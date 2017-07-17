‘We need to cut their heads off,’ Bush said of anti-western demonstrators in Syria in ’06 — Tzipi Livni

George W. Bush meeting Tzipi Livni in 2008, photo from Israeli Government Press Office.

“We need to cut their heads off, ” then-President George Bush said of violent anti-western protests in Syria in 2006, former Israeli foreign minister Tzipi Livni said last month in Washington. The protesters had set fire to two European embassies in anger over cartoons of Muhammad that had appeared in the European press.

Livni recalled the exchange at an American Jewish Committee conference on June 10. Asked by David Gregory of CNN about how Europe is responding to the latest wave of terrorist violence, Livni said (minute 7 in the video below), “Maybe I’ll tell a story.”

When I was foreign minister and I don’t know whether you recall, years ago, terror in the region, and some of these lunatics, religious guys, terrorists ignited embassies in Syria I think it was, and I came to the States and I had a meeting with President Bush and he looked at me and he said, “Look at these terrorists, we need to cut their heads off.” I said, “OK Fine.”

On my way back to Israel I stopped in Europe and I had some meetings with European leaders, and they asked me, “What did we do wrong that we deserve this?”

Then I came back to Israel and I heard Israelis saying, “Oh what a crazy world, this is a tough neighborhood, and we need to defend ourselves.”

I believe this is very symbolic because until terror entered Europe, unfortunately, for the European it was something far away, the Middle East. They thought that it was not even their backyard. And they need to understand now, that there is a religious war out there. It’s not the entire Islam against the others, but it is a religious war against all of us, whether it is radical Islam against moderates, Islam against Jews, against Christians. And there is nothing we can do to stop them, in trying to appease them or trying to understand them. We need to fight them…

Because they’re against us because of our values, because of who we are, not because of what we do. And therefore it took some time for the world to understand it. I hope the international community understands it now. But this is what needs to be done.

Livni’s timeline fits a meeting in 2006. Soon after she became Foreign Minister she met with Bush on February 9, 2006. A few days earlier demonstrators had ignited two embassies in Damascus. From the Guardian, February 2006:

Thousands of Syrian demonstrators stormed the Danish and Norwegian embassies in Damascus today, setting fire to both buildings in protest against caricatures of Islam’s prophet..

The demonstrators were protesting against caricatures of the prophet Muhammad that were first published in a Danish newspaper several months ago…

The cartoons, first printed in Denmark and then published elsewhere in Europe, have caused offence in the Arab and Islamic world, in part because Islamic law is interpreted to forbid any depiction of the prophet Muhammad. Aggravating the affront was one caricature of Muhammad wearing a turban shaped as a bomb with a burning fuse.

A later meeting: President George W. Bush drops by a meeting between National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley and Minister of Foreign Affairs Tzipi Livni of Israel at the White House Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2006. White House photo by Eric Draper

You may notice that co-panelist Bill Kristol groaned when Livni told the anecdote about Bush. Even he understands that this is not a prescription for good policy.

But Livni seems to think it is. That is her rational Israeli response to living in a “tough neighborhood” surrounded by “lunatic” Muslims in what she regards as “a religious war against all of us”– when the truth is that these people were angry about vicious caricatures of their prophet. Whatever you think of the free-speech issue (and I am a fierce liberal on that issue), it is not appeasement to try and understand a different culture’s values on such issues, in this globalized world.

About Philip Weiss

Philip Weiss is Founder and Co-Editor of Mondoweiss.net.

24 Responses

  1. eljay
    July 17, 2017, 10:35 am

    Caricatures of “prophets” are no excuse for Muslims to go out and do violence.

    The religion-based identity of Jewish is no excuse for Zionists to go out and do violence.

    I wonder if Ms. Livni has ever spoken to rape victims and told them that they don’t actually hate the physical and sexual abuse to which the rapist repeatedly subjected them, they just hate him for being a man.

    • gamal
      July 17, 2017, 2:50 pm

      “Caricatures of “prophets” are no excuse for Muslims to go out and do violence.”

      just because unfounded stories that people are rioting because of cartoons are being circulated is no reason to repeat it, when it is patently absurd unless one buys in to the Muslims are nutters meme, whats the excuse for that?

      “So we are told that this riot in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan took place because Terry Jones finally burned a Koran. The Afghans are not rioting because their country has been invaded and occupied by foreign troops but rather, because some utterly insignificant individual on the other side of the world burned a Koran.

      The saga does not end here. Over a year later, on 9/12/2012, the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Martin Dempsey, called Pastor Terry Jones on the phone and asked him to withdraw his support for a film “whose portrayal of the Prophet Muhammad has sparked violent protests.” Now the focus of the narrative had shifted over to Libya. The Libyans are not angry, apparently, that their country has been “bombed back into the Stone Age” and tens of thousands of their people are dead and their country in a state of anarchy. No, they are angry about a film that “portrays Muhammad unfavorably”. And now, of course, the Koran-burning pastor who caused a deadly riot on the other side of the world the previous year is brought back into the story….

      If a tree falls in the forest…

      We could have a field day analyzing and ridiculing all of this synthetic narrative. Surely you understand the overall point. This whole Koran-burning saga already stands out as a synthetic news story simply by virtue of how much attention is devoted to this insignificant personage, Terry Jones. Unless you happen to be a very famous person reading these lines, I think it is safe to say that if you or I threatened to burn a Koran, it would not be an international news story, we would not receive phone calls from the President or the Pope. No, we would be ignored. In fact, in that video it is mentioned that various people sent Korans to Jones for him to burn. Think about that. The people who send him Korans to burn know perfectly well that if they themselves burn a Koran, it has no transcendence because nobody is paying any attention. So they send the Korans to him to burn. At least that’s what is claimed, that various people sent him Korans to burn, 200 of them…

      The other funny thing about the whole story is that the entire media circus that they create around this individual pretty much obliges him to finally burn a Koran or two. After all, a sword swallower must eventually swallow a sword. He cannot just continually announce that he is going to do it, though he may wait until a sufficient crowd has gathered.

      So, just as Evel Knievel must eventually do his announced motorcycle stunt, so the Koran-burning pastor must eventually burn a Koran. This man’s entire protracted “fifteen minutes of fame” is based on him burning the Koran, so he eventually does so. When you think about this whole story a bit, something occurs to you: if they really, really did not want this man to burn a Koran, wouldn’t they just stop devoting all this attention to him? If you did not want Evel Knievel to do his motorcycle stunt, you would just turn off the cameras and not film him and, presumably, he wouldn’t bother. The whole point of the stunt is to attract publicity so if you don’t give him the publicity…”

      http://www.unz.com/article/the-show-must-go-on/

      • eljay
        July 17, 2017, 3:18 pm

        || gamal: … just because unfounded stories that people are rioting because of cartoons are being circulated … ||

        So The Guardian’s story is unfounded? Okay.

      • echinococcus
        July 17, 2017, 3:51 pm

        Unfounded? Is that all you understand?.
        Unfounded is the “because” –they’re fabricated by b^st^rd media like the ex-Manchester G for gullible liberaloids.

      • eljay
        July 17, 2017, 6:24 pm

        || echinococcus: Unfounded? Is that all you understand?.
        Unfounded is the “because” –they’re fabricated by b^st^rd media like the ex-Manchester G for gullible liberaloids. ||

        My original comment was this: Caricatures of “prophets” are no excuse for Muslims to go out and do violence.

        According to you (and gamal), no Muslims anywhere in the world did any violence to anyone or anything as a result of the caricatures (and any and every story to the contrary is “unfounded”).

        If you say so. But I don’t believe you.

      • echinococcus
        July 17, 2017, 8:33 pm

        Eljay,

        You still don’t get plain English.

      • eljay
        July 17, 2017, 9:58 pm

        || echinococcus: Eljay,

        You still don’t get plain English. ||

        I get plain English. You just don’t write it.

      • Bont Eastlake
        July 17, 2017, 10:15 pm

        Eljay,

        Caricatures of the prophet are never innucous art projects but are almost always designed from the getgo to offend and inflict psychological violence on Muslims. Sure, if the Muslim in question is living a life of privilege in a safe country, good job and with a happy family then the caricatures wont be enough of a trigger to elicit a violent reaction.

        But the people who respond to these offensive drawings are not exactly privileged folks living happy lives. The power dynamics matters when assessing the morality of violence. If the caricatures were satire they are supposed to punch up, not down. You would rightly expect violence when you call a tensed black guy the N-word…but Muslims are supposed to adhere to a different standard?

      • Sibiriak
        July 17, 2017, 11:26 pm

        Bont Eastlake: You would rightly expect violence when you call a tensed black guy the N-word…but Muslims are supposed to adhere to a different standard?
        ——————

        @Eastlake: Please, stop trolling.

        @Everyone: Please, don’t feed the troll.

      • eljay
        July 18, 2017, 8:02 am

        || Bont Eastlake @ July 17, 2017, 10:15 pm ||

        So, in a nutshell, caricatures of “prophets” are an excuse for Muslims to do violence. Got it.

        || … You would rightly expect violence when you call a tensed black guy the N-word…but Muslims are supposed to adhere to a different standard? ||

        No, Zionist troll. I would rightly expect violence against me if I verbally abused a black guy. I would rightly expect violence against me if I verbally abused a Muslim guy. Same standard.

        I would rightly not expect Muslims to do violence over caricatures of “prophets”. I would rightly not expect blacks to do violence over caricatures of MLK. Same standard.

    • Paranam Kid
      July 18, 2017, 3:23 am

      The media have an important role to play, and one of those roles to increase understanding between cultures. Charlie Hebdo went out of its way to insult Islam, not because CH wanted to make a point about the religion but because it wanted to inflame an already tense situation between Muslims & Christians. CH’s cartoons had absolutely nothing to do with free speech.

      • hophmi
        July 18, 2017, 9:37 am

        Whether you agree with a cartoon or not is not the definition of whether it has anything to do with free speech.

  2. Edward Q
    July 17, 2017, 11:13 am

    Livni should think a little more about why there is antagonism between Europe and the Middle East. Just possibly Israel might have something to do with this.

    • Bont Eastlake
      July 17, 2017, 11:55 pm

      Nothing to do with the racism and supremacist ideals that motivated Europe to invade and colonize Middle Eastern nations.

    • Paranam Kid
      July 18, 2017, 3:24 am

      Livni’s brains are not much beyond those of a chicken, and her political savoir faire isn’t much better.

  3. amigo
    July 17, 2017, 11:54 am

    Israel has always , dishonestly claimed it is the original and ongoing victim of “terrorism”.

    There is no mention of the Terrorism perpetrated for decades by Irgun/Lehi and later the IDF and ongoing to this day, against unarmed Palestinians .The conversation always begins with reference to the last act of terrorism (as determined by Zionists) and so Israelis hold onto the myth that they and they alone are the victims.

    This same approach worked in Northern Ireland where apparently the only people carrying out acts of terrorism were the IRA.The UVF /UDA,(Ulster Volunteer Force , Ulster Defence Association ) both terrorist gangs are conveniently assigned to a historical black hole , ergo the Unionists are the only victims.

    How long more will this victim hood scam serve the Zionist cause.For sure it will be a lot less than one thousand years.I give it 50 more at best.How long did it serve the Unionists and where is their “Protestant State for a Protestant People” .

  4. Ossinev
    July 17, 2017, 1:36 pm

    “Because they’re against us because of our values, because of who we are, not because of what we do. And therefore it took some time for the world to understand it. I hope the international community understands it now.”

    Is she talking about the Zionist Fascist values in her beloved homeland recently identified by her ex ministerial colleagues Yaalon and Barak.

    Typical Zio conflation at work ie equate Palestinian resistance to ZioFascism = Islamic Terrorism against the West.

    What a revolting nauseating hypocrite – and she is supposedly on the left of the Israeli political spectrum.

    Still the good news is that her trips to civilised countries in Europe may soon be a thing of the past.
    https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/ali-abunimah/did-war-crimes-summons-force-tzipi-livni-cancel-brussels-trip

    • DaBakr
      July 17, 2017, 6:04 pm

      Those European nations are less civilized then the spotted double horned wart hogs they’ve been killing for centuries. European conferences will continue to become less important on the world stage while the world’s growing powers are continuing to become closer to Israel culturally, politically and industrially. In fact, it would be a blessing of a country like Belgium would effectively ban any Israeli soldier/politician from entering on suspicion of war crimes as it would be hysterical to watch it become a world laughing stock.

      It’s very likely that the apex of former European powers taking universal action against Leadership in nations they themselves ransacked and colonized was Spain’s judge-activist Campaign against pinochet. It worked in the political climate then but that world is gone.

      Of course the Hague can still try and pick on African folks because, well, it’s so easy for liberal Europeans to go after African nations as long as they aren’t in the Muslim dominated north.

      I am starting to appreciate how incredibly devoted and deluded the majority commenters here are in their zeal against Jewish sovereignty in Israel. While most of the fellow Israelis I know are well aware of our faults as a nation and people I think the single minded self-righteousness of anti zionists is impressive while the Palestinians have been duped into believing their maximalist goals will be realized, eventually, even if it takes 1000yrs.

      • Kaisa of Finland
        July 17, 2017, 8:53 pm

        DaBakr:

        “while the world’s growing powers are continuing to become closer to Israel culturally, politically and industrially..”

        Hmm.. Like China?? Can’t really see that “cultural, political, industrial” connection here immidiately.. Or do you mean those human right violations and the “ban” of admitting them??

      • eljay
        July 17, 2017, 9:00 pm

        || @ak: … I am starting to appreciate how incredibly devoted and deluded the majority commenters here are in their zeal against Jewish sovereignty in Israel. … ||

        I don’t oppose the right of Jews to a “Jewish State” because no such right exists. I don’t oppose the right of Muslims to an Islamic State because that right doesn’t exist, either.

        I’m constantly baffled by how incredibly devoted are Zionists and Islamists to:
        – their respective brands of injustice and immorality; and
        – their contempt for justice, accountability and equality.

        You Zionists have a lot more in common with the ISIL boys than you care to admit.

      • Talkback
        July 17, 2017, 9:35 pm

        Dabakr: ” I think the single minded self-righteousness of anti zionists is impressive …”

        The ability of Zionists to overlook the plank in their eye is even more impressiv.

        “… while the Palestinians have been duped into believing their maximalist goals will be realized, eventually, even if it takes 1000yrs.”

        Yep, next year in Jerusalem. It’s not a dream if you will it.

  5. LostinAlaska
    July 17, 2017, 5:42 pm

    There are underlying causes, and there are triggers. The European occupation of Arab land is one of the underlying causes. White Christian atrocities against Iraq, Afghanistan and Iraq again are others. Quran burning is merely the trigger. Perpetrators will only look at and will only talk about the trigger, covering underlying causes with a rug.

    • Bont Eastlake
      July 17, 2017, 10:02 pm

      Exactly and those pointing the finger and shouting accusations know exactly what they doing. They intentionally ignore or even revel in the underlying issues that afflicting the Muslim communities in wartorn countries, and pretend to be shocked and scared when these people react to their triggers.

      They seem to derive some sort of perverse gratification from baiting the Muslims and drawing reactions from them.

      • yonah fredman
        July 17, 2017, 11:38 pm

        The socio economic standing of Muslims in the white European society is certainly a reason to view the problem of cartoonists as something other than pure free speech, but it is impure free speech. Hustler magazine with its anti woman and anti black cartoons is protected by free speech and is in fact offensive.

        That a population takes offense as a license to riot is more than problematic, it is a type of coercion. And no excuses should be made for coercion. You can explain such a reaction, but you cannot excuse this reaction.

Leave a Reply