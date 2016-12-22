With US reportedly poised to abstain on U.N. resolution slamming Israel, Egyptians withdraw it under pressure

Secretary of State John Kerry speaking at Harvard in October
Secretary of State John Kerry speaking at Harvard in October

High stakes diplomacy. This morning, under pressure from Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, the Egyptian government put off a vote in the United Nations Security Council on a draft anti-settlement resolution scheduled for today at 3 o’clock.

There was speculation that the United States was planning not to veto that resolution, a historic step.

Egypt circulated a draft of the resolution last night. Reuters reported:

The resolution would demand Israel “immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem”.

Some outlets reported that the U.S. planned not to veto the resolution. Ayman Mohyeldin:

Several sources to : Obama Admin was going to ABSTAIN from UN vote condemning Israel before Egypt delayed the vote

Jewish Insider reported that Kerry had told a Palestinian delegation visiting this month that the U.S. would not veto a resolution against the settlements.

These reports gave the Israelis a great deal of consternation. The Israeli ambassador to the U.N. applied pressure today:

We expect our greatest ally not to allow this one-sided and anti-Israel resolution to be adopted by the Council.

And in the middle-of-the-night last night (3:28 in Jerusalem) Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted the same urgent call on the U.S.

Echoing the PM, this morning Donald Trump posted a statement on Facebook urging the US government to veto the resolution as an “imposition of terms” on Israel:

The resolution being considered at the United Nations Security Council regarding Israel should be vetoed…

This puts Israel in a very poor negotiating position and is extremely unfair to all Israelis.

Secretary of State John Kerry was due to give a speech on the Middle East this morning, but postponed it, evidently because the vote has been postponed.

Israeli journalist Yossi Melman tweeted that Israel offered intelligence information on terror groups in Egypt in exchange for the withdrawal.

Israeli officials told Haaretz that the U.S. had not decided how it was going to vote on the resolution; and feared that Kerry was about to announce a major policy shift.

The Obama administration is evidently writhing in its last weeks. Two days ago, the State Department characterized the settlements as “illegal,” which is something of a departure. It was a response to statements made by Trump’s choice for UN ambassador, settler champion David Friedman.

Abstaining from the resolution would reverse one of President Obama’s greatest disgraces in the eyes of progressives and European peace processors: when he vetoed a resolution condemning settlements in the Security Council in 2011. Just two years after he had told “the Muslim world” in Cairo that the settlements must end.

Reuters quotes the French as being open to the Egyptian resolution.

In Beirut, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault told reporters that Paris was looking at the text of the resolution with great interest.

“The continuation of settlements is completely weakening the situation on the ground and creating a lot of tension,” he said. “It is taking away the prospect of a two-state solution. So this could reaffirm our disagreement with this policy.”

Thanks to Adam Horowitz and Dorgham Abusalim.

About Philip Weiss

Philip Weiss is Founder and Co-Editor of Mondoweiss.net.

Election 2016
US Policy in the Middle East
US Politics

15 Responses

  1. AddictionMyth
    December 22, 2016, 1:00 pm

    Great stuff. But how will Nikki Haley vote? I honestly don’t know – I suspect she pledged fealty to Trump (she instituted anti-BDS legislation in NC) but on the other hand she’s a decent gal so she may have second thoughts. This is getting very interesting! Don’t censor me Mondoweiss!

    • kalithea
      December 22, 2016, 3:52 pm

      This is why this resolution must get to the SC BEFORE Trumptwat assumes the Presidency.

  2. Ossinev
    December 22, 2016, 1:15 pm

    This is a no brainer IMHO. The Israeli Zionists in power led by the do whatever / say whatever to stay in power Yahoo are locked into a right wing cul de sac after embracing the Racist Settler agenda so they have to be seen to be aggressively opposing the UN Security Council vote and doing whatever is necessary to keep the US on board. All the while pretending to themselves that the status quo ” only through direct negotiations ” farce will just carry on indefinitely particularly when Trump takes the stage. All self delusion and all leading ( with the speed gathering ) to a pro tem one Apartheid state and then reality may finally dawn. The second passports will be retrieved from the sock drawer and the reverse Aliyah shuffle will begin in earnest.

  3. Maghlawatan
    December 22, 2016, 2:25 pm

    Deferred until when? The Dems might shaft Israel. Trump won’t.

    • kalithea
      December 22, 2016, 3:58 pm

      Deferred until Egypt and other Arab states are sure it won’t be knocked down by the U.S. There will be ONLY one opportunity before Trump takes office to get this done.

      Obama better take time of from golf in Hawaii to ensure this gets done, or ZERO will be affixed to his legacy forever.

      I suggest everyone email the WH and State Department to pave the way immediately for this Resolution.

  4. Maghlawatan
    December 22, 2016, 2:29 pm

    This is linked to Lapid and Anthony Lowenstein. In Hebrew it all makes sense. Israel wants peace. It’s much harder to explain IRL. The cognitive dissonance is overwhelming. Lowenstein may not even speak Hebrew.

  5. gingershot
    December 22, 2016, 3:14 pm

    FLASH: OBAMA TO SLAMDUNK BIBI AND TRUMP

    ‘Obama Admin was going to ABSTAIN from UN vote condemning Israel before Egypt delayed the vote’

    Oh yeah, the Kahanist Israeli/Kahanist Israeli Lobby Tag Team is GOING DOWN –

    3 Existential Events (seen as such by Israel itself) for the collapse of Israel Apartheid – The Iran Nuclear Deal (CHECK), UN Sec Co Res against Israel (IN THE MAIL!) and the successfully advancing ICC cases(CHECK).

    The time is RIPE RIPE RIPE for the UN Sec Co Res!

    2 of these Existential Events by themselves are ‘existential’- the ICC and the fresh UN Sec Co Resolution against Israel.

    Alan Dershowitz finally lost his ‘case for Israel’ and kissed the Apartheid goodbye just a week ago, due to the UN Sec Co Res and the ICC being triggered by the Palestine Annexation Law

    We’ll be hitting the 3/3 Existential Events for the dismantling of the Apartheid – it’s the PERFECT TSUNAMI

    Times have radically changed but Netanyahu and Danon still think they are the INVISIBLE MEN! – that the Palestine Annexation Law and all the partying and gamefixing with Trump was INVISIBLE to Obama and everyone else. HO HO HO, Merry Christmas, Bibi, Santa Claus has got something in his stocking for you alright!

    Bibi Bennett and all the Settlers have been singing and dancing about the Settlement building parties they’re going to have, taking the Golan, the Palestine Annexation Law, and how much they LOVE Settling Palestine all week. They’ve been saying the FIX IS IN with President Trump …… er……whoops – well, yes, there is that little problem that the REAL American president was WHITE HOT even before Bibi started making side deals with Trump before Obama is even out of office, essentially bypassing the last couple months of his Presidency.

    Tsk tsk, Donald. You just removed any qualms Obama every might have had about SLAMDUNKING you too, and since you’re BEGGING FOR IT – can you feel it coming, baby, I sure can!

    Trump’s presidency just got flattened before it even started.

    On Day 1 of his administration he is going to look at an Apartheid in a state of dissolution and an Israeli Lobby/Jewish Lobby/Neocons in CHAOS. There IS no Israel Lobby of 1P1V1S, Mr Trump

    Obama is going to tear Netanyahu AND TRUMP a new one – and it’s on it’s way

    Now for the Existential Crises for Wolf Blitzer, Andrea Mitchell, Chris Matthews, Dan Abrams, Joe Scarborough, Chuck Todd and the REST of our enablers of the Apartheid and the Lobby – I haven’t seen any reporting yet but the Ameican Media has done a VAST DISSERVICE to the American public for decades now – they have been IN ON THE LIE and IN ON THE FIX – they OWE IT TO US to start making up for it and actually start reporting on Israel and the Israel Lobby extensively now – starting with these UN Sec Co Res votes and manuevers – including the unseemliness of Donald weighing in AGAINST HIS SITTING PRESIDENT

    Obama is a Transformational American president regarding Jewish power in America – it is time to no longer defer to Jewish power when reporting news, and to look at it critically rather than pretend it doesn’t exist

    The Big Lie is going to be torn to shreds over this – everybody can make it happen, too. Go for it! This UN Sec Co Resolution and Bibi and Trump’s involvement in it is going to break thru … question authority and question the heck out of Jewish power in America and Israel

    No more Kahanist Clean Break-wars and no more being forbidden and tabooed from even talking about it from the Powers that Are, soon to be the Powers that Were

    All we got to fear is fear itself and OBAMA ain’t afraid anymore. Nobody should ever be afraid of these guys again.

  6. HarryLaw
    December 22, 2016, 3:15 pm

    I think this little quip via Christine C Holmer is brilliant.. “Julian [Assange] posted Clinton Podesta truth’s and fucked Hillary in a non consensual way and politically unrecoverable way. That is nothing but good”. Those other emails revealed regime change machinations in Syria in 2011 and before..
    “Ambassador Ford talked himself blue in the face reassuring us that he was only supporting moderates in Syria. As evidence mounted that the recipients of the largesse doled out by Washington was going to jihadist groups, Ford finally admitted early last year that most of the moderates he backed were fighting alongside ISIS and al-Qaeda. Witness this incredible Twitter exchange with then-ex Ambassador Ford:”
    http://www.globalresearch.ca/you-wont-believe-what-former-us-ambassador-robert-s-ford-said-about-al-qaedas-syrian-allies/5504906

  7. hophmi
    December 22, 2016, 4:28 pm

    Meanwhile, a genocide is occurring in Syria, but you know, passing another resolution condemning Israeli settlements is clearly more important . . .

  8. kalithea
    December 22, 2016, 4:30 pm

    I can’t stand al-Sissi! He better move this resolution forward and quit stalling for Zionist bribery that will only get him deeper into a trap and hole he’ll never get out of. He should understand that if he doesn’t get this Resolution done quick; Zionists are going to dump Gaza on Egypt with Trump’s blessing and he’s going to have an even bigger problem on his hands when that happens, including the fact that Al-Aqsa will be stuck in the middle of projected hostile Zionist territory with hundreds of thousands of rabid settlers screaming for it to be torn down to rebuild their Temple.

    This is definitely not the time to capitulate to any kind of threats or bribery Zionists are pressuring sissy with.

    Obama is off on vacation while his entire legacy is crumbling in the background. This is something he can do to put the brakes on Trump-crazy train. He better call up his Saudi monarch friend and get this done, vacation or no vacation.

    Apparently the Obama administration was going to veto or abstain and the effing Arab League has to think about this???

    What don’t they understand? Either they get this done or Jerusalem is Zionist Settler Territory and Gaza becomes part of Egypt. Those Saudi Monarchs must be, as many are right to suspect; paid Zionist stooges for sitting on this.

  9. Citizen
    December 22, 2016, 4:33 pm

    The obvious outcome: The vote on the settlements will be postponed until Trump gets in office and the result will be the usual US veto. Obama will go play golf, say he tried to address the settlements issue.

  10. Bumblebye
    December 22, 2016, 4:36 pm

    The resolution supercedes 465 which demands the dismantling of ALL settlements, and only demands dismantling of post 2001 settlements. For that reason, Ali Abunimah is against it:

    http://www.commondreams.org/views/2016/12/22/why-un-resolution-settlements-would-be-bad-palestinians

  11. broadside
    December 22, 2016, 4:46 pm

    OR: Obama chickened out, and it was he who put pressure on Egypt — God knows at what expense — to pull the resolution.

  12. Jasonius Maximus
    December 22, 2016, 4:54 pm

    Sadly, Israel are running down the clock like champs. By hook or by crook they have managed to out maneuver nearly every single play by Obama’s administration, the ME Quartet, the Arab League and the Palestinians these last eight years. Hanukkah came early for Netanyahu when Trump won last month, and Obama thinking he had a Clinton term to buy the Whitehouse enough overtime for a slam dunk, has just been thrown a huge penalty! He’s going to have to make the play of his career if he has ANY hopes of making something stick before Trump enters the Middel East like a wrecking ball and kicks the Palestinian issue irreversiblly down the road.

    IMHO nothing short of official recognition of an independent Palestinian State based on 1948 borders will cut it if he truly wants to maintain any hope for a future Two State settlement.
    Trump is the first US president in Israel’s history crazy enough, stubborn enough and stupid enough to move the embassy to Jerusalem, recognize Israel sovereignty over the Golan Heights and barely batter an eyelid when (not if) Israel annexes the West Bank. Any one or combination of these effectively kills the Two State initiative once and for all.

    Tick, tock, tick, tock, Pres. Obama…

  13. oldgeezer
    December 22, 2016, 5:00 pm

    This resolution is doa. I hope I’m wrong.

    The criminal state of Israel whines about it being unfair and forcing them to accept a peace agreement. In the meantime the ongoing criminal gang sits patiently waiting to unilaterally and illegally annex West Bank territory.

    There is nothing wrong or unfair in such a resolution. The settlements have always been illegal even according to the GoI’s own legal advice.

    The US may have preferred the word illegitimate but that was in the hopes of having the Palestinians willingly give up their land rights in return for being permitted their basic human rights.

    It is not unfair to either Israel or it’s citizens that they be held accountable for their ongoing and accelerating crime spree.

    Anyone supporting Israel in any way including financially is equally involved in a criminal enterprise.

Leave a Reply