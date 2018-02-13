Israel’s Justice Minister endorses apartheid — the Jewish state ‘at the expense of equality’

Israel/Palestine
on 36 Comments
Israeli soldier walks wrapped in an Israeli flag to a gathering point near the border with Gaza, July 19, 2014 (Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90)

Ayelet Shaked, the Israeli justice minister  has done it again: She has spelled out Israeli Apartheid in unequivocal terms, and tied it directly to Zionism:

“There is place to maintain a Jewish majority even at the price of violation of rights.”

she said yesterday (Monday) at the Congress on Judaism and Democracy, as reported by Haaretz.  

Shaked was speaking about Israel’s “Nation State of the Jewish People” bill, and made it clear that equality was essentially anathema to the “Jewish State”:

On the coalition’s intent to keep the word “equality” out of the nation-state bill, Shaked said that

“Israel is a Jewish state. It isn’t a state of all its nations. That is, equal rights to all citizens but not equal national rights.”

Shaked said the word “equality” was very general and the court could take it “very far,” adding that

“There are places where the character of the State of Israel as a Jewish state must be maintained and this sometimes comes at the expense of equality.”

She is thus echoing what she said half a year ago – that

“Zionism should not – and I’m saying here that it will not – continue to bow its head to a system of individual rights interpreted in a universal manner”.

Haaretz journalist Gideon Levy had then thanked Shaked for telling the truth:

“Thus Shaked believes, as do so many around the world, that Israel is built on foundations of injustice and therefore must be defended from the hostile talk of justice. How else can the repulsion to discussing rights be explained? Individual rights are important, she said, but not when they are disconnected from ‘the Zionist challenges.’ Right again: The Zionist challenges indeed stand in contradiction to human rights…”

And he concluded:

“Zionism is Israel’s fundamentalist religion, and as in any religion, its denial is prohibited. In Israel, ‘non-Zionist’ or ‘anti-Zionist’ aren’t insults, they are social expulsion orders. There’s nothing like it in any free society. But now that Shaked has exposed Zionism, put her hand to the flame and admitted the truth, we can finally think about Zionism more freely. We can admit that the Jews’ right to a state contradicted the Palestinians’ right to their land, and that righteous Zionism gave birth to a terrible national wrong that has never been righted; that there are ways to resolve and atone for this contradiction, but the Zionist Israelis won’t agree to them.”

Shaked is once again making points which are a direct confirmation of the essential conclusions of last year’s shelved UN report on Israeli Apartheid, which elucidated the racist practices of the Israeli state and its inherent Apartheid nature. The report noted that

“Palestinian political parties can campaign for minor reforms and better budgets, but are legally prohibited by the Basic Law from challenging legislation maintaining the racial regime. The policy is reinforced by the implications of the distinction made in Israel between “citizenship” (ezrahut) and “nationality” (le’um): all Israeli citizens enjoy the former, but only Jews enjoy the latter. “National” rights in Israeli law signify Jewish-national rights.” (My emphasis).

That report caused great furor amongst Israeli leadership, and the UN Secretary General bowed to Israeli (as well as American) pressure to have it taken down for its supposed ‘anti-Semitic’ nature – but here is Israel’s Justice Minister confirming what it is essentially saying.

Shaked, who has a penchant for genocidal and fascist rhetoric, is very clear about why she wants the Nation State bill to be consolidated into a quasi-constitutional ‘base-law’: The purpose of the nation-state bill, she said, was to prevent a ruling like the one in the Ka’adan case in 2000 that banned discrimination against an Arab family who wanted to move to a small Jewish community that sought to bar them. Shaked wants it to be completely possible for a Jewish community to bar entry for Palestinian citizens on a racial basis. Indeed, Shaked referred to the Ka’adan ruling, saying that

“the argument over whether it’s all right for a Jewish community to, by definition, be only Jewish, I want the answer to be ‘yes, it’s all right.’”

Shaked again bemoaned that “universal values” were supposedly taking over:

“Over the past 20 years, there has been more of a focus on rulings over universal values and less over the Jewish character of the state. This tool [the nation state bill] is a tool that we want to give the court for the future.”

So Shaked wants to close the door on those small aberrations, where there appears to be a tiny crack in the wall of Israeli Apartheid. She wants it completely shut and bolted. And most important: the world needs to accept it as a legitimate ideology and policy.

Let it be noted, this is all about Israeli policy vis-à-vis its own non-Jewish citizens. This is not even about Israel’s 1967 occupation (although it of course indirectly affects Israeli policy in all territories).

On the one hand, one could be tempted to believe that Shaked is just fighting a battle against the courts, and that there is a supposedly liberal Supreme Court that can act as counterweight to this. But remember – the Supreme Court is essentially Zionist, and therefore it is always biased towards the “Jewish State”. Since that concept cannot be challenged in any meaningful way, and since Shaked is actually voicing Zionist ideology honestly and vociferously, one is left with very little meaningful agency to protest or counter this.

One agency is, of course, the civil, democratic grassroots means of protest: Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS).

But look what Supreme Court President Esther Hayut said at a recent anti-BDS conference. BDS is a “a civil wrong”, she said, and went on:

 “Calling for a boycott is a means of coercion and not persuasion. It does not serve the basic principles of democracy, but instead undermines them by preventing a free exchange of ideas. As such, it is not worthy of the constitutional protection enjoyed by other forms of political expression.”

So, too bad – BDS is not protected speech, according to Israel’s highest court authority. And hence it is alright for the state itself to impose sanctions upon individuals for pursuing it:

“The imposition of legal sanctions is proportionate when the state is interested in defending itself against a boycott of civilians”, Hayut said.

It must become clear that this positioning is fascism in its very essence. The state may be ‘criticised’, by means that allow “exchange of ideas”, but not by means which the state itself deems may actually bring about change to its racial structure and hierarchy. This is not an unexpected external growth from a supposedly ‘democratic Zionism’. All this simply amounts to a further dropping of masks concerning the very essence of Zionism. It is Apartheid in its very nature.

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak said a couple of years ago that “Israel has been infected by the seeds of fascism.” But he is the same ‘leftist hero’ who bragged about how the Israeli left had “liberated” the occupied territories, and bemoaned that the US didn’t recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital already 65 years ago. So Barak is saying that these “seeds of fascism” are just something that has “infected” Israel in the recent period. But they were there all the time, they are the seeds of the fruits of Zionism, which Barak is a subscriber to. It is doubtful that a ‘liberal’ such as Barak or his ilk, can ever ‘rescue’ Zionism from its more overt fascists such as Shaked.

The US has been through the Apartheid fairy-tale phase that Israel is in, with its ‘separate but equal’ legal doctrine, which maintained that even if there was racial segregation (literally Apartheid), African-Americans could still be considered “equal”, just “separate”. It took various Supreme Court rulings from 1950’s as well as the Civil Rights Act in 1964 to overturn this false notion of “equality”.

But Israel is working precisely the other way, and Shaked is confirming that the state ideology explicitly overrides equality. Truth be told, it has been so since day 1.   

H/t P.S. Arihant

About Jonathan Ofir

Israeli musician, conductor and blogger / writer based in Denmark.

Other posts by .


Posted In:
Israel/Palestine
Israeli Government

36 Responses

  1. festus
    February 13, 2018, 1:02 pm

    Those “shared values” again.

    • ritzl
      February 13, 2018, 1:30 pm

      With militarized police training thrown in (to enhance the “value sharing” experience).

    • Misterioso
      February 14, 2018, 10:46 am

      @festus

      Israel: Ever faster and deeper into the abyss of fascism. No wonder so many Israeli Jews are emigrating and immigration is declining.

      https://www.haaretz.com/opi

      Zeev Sternhell**
      Jan 19, 2018 – Haaretz

      Opinion: “In Israel, Growing Fascism and a Racism Akin to Early Nazism”
      EXCERPT:

      “I frequently ask myself how a historian in 50 or 100 years will interpret our period. When, he will ask, did people in Israel start to realize that the state that was established in the War of Independence, on the ruins of European Jewry and at the cost of the blood of combatants some of whom were Holocaust survivors, had devolved into a true monstrosity for its non-Jewish inhabitants. When did some Israelis understand that their cruelty and ability to bully others, Palestinians or Africans, began eroding the moral legitimacy of their existence as a sovereign entity?”

      ** Zeev Sternhell is a Polish-born Israeli historian, political scientist, commentator on the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, and writer. He is one of the world’s leading experts on fascism. Sternhell headed the Department of Political Science at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and writes for Haaretz.

      • eljay
        February 14, 2018, 11:09 am

        “I frequently ask myself how a historian in 50 or 100 years will interpret our period. When, he will ask, did people in Israel start to realize that the state that was established in the War of Independence, on the ruins of European Jewry and at the cost of the blood of combatants some of whom were Holocaust survivors, had devolved into a true monstrosity for its non-Jewish inhabitants. When did some Israelis understand that their cruelty and ability to bully others, Palestinians or Africans, began eroding the moral legitimacy of their existence as a sovereign entity?”

        Mr. Sternhell conveniently glosses over the fact that the state:
        – was established by means of Jewish terrorism and at the cost of its indigenous population;
        – from its inception has been a colonialist and religion-supremacist monstrosity for its non-Jewish inhabitants; and, therefore,
        – had no moral legitimacy to begin with.

      • Misterioso
        February 14, 2018, 2:40 pm

        @eljay

        No argument other than to note that Sternhell does acknowledge that the entity known as “Israel” is increasingly becoming fascistic, racist and Nazi like.

        I call that progress for our side.

  2. eljay
    February 13, 2018, 2:03 pm

    Ms. Shaked is being very clear: The essence of Zionism is Jewish supremacism in/and a religion-supremacist “Jewish State” of Israel in as much as possible of Palestine. Justice, accountability, equality, human rights and international laws are commentary.

    • Citizen
      February 13, 2018, 4:04 pm

      & US just give the apartheid state another quick $38 billion–one of Obama’s last gestures. Hey, tax time is here, in America.

    • oldgeezer
      February 13, 2018, 9:42 pm

      @eljay

      Those moral principles scare the pants off of every zionist in the world. They know that have no moral basis for their actions which is why their proposed solutions never address those issues. I haven’t done an actual study but the majority of zionist solutions to the current situationseem to involve commiting more war crimes and crimes against humanity.

      Collectively they may or may not be the most immoral people on the planet but they are certainly the most openly immoral. They wave their racism and crimes as if they were a badge of courage and not a stain on their humanity.

  3. pabelmont
    February 13, 2018, 3:46 pm

    I guess an Israeli citizen can say, out loud as it were: “I have decided for the time being not to buy any Israeli products (!?) but I make this decision of my own free will and without announcing any political motive and I am definitely not asking anyone else in Israel to join me in my decision. Ahem. Are you all listening?” Motive is everything!

  4. Mooser
    February 13, 2018, 4:09 pm

    “There is place to maintain a Jewish majority even at the price of violation of rights.”

    And that’s not just (even if primarily) the rights of Palestinians. The price will also be the rights of Jews to seek alternatives to Zionism.
    The Israeli Jews will be held, if possible, hostage to Zionism’s failure.

  5. jon s
    February 13, 2018, 5:08 pm

    Huge breaking news over here: police recommend charging Netanyahu with bribery.

    https://www.haaretz.com/

  6. amigo
    February 13, 2018, 5:23 pm

    “ritzl- nonorthodox Judaism in America is on a steep downhill decline demographically and I was offering vibrant Jewish identity as an opposite to this decline.” Yonah Fredman.

    Gee , Yonah , any examples of vibrant Jewish identity to offer as an opposite to Miss Shaked,s decline in her view (probably shared by most Israeli Jews)of equality for Non Jews.

    I understand your reluctanceYonah.Tough subject eh,Better ignore it.

    • yonah fredman
      February 13, 2018, 9:32 pm

      Put Peter beinart, Larry derfner and Avraham burg and zeev sternhell in a room and I’m sure I will find much to agree with.

      The fact that shaked is in power and the four I mentioned are not in power is a lamentable reality. The fact that my siblings and nieces and nephews are closer to shaked’s position than to my own is also a lamentable reality.

      • oldgeezer
        February 13, 2018, 9:49 pm

        @yonah

        Just as the fact that Palestinians are defenseless against such a mighty military machine is lamentable reality. And that out of oppression, hoplessness, being powerless and without hope for the future drives some Palestinians to undertake suicide attacks is a lamentable reality.

        No huge sympathy for their victims on my part, beyond knowing it is painful to lose a family member. The Israelis have the power and control yet they continue to abuse their victims. They are victims of their own violence. The blood of both sides, including that of their parents and children are on their hands solely. It’s a lamentable reality don’t you know.

      • jon s
        February 14, 2018, 3:44 am

        Oldgeezer,
        How could you not feel sympathy for innocent civilians, victims of suicide/homicide bombers? People going about their daily lives, going to work, going to school, men, women and children, Jews, Palestinians, tourists… Murdered at random.
        The terrorists are to blame for the victims of terrorism.

      • eljay
        February 14, 2018, 8:55 am

        || jon s: … How could you not feel sympathy for innocent civilians, victims of suicide/homicide bombers? … The terrorists are to blame for the victims of terrorism. ||

        I agree. And I believe that people who commit (war) crimes should be held accountable for their actions. I don’t know if you agree, but I would like to think that you do.

        When it comes to the “Jewish State”:
        – the ethnic cleansers are to blame for the victims of ethnic cleansing;
        – the military occupiers are to blame for the victims of military occupation;
        – the colonialists are to blame for the victims of colonialism;
        – the oppressors are to blame for the victims of oppression; and
        – the supremacists are to blame for the victims of supremacism.

        I believe that these (war) criminals, too, should be held accountable for their actions. I would like to think that you agree but I know that you don’t, because when it comes to the “Jewish State” you prefer “peace” and “social justice”.

      • oldgeezer
        February 14, 2018, 11:42 am

        @jon s

        Spare me the bs jon. You drip insincerity. I feel sorry that the surviving friends and family have to feel the pain of loss of a loved one.

        As to the generalized they are hardly innocent. They are all supporters, and cogs in the wheel, of an outlaw state that carries out war crimes and crimes against humanity against millions of people on a daily basis. That uses it’s high tech military machine to slaughter innocent and, more importantly, defenseless civilians.

        The blood is on the hands of Israelis and zionists. The axis powers labelled those who fought for freedom as terrorists too. History did not treat them well and it won’t treat the criminal eretz israel project any better.

        Now go practice soccer or lynching at your local bus station.

      • Mooser
        February 14, 2018, 12:52 pm

        “Now go practice soccer or lynching at your local bus station.”

        Or maybe “Jon s”, the “IDF medic” could develop just a slight bit of compassion or even medical knowledge about the effects of war.

        Instead he condemns an IDF combat vet who was appalled at his orders as a religious apostate.

      • catalan
        February 14, 2018, 2:13 pm

        “Instead he condemns an IDF combat vet who was appalled at his orders as a religious apostate.” Mooser
        So here you are, defending Yoni Falic, while condemning Jon and me. Yoni has admitted to committing atrocities, including the murder of innocent civilians, women and children. I have never shot with a gun, let alone kill someone; neither has Jon. (I am basing this simply on what people are stating here). Nonetheless, you defend Yoni – because he expresses disdain for Judaism, hatred for Israel, and is supposedly upset at what he did. In your moral schema, it seems that murdering children, followed by much hatred of Judaism is better than never killing a civilian and expressing doubts about some of the goals and methods of BDS. This is incongruous. It would make sense if Yoni was lying in jail, having received his just punishment (death in Texas, life in prison in most places). It does not if his only punishment is writing on blogs. Why do you hate me, someone who has always treated all Arabs/Muslims with respect, yet you defend a murderer too afraid to face to his punishment?

      • Kaisa of Finland
        February 14, 2018, 3:16 pm

        Cat:

        ” I have never shot with a gun..”

        Maybe not, but you seem to be the one who encourages others to do it and after the dirty work has been done, you’ll wash your hands and say: “I had absolutely nothing to do with it, I was just expressing my opinion..”

      • amigo
        February 14, 2018, 3:18 pm

        “yet you defend a murderer too afraid to face to his punishment?” catalan.

        Dont be so tedious.If Yoni Fallic had never seen the light , you would be supporting him .

        In any event , I would say that Yoni Fallic has demonstrated much courage in refusing to continue doing zionist dirty work for them and who the f–k are you to decide , as you have never took up a gun to defend what you believe in.You are the coward catalan.

      • oldgeezer
        February 14, 2018, 3:28 pm

        @catalan

        As usual you are either incredibly dimwitted or pretending to be.

        Yoni has rejected the actions of the state under whose orders these crimes and atrocities are carried out as well as the formative racist ideology.

        You and your kind support said state and ideology (while also blaming it’s victims).

      • yonah fredman
        February 14, 2018, 4:40 pm

        amigo – I was born to this discussion. How did you come to it?

      • gamal
        February 14, 2018, 4:48 pm

        “amigo – I was born to this discussion. How did you come to it?”

        amigo this discussion is his birthright, get behind the barrier, you only Irish, been doing nothing but having the craic since Brian Boru as your laments record

        https://youtu.be/_iUEwB4ME3I

      • amigo
        February 14, 2018, 4:56 pm

        “amigo – I was born to this discussion. How did you come to it?” Yonah Fredman

        We are all born into the discussion involving the right of our fellow man to his /her right to freedom and equality.

        There is no right of passage, at least not in the world I move in.

      • amigo
        February 14, 2018, 5:28 pm

        “amigo this discussion is his birthright” gamal.

        Some birthright.

        Yonah is a bit slow.I have some 6000 coments going back 8 plus years and now he chooses to tell me to butt out.

        Thanks for the link.I used to sing that diddy in my younger days when the craic was ninety on the Isle of man.

  7. RoHa
    February 13, 2018, 6:34 pm

    “There is place to maintain a Jewish majority even at the price of violation of rights.”

    My first thought was that I would like to see a moral argument for that, but such an argument would appeal to those universal values which are being explicitly rejected.

    Since no moral argument is possible, I would still like to know what rationalisation or similar concatenation of ideas leads Ms Shaked to this position.

  8. Zara
    February 13, 2018, 6:36 pm

    This is truth. It needed to be stated openly and clearly. I applaud her for it.

    Now we can address the evil that Israel is by their own words. Funny that in every other country but Israel, diversity rules the day but the same people who support immigration for Sweden, Germany, the UK or US look the other way when it comes to Israel. Clearly when it comes to ethnic equality, Syria and Iran are light years ahead of Israel. We are promoting regime change in the wrong country.

  9. Kay24
    February 13, 2018, 6:51 pm

    “There is place to maintain a Jewish majority even at the price of violation of rights.”

    The same justification perhaps by the Nazis.

    Meanwhile “Snaked’s” boss PM Netanyahu seems to be in hot water.
    The Israeli police has stated there is sufficient evidence to indict the crooked Netanyahu family.

    What now? An attack on Gaza to take the attention away from the trouble he is in?

  10. inbound39
    February 13, 2018, 7:52 pm

    Let Ayelet Shakeled the poisoned tongue little viper, be the first to stand before the court at the Hague and be held answerable for her crimes.

  11. David Samel
    February 13, 2018, 9:07 pm

    Shaked is a particularly loathsome pol but this is nothing new. There always was an irreconcilable contradiction between democracy and the concept of a Jewish State, and Zionists have always chosen the latter. Still, it is a bit refreshing when an Israeli pol explicitly admits the truth.

    Similarly, Israelis have repeatedly targeted civilians, whether in the occupied territories or neighboring countries, and occasionally their political or military leaders have simply admitted or even boasted of it. That’s much preferable to nonsensical horseshit claims that Israel always tries to avoid civilian casualties, like Ronen Bergman’s media tour

    • Zara
      February 13, 2018, 9:47 pm

      There is no love in her eyes. They appear empty to me. She looks like someone who could dish out cruelty with no remorse, or even judgment.

  12. LHunter
    February 14, 2018, 10:56 am

    Apartheid is the solution to the Palestinian problem proclaimed by none other than the JUSTICE MINISTER. With an accommodating judiciary in place there’s a real shot apartheid will become official Israeli policy. Wonder if the MSM will report on this and what the spin will be.

    Steadfast to the cliff’s edge the Zionists go.

    • echinococcus
      February 14, 2018, 3:30 pm

      Hunter

      With an accommodating judiciary in place there’s a real shot apartheid will become official Israeli policy

      Let’s wake up, please. Apartheid has been official “Israeli” policy the very second that bastard state started; it is expressed officially in over fifty laws and uncountable policies. It, along with the genocide of the Palestinian people, has been the official policy of the Zionist movement and all Zionist political parties from before there was Apartheid in South Africa.

      One victory of Zionist propaganda is to represent as a future threat the very crimes that have already been committed over many years.

  13. Misterioso
    February 14, 2018, 2:49 pm

    Heads up!!

    http://israellobbyandamericanpolicy.org/

    “The Israel Lobby and American Policy Conference,” March 2, 2018, at the National Press Club, Washington, D.C.”

    “Just before the annual American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference and mass congressional lobbying day in Washington, DC, the ‘Israel Lobby and American Policy 2018’ conference will be held on Friday, March 2, 2018 at the National Press Club.

    “This educational event is open to the public and will examine the strategies, tactics and policies of Israel and its U.S. lobby. Key questions to be addressed by invited experts…”

    To learn who the speakers will be, go to this site:
    http://israellobbyandamericanpolicy.org/speakers/index.html

  14. amigo
    February 14, 2018, 3:39 pm

    Thanks for that Misterioso.

    I hd to read it three times to convince myself I was not in a trance.

    There is however something fishy going on.Ali Abu Nimah , Gideon Levy , Noura Erekat all at the same time.

    What do you make of this.

    Edited version.

    I just read the subjects to be discussed and now understand how fake this is.

    There is no discussion of Israel,s crimes or disregard for international Law.

Leave a Reply