’s cute how Mr. Seaton momentarily feigns concern for Muslims. I doubt he’s ever objected to accusations of “butchery” levied against Saddam or the al-Assads. Probably because he doesn’t actually care.

    Contrary to Mr. Seaton’s assertion:
    – an accusation of butchery in the context of (war) crimes does not invoke ritual slaughter;
    – an accusation of butchery of children in the context of (war) crimes does not invoke anti-Semitic myths; and
    – factual accusations of the butchery of children by Jews cannot be excused simply because anti-Semitic cartoons have depicted Jews as child-killers.

    Hateful and immoral Zionists have no qualms about using Jews, Jewish and Judaism:
    – as justifiication for their acts of “necessary evil”; and
    – as (human) shields against the consequences of those acts.

    Mr. Seaton is (acting like) a Zionist. And if he doesn’t recognize that, he probably doesn’t care about the fact that he’s (acting like) a hateful and immoral supremacist hypocrite.

  9. [email protected] on September 20, 2019, 11:31 am

    It’s a waste of good brain cells to analyze this deeply. Calling critics of Israel antisemitic is simply a way of dismissing their legitimate concerns. It’s a tool, pure and simple. the best defense is an offense.

  10. RoHa on September 20, 2019, 6:33 pm

    Ooooh! Look!

    My comment, and a number of comments responding to it, were published and then seem to have mysteriously vanished!

    What did we say that was so terrible?

  11. Atlantaiconoclast on September 21, 2019, 2:37 pm

    Why in the world should anyone care what a supremacist thinks? Why care when a supremacist projects, and says you “hate”? That you are anti Semitic. Yawn. Why stay on the defense? Time to go on the offense folks.

