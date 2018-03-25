Trump appointed Bolton because Republicans desperately need Adelson’s money

Trump with Sheldon and Miriam Adelson

The simple truth about John Bolton’s appointment to national security adviser is that the Republicans need Sheldon Adelson’s money in order to be competitive in the coming midterms, and John Bolton is a tool of Sheldon Adelson.

The appointment of course is a complete reversal of Donald Trump’s declaration during the campaign that the Iraq war – which Bolton pushed and still thinks is a great idea – was the biggest mistake ever, and he was against it from jump.

But Adelson was Trump’s biggest donor during the 2016 campaign, and Trump needs Sheldon Adelson’s money to keep Congress from flipping and cutting his throat.

It’s little wonder that any Republican with political ambition was quick to extol John Bolton. Politico reported in February that many of those “desperate” Republicans were trekking to Las Vegas and “gushing” over Adelson because they need him “more than ever” to try and hold on to the House this year.

Confronting the potential loss of one or both chambers of Congress in the midterms, and struggling to raise money against an energized Democratic base, the party is desperate for Adelson’s millions….

That Politico article mentioned Israel only once, to say Adelson couldn’t attend the shindig because he was in Israel. It never mentioned Iran, either.

But Israel is all that Adelson cares about. Yes he’s pro-choice and socially-liberal, but Adelson supports rightwing Republicans because he is an extremist on Israel. He has been pushing for One Jerusalem and an end to the peace process for 20 years– and Trump duly rewarded his biggest donor by moving the embassy to Jerusalem. Adelson has pushed for the U.S. to bomb Iran.   Bolton has pushed for the U.S. to bomb Iran.

Michael Wolff said it was all coming back in December 2016. From a dinner party relayed in his book, Fire and Fury

Bannon plunged on with the Trump agenda. “Day one we’re moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem. Netanyahu’s all-in. Sheldon” — Adelson, the casino billionaire and far-right Israel defender — “is all-in. We know where we’re heading on this … Let Jordan take the West Bank, let Egypt take Gaza. Let them deal with it. Or sink trying.”

That’s just what Bolton says too. Give the West Bank to Jordan, Gaza to Egypt.

 

The mainstream media have whitewashed Adelson’s agenda, and Bolton’s role as ventriloquist’s dummy. It’s not that they like Bolton, but they leave out the obvious connections to other powers.

This analysis of Bolton and Trump’s foreign policy, by David Sanger in the Times, says that it’s now inevitable that Trump will leave the Iran deal, but it says nothing about Adelson or Israel. MSNBC hosts also ignored the Adelson angle, in a long roundtable dsecribing Bolton as a fearful choice. Chris Hayes was strong against Bolton’s Islamophobia, but he will not touch the Israel lobby angle. On Lawrence O’Donnell’s show, Wendy Sherman warns about a possible “nuclear war” with Iran– and she then says the Bolton pick is an effort by Trump “to keep his base, to try to win reelection.” That’s pure disinformation. The base doesn’t want war, Adelson does.

Oh and Rachel Maddow wants to talk about Russia. Russia has corrupted John Bolton.

This article in the Times cites Senators Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton and Lindsey Graham cheering the appointment, but it would never bring up the Israel lobby’s role in Rubio and Cotton’s political careers. Cotton only got into the Senate with help from Adelson, and $1 million from the Emergency Committee for Israel. Rubio’s career was boosted by Norman Braman, whose big worry is that Israel won’t be around in 50 years.

 

The only place you will hear about Trump’s placating Adelson with the Bolton pick are on Lobelog and the American Conservative and Democracy Now!

At Lobelog, Jim Lobe and Eli Clifton say bluntly, the choice satisfied Trump’s biggest donor. “Adelson, a huge supporter of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, likely played a critical role in Bolton’s ascendancy.”

At The American Conservative, Gareth Porter says that Trump’s biggest donor scripted lines in his militaristic speech to the UN last October, using Bolton as a go-between.

More than anyone else inside or outside the Trump administration, Bolton has already influenced Trump to tear up the Iran nuclear deal. Bolton parlayed his connection with the primary financier behind both Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump himself—the militantly Zionist casino magnate Sheldon Adelson—to get Trump’s ear last October, just as the president was preparing to announce his policy on the Iran nuclear agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). He spoke with Trump by phone from Las Vegas after meeting with Adelson.

It was Bolton who persuaded Trump to commit to specific language pledging to pull out of the JCPOA if Congress and America’s European allies did not go along with demands for major changes that were clearly calculated to ensure the deal would fall apart….

 

 

 

There was a time when The New York Times was frank about the Adelson connection: when Bolton was under consideration for deputy secretary of state in December 2016.

[H]e enjoys a powerful ally in Sheldon Adelson, the casino magnate and Republican megadonor who favors the kind of hard-nosed posture that Mr. Bolton would bring.

Mr. Adelson’s backing has gone an especially long way with Mr. Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who is expected to take on an important but still undetermined role in the new administration.

But only leftwing and realist sites want to connect the dots today. The question is Why? Why won’t you see Adelson exposed as a pro-choice Israel firster who has caused Trump to flipflop on his antiwar position of the campaign? Because unlike the NRA, which any liberal Democrat proudly runs against (New Jersey governor Murphy, Jan Schakowsky , John Yarmuth), the Israel lobby is still very bipartisan. Adelson is not so different from Haim Saban on the Democratic side. They both are ardent Zionists; they both hate the boycott movement. Only Adelson buys Republicans and Saban buys Democrats.

The liberal media can’t talk about Israel as a driver of our foreign policy because their own executives love Israel. David Cohen threw fundraisers for the Israeli army. Now he runs Comcast, which owns NBC. Gary Ginsberg wrote speeches for Benjamin Netanyahu. He’s a high executive at Time Warner. If these guys were working for Russians, just think of the outrage. But it’s Israel. So it’s considered impolite, or coarse, or prejudicial, to mention these connections. Though the evidence is staring us in the eyes, just 12 years after The Israel Lobby was published. Remember that Barack Obama was accused of anti-Semitic conspiracy beliefs when in fighting for the Iran deal in 2015, he dared say that only one country in the world was against the Iran deal, Israel, but it would be an abrogation of his constitutional duty to think about Israel’s interest.

Now the deal is about to be rubbished by a party that is beholden to Sheldon Adelson, who has said he would rather have served in the Israeli army than the American one, and that influence can only be discussed in the margins.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. Lobe and Clifton warn about a war with Iran.

Adelson got his wish to move the embassy to Jerusalem, but he still hasn’t succeeded in pushing the U.S. into a military confrontation with Iran. Trump and the GOP’s biggest donor may now have installed their man in what is perhaps the most powerful foreign-policy position in the U.S. government, besides the presidency itself. As a result, the likelihood of a new U.S. war of choice in the Middle East has risen dramatically.

Col. Larry Wilkerson, who regrets his role in paving the way for the Iraq war, warns that Israel and the neocons are trying to suck us into a war with Iran, and that analysis doesn’t get reported. Wilkerson is invited on to MSNBC, but not to talk about Israel’s influence.

When he was running, Trump was sharp about Adelson’s money’s influence. He said that he would make Marco Rubio into “his perfect little puppet.”

But Trump needs Adelson’s money, so who’s the puppet now?

P.S. The neoconservatives are all scrambling, trying to distance themselves from Bolton. David Brooks said he’s not a neoconservative, he’s an American nationalist. Josh Rogin says it. So does Bill Kristol, though he’s a friend of Bolton’s and has been publishing him for years. From a Krisrol podcast:

[Bolton is] less interested [than neoconservatives] in democracy promotion abroad. More of a national interest first kind of guy, a little closer to Trump in that respect… John believes in a strong foreign policy, an internationalist foreign policy to be fair, a strong believer in our alliances, a strong believer in our friendship with Israel….but a little less interested as I say in the moral side, or the human rights side of foreign policy and more in the Let’s be tough for America, let’s not let international law constrain us too much.

There are three reasons neocons are saying this. First, they are moving over to Democrats now, in opposition to Trump, whose nationalism scares them (as it does many Jews). They don’t need Adelson’s money to get ahead, they have other, less-crazed pro-Israel funders. Third, they know Bolton and he genuinely scares them. Even Kristol says Bolton makes him “nervous.” (But as Dylan Williams of J Street says, the difference between neocons and conservative hawks is “a distinction without a difference.”)

 

  1. HarryLaw
    March 25, 2018, 2:09 pm

    These ‘don’t wannabe Privates [PVT’s]’ and putative regime changers, Donald ‘Bone spurs’ Trump [he couldn’t remember which foot was effected] and John ‘I don’t want to die in Vietnam’ Bolton, now lead the US war machine, both cowards avoided the US draft.
    A series of audio clips surfaced from the 1990s, including one in which Mr. Trump told Howard Stern, the radio show host, that avoiding sexually transmitted diseases while dating “is my personal Vietnam.” Though Bolton supported the Vietnam War, he declined to enter combat duty, instead enlisting in the National Guard and attending law school after his 1970 graduation. “I confess I had no desire to die in a Southeast Asian rice paddy,” Bolton wrote of his decision in the 25th reunion book. “I considered the war in Vietnam already lost.”
    I am sure both cowards are more than willing to send other peoples children to die for US goals all over the world.

    • echinococcus
      March 25, 2018, 3:00 pm

      Harry Law,

      While both Bolton and Trump deserve censure (in fact much more, in fact a Nuremberg sentence) for their warmongering / waging, their avoidance of military service during Vietnam must be commended. No matter what one’s politics, refusing to serve must always be praised, nor belittled.

      • HarryLaw
        March 25, 2018, 4:32 pm

        echinococcus, There may come a time when a nation does need to go to war, the UK and Allies against Nazi Germany for instance, there are many circumstances when a state needs to go to war and unless you are a pacifist [which I am not] then I don’t agree with you. The Vietnam war was not a just war, it was a war of aggression. These two cowards did not have a real opinion of whether the Vietnam war was right or wrong, rather they did not want to fight in it because they might be killed. Better to send other peoples sons and Daughters.

      • echinococcus
        March 25, 2018, 11:40 pm

        Harry Law,

        We (all English-speaking countries) only had wars of aggression since 1945. Not gonna change anytime in our lifetime, either. Otherwise you may be right in some ideal, immaterial world.

      • CigarGod
        March 26, 2018, 10:24 am

        Sorry ech,
        There are many different reasons why many dodged the draft. Some have a good moral reasoning.
        Regarding your “wars of aggression” comment: You would find General Smedley Butler’s pamphlet, “War is a Racket” helpful. It’s only about 50 pages. The one page summary that is widely distributed won’t do the trick. The full pamphlet will get you thinking in a wider way.

    • Kathleen
      March 26, 2018, 2:25 am

      On Meet The Press today (Sunday) a discussion about Bolton and how he avoided serving but more than willing to create wars where others are sent. Hugh Hewitt, Heather McGee go a few rounds. Heather McGee’s take on Bolton is spot on, Worth the listen

      https://www.nbcnews.com/meet-the-press/video/full-panel-with-john-bolton-is-white-house-embracing-chaos-1194561603701

  2. Citizen
    March 25, 2018, 2:36 pm

    If anyone says what Phil does here, he or she will be roundly denounced on Twitter as sounding like Storefront Propagandist. We The People are doomed by our own ignorance; WW3 is loping toward us as I type. US Marines will soon be dying more directly for Israel. Things will happen, and in a half century Jewish historians will be yakking about how the US was anti-semitic too, just like all goys throughout history. By then, many folks will be dead from WW3.

    • JWalters
      March 25, 2018, 7:19 pm

      “We The People are doomed by our own ignorance”

      The people are suffering under a mainstream news monopoly. But it’s a hidden monopoly. Laws need to be refined to block this kind of monopoly. It is clearly being used to sabotage the purpose of the 1st Amendment and steer the country into needless, expensive, devastating wars for the benefit of a few.

    • Marnie
      March 25, 2018, 11:53 pm

      “We The People are doomed by our own ignorance; WW3 is loping toward us as I type. US Marines will soon be dying more directly for Israel.”

      I agree. All those young 16-18 year olds marching for their lives could very well be marching for lives that really matter- israeli lives. tRUMP has made no comment about the students who took to the streets across amerikkka and the world but since it wasn’t a tRUMP love fest, he and his cabinet probably have something else to keep those young men and women busy doing – fighting another proxy war for the zionist state, shedding amerikkkas blood and future for an unspeakable evil.

  3. inbound39
    March 25, 2018, 3:11 pm

    You got it Harry….it is high time Americans starting talking loudly about Israel manipulating politics in America and therefore making the American Government an Israeli puppet. As an ex serviceman it is obvious to me Israel does not have the men or armoury to deal with Iran and with Iraq , Saddam would have rained down scuds etc on Israel had they entered the Iraq war.

    With Iran it is a much bigger and population wise more larger than Israel can handle and its missile numbers are phenominal. Israel has no hope of winning that battle either. Israel’s loss of life would be huge so they will manipulate the American Government to send its military and men in……even they will suffer huge losses. Iran is no pushover like Iraq.

    Americans need to decide whether they want to serve Israel’s needs or their own. There is no possible advantage of attacking Iran just to please Israel. If Israel wants war with Iran let it do so and let Israel get the thumping it deserves to learn its lesson.

  4. HarryLaw
    March 25, 2018, 3:15 pm

    Two links from NYT article
    1/ “Ironically perhaps, Israel’s nuclear weapons have not triggered an arms race. Other states in the region understood — even if they couldn’t admit it publicly — that Israel’s nukes were intended as a deterrent, not as an offensive measure”. Of course they are.
    2/ The United States could do a thorough job of destruction, but Israel alone can do what’s necessary. Such action should be combined with vigorous American support for Iran’s opposition, aimed at regime change in Tehran. Then Bolton calls for the bombing of Iran, an obvious breach of the UN Charter and International Law. The NYT article is dated 2015 and the JCPA was signed in 2013 so no excuse for Bolton. It must be remembered that several individuals in the UK attending a highly charged rally were convicted and sent to prison for up to 6 years. How much more provocative is it for John Bolton to pen an article and cold bloodedly advocate the bombing of Iran, those sites would have many Russian workers there.

    “Rahman, of Palmers Green, north London, was recorded as calling for soldiers to be brought back from Iraq in body bags. Javed, of Washwood Heath Road, Birmingham, said to be one of the leaders of the protest, was recorded on video shouting: “Bomb, bomb Denmark. Bomb, bomb USA.” Muhid, of Whitechapel, east London, led a crowd in chanting “Bomb, bomb the UK.” Saleem, of Mellish Street, Poplar, east London, was heard to chant: “7/7 on its way.”
    The attorney general, Lady Scotland, said: “Freedom of speech has to be exercised with restraint, and where it is abused in order to encourage murder and incite racial hatred it has to be combated.” https://www.theguardian.com/media/2007/jul/19/pressandpublishing.cartoonprotests

  5. dx
    March 25, 2018, 4:14 pm

    Heard Chris Matthews on Hardball (MSNBC) say some stuff about Netanyahu and the Iran deal and Israel wanting the US to fight a war with Iran for them.

    I am not so sure all this bombing/belligerence will be received by the public as smoothly as when Bush started the Iraq War. I think people are taking to the streets now for multiple reasons and there will be more pushback than Bush got. (More than just my letters to senators.)

    I don’t remember anything being said about the Bolton-Adelson connection, though.

    • Kathleen
      March 25, 2018, 5:25 pm

      Yep Matthews was visually pissed off the other night in response o the Bolton announcement, He was the only MSNBC to go as far as he did.

      • JWalters
        March 25, 2018, 7:13 pm

        He’s also alone in mentioning the cheap labor factor in the immigration impasse. But it never gets a full discussion. It seems that a mention is all he’s allowed.

  6. Kathleen
    March 25, 2018, 5:24 pm

    Can you imagine any host on MSNBC/CNN connecting the dots about the Bolton choice and the Adelson /I lobby influence on U.S, foreign policy, How Israel is dragging the U.S. into another disastrous and deadly intervention into Iran. Can you imagine Maddow spending one tenth of the time she spends on Russia’s destructive influence on our elections on Israel’s (via the I lobby)influence on our elections and deadly U.S. foreign policy.

    Hell Over the last few years Lawrence O’Donnell has regularly had Iraq war hawks Max Boot, Bill Bloody Kristol and David Frum on to discuss foreign policy. He has provided them with a cable stage for promoting a more aggressive approach with Iran. Andrea Michell, Ari Melber and sometimes Joy Reid follow suit.

    The other night Ari Melber had Iraq war hawk Bill Kristol on to discuss the appointment of fellow Iraq war hawk Bolton as National Security Adviser. So absurd, One would think Melber would know better,

    The only one is who has been really on fire about neocons being in the picture again is Chris Matthews. He brings up the death and destruction in Iraq without getting specific but far more than other MSNBC host, He appears to refuse to have the Iraq war hawks on his program the way O’Donnell, Mitchell, and Melber do regularly. Joy Reid does so but less often than she had been. However as Phil has pointed not one of these msm cast of characters will say out loud that the I lobby, (Kushner) Adelson are dragging the U.S. into another unnecessary and disastrous confrontation with Iran labeled as an existential enemy of Israel’s.

    • JWalters
      March 25, 2018, 7:06 pm

      Thanks for the rundown on the cast of characters over at MSNBC. I rarely see them anymore. On a recent flyby I noticed Matthews had a segment on the new poll showing 75% of Americans think there is some kind of “deep state”, i.e. hidden government. His panelists all mocked the idea – no hidden influences here, move along everybody! Do they realize how readily available information is, e.g. “War Profiteer Story”? http://warprofiteerstory.blogspot.com

    • Misterioso
      March 26, 2018, 10:33 am

      @Kathleen

      To state the screaming obvious, if Netanyahu, Bolton, Pompeo, Sheldon Adelson, and MSB, the soft-handed, utterly corrupt, murderous, not very bright man child Saudi prince, convince Trump to launch a war against Iran, the consequences will make the invasion/occupation of Iraq look like a picnic. The regional and worldwide consequences will be massive and long term.

  7. JWalters
    March 25, 2018, 6:46 pm

    This is a GREAT article! Straightforward and clear with the important facts and connections. And what a scoop! Not even the MSNBC team has reported this one yet. But give them time, they must be working on it. Pulitzer Prize for sure.

    “Adelson buys Republicans and Saban buys Democrats”

    And with those purchases Israel keeps the conflicts rolling along with …

    “…major changes that were clearly calculated to ensure the [Iran] deal would fall apart”

    “Rachel Maddow wants to talk about Russia. Russia has corrupted John Bolton.”

    Meanwhile Tel Aviv Rachel ignores the bigger story – Israel has corrupted both John Bolton and her.

    • Kathleen
      March 26, 2018, 2:28 am

      $$$ has corrupted Rachel Maddow. Her check is too big to jeopardize or she is a believer and a complete hypocrite. Which could be the case

  8. Keith
    March 25, 2018, 7:40 pm

    PHIL- “But it’s Israel. So it’s considered impolite, or coarse, or prejudicial, to mention these connections.”

    Mentioning these connections would likely get someone branded as an anti-Semite. And, depending upon circumstances, there would be heck to pay.

  9. RoHa
    March 26, 2018, 2:21 am

    From this article about investment in railways in Iran.

    http://www.presstv.com/Detail/2018/03/21/556149/Iran-China-railway-investment-Silk-Road

    “China National Machinery Industry Corp, known as Sinomach, signed a contract worth 5.35 billion yuan with Iran ”
    “Beijing’s biggest transportation project in Iran is worth $1.5 billion …”
    “a Chinese company signed a deal with Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development …with $700 million of investment.”
    “China’s CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Rail Transport later signed a contract with Iran’s IDRO Group to supply 450 metro cars …”
    “A German consortium has pledged $3.5 billion for rail development projects in Iran,”
    “Russia’s largest rail equipment manufacturer Transmashholding has signed a 2.5 billion euro deal with Iran ”’. Russian Railways also signed $1 billion euro deal in 2015 …”
    “Italy’s state rail company Ferrovie dello Stato has signed a $1.37 billion deal ”
    “France’s Alstom has signed onto a joint venture to set up a factory to construct 1,000 railroad cars in Iran. In 2015, the French architecture firm AREP committed to a $7 million project …”
    “Japan has signed deals with Iran to provide $10 billion in funding …”

    China, Germany, Russia, Italy, France, and Japan would all rather like a bit of peace and quiet in Iran.

    Bolton and Trump will not make themselves popular if they if they stir up trouble.

    • HarryLaw
      March 26, 2018, 10:26 am

      Just as important to all these trade deals is the security aspect, Iran has been offered membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Council [a security block] led by China, they will soon join, making any military threats against them problematical in the extreme. The West has tried and failed to regime change Syria, and are now in the process of implementing plan B, the partitioning of Syria via occupation East of the Euphrates. This will flop since they have no real allies to bring it to fruition. Ideally the Kurds could fit the bill, but the Turks will never allow a nascent Kurd entity to be set up on its borders. The original plan was the low hanging fruit, Syria, followed by Hezbollah, then Iran. Russia upset that scenario when they answered a call from Assad for assistance to combat the multi nation proxy forces waging regime change war against them led by US/UK, France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey. So Iran’s security has been enhanced. The US role in the Middle East is slowly eroding, and Saudi Arabia and other GCC states plus Israel can see the ‘Arc of resistance’ growing stronger, much to their consternation. The reason Trump and Israel want to dump the JCPOA has nothing to do with any nuclear issue, rather the conventional highly accurate missile program Iran is developing, which also benefits Hezbollah, that is a huge no no. If they limited their defence needs to a couple of Sopwith pups there would be no dispute, but since those missiles can reach Israel..Enter John Bolton stage right, it will make no difference, Russia and China will see to that.

Leave a Reply