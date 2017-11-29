Liberal Zionists confront, or deny, the ‘Doomsday settlement’

US Politics
Alon Ben-Meir

Liberal Zionism is in crisis. The occupation is more permanent than ever. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrated the settlement project’s 50th anniversary in a settlement and announced many more settlements in recent weeks. The Israeli left is marginalized to the point that Labor politicians parrot the right. While U.S. politicians have failed to openly criticize the occupation, even Democrats– till they are leaving office. All signs are that the dream of a Palestinian state is over.

Here are two responses by liberal Zionists to the crisis. In the first case, Alon Ben-Meir, a long time negotiator, pleads with Americans to hold on tight, the left is still alive in Israel, and p.s., Israelis will never accept one state between the river and the sea.

In the second case, Danny Seidemann in a Peace Now podcast is more realistic about Israeli politics. Everything looks grim, he says, including approval of a “doomsday settlement” that would kill a Palestinian state; but Seidemann holds out hope that Israel might still be saved from itself.

Ben-Meir, a professor at NYU, appeared at the Palestine Center on November 17, and said the Israeli left is alive and well.

There is a very strong, well-operating left in Israel today. But you don’t hear much of the left because there is no election going on today. All you have to do is, read the Israeli newspapers, read the commentaries in Haaretz…  The public is very sick and tired– the majority … are sick and tired of the conflict. They need to see an end to it. They talk openly about the two-state solution. There are scores and scores of organizations in Israel that’s all they do, promote peace peace peace, based on a two state solution.

The one state solution is never going to happen because no Israeli government from the extreme left to the extreme right will never allow to have one state and be governed eventually by a Palestinian majority. That’s not going to happen.

That’s not going to happen, plain and simple.

Ben-Meir called on the audience to “appeal to the segment of the Israeli population that wants to end this conflict.”

Danny Seidemann of Terrestrial Jerusalem spoke in a Peace Now podcast on November 15, and expressed far more pessimism than Ben-Meir.

Seidemann described an unprecedented “major surge” in new settlements in East Jerusalem since the summer. For the first time in a long time there is a “major surge in the number of settlements:” 1300 apartments on the fringes of existing neighborhoods. He pointed to four settlement plans in Sheikh Jarrah, approved in November, including a yeshiva. When these settlements are complete, Seidemann said, they will transform Sheikh Jarrah into an extension of Jewish, pre-67 Israel far east of the Green Line.

“This is a game changer because it’s a border changer.”

Seidemann also cited a “Doomsday settlement” on the south side of Jerusalem, given that nickname because it would end the two-state solution.

Secondly we’ve learned that one of the Doomsday settlements, Givat Hamatos, has been greenlighted by Netanyahu even though there’s no confirmation of that publicly. We’ve heard behind the scenes that the previous restraints have been removed by Netanyahu and the first tenders are going to be expected in the first quarter of 2018.

Givat Hamatos, on an empty hill near Har Homa, would cut off all connection between Jerusalem and Bethlehem for Palestinians.

Seidemann also described “massive infrastructures” that have erased the Green Line, integrating East Jerusalem settlements and West Bank settlements into Israel proper.

It’s possible to go from Tel Aviv to Etzion bloc [far south of Jerusalem] without hitting a traffic light, something you can’t do to my house in Jerusalem.

His conclusion :

So it really cuts to the quick… the authoritative question as to whether the two state solution is alive or dead.

Seidemann said that if there were a peace agreement, Israel would need to remove 163,000 settlers who do not live in the major settlement blocs, or about a quarter of more than 600,000 settlers east of the Green Line. That number used to be 116,000 when Netanyahu took office in 2009, but it goes up 6,000 or 7,000 a year, he said.

So if Israel has the capacity and the will to relocate 163,000 settlers, the two state solution is alive. And if it doesn’t, it’s dead.

He went on to say that Israel clearly has “the capacity” to remove those settlers, “because we absorbed 1 million immigrants from the Former Soviet Union.” But Israel doesn’t have “the will to relocate one.”

Now, here are several critical comments on the liberal Zionist crisis.

Ali Abunimah of Electronic Intifada responded to Alon Ben-Meir at the Palestine Center, and said that if Israelis are pressured, they could change their approach:

The claim we always hear that Israelis will never accept democracy, they will never accept equal rights for Palestinians, I think is underestimating the capacity for people to change. When I studied South Africa I looked at all the opinion surveys through the years from the 1980’s to the 1990’s… where solid majorities of whites said we will never accept a one person one vote system, that that would be suicide for us. FW de Klerk [former president of South Africa] said we will never accept one person, one vote, at the beginning of negotiations to end the racist system. And lo and behold within a couple of years, they accepted it. And no one says South Africa is utopia, but they accepted the thing they said they would never, never, never accept.

Historian Avi Shlaim explained in an interview at Jadaliyya that the left in Israel was killed by Labor Prime Minister Ehud Barak. Having failed to negotiate a deal with the Palestinians in 2000, Barak convinced the public that there was no Palestinian partner for peace:

This was a tragic mistake and it had a real impact on Israeli politics, because if there is no Palestinian partner for peace then negotiations are pointless and hopeless. If there is no Palestinian partner for peace, Israelis don’t need to vote for a party like Labour that believes in negotiations. And rather than a moderate leader, a man of compromise, they would look for a strong one who is good at killing Arabs…. There was a Likud victory in 2001 and either it or an offshoot of the Likud, Kadima, which is also a right-wing party, has been in power ever since.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party is a shadow of its former self and no longer represents a clear alternative to the Likud. It has become a nationalistic party, and has changed its name from the Labour Party to the Zionist Union, which tells you everything. So it’s a Zionist party which believes in the land of Israel, that Jerusalem is the unified and eternal capital of the Jewish people, and that Israel should keep all the major settlement blocks in the West Bank in a final settlement. It is therefore not a moderate party, it is not a socialist party, it is not a left-wing party, it is a hybrid sort of centre-left party with no coherent ideology and with no clear alternative to the policies of the Likud.

Seidemann foresees Israel holding on to those settlement blocs. They contain about 200,000 settlers in the West Bank, in addition to the 200,000 or so settlers in East Jerusalem.

David Shulman writes in the latest New York Review of Books that we have now entered the period of a struggle for equal rights within a single country, as a minority of Palestinians now believe in the possibility of a Palestinian state. He is dismissive of the traditional liberal Zionist position. Labor Zionists started the settlement project and have never changed their minds about anything. “Inhabiting a mythic cosmos tends to reduce reality to a manageable set of indubitable equations,” he said.

Finally, Scott Roth points out that equating Israel’s ability to absorb the immigrants from the Soviet Union with removing settlers is a false equivalence because in fact those settlers are doing what the Soviet immigrants did: fulfilling the Zionist ideology. In fact many of the immigrants became settlers in illegal settlements out of the state’s Zionist impulse.

About Philip Weiss

Philip Weiss is Founder and Co-Editor of Mondoweiss.net.

6 Responses

  1. eljay
    November 29, 2017, 12:06 pm

    It’s hard to know who to despise more:
    – hard-core Zionists who are unapologetically forthright about their supremacist leanings and their desire for a supremacist state; or
    – liberal Zionists who beat their breasts and wring their hands while they advocate a “kinder, gentler” form of injustice and immorality.

    • RoHa
      November 29, 2017, 5:49 pm

      …It was so kind of you to come!
      And you are very nice!’
      The Carpenter said nothing but
      Cut us another slice:
      I wish you were not quite so deaf —
      I’ve had to ask you twice!’

      It seems a shame,’ the Walrus said,
      To play them such a trick,
      After we’ve brought them out so far,
      And made them trot so quick!’
      The Carpenter said nothing but
      The butter’s spread too thick!’

      I weep for you,’ the Walrus said:
      I deeply sympathize.’
      With sobs and tears he sorted out
      Those of the largest size,
      Holding his pocket-handkerchief
      Before his streaming eyes….

      “I like the Walrus best,” said Alice, “because you see he was a little sorry for the poor oysters.”

      “He ate more than the Carpenter, though,” said Tweedledee. “You see he held his handkerchief in front, so that the Carpenter couldn’t count how many he took: contrariwise.”
      “That was mean!” Alice said indignantly. “Then I like the Carpenter best—if he didn’t eat so many as the Walrus.”
      “But he ate as many as he could get,” said Tweedledum.
      This was a puzzler. After a pause, Alice began, “Well! They were both very unpleasant characters—”

  2. amigo
    November 29, 2017, 2:48 pm

    Click on the Palestine Center link above and go to min 47 to listen to Ben Meir ,s mind boggling evidence of liberal zionist self delusion , (possibly self inflicted).

  3. Annie Robbins
    November 29, 2017, 6:08 pm

    Scott Roth points out that equating Israel’s ability to absorb the immigrants from the Soviet Union with removing settlers is a false equivalence because in fact those settlers are doing what the Soviet immigrants did: fulfilling the Zionist ideology.

    in all fairness to Seidemann, a false equivalence is a logical fallacy in which two opposing arguments appear to be logically equivalent when in fact they are not. so what are his opposing arguments? he said israel had “the capacity” to remove the settlers,“because we absorbed 1 million immigrants from the Former Soviet Union,” but that israel has no will to do that. so there’s no opposing argument there. the two thoughts are perfectly compatible. they fit like a hand in glove. why? because as roth points out — they are both fulfilling the Zionist ideology. and i seriously doubt Seidemann would argue otherwise.

    i recommend Seidemann’s podcast. he said a bunch of other stuff, including notes on religious radicalization. “the groups on the ascendency are all of those who weaponize religion” — the temple mount crowd. contains the “seeds of morphing” into religious conflict. freaky.

    thanks for the update phil.

    • gamal
      November 29, 2017, 9:02 pm

      “in which two opposing arguments appear to be logically equivalent when in fact they are not”

      hey Annie,

      you know how bad at I am at this but my August Pablos son has this rockerssounstataion, from skyline in Kingston JA,

      this link should take you to this weeks,

      “would you let this break us apart, would you let this, would you let this break our hearts, ….”

      Capelton wrings it out, we can you know, let this….they can’t kill us.. any of us, let these tunes sink into your bones …..Respect Annie..

      http://www.ustream.tv/channel/rockers-sound-station

  4. Nathan
    November 29, 2017, 9:50 pm

    It’s a very strange world. The Palestinians claim that the State of Palestine has been established, and they are calling upon everyone to recognize it. Yet, no one cares what the Palestinians are saying – not even the pro-Palestinian community. This article asks “whether the two state solution is alive or dead”, even though the Palestinians are screaming at us that there are already two states. Was the acceptance of Palestine as a non-member state in the UN just a publicity stunt? Was the acceptance of Palestine in the International Court in the Hague just a game of “make-believe”? It would be nice if an article (claiming that the two-state arrangement is no longer possible) would add a note that the Palestinian state recognized throughout the world is just propaganda.

    Another strange element of the article is the problem of building a neighborhood in Givat HaMatos. For some reason, traveling from Bethlehem to Jerusalem through a built neighborhood (instead of an empty lot) is absolutely impossible – but there is no problem with the world-wide agreement that a Palestinian state should include the West Bank and Gaza which will necessitate traveling through many miles of Israeli territory (and towns) in order to travel from here to there.

    Finally, a further strange claim is the belief that the demise of the two-state solution means that there will be a one-state solution. It’s total nonsense. The common denominator of the one-state solution and the two-state solution is, obviously, the term SOLUTION. A solution means that the two sides have reached an agreement to end their conflict through the establishment of a single state or separate states. However, there is not going to be an agreement to end the conflict, period. So, just as there won’t be a two-state solution, there will not be a one-state solution either. The two warring communities are not going to find themselves sharing a state together as a kind of default. The only default is the continuity of conflict.

