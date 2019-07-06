Trending Topics:

Purging the Nakba. Or how an Israeli security agency takes on a monstrosity, the truth

Logo for Israeli Director of Security of the Defense Establishment, or MALMAB, as posted by the Akevot site.

As I write this, I am in something of a state of shock. If you’d told me, IDF troops are in the habit of invading houses of Palestinians and looting them, I’d tell you I’ve seen this movie. Corrupt cops? A dime a dozen. Prosecutors conspiring against defendants? Tell me something I don’t know. And if you told me — as Jefferson wrote about George III– that the government was protecting IDF troops “by a mock Trial from punishment for any Murders they should commit on the Inhabitants of these States,” this would not faze me. Been there, done that, got the bloody shirt.

But what was revealed this weekend is beyond the pale, and should trouble any person who still thinks Israeli is a democracy.

As a report by Israeli NGO Akevot and reporter Hagar Shezaf shows, one of Israel’s most notorious security apparatus, DSDE, has been going through official archives for almost two decades and removing “delicate” documents from them, particularly those recording events during the Nakba.

For example, what follows is part of a report by Yossef Vashitz, a member of MPM’s (United Worker’s Party, a Zionist-leftist party) Arab Section, describing the wiping off the map of the village of Sufsaf, Safed District, on 29th October 1948. This very concise report was submitted by Vashitz to the party hierarchy, which was shocked by the report and submitted a complaint to the Provisional Government. The “they’ Vashitz uses means the soldiers of the 7th Brigade, which conquered the village and committed the massacre.

“Sufsaf: They took 52 men, tied them to one another, dug a ditch and shot them. Ten were still squirming when [unclear]. Women came, begging for mercy. The bodies of six old men were found. There were 61 bodies [in total?]. Three cases of rape. One [of the rapists was?] a Mizrahi man from Safed, a 14 years old girl [was one of the rape victims?], four men were shot and killed. One of them had his fingers removed by a knife so as to take the ring.”

But you will not find this document in the official archives anymore.

DSDE (Director of Security of the Defense Establishment, מלמ”ב in Hebrew) is possibly the most secret of the security apparati. Its fearsome former director, Yehiel Horev, led the organization between 1986 and 2007. Under Horev, DSDE could literally make people disappear. In several cases, people suspected by the DSDE were tried in secret, and hustled off to jail without anyone being informed.

On his own initiative, beginning in 2002, Horev decided to purge Israel’s archives of documents like Vashitz’s report. He used the oldest trick in the book to make the archives obey: By claiming to only wishing to remove any mentions of Israel’s semi-secret nuclear weapons project.

But of course, Horev didn’t stop there. For the last 17 years, his men – Defense Ministry retirees, moving in duos – have been scrounging Israel’s many archives, official and private, and demanding various documents be either moved to vaults or turned over to the DSDE itself. In particular, they were removing official records of the Nakba. Some of the documents were known to researchers, but many were not.

When Shezaf confronted Horev about this, he didn’t bat an eye. “If a researcher quoted a document, but cannot show the document itself, then his facts are not strong. If he says ‘I have the document’, I cannot argue with that. But if he only says it’s written there, it may be true or may be not. If someone [only] quotes something, it’s a difference of night and day regarding the strength of the evidence.” Horev also said that “not everything was published regarding the refugee issue, and there are all sorts of narratives. Some say there wasn’t any flight, that there was only expulsions; some say there was also flight. It’s not black and white.”

And, apparently, it seems Horev took it upon himself to make certain nobody will ever know the truth, at least as it is reflected in the Israeli archives. Here we have an arm of the Israeli government – its most dangerous, almost extra-legal arm – trying to pervert historical research in order to protect Israel’s reputation.

Hagar Shezaf, reporter for Haaretz.

But this is something else. This is undermining the foundations of reality. You won’t be able to argue, because you’ll be robbed of the facts. Those who control the present, control the past; those who control the past, control the future. The reality – those 52 bodies in a ditch, the raped 14-year-old girl, the cut fingers and the ring – will be there, but it will be inaccessible to us.  They are stealing our history, our facts, and they are getting away with this. This used to be the domain of Stalin, the famous re-edited Soviet Encyclopedia; now we have our own NKVD, and they’re twisting our reality. Have been doing so for 17 years without anyone noticing.

And a large section of the so-called public would cheer them; indeed, will not understand why those things were documented in the first place. Which is why, I suspect, Horev was so willing, even eager, to talk to Shezaf: this is his way of going out in a blaze of glory, telling the public the apparatus he led defended them from that most fearsome monstrosity, the truth.

Zionism was always a myth, relying on pseudo-history.

The essential myth is that “all Jews have a right to Palestine”. It is entwined with two others: One, that Palestine was “empty” when the Zionists came; and two, that Palestinians “left” or “fled” in 1947-1948. These latter two myths are an attempt to cleanse the hands of Israelis: There were people here, and they are somehow gone. We are not sitting on their former towns, we did not put people in a ditch and shoot them. We did not rape or pillage. We did not cut off fingers for the rings. No, we had that unicorn on our side, purity of arms. This, after all, was in 1948, a mere three years after that thing, so this is too troubling to think about. Nobody wants to know he is living in a graveyard.

Now our government is making certain all we’ll have will be the myths. The facts will be locked away, so a new generation of Israelis can be indoctrinated. When you fight for human rights, your main tool is historical truth, and the problem is using it correctly to penetrate the wall of denial. The basic concept is an ancient one: You shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free.

Doing so in the age of misinformation is hard enough. Doing it when the government removed the historical fact is well nigh impossible. In a few bureaucratic moves, the government turned everyone who wielded uncomfortable truths into a conspiracy monger.

And your grip on reality, reality you can share with others, slips. Now the push towards internal exile is stronger than ever. And getting out of it, harder than ever.

(Full disclosure: I worked alongsisde Shezaf and Lior Yavne, Akevot’s director, in the NGO Yesh Din; Shezaf was also my boss for a brief period).

Yossi Gurvitz

Yossi Gurvitz is a journalist and a blogger, and has covered the occupation extensively.

52 Responses

  1. bcg on July 6, 2019, 11:42 am

    Someone needs to start designing “Ministry of Truth” t-shirts with the logo above, something like this: https://www.teepublic.com/t-shirt/2940785-ministry-of-truth

    • Misterioso on July 8, 2019, 10:50 am

      @bcg, et al

      “Survival of the fittest”
      By Ari Shavit Haaretz, Haaretz, January 8, 2004
      https://www.haaretz.com/1.5262454

      Ari Shavit interviews Benny Morris

      EXCERPT:
      “According to your findings, how many acts of Israeli massacre were perpetrated in 1948?”

      “Twenty-four. In some cases four or five people were executed, in others the numbers were 70, 80, 100. There was also a great deal of arbitrary killing. Two old men are spotted walking in a field – they are shot. A woman is found in an abandoned village – she is shot. There are cases such as the village of Dawayima [in the Hebron region], in which a column entered the village with all guns blazing and killed anything that moved.

      “The worst cases were Saliha (70-80 killed), Deir Yassin (100-110), Lod (250), Dawayima (hundreds) and perhaps Abu Shusha (70). There is no unequivocal proof of a large-scale massacre at Tantura, but war crimes were perpetrated there. At Jaffa there was a massacre about which nothing had been known until now. The same at Arab al Muwassi, in the north. About half of the acts of massacre were part of Operation Hiram [in the north, in October 1948]: at Safsaf, Saliha, Jish, Eilaboun, Arab al Muwasi, Deir al Asad, Majdal Krum, Sasa. In Operation Hiram there was a unusually high concentration of executions of people against a wall or next to a well in an orderly fashion.

      “That can’t be chance. It’s a pattern. Apparently, various officers who took part in the operation understood that the expulsion order they received permitted them to do these deeds in order to encourage the population to take to the roads. The fact is that no one was punished for these acts of murder. Ben-Gurion silenced the matter. He covered up for the officers who did the massacres.”

      • Misterioso on July 8, 2019, 10:55 am

        More horrors for the record:

        THE MASSACRE AT Al-DAWAYIMA
        On October 28/48, as part of Operation Yoav, the prosperous and mainly agricultural Palestinian village of al-Dawayima was captured “without a fight” by the 89th Commando Battalion of the Israel Defence Forces’ 8th Brigade. An Israeli soldier eyewitness described what then happened: “‘[First the IDF] killed about 80-100 [male] Arabs, women and children. The children they killed by breaking their heads with sticks. There was not a house without dead. The remaining Arabs were then closed off in houses ‘without food and water,’ as the village was systematically razed. ‘One commander ordered a sapper to put two old women in a certain house…and to blow up the house with them. The sapper refused…. The commander then ordered his men to put in the old women and the evil deed was done. One soldier boasted that he had raped a woman and then shot her. One woman with a new-born baby in her arms was employed to clear the courtyard where the soldiers ate. She worked a day or two. In the end they shot her and her baby.'” (Benny Morris, Birth of The Palestinian Problem, pp. 222-23)

        Also, during their murderous rampage in al-Dawayima Israeli soldiers slaughtered seventy-five elderly men in the village mosque where they had gone to pray. (John Quigley, Palestine and Israel…p. 85) During an interview with the Israeli daily Hadashot in 1984, the village mukhtar recalled: “The people fled, and everyone they saw in the houses, they shot and killed. They also killed people in the streets. They came and blew up my house….” (Professor Walid Khalidi, Harvard, All That Remains, p. 215)

        “The mukhtar also said that about thirty-five families (including some expelled from another village) were hiding in caves outside the village and when Israeli troops discovered them, ‘They told them to come out and get into line and start to walk. And as they started to walk, they were shot by machine guns from two sides…. We sent people there that night, who collected the bodies, put them into a cistern and buried them.'” (ibid) (In 1984, the account given by the mukhtar was confirmed by Israeli journalists who visited the site and found human skeletal remains) (ibid)

        The Israeli soldier eyewitness explained why in his view, the mass murders took place: “cultured officers…had turned into base murderers and this not in the heat of battle…but out of a system of expulsion and destruction. The less Arabs remained – the better. This principle is the political motor for the expulsions and the atrocities.” (Benny Morris, Birth…pp. 222-23;

        “’There was no battle and no resistance (and no Egyptians). The first conquerors killed from eighty to a hundred Arabs [including] women and children. The children were killed by smashing of their skulls with sticks. Is it possible to shout about Deir Yassin and be silent about something much worse?’”

        For the first time ever, a letter quoting one of the Israeli soldiers who were part of the Al-Dawayima massacre in October 1948 was published in full in 2016:

        “On Friday, February 5th 2016, Haaretz published an article in Hebrew by Israeli historian Yair Auron, which covers one of the biggest massacres of 1948. The massacre is of Al Dawayima, west of Al-Khalil (which is often referred to as Hebron). In a 2004 interview with Haaretz, Israeli historian Benny Morris refers to this as a massacre of ‘hundreds.’

        “After the massacre, a letter was sent to the editor of the leftist affiliated newspaper Al-Hamishmar, but never published. As Auron notes, there are still many archives of the time which are classified. Auron also states that there was an investigation that was never concluded and ‘died out’ as a massive amnesty was provided to military personnel in February 1949.

        “This is a very exhaustive article, but I found it useful enough to translate this letter in full on its own. The letter, which first ‘disappeared,’ was provided to Auron by historian Benny Morris. Although these matters have been referred to in passing in historical summaries, the letter has never been published before in full.

        “The letter is brought forth by a member of the MAPAM leftist party, S. Kaplan, who got the letter of testimony from the soldier. It is written to Eliezer Peri, editor of Al Hamishmar, and dated 8th November 1948 (18 days after the massacre):

        “To comrade Eliezer Peri, good day,
        “Today I have read the editorial of “Al Hamishmar” where the question of our army’s conduct was aired, the army which conquers all but its own desires.

        “A testimony provided to me by an officer which was in [Al] Dawayima the day after its conquering: The soldier is one of ours, intellectual, reliable, in all 100%. He had confided in me out of a need to unload the heaviness of his soul from the horror of the recognition that such level of barbarism can be reached by our educated and cultured people. He confided in me because not many are the hearts today who are able to listen.

        “There was no battle and no resistance (and no Egyptians). The first conquerors killed from eighty to a hundred Arabs [including] women and children. The children were killed by smashing of their skulls with sticks. There was not a house without dead. The second wave of the [Israeli] army was a platoon that the soldier giving testimony belongs to.

        “In the town were left male and female Arabs, who were put into houses and were then locked in without receiving food or drink. Later explosive engineers came to blow up houses. One commander ordered an engineer to put two elderly women into the house that was to be blown up. The engineered refused and said he is willing to receive orders only from his [own] commander. So then [his] commander ordered the soldiers to put the women in and the evil deed was performed.

        “One soldier boasted that he raped an Arab woman and afterwards shot her. An Arab woman with a days-old infant was used for cleaning the back yard where the soldiers eat. She serviced them for a day or two, after which they shot her and the infant. The soldier tells that the commanders who are cultured and polite, considered good guys in society, have become vile murderers, and this occurs not in the storm of battle and heated response, but rather from a system of expulsion and destruction. The fewer Arabs remain – the better. This principle is the main political motive of [the] expulsions and acts of horror which no-one objects to, not in the field command nor amongst the highest military command. I myself was at the front for two weeks and heard boasting stories of soldiers and commanders, of how they excelled in the acts of hunting and ‘fucking’ [sic]. To fu** an Arab, just like that, and in any circumstance, is considered an impressive mission and there is competition on winning this [trophy].”

        Enough said.

  2. Ronald Johnson on July 6, 2019, 1:54 pm

    “A little water clears us of this deed” – so says Lady Macbeth. Shakespeare wrote of remorse and guilt in fear of the eternal judgement of God, according to the prevailing Christian morality.

    No remorse here – that I can see. Evidence is simply being destroyed to escape responsibility for any concept of restorative justice. The Zionist vandalizing of history extends to Wikipedia.

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2010/aug/18/wikipedia-editing-zionist-groups

    https://electronicintifada.net/content/ei-exclusive-pro-israel-groups-plan-rewrite-history-wikipedia/7472

    • LiberatePalestine on July 6, 2019, 6:34 pm

      → “A little water clears us of this deed” – so says Lady Macbeth.

      Will all great Neptune’s ocean wash this blood
      Clean from my hand? No, this my hand will rather
      The multitudinous seas incarnadine,
      Making the green one red.

      ……………

      Here’s the smell of the blood still: all the perfumes of Arabia will not sweeten this little hand.

  3. Keith on July 6, 2019, 2:09 pm

    YOSSI GURVITZ- “Zionism was always a myth, relying on pseudo-history.”

    For the information “warrior,” truth is what works, an effective lie highly valued, an inconvenient truth shunned. Controlling the narrative an essential component of effective propaganda. I link to a relevant video on Zionist efforts to control internet information. http://thesaker.is/how-israel-censors-the-internet/

    On a much larger scale, we have US efforts to utilize the internet on a global scale to effectively shape the social mythology and social interactions of foreign countries. In effect, the empire is constructing a global narrative favorable to empire. Let that sink in.

    “We are talking about creating a universal algorithm for conducting clandestine influence operations in a continuous manner and on a global scale,’ he said. According to the official, this clandestine work ‘never stops and targets not only enemies, but also friends and neutral powers in the times of peace, crisis and war.’

    ‘It can be compared to the action of a virus; it can spend decades destroying a human organism without symptoms, and once diagnosed, often it’s too late to treat it.’

    The methods used to influence and destabilize other nations include creating network-oriented structures that can operate on a premise of public activism, art, science, religion or extremism, the Russian official said. After collecting data on the fault lines in a targeted society, those structures are used to attack those weak points in a synchronized assault, overwhelming the nation’s capability to respond to crises.” (Ollie Richardson) http://thesaker.is/understanding-americas-regime-change-strategy-in-russia/

  4. annie on July 6, 2019, 6:52 pm

    I noticed both embeds to the article went to the hebrew version. here’s the english

    https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium.MAGAZINE-how-israel-systematically-hides-evidence-of-1948-expulsion-of-arabs-1.7435103

    the stories are passed down by Palestinians, they know what happened too. it’s not as though the history can be hidden because it’s still living, even without the killer’s documentation. Victims make good witnesses too, the ones who lived to tell it that is.

    In another case, Malmab decided to conceal the following segment from an interview that historian Boaz Lev Tov conducted with Maj. Gen. (res.) Elad Peled:

    Lev Tov: “We’re talking about a population – women and children?”

    Peled: “All, all. Yes.”

    Lev Tov: “Don’t you distinguish between them?”

    Peled: “The problem is very simple. The war is between two populations. They come out of their home.”

    Lev Tov: “If the home exists, they have somewhere to return to?”

    Peled: “It’s not armies yet, it’s gangs. We’re also actually gangs. We come out of the house and return to the house. They come out of the house and return to the house. It’s either their house or our house.”

    Lev Tov: “Qualms belong to the more recent generation?”

    Peled: “Yes, today. When I sit in an armchair here and think about what happened, all kinds of thoughts come to mind.”

    Lev Tov: “Wasn’t that the case then?”

    Peled: “Look, let me tell you something even less nice and cruel, about the big raid in Sasa [Palestinian village in Upper Galilee]. The goal was actually to deter them, to tell them, ‘Dear friends, the Palmach [the Haganah “shock troops”] can reach every place, you are not immune.’ That was the heart of the Arab settlement. But what did we do? My platoon blew up 20 homes with everything that was there.”

    Lev Tov: “While people were sleeping there?”

    Peled: “I suppose so. What happened there, we came, we entered the village, planted a bomb next to every house, and afterward Homesh blew on a trumpet, because we didn’t have radios, and that was the signal [for our forces] to leave. We’re running in reverse, the sappers stay, they pull, it’s all primitive. They light the fuse or pull the detonator and all those houses are gone.”

    this scenario has been described in other villages. it probably happened in village after village after village. this is why we are bombarded with the statement israel has a right to exist, because it doesn’t. it exists because they committed war crimes. we get that, but why the hasbara it has a right to exist? it’s all just part of the cover up.

    • LiberatePalestine on July 6, 2019, 11:24 pm

      → this is why we are bombarded with the statement israel has a right to exist, because it doesn’t. it exists because they committed war crimes.

      A state either exists or does not. No state has the right to exist. States do have certain rights at international law, but existence is not among them. Very few states have existed for more than a few centuries, and most for much shorter periods. Every state will fall sooner or later.

      Indeed, it’s hard to imagine what a state’s «right to exist» would mean. A right to be shored up against every rebellion? a right to arbitrary amounts of funding and military support from the outside? Suppose that the current régime in, say, Denmark or Papua New Guinea had a «right to exist». How would that «right» be ensured?

      Have you ever noticed that only the Zionist entity invokes its alleged «right to exist»? The phrase suggests a modest demand: «we just want to exist». It papers over the genocidal, Jewish-supremacist, settler-colonial conquest and occupation of Palestine, as well as the apartheid régime set up by the Zionist entity. It also focuses attention on the settler-colonialists and takes it away from the Palestinians.

      • Keith on July 7, 2019, 3:04 pm

        LIBERATEPALESTINE- “A state either exists or does not. No state has the right to exist.”

        Thanks for this refreshing dose of reality.

        LIBERATEPALESTINE- “Indeed, it’s hard to imagine what a state’s «right to exist» would mean.”

        Particularly in the age of neoliberal globalization where national economies and financial systems are controlled by outside supranational organizations. And, more recently, the use of the internet to establish global networks and influence national mythology/ideology from afar. Have the weaker nation-states already been reduced in substance?

      • echinococcus on July 8, 2019, 6:41 am

        Liberate Palestine,

        “Have you ever noticed that only the Zionist entity invokes its alleged «right to exist»? […] It papers over the genocidal, Jewish-supremacist, settler-colonial conquest and occupation of Palestine, as well as the apartheid régime set up by the Zionist entity. It also focuses attention on the settler-colonialists and takes it away from the Palestinians.”

        Look at it this way: the above is precisely why the way to thwart that propaganda is making clear that a state established by violating all laws, including even the UN Charter drawn by the colonial powers, has no right to exist and must be abolished.
        A state grandfathered before the international consensus cannot be discussed in this framework but an absolute pirate state, after the law is officially established, can: otherwise we’d be denying any international law.
        This turns the attention back on the rightful owners and emphasises that the just solution is to replace is by Palestine.

      • mondonut on July 8, 2019, 11:07 am

        @echinococcus
        Have you ever noticed that only the Zionist entity invokes its alleged «right to exist»?
        …has no right to exist and must be abolished.

        This is marvelous. Pondering why in the world Israel maintains its right to exist, while in the same breath militantly declaring it does not.

        Just in case this is not obvious enough, this is exactly why Israel and its supporters repeatedly state it has a right to exist, in answer to the malevolent demands that it does not and should not.

      • genesto on July 8, 2019, 1:56 pm

        Hey Nut! LOVE Zionists making this argument about the ‘right to exist’. What they are REALLY saying, of course, is that Israel has a right to exist as a Jewish democracy, an oxymoron if there ever was one.

        So, I like to ask the question of Zionists here in the US if they would be OK with formally accepting our country as a Christian nation. Of course, they wouldn’t. So why, then, would you expect non Jews to formally accept a second class status in the state of Israel, i.e. accept (Jewish) Israel’s ‘right to exist’?

      • LiberatePalestine on July 8, 2019, 4:48 pm

        Did the Nazi régime have a «right to exist»? Did the Confederacy in what is now the US? Did the Ottoman Empire?

        How about the Canaanite state that controlled Palestine long before Israëlites were there? Shall it now be restored in order to give effect to its «right to exist»?

      • Talkback on July 8, 2019, 6:17 pm

        mondonut: “this is exactly why Israel and its supporters repeatedly state it has a right to exist,”

        First of all. What is “this”? Secondly, what does it change, if they do repeatedly state so? Israel doesn’t become legitimate because Zionist bots are stuck in a mental loop.

      • mondonut on July 8, 2019, 8:10 pm

        @LiberatePalestine Did the Nazi régime have a «right to exist»? Did the Confederacy in what is now the US? Did the Ottoman Empire?How about the Canaanite state that controlled Palestine long before Israëlites were there? Shall it now be restored in order to give effect to its «right to exist»?

        Nope
        Nope
        Nope
        Nope
        No.

      • mondonut on July 8, 2019, 8:13 pm

        @Talkback First of all. What is “this”?

        Retrogrades like echinococcus declaring that Israel has no right to exist and must be abolished.

      • mondonut on July 8, 2019, 8:19 pm

        @genesto Hey Nut! LOVE Zionists making this argument about the ‘right to exist’. What they are REALLY saying…

        For openers, not a Zionist. And I was not making the argument that Israel has the right to exist – I was pointing out why that argument is made, when made. And no, you do not get to redefine an argument by setting up your very own strawman (what they are REALLY saying) and then arguing against that.

      • Talkback on July 8, 2019, 8:35 pm

        mondonut: “Nope
        Nope
        Nope
        Nope
        No.”

        Your best inherent deligitimization of Israel so far!

      • mondonut on July 9, 2019, 12:59 am

        Talkback , Your best inherent deligitimization of Israel so far!

        How so? Israel has just as much, and just as little, right to exist as every other country on the planet.

      • eljay on July 9, 2019, 8:44 am

        || mon donut: … For openers, not a Zionist. … ||

        Nope, not at all. You just happen to share with all Zionists the belief that the religion-based identity of Jewish grants to those who choose to embrace it the “right”:
        – to be supremacists;
        – to have a supremacist state; and
        – to do “necessary evil” unto others.

        But you’re not a Zionist.

        You are, however, a very funny donut.  :-)

      • Talkback on July 9, 2019, 10:06 am

        mondonut: “How so? Israel has just as much, and just as little, right to exist as every other country on the planet.”

        Exactly. You said it yourself. The Nazi regime for example had no right to exist either. Neither did Rhodesia.

        I don’t think that any state has the right to exist which didn’t transfer its nationality to all of its habitually residents inhabitants and instead has to keep a majority expelled to maintain its racist Apartheid regime. Whether its Jewish or not.

      • echinococcus on July 9, 2019, 2:27 pm

        Talkback

        “I don’t think that any state has the right to exist which didn’t transfer its nationality to all of its habitually residents inhabitants and instead has to keep a majority expelled to maintain its racist Apartheid regime.”

        Nicely put. It’s worth noting that obviously none of the Zionist invaders were eligible as “habitual residents” given that they had invaded with the declared (in 1897) intent of subverting sovereignty with the military might of the colonial empires. As pirates and bandits who in any jurisdiction get the severest punishment before expulsion.

      • Talkback on July 10, 2019, 10:12 am

        echi: “It’s worth noting that obviously none of the Zionist invaders were eligible as “habitual residents” given that they had invaded with the declared (in 1897) intent of subverting sovereignty with the military might of the colonial empires.”

        It’s obvious that the Jewish colonization of Palestine during mandate times was enforced upon the people of Palestine and was as much a flagrant violation of their right to self determination as was the whole Balfour declararation and its implementation. The Zionist conquest for Palestine and their war gainst the Nonjewish majority in Palestine started before the mandate.

        But I still maintain that the main problem is that unproven descendants of ancient Hebrews believe that they have more rights to live in Palestine than proven Nonjewish citizens of pre 48 Palestine and their proven descandants and that they think that they have a right to keep Nonjews expelled to maintain an Apartheid state.

      • LiberatePalestine on July 10, 2019, 1:28 pm

        It’s true that most of the so-called Jews in Palestine have no demonstrable ancestral connexion to the Israëlites. But what if they did? They or their recent forebears still would not have had the right to migrate to Palestine, still less to expel most of the Palestinians and set up an apartheid régime with the support of Brutish and Yankee imperialism.

      • Talkback on July 10, 2019, 4:40 pm

        Liberate Palestine: “It’s true that most of the so-called Jews in Palestine have no demonstrable ancestral connexion to the Israëlites. But what if they did?”

        That’s easy to answer. Jewish presence outweighs Nonjewish presence in Palestine. Tthe time span of Jewish kingdoms outweighs the time span of Nonjewish ruling over this area. And any Jew who simply claims to be a descendant of ancient Hebrews outweighs any Palestinian who can prove that he is a direct descendant of pre 48 Palestinians. And Netanyahu’s ring outweighs any Palestinian household key.

        To put it short: According to the Zionist version of Animal Farm all human are equal, but Jews are more equal than Nonjews.

        Zionist know that they have no claim to this land or parts of it that could be legally relevant in international law and in post colonial times. Otherwise they would solely rely on it. They know that only the citizens of pre 48 Palestine (whether Jewish or not) had the right to determine its future by majority ruling. They know that they violate human rights and customary law when they keep Nonjews expelled and denationalized., They know that their differentiation between nationals (only Jews) and citizens is an abonimation and only close to a similar differentiation the Nazis used. They know that Israel has never been and will never be anything else than an Apartheid state.

        When Israel uses the word citizens it doesn’t mean that they enjoy the full rights that Jews enjoy. It’s just a perversion ot the term “citizen” to distract other countries from its Apartheid character.

  5. Hatim Kanaaneh on July 7, 2019, 12:30 am

    The opening story about el-Sufsaf Massacre and rape is poignantly covered by the Palestinian historian, Adel Manna, in his book Nakba wa baq’a, (IPA, 2016, Arabic). There Manna covers this same war crime as an oral historic account narrated by Palestinian victims and witnesses. Manna documents 15 different massacres in Northern Galilee Palestinian villages, all during the one week after their surrender. The book is being translated to English.

  6. annie on July 8, 2019, 4:22 am

    They are stealing our history, our facts, and they are getting away with this.

    that’s sort of what they do. they’ve been doing it to palestinians for decades, why would it be any different for jews.

  7. dgfincham on July 8, 2019, 9:22 am

    Benny Morris, in his 2004 book “The Birth of the Palestinian Refugee Problem Revisited” gives a town by town, village by village, account of the Nakba based largely on the IDF Archive and the Haganah archive, which were declassified in the 1990s. And yes, there were murders,rapes and looting by Zionist forces.

  8. genesto on July 8, 2019, 2:00 pm

    You cannot hide the truth forever. It eventually finds a way to surface despite the most sophisticated attempts to extinguish it. The Jewish state has been trying from the beginning to hide it’s true history from the world but has failed miserably. It can NEVER succeed in this fool’s mission!

    • LiberatePalestine on July 8, 2019, 4:50 pm

      God bless the truth that fights toward the sun.
      They roll the lies over it and think that it is done.
      It moves through the ground and reaches for the air,
      And after a while it is growing everywhere.

      ——Malvina Reynolds («God Bless the Grass»)

  9. Misterioso on July 8, 2019, 3:06 pm

    @mondonut

    Let’s be clear: The racist, fascistic expansionist, brutal/illegal occupier entity referred to as “Israel” is neither a state nor a country, i.e., it has yet to officially declare its borders and have them agreed to as such by the international community.

    • LiberatePalestine on July 8, 2019, 5:12 pm

      I don’t quite agree, Misterioso.

      The Zionist entity probably qualifies as a state under both the constitutive theory and the declaratory theory of statehood. The constitutive theory merely requires recognition by other states, which the Zionist entity certainly has. (So does Palestine, for that matter.) The declaratory theory sets out several criteria, one of which you have addressed: a defined territory. But the territory does not have to be fully defined. For instance, the US and Canada are recognised as states even though they do have disputes over territory. Most of the border between Saudi Arabia and Yemen was undefined (look at an old map) until 2000. That didn’t negate those states’ existence or their claims to a defined territory for the purposes of the declaratory theory.

      Arguably the Zionist entity does have internationally recognised borders—those of the UN’s criminal «partition» of 1947. Many anti-Zionists today would be content to restrict the Zionist entity to that territory.

      • mondonut on July 8, 2019, 7:37 pm

        @LiberatePalestine Arguably the Zionist entity does have internationally recognised borders—those of the UN’s criminal «partition» of 1947.

        Which part of the international community does not recognize the Israeli/Egyptian border as agreed to by treaty?
        Which part of the international community does not recognize the Israeli/Jordanian border as agreed to by treaty?

      • LiberatePalestine on July 8, 2019, 8:41 pm

        You know damn well what I’m talking about. But, while we’re on the subject, which part of what you call «the international community» recognises the Zionist entity’s occupation of Golan?

      • Talkback on July 8, 2019, 9:21 pm

        mondonut: “Which part of the international community does not recognize the Israeli/Egyptian border as agreed to by treaty?
        Which part of the international community does not recognize the Israeli/Jordanian border as agreed to by treaty?”

        Which part of the international community recognizes Israel’s illegal annexation of Jerusalem and the Golan, any entitlement to parts of the Westbank or the legality of any of Israel’s illegal settlement therein or In East Jerusalem except the country where Israel’s prime minister gets more standing ovations than its own president?

      • Talkback on July 8, 2019, 10:19 pm

        LiberatePalestine: “Arguably the Zionist entity does have internationally recognised borders—those of the UN’s criminal «partition» of 1947.”

        In May 1948 Israel declared in a letter to the Security Council that all territories it occupied beyond partition borders at that time to be outside of the state of Israel and that it asked for US recognition within partition borders.

        But I don’t think that any country which recognizes Israel claims that Ashdod, Jaffa, Acre, Nazareth, Bersheeba and every other towns and areas within the Green line but beyond partition borders are still occupied territory. Israel’s internationally recognized borders within Palestine is the territory within the Green line, but according to the UN legally even without West Jerusalem, because of the envisaged special status for Jerusalem according to the partition plan.

      • LiberatePalestine on July 9, 2019, 12:07 am

        → Israel’s internationally recognized borders within Palestine is the territory within the Green line, but according to the UN legally even without West Jerusalem, because of the envisaged special status for Jerusalem according to the partition plan.

        Yes, you’re right. I consider the whole of Palestine (and the Golan) to be under illegal Zionist occupation, and I maintain that the Zionist entity has no valid claim to any territory anywhere; but indeed there’s a broad (by no means universal) consensus among states, including the big imperial powers, that the Zionist entity’s territory consists of those areas within the Green Line other than al-Quds.

      • mondonut on July 9, 2019, 12:44 am

        LiberatePalestine ,You know damn well what I’m talking about.

        I know what you specifically claimed, that Israel’s internationally recognized borders were those as proposed by the UNGA. Sorry if I struck a nerve but that is decidedly false.

      • Talkback on July 9, 2019, 10:30 am

        LiberatePalestine: “Yes, you’re right. I consider the whole of Palestine (and the Golan) to be under illegal Zionist occupation, and I maintain that the Zionist entity has no valid claim to any territory anywhere;”

        Well, no Zionist has ever been able to formulate a universal principle which could legitimize the creation of Israel within Palestine.

        LiberatePalestine: “… but indeed there’s a broad (by no means universal) consensus among states, including the big imperial powers, that the Zionist entity’s territory consists of those areas within the Green Line other than al-Quds.”

        “Al-Quds” is only “Old Jerusalem”.

    • mondonut on July 8, 2019, 7:30 pm

      @Misterioso , it has yet to officially declare its borders and have them agreed to as such by the international community.

      Borders are not agreed to by the international community, they are agreed to (or disputed by) the countries which share the borders. Israel has declared borders, largely agreed to, with each and every adjacent country.

      • Talkback on July 8, 2019, 9:01 pm

        mondonut: “Borders are not agreed to by the international community, they are agreed to (or disputed by) the countries which share the borders.”

        According to mondonut the Security Council can not determine any violation of the territorial integrity of a country or decide when to intervene when territory is illegally aquired through war and therefore cannot determine that the annexation of Jerusalem or the Golan is illegal and that Palestine within the green line is occupied, ROFL.

        modonut: “Israel has declared borders, largely agreed to, with each and every adjacent country.”

        According to mondonut Syria and Palestine are not Israel’s neighboring countries. ROFL.

      • LiberatePalestine on July 9, 2019, 12:20 am

        It’s strange for the Zionists to justify their contemptible Zionist entity by invoking the alleged authority of the UN, only to turn around and deny that borders are a matter of concern to states other than those that share the borders.

        Borders do indeed inform international recognition. States often weigh in on territorial claims. Witness the imperialist propaganda of the past thirty years in behalf of one or another fascist or flunkey state’s «territorial integrity», contrasted with the absence of reference to «territorial integrity» when the imperialists want to break a state up.

      • mondonut on July 9, 2019, 12:53 am

        Talkback , According to mondonut Syria and Palestine are not Israel’s neighboring countries. ROFL.

        Israel has declared, and disputed, borders with Syria. Which is exactly what I said. Palestine is not now, nor has ever been, a country with sovereign territory with which a border can be established. Again, exactly what I previously said.

        And no, the Security Council cannot establish borders without the consent of countries involved. Nor can they determine the violation of a border unless that border already existed.

      • Talkback on July 9, 2019, 10:20 am

        mondonut: “Israel has declared, and disputed, borders with Syria.”

        Nope. Thes borders are not “disputed”, because the Golan belonged to Syria before Jewish Aoartheid Junta was created and its annexation was deemed illegal by the Security Council.

        mondonut: “Palestine is not now, nor has ever been, a country with sovereign territory with which a border can be established.”

        Whis is wrong twice. The borders of the mandated state of Palestine were defined and the borders of todays state of Palestine are also defined. In both cased recognized within the League of Nation respectively the UN. The fact that an occupied state can’t exercise souvereignity within its borders don’t question or change these borders. And it is very clear that Israel has no legal title to any part of West- and East-Jerusalem, the Golan, the Westbank or Gaza.

        mondonut: “And no, the Security Council cannot establish borders without the consent of countries involved.”

        I never said that. You are just creating a straw man.

        mondonut: “Nor can they determine the violation of a border unless that border already existed.”

        Since Israel declared statehood within partition borders ihe UN doesn’t recognize Israel’s souvereignity in any part of Jerusalem, the Golan, the Westbank or Gaza and has therefore condemned the illegal annexation of Jerusalem, the illegal annexation of the Golan, the illegal settlements in the Westbank and the illegal blockade over Gaza.

      • mondonut on July 9, 2019, 7:08 pm

        @Talkback Nope. Thes borders are not “disputed”,

        This would be funny if not so sad. Israel has a declared border with Syria (not some fantasy border), that is cartographically mapped, physically demarcated, and militarily guarded. The entire world, and more importantly Israel and Syria, knows exactly where it is. This is the very definition of a declared border. Syria does not agree, it believes the border to be elsewhere, Syria disputes the Israel established and declared border. This is the very definition of a disputed border.

        Ergo, the border is declared and disputed. This is not hard to understand.

        As for Palestine, it has claims not borders. It has never had borders as it has never possessed sovereign territory, territory is necessary component of having a border. The Palestinian Mandate was not a country (laughable) and the UN has never recognized the borders of a Palestinian state. The UN position is that borders are a final status item, that is they are to be determined. This is also the official position of the Palestinians, who despite their claims have a signed agreement in which borders are a final status item and remain to be determined.

      • Talkback on July 10, 2019, 10:01 am

        mondonut: “Israel has a declared border with Syria (not some fantasy border), that is cartographically mapped, physically demarcated, and militarily guarded. The entire world, and more importantly Israel and Syria, knows exactly where it is. This is the very definition of a declared border. Syria does not agree, it believes the border to be elsewhere, Syria disputes the Israel established and declared border. This is the very definition of a disputed border.”

        The entire world knows exactly that Israel’s annexation of Syrian’s territory is illegal, Therefore Israel’s fantasy border with Syria is illegal, too. And the only countries that have mapped this fantasy borders are Israsel and US both in violation of Security Council resolutions. There’s no “dispute” at all here, there’s only an undisputed violation of Syrian’s territoral integrity and its legitimate and internationally recognized borders that existed long before the creation of the Apartheid Junta which declared statehood within partition borders.

        mondonut: “As for Palestine, it has claims not borders. It has never had borders as it has never possessed sovereign territory, territory is necessary component of having a border.”

        Palestine’s borders are well defined since the 20s and were redefined in the 80’s. If these borders were not internationally recognized the international community wouldn’t call the territory within this borders “Palesinian territory” and after 2012 “Palestine”: Since Gaza, the Westbank and East Jerusalem are considered to be “occupied” by Israel it’ss obvious that this is Non-Israeli, Palestinian teritory.

        And again, People under occupation cannot exercise souvereignity in their territory. That doesn’t change the status or the borders or the souvereign (title holder) of this territory. The Palestinians (whether Jewish or not) were the souvereign of the state of Palestine under mandate and are the souvereign of the state of Palestine even if the mandatory or occupier exercises their souvereignity against their will.

        mondonut: “The Palestinian Mandate was not a country (laughable) …”

        Your wording shows that you don’t know what you are talking about. A mandate – and in this case the Palestinian mandate – was not a country, but a treaty between GB and the League of Nation. This treaty was for the country “Palestine” which was a state under this mandate. All countries under class-A-mandate which were detached from Turkey were states and initially under mandate. They were not independent states, but still states under guardianship/tutelage. Palestine had it own nationality “Palestinians” and GB concluded international treaties and state contracts on its behalf.

        The chairman of the permanent mandate commission of the League of Nations:
        “Palestine, as the mandate clearly showed, was a subject under international law. While she could not conclude international conventions, the mandatory Power, until further notice, concluded them on her behalf, in virtue of Article 19 of the mandate. The mandate, in Article 7, obliged the Mandatory to enact a nationality law, which again showed that the Palestinians formed a nation, and that Palestine was a State, though provisionally under guardianship. It was, moreover, unnecessary to labour the point; there was no doubt whatever that Palestine was a separate political entity.”

        mondonut: “… and the UN has never recognized the borders of a Palestinian state.”

        Again, if these borders were not recognized by the UN, it wouldn’t call the territories of the Palestinian state “Palestinian territory” nor “occupied”. It wouldn’t call the settlements that Israel established in these territories “illegal”. They are illegal, because they were and still are created in occupied Palestinian territory and it is illegal to colonize occupied territory.

        mondonut: “The UN position is that borders are a final status item, that is they are to be determined. This is also the official position of the Palestinians, who despite their claims have a signed agreement in which borders are a final status item and remain to be determined.”

        The FINAL borders are a final status item. which are to be determined. Until then the whole territory of Palestine is under within the geen line and including East Jerusalem and Gaza is UN officially under occupation. If East Jerusalem wasn’t Palestinian territory the Security Council would have not condemned Israel’s annexation of Jerusalem and the settlements that have been created in East Jerusalem as illegal.

        Next time: First think and then write. You are only making a fool of yourself and other Zionist Hasbara trolls.

      • pjdude on July 11, 2019, 6:36 pm

        where israel’s borders with palestine?

  10. Jackdaw on July 10, 2019, 12:44 pm

    According to Benny Morris, the battle for Safsaf was ‘hardfought’, and both soldiers and civilians died during that battle.

    Not an excuse for a massacre, but that fact that there was a substantial and bloody battle in Safsaf, adds much needed context.

    Right, Yossi?

    • Talkback on July 10, 2019, 2:21 pm

      Yes, Jackdaw.

      I can understand that someone like you “needs” this kind of fabricated context to belittle this massacre. That’s what deniers just have to do, whether they are Nakba or Holocaust deniers.

      Why fabricated? Because you suggest that there was a “hardfought”, “substantial and bloody” fight going on between your beloved terrorist gang and civilians. There wasn’t. It was a fight between Zionist invaders and the Arab Liberation Army.

      Here’s what your heroes (who can rule out that “medics” were involved?!) did to the civilians who by definition don’t take part in fights according to the same Benny Morris who published Cohen’s (a Mapam Central Committee member) notes:

      “Safsaf 52 men tied with a rope. Dropped into a pit and shot. 10 were killed. Women pleaded for mercy. [There were] 3 cases of rape. Caught and released. A girl of 14 was raped. Another 4 were killed. Rings of knives.”
      https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium.MAGAZINE-how-israel-systematically-hides-evidence-of-1948-expulsion-of-arabs-1.7435103

      It gets worse: “On 6 November 1948, Nachmani wrote: “In Safsaf, after … the inhabitants had raised a white flag, the [soldiers] collected and separated the men and women, tied the hands of fifty-sixty fellahin [peasants] and shot and killed them and buried them in a pit. Also, they raped several women…” After listing alleged atrocities in other villages—Eilaboun, Farradiyya, and Saliha—Nachmani writes: “Where did they come by such a measure of cruelty, like Nazis? … Is there no more humane way of expelling the inhabitants than by such methods?”
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Safsaf_massacre

      So if you “much need context” even more desperate and pathetic to whitewash the atrocities of your beloved terrorist gang how about suggesting that these tied man and raped women/girl were fighting very “hard” with their white flags against those who massacred and raped them? That wouldn’t excuse it, but would add “much needed context”. And maybe it would even be a more “humane way” to expell civilians for a “humane” individual like Nachmani.

      Right, Jackdaw?

      • LiberatePalestine on July 11, 2019, 5:54 pm

        → Is there no more humane way of expelling the inhabitants than by such methods?

        That’s an odd question. Maybe one way of implementing settler-colonialism and apartheid is more humane than another, but the result is still a monstrous crime.

    • johneill on July 12, 2019, 12:25 am

      this still doesn’t justify the stalinist impulse of a ‘security’ apparatus to censor the archives.

Leave a Reply