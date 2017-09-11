Soros and the Illuminati! Netanyahu Jr. spreads anti-Semitic cartoon

Yair Netanyahu

Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Netanyahu, published an anti-Semitic cartoon on his Facebook page, where he calls himself Yair Hun (“Hun” was his mother’s maiden name). The cartoon shows billionaire George Soros as the puppeteer behind the Reptilians, who in turn manipulate the Masons/Illuminati, who in turn operate former Prime Minister Ehud Barak, who pulls the strings of Netanyahu opponents Eldad Yaniv and, in turn, Meni Naftali.

The last part is easier to explain. The Netanyahus seem to think the public campaign against them is operated by Barak, to whom they assign political aspiration. This seems to be a paranoid fantasy, as the polls seem to suggest Israelis would prefer to be bit by a rabid hippopotamus than vote for Barak. Yet Netanyahu senior seems to remember how Barak beat him in the election of 1999.

Eldad Yaniv is a slick lawyer, who once was a wheeler-dealer in the higher echelons of Israeli political life, and then proclaimed himself to have undergone a conversion, and exposed some scandals about Netanyahu and his milieu. Yaniv invited Netanyahu to sue him for libel; Netanyahu never did.

Yair Netanyahu posted this image of George Soros and the reptilians controlling his father and mother’s enemies. Screen capture from Facebook.

As for Naftali, for the past 43 weeks, there have been demonstrations in Petah Tikva, demanding the Solicitor General stop acting sluggishly on Netanyahu’s myriad legal cases. Eldad was one of the leaders of the demonstrations, but the founder was Meni Naftali, a former employee of the Prime Minister’s Household. Naftali sued the Netanyahus two years ago, claiming he was promised a promotion and tenure but was denied them; the trial became a scandal when Naftali claimed Sara Netanyahu, the prime minister’s wife. acted tyrannically against the household workers, to the point of physically assaulting a female worker, who suffered a collapse as a result. Naftali further claimed Mrs. Netanyahu was an habitual alcoholic, who tried to collect even the deposit money for the bottles, which were bought by the government. The Labor Affairs Court found for Naftali, confirming all his allegations. Last week, the Solicitor General announced he is considering prosecuting Mrs. Netanyahu for defrauding the government, to the tune of some 100,000 USD. Naftali’s testimony is supposed to be a cornerstone of the prosecution.

Naftali and Eldad, then, are bete noirs of the Netanyahus. But what are we to make of Soros, the reptilians and the Masons? Well, Netanyahu Junior – who serves, inter alia, as an unofficial communication aide to his father; officially he is unemployed, but he lives with his parents and is accorded a government bodyguard and a driver at all times – seems to have copied it from an anti-Semitic site. In the original, a stereotypical Jew is running the world; in Netanyahu Junior’s fantasy (sublimation?), it is George Soros.

Soros of course is the Hungarian-American Jewish billionaire blamed by the extreme right everywhere of running the world.

The reptilians – oy. They’re a rather recent conspiracy theory, authored by English writer David Icke, which claims a race of shape-shifting lizards have taken over much of the world’s government. Icke took particular aim at the British Royal Family. While it was treated as a joke some 20 years ago among conspiracy theorists, a poll found four years ago that some 12 million Americans believe in it. As a connoisseur of conspiracy theories, I must admit this is the first time I’ve actually seen it in Israel.

One thing is important to note: In Icke’s cosmology, the reptilians are the overlords, the Unseen Masters. By putting Soros above them, Netanyahu is going full anti-Semite: Malevolent (leftist, cosmopolite) Jews are giving the reptilians their marching orders.

As for the Masons and the Illuminati – well, they’ve been part of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories since the French Revolution. And it seems they all have just one goal in common: driving the most corrupt political family in Israel’s history out of office.

David Duke already hailed Netanyahu Junior’s cartoon, as did the ani-semitic website, the Daily Stormer. One imagines that anti-Semitic conspiracy theorists will keep talking about that time when the son of the Prime Minister of the Jewish State inadvertently exposed the secret Jewish plot to rule the world.

As befits the self-claimed “Leader of the Jewish people”, Netanyahu refused to comment on his son’s travesty this morning.

About Yossi Gurvitz

Yossi Gurvitz is a journalist and a blogger, and has covered the occupation extensively.

  1. Citizen
    September 11, 2017, 5:49 am

    Is this an SNL skit? No wonder his mommy drinks…

    • George Smith
      September 11, 2017, 10:50 am

      This is my question too. On its face, this ludicrous schema seems like self-deprecating humor rather than actual anti-Semitism.

    • Annie Robbins
      September 11, 2017, 12:55 pm

      The reptilians – oy. They’re a rather recent conspiracy theory, authored by English writer David Icke, which claims a race of shape-shifting lizards have taken over much of the world’s government.

      i am sooo out of the loop. i had no idea! SNL should definitely do a skit on this.

  2. Kay24
    September 11, 2017, 6:16 am

    The spoilt son, who like his parents, have also been the recipient of generous “gifts” is yet another corrupt, and arrogant member of the Netanyahu family. He has consistently shown to have racist tendencies, and obviously was not disciplined enough by his parents. He is a despicable man.

    “Yair Netanyahu reportedly advises his father, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on how to use social media. But his own Facebook activity has repeatedly sparked controversy in Israel — and made headlines worldwide.

    Most recently, in the wee hours Wednesday, Yair Netanyahu, 26, weighed in on the violence at a white supremacist rally over the weekend in Charlottesville, Va. He suggested in English that American left-wing groups — the anti-fascist Antifa movement and the Black Lives Matter movement against systemic racism — are more dangerous than neo-Nazis.

    “To put things in perspective. I’m a Jew, I’m an Israeli, the neo nazi scums [sic] in Virginia hate me and my country. But they belong to the past. Their breed is dying out,” he wrote.”

    “However the thugs of Antifa and BLM who hate my country (and America too in my view) just as much are getting stronger and stronger and becoming super dominant in American universities and public life.”

    He is Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu’s son, so it should be no surprise he behaves this way.

  3. Eva Smagacz
    September 11, 2017, 7:21 am

    One imagines that anti-Semitic conspiracy theorists will keep talking about that time when the son of the Prime Minister of the Jewish State inadvertently exposed the secret Jewish plot to rule the world.

    How depressing and how true.
    It will also add weight into claims that it is permissible to use racist anti-Jewish stereotypes, or, to use another word: tropes.27/32

  4. Marnie
    September 11, 2017, 8:03 am

    This family is so tRUMPish. Spoiled little SOB. Yair AKA Don tRUMP Jr. He has the seal of approval from former Grand Dragon/Cyclops/Wizard/Whatever david duke and daily stormer. Kudos dickhead!

  5. yonah fredman
    September 11, 2017, 8:33 am

    Until now I thought of Bibi’s son as immature. Now I think he’s sick.

    • Mooser
      September 11, 2017, 11:47 am

      “Now I think he’s sick.”

      I think you are right, “yonah”. How can an Israeli possibly be responsible for his own actions?

      • Marnie
        September 11, 2017, 12:31 pm

        Exactly! When israelis act like thugs, are racist bigots and arch criminals, it’s because they are ‘sick’. A Palestinian would be called an animal, a terrorist, a murderer raised on hate instead of the so-called love israeli brats are raised on. Like Yair – product of a loving family? Barf. Is Yair sick – no. He is exactly what he was raised to be. JHC Yonah, quit being an enabler FFS!!!!!!!

      • Mooser
        September 11, 2017, 12:34 pm

        Jeez, how insensitive I am. “Yonah” is right. Yair has come down with a bad case of auto-anti-Semitism. Poor guy. I wonder where he caught it.

  6. watzal
    September 11, 2017, 9:16 am

    Just keep calm and collected. What do you expect of a spoilt brat? He is just fed up with the justified or unjustified attacks against his parents. His cartoon was classical anti-Semitism. The Nazis could not have done it better.

    Please, focus on the real problems such as the witch-hunt against critics of Israel’s brutal occupation policy or the slandering campaigns of the Zionist Israel lobby. The infamous “Simon-Wiesenthal Center (SWC), which is a conservative organization and has nothing to do with hunting Nazi gangsters but much with the defamation of critics of Zionism and its crimes. By the way, the SWC has bought the Simon Wiesenthal brand!

    Around Christmas, this organization publishes its infamous top-ten-anti-Semites list that is always a highlight because it’s so grotesque. The SWC has nothing to do with the former Nazi-hunter Simon Wiesenthal, except the name, which they bought to hunt critics of the Zionist regime.

    Why doesn’t rank the SWC Yair Netanyahu on top of its yearly charade? But the “Anti-Semite Doers” should follow suit. “Die Antisemiten-Macher” by Abraham Melzer will be published at the Frankfort book-fair. https://www.westendverlag.de/buch/die-antisemitenmacher/
    http://betweenthelines-ludwigwatzal.com/2017/09/10/is-netanyahu-son-an-anti-semite/

    You folks in the US should know how juggernaut the Zionist lobby is.

  7. JosephA
    September 11, 2017, 9:57 am

    You can tell a lot about the parents by the actions of their children.

  8. hophmi
    September 11, 2017, 11:27 am

    Yair Netanyahu is a buffoon, but the lesson you guys should take from this is that Carlos Latuff, whom you guys promote, creates cartoon using similar iconography.

    • Emet
      September 11, 2017, 12:18 pm

      He’s not a buffoon. He was just lazy. I don’t like the cartoon but it would have been fine with just Soros, Barak, Yaniv and Naftali. Anyone who thinks that Soros is not involved and pulling the strings is your super ignoramus of the decade.

      • amigo
        September 11, 2017, 1:52 pm

        “He’s not a buffoon. He was just lazy.”Emet

        So , when a non Jew writes such anti Semitic tripe , you will accuse them of being just lazy.

        Right Emet.

      • Emet
        September 11, 2017, 2:37 pm

        Amigo, at least three stooges in the cartoon, and possibly four, don’t see themselves as representing anything Jewish. Have you heard Soros, in his own words, describe how he participated is rounding up Jews for the fascists and Nazi’s, in Hungary? Do you know how willing Ehud Barak was in giving away the holiest site for Jews? Both have proven how little they care for anything Jewish. Yair made a bad choice when deciding what “template” to use to insert his four stooges.

    • Marnie
      September 11, 2017, 12:26 pm

      Such as?

