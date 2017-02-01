Jewish groups slamming Trump on refugees are hardhearted when it comes to Palestinian refugees

Palestinians forced off their land during the establishment of Israel

Over the last few days, a great number of Jewish groups have taken righteous stances against Donald Trump’s executive order barring immigration from seven mostly-Muslim nations and halting the refugee program.

But when it comes to Israel, these same groups support the rejection of Palestinian refugee demands because they would threaten the Jewish nature of the state. The contradiction highlights an uncomfortable truth: the degree to which discriminatory policies of the Jewish state are actually congruent with Trump’s American nationalism.

The liberal Zionist group J Street is circulating a petition against Trump, titled “Stand Up for Refugees.”

Fight for America’s moral standing in the world — keep this nation open to refugees.

J Street has highlighted the plight of Syrian refugees.

But when it comes to the Palestinian demand for the return of the 750,000 refugees created by the establishment of Israel in 1948, or their descendants, J Street sounds a lot like the American nationalist Steve Bannon who is at Trump’s elbow. J Street asks, and answers:

Palestinians are constantly invoking the “right of return,” which would flood Israel with refugees and undermine it as a homeland for the Jewish people. How can we reach a peace agreement while they continue to make that demand?

No two-state agreement will include the full return of Palestinian refugees into Israel. Instead, the issue will be resolved by steps outlined in past peace proposals, which have offered Palestinian refugees citizenship in a future state of Palestine. Former negotiators believe it is most likely that Israel will offer monetary compensation and a symbolic acceptance of some refugees into Israel.

Americans for Peace Now has also urged resistance against Trump’s refugee order. But it too has been dismissive of Palestinian refugee claims inside Israel, saying that this would end the Jewish state.

demands that the principle [of refugee return] be implemented inside Israel are tantamount to a demand that Israel cease to exist as a Jewish state. .. [A] solution will have to respect both the sensitivities of the Palestinian refugees and Israel’s sovereign right to determine who may live within its borders. This is the right approach, and it is guided by moral, political, and strategic concerns.

Yesterday, 18 Jewish institutions and groups in Boston came out with a very strong statement against the Trump order. We “reject any effort to shut our nation’s doors on the most vulnerable,” they wrote in a statement titled, “We Must Not Close Our Doors:”

In response to the executive orders this past week on immigration and separately regarding refugees, we, the undersigned Boston Jewish religious, philanthropic, civic and human service organizations come together to say that these actions – which are causing anxiety, pain and anguish throughout immigrant communities and our nation – are unjust. We stand together on the side of empathy and religious tolerance and we urge the administration to open the gates of compassion to those seeking safety, regardless of their faith or country of origin.

But virtually every member of that coalition that is concerned about religious tolerance takes a hard stance against Palestinian refugees because they would threaten the Jewishness of Israel. Many of these groups even deny the existence of the Nakba, or Palestinian catastrophe: Israel’s expulsion of Palestinians to make way for a majority Jewish state. Here, for instance, is the Jewish Community Relations Council hardhearted position. Israel didn’t expel the refugees; they fled; we’re not responsible for their “suffering,” let alone their property.

Israel is not responsible for the creation of the refugee problem, or for perpetuating it. To accept responsibility would have far-reaching implications: 1) It would encourage the arrival of millions of Palestinian refugees in the State of Israel, changing the demographics of the country in such a way as to effectively end the existence of the
independent Jewish state; 2) It would be used as a basis for claims against Israel for compensation for loss of property and for 55 years of suffering…

The American Jewish Committee takes a similar view of the Palestinian refugees, saying they are

used to threaten Israel with destruction through exercise of “the right of return,” whereby the millions of “refugees” would inundate the state and erase its Jewish majority.

But compare that language to the language the AJC signed on to in the Boston statement against Trump:

The approach to addressing these issues that was announced this past week is rooted in a rhetoric of fear and demonization and a policy that treats human beings around the world – including endangered refugees, many of whom are children who are suffering in devastating conditions – as an enforcement problem.

The uncomfortable parallel between Trump’s position on refugees and Israel’s highlights the fact that both serve nationalist movements. It is no wonder that Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are already best friends, with Netanyahu tweeting in favor of the immigration policy. And the news-site Breitbart that employed Steve Bannon and provided a platform for “alt-right” views that lifted Trump was founded by rightwing Zionists out of devotion to Israel.

For liberal and centrist Zionists, the overlap is more touchy. These groups have helped champion many progressive campaigns in the United States, leading to rights and freedoms we hold dear. They like to describe Israel as a “Jewish democracy,” and they have for some years worked against Benjamin Netanyahu. But the fine print on that “Jewish democracy” can prove to be a bit embarrassing, as it is in the case of refugees.

Jeff Klein makes a similar observation, in a letter to the Globe about the letter from 18 Jewish organizations:

The Globe reports today that Jewish communal organizations are opposing President Trump’s executive order on refugees and immigrants. That’s a good thing.

Unfortunately, these same groups are also promoting Massachusetts legislation — SD.922 and HD.779 — that would punish critics of Israel who advocate pressure on that country to live up to its human rights obligations, including on refugees.

Israel itself created a million or more Palestinian refugees in 1948 and 1967 and never allowed them to return to their own homes. Israel confiscated their property without compensation and maintained a policy of shooting those Palestinians who tried to return as “infiltrators.” Today, millions of Palestinian refugees, including descendants of those originally expelled from Israel, languish in refugee camps or remain stateless

Israel also bars permanent residence to modern refugees (mostly Africans) who seek asylum and denies citizenship to children of foreign workers born in Israel – while offering automatic residence to potential immigrants of the right ethnicity (Jews).

Peace and human rights activists who advocate pressuring Israel on these issues would face sanctions under the legislation promoted by the JCRC and other Israel advocates. How is that consistent with a pro-refugee stance?

  1. yonah fredman
    February 1, 2017, 12:54 pm

    America’s motto “e pluribus unum”. Israel’s national anthem, nefesh yehudi homiya. These are 2 very different ideas.
    Can the Zionist acceptance of the nakba as necessity allow for a full acceptance of Palestinian equality on the land?
    Palestinian rhetoric used to boast about the temporary, crusader like existence of the Jewish state.
    My own view: the unceasing war between Israel and her neighbors is an indication of a failure on Israel’s part . Ben Gurion decried the lack of statesmanship. In a word that is what shamir and Netanyahu lack. Statesmanship.

    • eljay
      February 1, 2017, 1:07 pm

      || yonah fredman: America’s motto “e pluribus unum”. Israel’s national anthem, nefesh yehudi homiya. These are 2 very different ideas. … ||

      Integration for all vs. supremacism for Jews – yes, they are 2 very different ideas.

      || … Can the Zionist acceptance of the nakba [sic] as necessity allow for a full acceptance of Palestinian equality on the land? … ||

      You might as well ask: Can the Nazi acceptance of the Holocaust as a necessity allow for a full acceptance of Jewish equality in Germany?

      The answer in both cases is ‘no’.

      Nazi Germany had to go. Religion-supremacist “Jewish State” has to go.

    • Mooser
      February 1, 2017, 1:17 pm

      “My own view: the unceasing war between Israel and her neighbors is an indication of a failure on Israel’s part”

      No “Yonah”, you can’t just warm your hands by the light of the burning bush, and then step away.
      Israel is a failure of Judaism.

    • Mooser
      February 1, 2017, 1:19 pm

      “America’s motto “e pluribus unum”. Israel’s national anthem, nefesh yehudi homiya. These are 2 very different ideas.”

      And with 2 billion Jews ready to support Israeli ideas even unto death, the world just better get used to it?

    • JWalters
      February 1, 2017, 9:09 pm

      The Zionists have ALWAYS thought the Nakba was a “necessity”. That is WHY the Zionists have NEVER accepted Palestinians on the land, even land they owned outright. All the Zionist leaders have always been pirates, even before the Holocaust.

    • MHughes976
      February 2, 2017, 10:21 am

      That is a perceptive question, Yonah, in my view. It is hard to think that Israel, living daily with the effects and memory of the Nakba – which was indeed necessary for the Zionist project – could ever offer more to the Palestinians than a sort of separate, subordinate development with a degree of kindness, that is tender mercies that are cruel. And offering even that is difficult, as Mondo readers know full well. The past dies hard. The British Empire transformed the world economy much for the better, I think, but accepted for a time the necessity of slavery. That account has never been fully settled.

      • Maghlawatan
        February 2, 2017, 11:43 am

        “The British Empire transformed the world economy much for the better”

        Hmmmn. War in Israel/Palestine , Cyprus, Northern Ireland, Burma, Kashmir, Bangladesh, South Sudan since end of Empire. Iran and Egypt never achieved their potential.

      • Keith
        February 2, 2017, 3:20 pm

        MHUGHES976- “The British Empire transformed the world economy much for the better, I think….”

        Ah, the White Man’s Burden is alive and well! The world economy works very well for the imperial 1%, not so much for the 99% compared to what it should be like in view of technological advancement, and, except for the quislings, compradors and satraps, it has been an absolute disaster for the Third World 99%. The very concept of empire involves the management of the political economy of the subjugated society so that the benefits flow to empire, not the conquered society.

        Back when Britain first conquered India, there was little technological difference separating them. True to form, Britain de-industrialized India giving British manufacturers a comparative advantage. At the time, Indian textile manufacturing was superior to Britain’s. The intentional mismanagement of the Indian economy resulted in impoverishment of previously rich areas like Bangladesh, and in two horrific famines with millions dead. The general pattern is similar to what occurred throughout the entire Third World as a consequence of European imperialism.

        One would have thought that this was all common knowledge. A nice summary of the 500 year history of Western imperialism can be found in “Year 501: The Conquest Continues” by Noam Chomsky. A book, I might add, which should be required reading in High School.

      • MHughes976
        February 2, 2017, 6:39 pm

        I think that the world economy was much more productive in 1900 than in 1700 and that the British Empire was the driving force. I’m not an anti-imperialist in the sense of thinking that the imperial regimes did nothing but harm. They sometimes produced peace where there had been war. I don’t share the Leninist view of imperialism and war and I don’t find the ‘settler colonialist’ analysis of Zionism persuasive. But my point was that the use of slaves as a necessity of the project, which turned racial sentiment into what we call racism, has left a legacy which still troubles all of us. There was of course some repentance and there were attempts to stop the slave trade by naval power, but that was not enough to settle the account. This tied in with my reply to Yonah about ‘necessity’.

      • broadside
        February 2, 2017, 7:58 pm

        Better than Chomsky: The Chess Players, 1977 film by Bengali director Satyajit Ray. Really good — all the players, including Richard Attenborough. (Speaking of Attenborough, his Oh! What a Lovely War is up there with Maltese Falcon and Citizen Kane for best first film (director).)

      • Keith
        February 2, 2017, 8:51 pm

        MHUGHES976- “I think that the world economy was much more productive in 1900 than in 1700 and that the British Empire was the driving force.”

        You are saying that imperialism is the driving force behind technological advancement? That if the British hadn’t de-industrialized India and prevented Egypt from industrializing that the world would be worse off? Nonsense. To claim that the consequences of the industrial revolution would have not occurred without the West screwing the entire Third World is a rationalization used to justify the murderous conquest and subjugation of non-European peoples. The world economy was more productive in 1900 than in 1700 due to industrialization. Are you seriously suggesting that industrialization would not have occurred without imperialism? That industrialization goes hand in hand with mass-murder? Progress requires war?

      • oldgeezer
        February 2, 2017, 11:08 pm

        @mhughes

        You are really indulging in self congratulatory speculation. The potential alternate current realities which could exist had things been different 1/2/300 years ago is limitless. Things could be worse today. Things could be better. No one knows and we can’t know. Perhaps WWII could have been avoided.

        The self congratulatory part amounts to finding redeeming aspects of other horrendous regimes of the past. You either accept is good or it is bad. If you chose the latter you can’t sugar coat it.

      • Mooser
        February 3, 2017, 1:02 pm

        “old geezer” have you ever heard tell of “the curate’s egg”?

        I hope “MHughes” is not trying to serve his to us.

      • MHughes976
        February 3, 2017, 3:20 pm

        Well, guys, I do think that the economic progress and the imperialism of that time were not separate realities but were closely connected. Both would have broken down without the other. The establishment of a kind of world trade system for the first time made production at many points in the system, even in India, possible because of imports and profitable because of exports, where it would not otherwise have been. Keith, I think, considers that there could have been another way, one in which everyone would have advanced together. With regret, I don’t think that would have been possible for many reasons. The days of negotiated trade agreements between many independent agents had not yet come and even now they have come we see how difficult it is to sustain them. Previous phases of progress, as when the Middle East took the lead in developing agriculture rather than chasing animals every day, took a very long time to be manifest over the whole ‘known world’. Then too there were migrations and empires as part of the process, and perhaps had to be.
        I claim that I am looking at real things and how they worked in reality and that though I may be getting things wrong I am not speculating contrary to fact. To my mind it is those who think that something different and better were possible who are, for good or ill, speculating about what did not exist. I don’t say that there is no role for speculation.
        Empire as curate’s egg, good in parts. Yes, I think good was done. I don’t find much to agree with in the views of JA Hobson/Marxism-Leninism/ Chomsky. As to self-congratulation, I am not proclaiming ‘It was all worth it!’ As you see, my main point was to look in dismay on the legacy that comes from accepting terrible things, mentioning slavery, as part of the necessity of one’s project, though I hope (fat chance?) that my view of the project is balanced. I meant not to be smug in responding to Yonah’s perceptive question about the legacy of the Nakba.

      • oldgeezer
        February 3, 2017, 4:29 pm

        @Mooser

        I am not sure what keith is serving. Theo’s ego js blocking my vision.

        @mhughes

        I agree with you that those who say it could be done dofferently with better results are speculating. But no more so than you.

        No doubt empire built a great world trading system thar benefitted the empire but it did little for the peasants and indiginous peoples in the conquered foreign land. Trade has existed for thousands of years as has cultiral exchange and the spreading of technology and know how.

        I don’t doubt the sincerity of your belief but I am just as sincerily that I don’t believe you have made a justifiable case in any way at all. What you have done is offerred the standard apologia for the evil that was done and countless dead that were created building and defending that empire. Especially those sorry sobs who wanted their country for themselves. The nerve!

      • Mooser
        February 3, 2017, 4:50 pm

        “Empire as curate’s egg, good in parts.”

        Surely you are aware, my dear” MHughes976″, that the entire goddam point of the “curate’s egg” is that there is no such thing! An egg is either rotten or good.
        Would you like to be served an egg and told to ‘eat around the bad parts’?

        “The term derives from a cartoon published in the humorous British magazine Punch on 9 November 1895. Drawn by George du Maurier and titled True Humility, it pictures a timid-looking curate eating breakfast in his bishop’s house.[4] The bishop says: “I’m afraid you’ve got a bad egg, Mr Jones.” The curate replies, desperate not to offend his eminent host and ultimate employer: “Oh no, my Lord, I assure you that parts of it are excellent!” (This clearly cannot be true of a bad egg.)” Wiki

        Of course, he was a pale young curate, then. “The final issue of Punch, published in 1992, reprinted the cartoon with the caption: Curate: This f***ing egg’s off!”

      • Keith
        February 3, 2017, 5:06 pm

        MHUGHES976- “Well, guys, I do think that the economic progress and the imperialism of that time were not separate realities but were closely connected. Both would have broken down without the other.”

        Obviously we disagree and this will likely be my last comment. I wish to point out that your defense of imperialism as a necessary evil is more or less the same as a Zionist defense of the Nakba. Of course, the death and destruction from imperialism was/is much higher. I would also suggest that had you been born in a Third World country and experienced The White Man’s Burden from the receiving end, I suspect that your opinion on the necessity/desirability of imperialism would be quite different.

        An additional point. While British imperialism was not the cause of industrialization, it did, however, strongly influence the direction industrialization would take. Britain was the leader in industrializing empire and warfare which made the subjugation of large numbers of Third World defenders by smaller well-armed Western forces possible. This, in turn, permitted the use of armed force to secure the natural resources necessary to create modern mechanized armies. Ultimately, this has led to the creation of massive armed forces in the Western democracies needed to secure the raw materials of industrialism, and of maintaining the subservient status of the less militarily powerful Third World. The evolution of imperial warfare and industrial base has led us to where we are now. Nuclear war overkill ready to launch on short notice is an ongoing existential threat to human survival. The political economy dependent upon the massive consumption of cheap energy seems unable to restructure itself to deal with either the depletion of cheap energy or the massive climate disruption now virtually inevitable. So, if want to claim credit for British imperialism setting us on the road to Hell, be my guest.

      • gamal
        February 3, 2017, 6:09 pm

        “So, if want to claim credit for British imperialism setting us on the road to Hell, be my guest”

        yet you say that in English, Keith, you ungrateful bastard,

        “That account has never been fully settled.” Hughes

        all accounts are fully recompensed, you are Christian right? I am as much of an English man as you hughes, my mother was a monolingual English speaker, i lived in Engalnd on and off for 45 years you don’t see how degraded it is and has always been, my white English bretheren taught me resistance because they had been so long brutalised and oppressed, starved driven from their homes, working shit dangerous jobs etc…

        contra Kautsky and one might add the dead hand of neoliberalism

        “Bourgeois society faces a dilemma; either a transition to Socialism, or a return to barbarism … we face the choice: either the victory of imperialism and the decline of all culture, as in ancient Rome – annihilation, devastation, degeneration, a yawning graveyard; or the victory of Socialism – the victory of the international working class consciously assaulting imperialism and its method: war. This is the dilemma of world history, either – or; the die will be cast by the class-conscious proletariat.”

        https://www.marxists.org/archive/cliff/works/1969/rosalux/4-impwar.htm

      • Mooser
        February 3, 2017, 7:32 pm

        “That account has never been fully settled.” Hughes

        And I thought the old account was settled long ago.

      • RoHa
        February 4, 2017, 1:11 am

        An empire is usually somewhat larger than an egg. I think it is perfectly possible to acknowledge that empires sometimes do good while at the same time maintaining that some particular empires, or empires in general, are, overall, bad things.

  2. TwoRedDogs
    February 1, 2017, 1:11 pm

    More than hardhearted, they actively work to suppress Palestinian rights.

    “Palestinian Officials Say U.S. Threatens ‘Severe Steps’ if Leaders Sue Israel in World Court
    Palestinian leaders are fuming over warnings from Trump administration about halting aid and even restoring the PLO to list of terror groups. Not all these would be new policy, as a law authorizing some of these steps was passed in 2015.”

    read more: http://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/palestinians/.premium-1.769034

  3. Steve Grover
    February 1, 2017, 3:06 pm

    Phil Weiss has a unique way of pushing folks toward Trump.

    • JWalters
      February 1, 2017, 8:55 pm

      By “folks” you mean Zionist bigots.

      • Steve Grover
        February 2, 2017, 2:02 pm

        sez an anti-Zionist bigot.

      • eljay
        February 2, 2017, 2:28 pm

        || Steve Grover: sez an anti-Zionist bigot. ||

        That’s an awesome “zinger”! :-)

        Nothing puts an anti-supremacist in his place like calling him an anti-supremacism bigot.

    • (((James North)))
      February 2, 2017, 2:38 pm

      Mooser: Why did you bring your sock puppet out of retirement?

      • Steve Grover
        February 2, 2017, 3:12 pm

        If you are referring to me as the “sock puppet”, I have been here all along reading MW and laughing my ass off! Really, there ain’t nothin’ as funny to read on the internet. Why should I interrupt the stupidity with a comment?

      • Mooser
        February 2, 2017, 3:35 pm

        “Mooser: Why did you bring your sock puppet out of retirement?”

        More than likely the side effects of that over-the-counter flu medicine my wife urged me to try. Sorry, and won’t do that again. Hot sweet tea, and a few Advil is as far as I go.

      • amigo
        February 2, 2017, 3:59 pm

        “Why should I interrupt the stupidity with a comment? ” Grover

        Then why did you.

  4. JLewisDickerson
    February 1, 2017, 4:49 pm

    RE: Jewish groups slamming Trump on refugees are hardhearted when it comes to Palestinian refugees”

    MY COMMENT: Similarly, they refuse to take a strong stand against Israel’s settlement expansions in West Bank whick are killing (if they haven’t already killed) any chance of a two-state settlement.

    ■ SEE: “Israel Announces Another Massive West Bank Settlement Expansion”
    3,000 More Homes to Be Built, DM Describes It as ‘Return to Normal Life’
    by Jason Ditz | Antiwar.com | January 31, 2017

    [EXCERPT] Following 566 settler units announced in occupied East Jerusalem and another 2,500 announced in the occupied West Bank just last week, Israel has doubled down with another 3,000 settler units across the West Bank today [some of these units are outside of the ‘settlement blocs’ – J.L.D.], with Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman saying it amounts to a “return to normal life.” . . .

    SOURCE- http://news.antiwar.com/2017/01/31/israel-announces-another-massive-west-bank-settlement-expansion/

    ■ AND SEE: “Statement by the HRVP Federica Mogherini on the most recent announcement of 3,000 new settlements in the West Bank”

    Bruxelles, 01/02/2017 – 15:51 – UNIQUE ID: 170201_11

    Statements by the HR/VP

    • Statement by the High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini on the most recent announcement of 3,000 new settlements in the West Bank

    [EXCERPT] The announcement by the Israeli government on 1 February to build an additional 3,000 settlement units, including units deep inside the West Bank, following the announcement on 24 January of the construction of 2,500 units and the approval of building permits for 566 settlement units in East Jerusalem on 22 January, marks a very worrying trend, posing a direct challenge to the prospects of a viable two-state solution, which is increasingly difficult and risks becoming impossible. . .

    SOURCE – https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/19698/statement-hrvp-federica-mogherini-most-recent-announcement-3000-new-settlements-west-bank_en

  5. Keith
    February 1, 2017, 7:03 pm

    The stench of hypocrisy hangs over the political posturing of these groups. How many opposed the destruction of Libya? How many opposed the destabilization attempt on Syria? The reality is that these protests are little more than demonstrations of solidarity with the Democrats in their attempt to delegitimize Trump to set up an impeachment coup.

    An additional factor to keep in mind is the LEGITIMATE concern with CIA asset terrorists being snuck in along with legitimate refugees, particularly from Syria the CIA’s latest venture. This will seem fantastic to those unfamiliar with the US OSS (CIA precursor) involvement in the ratlines which smuggled THOUSANDS of ex-Nazis and Nazi allies into Western countries following World War II. These proven anticommunists formed the backbone of CIA organized immigrant groups seeking the overthrow of non-Allied governments.

    • Mooser
      February 2, 2017, 3:26 pm

      “This will seem fantastic to those unfamiliar with the US OSS (CIA precursor) involvement in the ratlines which smuggled THOUSANDS of ex-Nazis and Nazi allies into Western countries following World War II.”

      And now that these thousands of ex-Nazis and Nazi allies are are 70 yrs’ older, they are ready to spring into action! “Mein Fuhrer, Mein Fuhrer ! I can walk!

      • Keith
        February 2, 2017, 5:21 pm

        MOOSER- “And now that these thousands of ex-Nazis and Nazi allies are are 70 yrs’ older, they are ready to spring into action!”

        They, and their families, have been in action all along influencing the Western political system toward militarism and Russophobia. In fact, some of their offspring have returned to the Ukraine to rub elbows with the neo-Nazis which Victoria Nuland and Uncle Sam support. A prominent example was Natalie Jaresko, an American born financier of Ukrainian descent who returned to the Ukraine and was granted citizenship immediately so that she could become the Ukraine’s Minister of Finance. https://www.google.com/webhp?sourceid=chrome-instant&ion=1&espv=2&ie=UTF-8#q=ukraine+finance+minister+american

      • Mooser
        February 2, 2017, 7:50 pm

        “They, and their families, have been in action all along influencing the Western political system toward militarism and Russophobia.”

        Yeah, they’re everywhere:

        New UN Ambassador Threatens Russia Over Ukraine Violence, Demands ‘Return of Crimea

      • Keith
        February 3, 2017, 12:46 am

        MOOSER- “New UN Ambassador Threatens Russia Over Ukraine Violence, Demands ‘Return of Crimea’.

        Is it possible that Trump turns out to be as bad as Hillary? No, no, please say it isn’t so! But if it is, we are surely doomed!

      • Mooser
        February 3, 2017, 1:07 pm

        “Is it possible that Trump turns out to be as bad as Hillary?”

        You are right, “Keith”! The record of the Hillary Clinton Presidency must stand or fall on its own.

      • Keith
        February 3, 2017, 2:26 pm

        MOOSER- “You are right, “Keith”! The record of the Hillary Clinton Presidency must stand or fall on its own.”

        My, what a curious comment. You seemed so sure about Trump based upon his business dealings, but Hillary is a total mystery? It is not like she doesn’t have a history in government, or a history of surrounding herself with neocons, including Michele Flournoy and Victoria Nuland. To this day she claims Libya as a success, while promising to get rid of Assad and get tough with Putin, even as she criticized Obama for not being tough enough. And with endorsements from the likes of Madeleine Albright, Robert Kagan and John Negroponte, a whole world of possibilities opens up. So, did you work on her campaign? Send money? Or merely vote for Ms. Clinton? Wait! I finally got it! You are hoping to get a job with the Clinton Foundation working in the money laundering room. Say “Hi” to ‘Hill” for me.

      • Mooser
        February 3, 2017, 7:52 pm

        .” You seemed so sure about Trump based upon his business dealings”

        Yeah, I seemed so sure, and Trump turned out to be exactly the opposite of what I thought.

        “Keith”, your argument is persuasive, if Hillary Clinton had been elected, the world might have ended by now.
        Now, please sing us another chorus of “Samovar Over the Rainbow”

      • Mooser
        February 3, 2017, 8:19 pm

        Would Hillary have even waited two weeks?

        “Dodd-Frank is a disaster,” Trump said. “We’re going to be doing a big number on Dodd-Frank.”

  6. just
    February 1, 2017, 8:06 pm

    Thanks for this article, Phil. It needs to be said over and over and over again. PEP continues to grow while Trump’s cruel anti- Muslim ban evoke faux concern for Muslims, as long as they are not Palestinians from Palestine. Since Trump has said that religious minorities in Muslim majority contries would get to the head of the line, is it possible that Christian Palestinians would actually be allowed to visit the US? Or are any and all Palestinians personae non gratae both in Israel and in the US?

    Nada Elia also wrote about this, as you know:

    “‘No Ban, No Wall’ highlights the common struggle in US and Palestine”

    – See more at: http://mondoweiss.net/2017/01/highlights-struggle-palestine/#sthash.vXletF4x.dpuf

  7. JWalters
    February 1, 2017, 8:08 pm

    “And the news-site Breitbart … was founded by rightwing Zionists out of devotion to Israel.”

    It’s fascinating that Breitbart.com was established as part of Israel’s Operation Chaos. So why do all the mainstream media personalities hammering Breitbart.com absolutely and completely avoid even mentioning this? How have Rachel Maddow’s eager research assistants missed this? The obvious answer is that they are all under the thumb of the same Israeli-run oligarchy (aka Deep State). How can Rachel be expected to give up a multi-million dollar salary and live on website donations merely to report the truth? Have another cocktail!

    Rachel Maddow Plays Glenn Beck
    https://consortiumnews.com/2017/01/30/rachel-maddow-plays-glenn-beck/

  8. just
    February 1, 2017, 8:20 pm

    This is fascinating news. I’m going with hope for change……..now.

    “To Fight Netanyahu, Taxpayers Invoke New Law for 9/11 Families

    February 1, 2017

    BRITAIN EAKIN

    WASHINGTON (CN) – Saying the war crimes Israel commits in Palestinian territories are largely financed by tax-exempt American charities, a Washington attorney has found new application for a federal law just passed to help the victims of 9/11.

    Congress passed the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorist Act last year to strip Saudi Arabian government officials of their immunity so that they can be sued by 9/11 families.

    Previously only states designated as sponsors of terrorism could be sued for injuries stemming from an international act of terrorism. The new law, often shortened to JASTA, allows civil claims against a foreign government.

    Marking the first time anyone has used the law to sue officials of a foreign government other than Saudi Arabia, Martin McMahon of the Transnational Business Attorneys Group is invoking JASTA to take on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Courthouse News received an advance copy of the complaint, which McMahon is filing on Feb. 1 in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

    “Financing, encouraging, or participating in war crimes [genocide and ethnic cleansing] fits within the definition of ‘international terrorism,’” the 103-page complaint states (brackets in original). “By promoting, participating in, or funding international terrorism, all defendants have also violated the recently enacted statute known as Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorist Act.”

    The filing is the latest in McMahon’s legal salvo against tax-free U.S. aid to Israel. In addition to Netanyahu, the complaint takes aim at a half-dozen other defendants including Ehud Barak and Avigdor Lieberman, officials with the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

    Opposed to a two-state solution, according to the complaint, these officials have enabled “wholesale violence against a civilian population,” aiming to permanently colonize Palestinian land in the West Bank – territory Israelis call Judea and Samaria.

    The Israeli embassy in Washington did not respond to an email requesting comment on the lawsuit. …

    … As described in the complaint, the activities of pro-occupation charities violate a federal law that prohibits financing a foreign army’s “expedition or enterprise” against “any colony, district, or people with whom the United States is at peace.”

    Since Israel’s tax code prohibits Israeli citizens from making charitable donations to settlements, the complaint says that the Friedman and Kushner families “set up NGOs in Israel to receive their donations.”

    The charities get help from accounting firms like Billet, Feit & Price PC, which the complaint accuses of engaged in tax fraud, perjury and violations of federal money-laundering laws.

    “These officials deceive donors into thinking that their charitable contributions are legitimate, would be used exclusively for charitable purposes, and that the beneficiaries are all located in Israel, not Palestine,” the complaint states of the accounting firm.

    Billet, Feit & Price did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

    Lead plaintiff Miko Peled, of San Diego, Calif., hails from a prominent Zionist family in Israel but said in an interview that he comes down “very decidedly on the Palestinian side.” His grandfather, Avraham Katsnelson, signed Israel’s Declaration of Independence. His father, Mattityahu Peled, fought in the 1948 war – what Israelis refer to as a war of independence and what Palestinians call the Nakba, or catastrophe. The senior Peled served as a general in the Six-Day War in 1967, but later called for a two-state solution.

    Peled questions whether Americans understand that the Israeli settlements present an obstacle to a peace deal.

    “The settlements are not like tiny little towns, these are major cities,” he said, noting that settlements have invested billions in shopping centers, schools and factories. “They’re there to stay.”

    Newly minted by his father-in-law as senior White House adviser and Middle East peace envoy, Jared Kushner sits on the national board of New York City-based Friends of the Israeli Defense Forces, the Israeli Army’s biggest donor.When pro-occupation charities send $2 billion a year to benefit Israeli settlements, according to the complaint, those funds drain the U.S. economy and deprive the Treasury Department of essential tax revenue over the years – another violation of JASTA.

    “U.S. donors like Defendant Friedman and Kushner family members [and perhaps President-elect Trump] take illegal tax deductions every April 15th based on financing criminal activity overseas like theft of private property, arms trafficking, genocide, ethnic cleansing and arson,” the complaint states (brackets in original).

    Though settlers say they need military equipment to defend against Palestinian attacks, the complaint notes that donor money is funding “expensive Kalashnikovs, body armor, stun guns, sniper scopes, bullet proof vests, night vision goggles, and percussion grenades.”

    “Arming belligerent settlers constitutes classic arms trafficking under both U.S. and Israeli law,” the complaint states.

    Peled says he is troubled that Trump has given Freidman and Kushner significant roles in the new administration.

    “I think it’s a very serious problem,” Peled said. “But at least it displays the real intentions of this administration.”

    Though not named as a defendant, Trump is accused in the lawsuit of possibly having made illegal donations to Friends of Bet El, the Kushner Family Foundation or Friends of the Israeli Defense Forces – all American tax-exempt entities that fund Israeli settlements.

    Any donations Trump made to those organizations would be listed on his 1040 tax form, but the president has yet to release them. Representatives for the Trump transition team and the White House media team have not responded to emails seeking comment.

    The complaint says any donations Trump made to pro-settlement tax-exempt entities would constitute money laundering.

    In an interview, attorney McMahon noted that U.S. tax-exempt entities get their status because the charitable work they do on U.S. soil alleviates a burden from the federal government. What they cannot do, McMahon said, is conspire to hurt individuals overseas or damage their property.

    “When you send clean funds overseas to promote criminal activities like ethnic cleansing, theft of property and genocide, you commit money laundering,” McMahon said, who put Trump’s possible donation to American Friends of Bet El at $10,000.

    Accusations of genocide jolt Israelis, whose collective memory of the horrors of the Holocaust is ever present. But Peled said the description is largely accurate.

    “We’re talking about real genocide,” said Peled. “This is not small. It’s not just anti-Semitic slurs. If you take the UN definition of the crime of genocide – if you place it side by side with Israeli actions toward the Palestinians – it’s almost identical. It’s striking when you do that.”

    The Office of the United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide defines genocide as any “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.” That includes “killing members of the group; causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part.”

    The Israeli government staunchly denies that it is engaged in ethnic cleaning or genocide against the Palestinian people. Israel says that any violence it employs is self-defense from Palestinian terror attacks.

    But Peled points to the violence of the Israeli occupation inflicted on Palestinians as the bigger context. Military checkpoints, and the imposition of settler-only roads that connect the settlements to Israel, restrict Palestinian travel through the West Bank, he added.

    “All of my friends who are Palestinian – their kids are being shot, they’re being imprisoned, they’re being tortured, they’re being beaten – they’re stuck in these little open-air mini prisons,” Peled said.

    The UN deems Israeli settlements illegal under the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, which prohibits countries from moving their civilian population into territories occupied by war. Israel disagrees, however, that the law applies to the territories it seized in 1967, including the West Bank and Gaza.

    Israel considers Palestinian areas disputed territories – not occupied – because there was no Palestinian sovereignty in the West Bank when Israel seized the territory, which was ruled by Jordan between 1948 and 1967. Because of that, the pro-settlement movement within Israel believes the country has just as much of a legal right to the land as Palestinians do.

    McMahon’s clients reject this interpretation. The attorney said named plaintiffs Ali Ali and Linda Keteeb have lost $2 million to $3 million in West Bank property to which they hold the original deeds. Israeli settlers took the property by force, McMahon added. …

    … Peled called the level of ignorance on the issue in the U.S. “stunning, considering how much money goes there.”
    “These people are pouring money into this, and they’re getting a tax break,” he said.

    Peled is optimistic that the American judiciary will “wake up” and chip away at the settlement issue. “All it takes is one judge to say ‘you know what, I’m going to give this some thought,’” he said.

    Suing for $200 million in damages, the plaintiffs allege civil conspiracy, negligence, reckless supervision, aiding and abetting war crimes and crimes against humanity, and aiding and abetting tax fraud.

    Netanyahu and other high-level Israeli officials cannot claim immunity, according to the complaint, because the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act contains exceptions for commercial activity and theft of private property.

    The complaint accuses the officials of enabling the theft of thousands of acres of Palestinian land used to build Jewish-only settlements. In the process, the Israeli government demolished 49,000 Palestinian homes and forcibly removed 400,000 Palestinians – an act that the lawsuit says constitutes ethnic cleansing and meets part of the criteria for the Genocide Convention: the deliberate infliction of conditions of life calculated to bring about the physical destruction of a group in whole or in part.

    As for the commercial activity, the complaint points to arms-purchase agreements in the United States.

    “Every year, these officials visit Washington D.C. and consult with Department of Defense officials about the purchase of military hardware and sophisticated weaponry,” the complaint states. “Thus, they have been engaged in classic commercial activity in the U.S. for the last thirty years.”

    https://courthousenews.com/to-fight-netanyahu-taxpayers-invoke-new-law-for-911-families/

  9. Blake
    February 1, 2017, 11:30 pm

    This is why I got involved in Palestinian activism. This travesty of justice of denying the world’s largest/longest suffering refugee population their right to return home.

    It is soul destroying that so many people who openly opposed the apartheid system in US and South Africa are willing to give a pass to Israel.

  10. RoHa
    February 2, 2017, 12:59 am

    Reaction to Trump’s immigration policy has exhibited more craziness than a week of Japanese TV commercials.

    Two things to emphasize.

    1. Palestinians have a right to live in Palestine.
    2. Somalis do not have a right to live in the USA.

    • Keith
      February 2, 2017, 10:41 am

      ROHA- “Two things to emphasize.

      1. Palestinians have a right to live in Palestine.
      2. Somalis do not have a right to live in the USA.”

      Good points to keep in mind. Allow me to add two more. 1. Capital should not have the right to cross national borders unrestrained by the local citizenry. 2. The primary cause of massive refugees is imperial policy in support of neoliberal globalization and imperial military and other destabilization activities. You cannot deal with all of the refugees which empire creates using the bandaid approach. Major surgery is required. NO EMPIRE!

      • echinococcus
        February 2, 2017, 11:42 am

        Ain’t that the truth, Keith. At any rate, even though it’s just a band aid, a bandaid in the form of blocking/ returning Zionist invaders while still allowing capital circulation would still have done very nicely.

  11. Kay24
    February 2, 2017, 4:47 am

    It must be a record. For the 12 days that Trump has been President, he has threatened Iran, been nasty to Australia, and apparently threatening to send troops to Mexico to get the “bad hombres”.
    The bad hombre that is a huge threat to the US is Trump.

    “http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/donald-trump-tells-mexico-to-take-care-of-bad-hombres-or-america-will-a7558496.html

    • echinococcus
      February 2, 2017, 11:01 am

      Not a record, Kay. Your Obama had already murdered several hundred people by day 12.
      Please provide the comparison every time, otherwise you risk losing any credibility that may still linger on.

      • Keith
        February 2, 2017, 12:35 pm

        ECHINOCOCCUS- “Please provide the comparison every time….”

        Yes! Yes! Yes! Thank you. Thank you Thank you. Enough of this “liberal” Democrat memory hole nonsense. Context. All of this administration’s actions need to be evaluated within the context of imperial continuity. None of this is taking place in a vacuum. And notice that when actions under a Democratic administration are criticized the criticism is directed at US policy, not the current President. In other words, the Iraq sanctions under Clinton is criticized as US policy which resulted in the death of 500,000 Iraqi children, not as Bill Clinton’s sanctions which murdered 500,000 Iraqi children. And even though imperial policy is more or less determined by powerful Deep State forces, nonetheless, “liberal” Democrats seem curiously unable to hold Bill Clinton and Barack Obama accountable for the policies of their administration’s. No wonder we keep drifting to the Right!

        Another point. To the degree that Trump acts as a bull in the imperial china shop, disrupting the smooth functioning of empire through incompetence, is that a bad thing? And enough of referring to empire’s vassal states as “allies.” When are we going to adapt our vocabulary to the real world? Empire’s allies are the 1%, never the 99%.

      • echinococcus
        February 2, 2017, 1:51 pm

        Keith,

        Well said about party policy and imperial policy. But then, the two mafias are the parties of the world’s most heinous monopolist imperialism, and the Democrat one is the dominant administrator of it. They are not distinct from the so-called deep state.

        Their policy never ever diverges from that of its owners, no matter the alleged subjective good intentions of the starry-eyed naive “liberal” members. Never. Ever. Peóns are not owners and will never be in control. Each party represent a specific class, not a combo; the “two” mafias are no exception.

        Anyway, the invariable shpiel has repeated itself more than enough times to force one inevitable conclusion (on oversimplifying people like me): as with religion, to explain those who continue sticking with this mafia it’s impossible to propose a third possibility beside weakness in the head and criminal intent.

      • Sibiriak
        February 3, 2017, 1:58 am

        KEITH: . To the degree that Trump acts as a bull in the imperial china shop, disrupting the smooth functioning of empire through incompetence…
        ————–

        It is yet to be seen how incompetent Trump’s China policies will be. One theory sees overlapping oil interests of ExxonMobil, Gazprom, and Rosneft as driving the rhetoric on the South China Sea:
        ———————-

        Rex Tillerson Backs Aggressive Policy in Disputed South China Sea as Exxon, Russia Eye Region’s Oil and Gas

        According to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data from 2013, the South China Sea contains 11 billion barrels of oil and 190 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

        ——————-
        http://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2017/02/rex-tillerson-backs-aggressive-policy-disputed-south-china-sea-exxon-russia-eye-regions-oil-gas.html

    • RoHa
      February 2, 2017, 8:30 pm

      “been nasty to Australia”

      Well, been nasty to that slimeball Turnbull. I don’t know how anyone couldn’t.

      But we could do with the US being nasty to Australia a lot more often. Sufficient kicking might make our establishment decide it was time for Australia to slightly reduce the brown nosing.

      (Australian independence would be too much to hope for.)

  12. iResistDe4iAm
    February 2, 2017, 8:14 am

    “Palestinians are constantly invoking the “right of return,” which would flood Israel with refugees and undermine it as a homeland for the Jewish people. How can we reach a peace agreement while they continue to make that demand?”

    “Fight for America’s moral standing in the world — keep this nation open to refugees.”

    Selective morality is the epitome of immorality.

  13. diasp0ra
    February 2, 2017, 8:17 am

    It’s really quite astonishing how liberal Zionists wax poetic about the right to life and how refugees must be welcomed in one context, then turn around and call them a demographic threat in another.

    Not only do they show hardheartedness, as the title of the piece suggests, they adopt extreme ethnic nationalist tropes about identity and purity which they would never ever consider using in defense of any other state but Israel.

    It’s quite ridiculous when you think about it, the cognitive dissonance and double standards applied. What for? So they can have a back up country in the Middle East?

    They will talk to you about self determination of the Jewish people as if it is occurring in a vacuum, conveniently skipping over the part where they are denying Palestinians theirs in the process.

    How can you talk about the suffering of the diaspora, then turn around and start my diaspora so you can end yours, yet somehow still believe you are progressive and on the right side of history?

    • NorthCascadian
      February 2, 2017, 11:29 pm

      Liberal Zionism is a ruse. Quoting from one of my favorite history books…”While Brandeis was a key leader of the Parushim, an academic named Horace M. Kallen was its founder, creating it in 1913. Kallen was an academic first hired by Woodrow Wilson, who was then president of Princeton, to teach English there. When Kallen founded the Parushim he was a philosophy professor at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. Kallen is generally considered the father of cultural pluralism.

      In her book on Kallen, Schmidt includes more information on the society in a chapter entitled, “kallen’s secret army: The Parushim.” She reports, ” A member swearing allegiance to the Parushim felt something of the spirit of commitment to a secret military fellowship.”

      “Kallen invited no one to become a member until the candidate had given specific assurances regarding devotion and resolution to the Zionist cause,” Schmidt writes, “and each initiate had to undergo a rigorous analysis of his qualifications, loyalty, and willingness to take orders from the Order’s Executive Council. Not suprisingly, it appears that Frankfurter was a member.”

      Wow! Killer stuff, I wonder if this Parushim or something like it is still at play? Oh all this stuff on page 12, of the best selling book on History on Amazon.

    • Maghlawatan
      February 3, 2017, 12:19 am

      They are hopelessly confused. Most of them would never move to Israel but they support it as an ethnocracy . When people like Bannon talk about turning the US into something similar they are horrified. Jews need a liberal US. Israel can never be liberal.

  14. ahadhaadam
    February 2, 2017, 8:29 am

    Failed to make the observation that Palestinian refugees are merely returning to their homeland and Israel has an obligation to allow them to return to their homes according to the Geneva Convention, while accepting refugees from other countries is merely a humanitarian gesture and not an obligation.

    In short, Israel’s entire existence is based on the continued violation of basic human rights, which makes it an illegitimate state.

    • echinococcus
      February 2, 2017, 10:57 am

      Further illegitimacy of said state about immigration: all Zionist immigrants since 1897, with the possible exception of those admitted as bona fide refugees during the war, are illegally immigrated: during both the intentional mis-administration of the Great Britain mandate (in the face of declared intent to colonize) and the following illegal partition state.

  15. talknic
    February 2, 2017, 9:11 am

    They’re so full of bullsh*t

    .” Palestinians are constantly invoking the “right of return,” which would flood Israel with refugees and undermine it as a homeland for the Jewish people. “

    Israel long ago passed the point where the return of non-Jewish Israeli refugees and their lineal descendants would overshadow the Jewish population within Israel’s actual borders.

    The Israeli narrative emphasizes the fact that some 500,000 Jewish refugees were taken in by 1950 just from Arab states. PLUS since 1948 hundreds of thousands of Jews from elsewhere in the world, refugees and not. Non Jewish refugees in the same period til today – nil

    “… Americans for Peace Now has also urged resistance against Trump’s refugee order. But it too has been dismissive of Palestinian refugee claims inside Israel, saying that this would end the Jewish state.”“demands that the principle [of refugee return] be implemented inside Israel are tantamount to a demand that Israel cease to exist as a Jewish state. “

    Simple maths and the Israeli narrative proves them wrong.

    “… solution will have to respect both the sensitivities of the Palestinian refugees and Israel’s sovereign right to determine who may live within its borders”

    The majority of Palestinian refugees want and only have RoR to Palestinian territories not proclaimed or recognized as Israeli.

  16. kalithea
    February 2, 2017, 10:53 am

    Crocodile tears of Zionist clown Schumer for refugees a few days ago:

    He never shed a tear for Palestinian refugees in Gaza getting pounded with 500-pound bombs in the 2nd massive assault in 5 years on Gaza whilst Zionist squatters in Ashkelon who stole that land from Palestinians celebrate watching Gaza burn. Not a single Zionist tear is shed for the massive suffering inflicted on Palestinian refugees over decades of occupation.

    A few days before he was killed trying to disarm an unexploded Israeli missile, Hazem Abu Murad, the head of Gaza’s bomb squad, estimated that Israel had dropped between eighteen to twenty thousand tons of explosives on Gaza since 7 July.

    https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/ali-abunimah/how-many-bombs-has-israel-dropped-gaza

    Schumer is a HYPOCRITE and an enabler of war crimes against Palestinian refugees.

  17. catalan
    February 2, 2017, 1:05 pm

    with the possible exception of those admitted as bona fide refugees during the war, are illegally immigrated: – Echi
    I was also illegally immigrated for a while. Now I am legal, indeed a citizen, although I sometimes wish I had immigrated to Italy or Greece. So it goes – illegal things become legal, and legal things (e.g serfdom) become illegal. Human beings write the laws and can change them.
    The whole notion that people need to stick around where they were born is fairly knew. It used to be that a life well lived was a life spent in many countries, see the careers of Voltaire, Russeau, Curie, Einstein. Nowadays it’s some type of an achievement to not leave your village.

    • echinococcus
      February 2, 2017, 2:34 pm

      Count on “Catalan” to just forget that refugees and legitimate immigrants submit to the rules established by the owners of the place. They don’t invade as armed bands with the full armed force of the colonial powers to establish their own pirate state. So nice to see you are as much a fan of Genghis Khan and Attila as your Zionist brown shirts.

      Which human beings rewrite the laws of which other human beings is the question you think you avoided. What I like most is that you are so convinced of being smart.

      Anyway, it is to be celebrated that you landed in NM –instead of Italy or Greece, which did nothing to deserve it.

    • catalan
      February 3, 2017, 11:14 am

      is not a civil offense but invasion, complicity in piracy and in genocide, i.e. the crime of aggression. – echo
      I live on confiscated Indian land in between several reservations. I feel pretty confident that the Indians were not happy about being taken over and invaded. Still, we live here now, and it is fine. Echo, I don’t know where you get this purity – like everything is supposed to be perfect. People make all kinds of mistakes for all kinds of reasons. You are suffusing human actions with logic and non existent motivations. Most people do things because someone else is doing it, or boredom, or fear, or comfort. These Jews went to Palestine because it seemed like the thing to do. Just like how I ended up on Indian land. Now we need practical proposals to integrate Israel and the future Palestinian state.

      • echinococcus
        February 3, 2017, 11:47 am

        People make all kinds of mistakes for all kinds of reasons.

        In this case, it’s not a mistake, it’s a hanging offense.

      • eljay
        February 3, 2017, 12:29 pm

        || catalan: … Now we need practical proposals to integrate Israel and the future Palestinian state. ||

        OK:
        1. Abandon all forms of supremacism (no “Jewish State”, “Muslim State”, etc.).
        2. Create one or two secular and democratic states of and for their respective citizens, immigrants, expats and refugees, equally.
        3. Hold the state/s accountable for its/their past and on-going (war) crimes.
        4. Ensure that the state/s honour/s its/their obligations under international law.

      • oldgeezer
        February 3, 2017, 5:53 pm

        @catalan

        “Now we need practical proposals to integrate Israel and the future Palestinian state. ”

        Don’t make me laugh catalan. You’re just another apologist for crimes against humanity that wants to see the current situation normalized and the political process to force Israel to agree to a Palestinian state frozen in place and time.

        The governing war criminals of the rogue state of Israel have made it quite plain there will be no Palestinian state and that Israel intends to claim all the land. It needs to bring about a normalization process in order to try to create some fictitious air of legitimacy for their crimes so far.

        The mouth the words that they support a 2SS while laughing up their sleeves at any form of morality or legality.

        The best that is on offer is

        The Palestinians must recognize that Israel is a Jewish state.

        The Palestinians must give up the land settled so far without any real compensation of any kind and, as well, large swathes of land surrounding the settlements in terms of infrastructure etc.

        At best the Palestinians will be allowed to keep some of their land in exchange for that which they have to give up. Israel calls this giving land for peace. One of the most popular variants of this is that they will give the Palestinians the land upon which Israeli Arabs live in order to remove their citizenship and make the ethnic mix in Israel more pure. No surprise there as zionism is a racist ideology grown from the same roots and nazism and aryanism.

        The Palestinians may not have an army.

        The Palestinians must accept the presence of Israeli troops on Palestinian territory.

        The Palestinians may not control their own borders or immigration.

        The Palestinians may not enter into treaties or alliances.

        These are not attributes of a state. These are closer to the attributes of a Bantustan. In fact the Bantustans of South Africe would have had more independence.

        I don’t know if you think you are fooling someone or if you are just a deluded twat.

        Normalization is in the best interests of both parties but not until two states exist and then as two equal states. Until then Israel needs to be treated as the rogue state it is. And it’s supporters should be reviled at every opportunity.

  18. catalan
    February 2, 2017, 2:53 pm

    Echo, first, I am aware of my own ignorance, which is limitless. Not quite sure you are equally aware of yours though. You chose to frame the issue in terms of illegal immigration. That allows you to discard the rights of both Israelis who participate on violence and those who don’t. I just said that the so called illegal immigration is not some crime. We have to make the future better.

    • amigo
      February 2, 2017, 3:39 pm

      “You chose to frame the issue in terms of illegal immigration. That allows you to discard the rights of both Israelis who participate on violence and those who don’t. I just said that the so called illegal immigration is not some crime.” catalan

      He frames it as it is , “ILLEGAL Immigration.It is illegal under the 4th GC article 49, which states that an occupying power , (in this case Israel) is forbidden from transferring it,s citizens to the territory it occupies , (Occupied Palestine )in this case.These actions are War Crimes.Illegal squatters and land thieves lose their rights when they become an integral part of the commission of war crimes.They are all guilty of violence as land theft is a violent act.

      Your attempts to apologize and defend them says all we need to know about you.

      “We have to make the future better.” catalan.

      Who for Jews only ???.

      “I was also illegally immigrated for a while. Now I am legal, indeed a citizen, although I sometimes wish I had immigrated to Italy or Greece.”catalan

      Italy,s and Greece,s gain.New Mexico,s loss.

      • echinococcus
        February 2, 2017, 5:06 pm

        Amigo,

        I don’t see any need to differentiate between the successive waves of Zionist invasion. It is all totally illegal, and all of Palestine is occupied.

    • echinococcus
      February 2, 2017, 4:58 pm

      Catalan,

      All Zionists immigrated to Palestine without the express authorization of the Palestinian people as properly represented in the overdue plebiscite since the declaration of hostile intent in 1897 at the latest are pirates, i.e. immigrating with the intent of violently subverting sovereignty, against the express will of the owners.

      Genuine refugees admitted during the war, and whose behavior has not corresponded to that of the Zionists, may probably be exempted. One may well ask why they stayed after the fall of Nazism, though.

      Looks like you add a feigned reading disability to your already impressive list of graces and accomplishments.

    • talknic
      February 2, 2017, 7:19 pm

      @ catalan February 2, 2017, 2:53 pm

      “… first, I am aware of my own ignorance, which is limitless”

      Indeed, like all good Zionist propaganda miesters, quite limitless.

      ” You chose to frame the issue in terms of illegal immigration”

      Under International Law and the UN Charter it IS illegal.

      “That allows you to discard the rights of both Israelis who participate on violence and those who don’t.”

      Whether people participate in violence is irrelevant to the fact that they’re illegally in non-Israeli territory.

      ” … the so called illegal immigration is not some crime”

      Fact is, it is illegal, thus a crime

      ” We have to make the future better.”

      Simple. There’s nothing logical, legal, ethical or moral preventing Israel from immediately F*CKING OFF out of all non-Israeli territories, taking all its idiotic brainwashed and deliberate illegal settlers to within it’s proclaimed and only recognized borders, then for once adhering to the UN Charter and International Law. It’s never been tried.

      The more you attempt to justify the unjustifiable the more ignorant and unaware of it you show yourself to be. Keep up the good work!

  19. Talkback
    February 2, 2017, 4:33 pm

    “Palestinians are constantly invoking the “right of return,” which would flood Israel with refugees and undermine it as a homeland for the Jewish people. How can we reach a peace agreement while they continue to make that demand?”

    So it would have been a peaceful solution, if Palestinians had prevented Jews from “returning”. Should Jews get expelled, too? It’s obvious that they undermine Palestine as the homeland of the Palestinians.

  20. Pdxmuscle@comcast.net
    February 2, 2017, 4:45 pm

    Herein is why Donald Trump is president of the United States. He don’t like refugees, he don’t let them in. It’s simple, it’s true and people of a certain stripe connect. Liberals on the other hand are crying for certain refugees and their own compassion in support of certain refugees, while at the same time passing legislation censoring and blacklisting advocates for other refugees.
    Net result, all Donald Trumps people got to the polls and voted. Millions voted for Hillary but like myself, literally held their noses while voting. Millions of others couldn’t stomach the stench and stayed home handing the country to Trump. So here we are in a country where a very funded, well oiled campaign got beaten by a demagogue. Hypocrisy carries a price. Right now the price is our country and our basic freedom.

    If liberals expect Republicans to stand up to the alt-right and distance themselves from hypocrites and racists, surely liberals should do the same and purge their own racists and two faced hypocrites also. We have our Jewish nationalists in exactly the same say as Steve Bannon and Trump are white nationalists. To the extent that Zionism is bipartisan is exactly the same extent that democrats are hypocrites when it comes to refugees.

  21. just
    February 2, 2017, 5:01 pm

    FYI and O/T: Chris Matthews previews his interview with Conway and wrt Trump’s threats against Iran, he clearly stated that “it was all about Israel”.

  22. catalan
    February 2, 2017, 8:28 pm

    “Fact is, it is illegal, thus a crime” talknic
    Actually in the US and in many liberal countries, illegal immigration is a civil offense. It is not a criminal offense, like a misdemeanor or a felony. Illegal immigrants do not have a criminal record and they are not prosecuted in the criminal justice system. A traffic ticket or illegal border crossing, or working illegally – civil offense. Murder, robbery – criminal offense.

    • echinococcus
      February 2, 2017, 11:41 pm

      “Catalan”, you aren’t getting any better at reading comprehension.
      In the case of Zionists immigrating to any place in Palestine (including the initial colonial conquest revered by Talknic) it is not a civil offense but invasion, complicity in piracy and in genocide, i.e. the crime of aggression.

      • talknic
        February 3, 2017, 1:05 pm

        @ echinocous “(including the initial colonial conquest revered by Talknic”

        Quote me … Thx

        Meanwhile, I have never expressed any reverence for Israel or any other state. Fact is, Israel exists, legal/legitimate or not, whether you or I like it or not. It is also a UN Member State and thus should be held accountable for its illegal actions as seen by the majority of that body

      • echinococcus
        February 4, 2017, 7:37 am

        Talknic,

        Sure. Let me quote your entire post, now.

        Meanwhile, I have never expressed any reverence for Israel or any other state. Fact is, Israel exists, legal/legitimate or not, whether you or I like it or not. It is also a UN Member State and thus should be held accountable for its illegal actions as seen by the majority of that body

        Nobody ever suggested not holding the illegitimate state accountable also by the colonialists’ rules. Even the creators of the partition agree with that. But stopping at the colonialist powers’ imposition (“majority” or not) and not questioning that “legal/legitimate or not” existence, limiting one’s interventions at the same border as the colonial powers, is precisely reverence for the colonial crime called “Israel”. There’s nothing you disagree with in fact, you just don’t like my terminology.

    • talknic
      February 3, 2017, 1:18 pm

      @ catalan February 2, 2017, 8:28 pm

      //“Fact is, it is illegal, thus a crime” talknic //

      “Actually in the US and in many liberal countries, illegal immigration is a civil offense. It is not a criminal offense, like a misdemeanor or a felony”

      It’s not the US and it falls under International Law.

      You seem determined to make an idiot of yourself. Keep up the good work

      • catalan
        February 3, 2017, 2:54 pm

        “You seem determined to make an idiot of yourself. Keep up the good work -” Talknic
        Let’s say that I am an idiot, so what? Is life a competition about who is less of an idiot. I do feel like a total idiot most of the time.

    • Talkback
      February 4, 2017, 4:59 am

      Catalan, doing the goold old “I am an Idiot – how can I support Israel?”-routine:

      Illegal? What’s illegal? I have been illegal, now i’m not illegal. One moment you are illegal, the other you are not. Who is to say that you are illegal? People do. But people change, because they are not perfect. One moment they say that you are illegal, the other they say that your are not. Why are people not perfect? That’s just the way it is. Look at me, I’m an Idiot most of the time. And I think that it is selfevident. So because I’m an Idiot the so called illegal immigration is not illegal. Quod erat demonstrandum (Yes, I speak French, too).

      Occupied? What’s occupied? I was occupied …

  23. Ossinev
    February 3, 2017, 1:03 pm

    “Palestinians are constantly invoking the “right of return,” which would flood Israel with refugees and undermine it as a homeland for the Jewish people. How can we reach a peace agreement while they continue to make that demand?”

    So let`s see that would be like”Jews from Brooklyn,Kiev,Palm Springs,Golders Green,Johannesburg,Melbourne,Montreal,Addis Ababa etc etc ad nauseum are constantly evoking the “right of return” because those nasty Romans 2000 years ago drove out their nearest and dearest direct linear blood descent (LOL) fellow Jews to well Brooklyn etc etc. How can we (the Palestinians) reach an agreement while they continue to make that demand ?”

Leave a Reply