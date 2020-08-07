Young Palestinian woman killed by Israeli forces in Jenin

A young Palestinian woman was pronounced dead on Friday afternoon after she succumbed to wounds sustained by Israeli military gunfire early Friday morning before dawn.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that 23-year-old Dalia Samoudi died of a gunshot wound to her chest that punctured her aorta, liver, and pancreas, leaving her in critical condition.

After undergoing several surgeries, doctors were unable to save her, and she passed away.

Local media reported that Samoudi was injured during a violent Israeli search and arrest raid in the city of Jenin in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to reports from Wafa, the official news agency of the Palestinian Authority (PA), Israeli forces raided the al-Jaberiyyat neighborhood of Jenin where they “interrogated and threatened to re-arrest a former prisoner after breaking into his house.”

In response to the army’s raid, local youth clashed with the soldiers and reportedly attempted to block the army’s passage further into the city, causing the soldiers to open fire on protesters.

Palestinian media said Israeli forces fired tear gas, sound bomb, and live ammunition during the raid.

Several reports from Arabic media said that Samoudi was not a part of the clashes, but was caught in the cross-fire and was hit with a bullet while in her home, allegedly while she was attempting to close her window due to the tear gas.

Wafa cited Mahmoud al-Saadi, Director of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), as saying that Israeli forces opened fire on an ambulance as it tried to reach Samoudi’s house to evacuate her, leaving two bullet holes in the ambulance.

The Israeli military issued a statement on Friday, denying responsibility for Samoudi’s death, saying that Israeli soldiers did not use live fire, and that it was Palestinian civilians who were using live ammunition.

“Palestinians fired live fire, hurled rocks and explosive devices towards the troops. The troops responded with riot dispersal means,” Reuters quoted an army spokesman as saying.

Palestinians however denied using guns, saying that protesters were throwing rocks at the soldiers.

Samoudi is the 24th Palestinian to be killed by Israeli forces in the occupied Palestinian territories this year. In many cases, the Palestinian victims were unarmed when they were killed.

Israel has long been criticized for it’s “shoot-to-kill” policy, in which Israeli soldiers and police officers engage in lethal force against Palestinians in situations where it is not necessary, and their lives aren’t immediately at risk.

Of the policy, Israeli human rights group B’Tselem has said: “The fact that Israeli security forces have time and again killed Palestinians who posed no danger reveals a chilling disparity between the official prohibition on such conduct and reality, including the current atmosphere in Israel, in which shooting to kill is acceptable at any time and under any circumstance, even when the danger has passed.”