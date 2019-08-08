Jewish leader’s zoo story is a parable of Zionist fragility

Two days ago, David Harris of the American Jewish Committee tweeted a parable:

At a NY zoo, a child is grabbed by a lion. A bystander rescues the child & brings her to safety. A nearby journalist is awed, rushes to the rescuer & asks his name. “I’m Dani Katz from Israel,” he says. Next day’s headline: “Israeli aggressor steals food from hungry animal.”

Harris’s claim is absurd: the mainstream press is pro-Israel, by objective measures.

The New York Times has four columnists who have embraced Zionism, and zero anti-Zionist columnists.

Four of its writers have had children serve in the Israeli military.

The newspaper has published four defenses of Israel’s slaughter of nonviolent Palestinian protesters in its editorial pages in the last year or so. It would never run pieces defending Palestinian attacks on Israelis.

A former Times editorial page editor confessed that his job included looking out for Israel. “I was much more deeply devoted to Israel than I dared to assert…. As more Arab than Jewish readers recognized, I wrote [commentaries] from a pro‐Israel perspective.”

CNN fired commentator Marc Lamont Hill last year for saying at the U.N. that Palestine should be free from river to sea. An executive at the parent company of MSNBC raised money for the Israeli army, a former executive at CNN’s parent wrote speeches for Netanyahu in recent years without any consequences. Jake Tapper lately sought to explain white supremacist killers by speaking of Palestinians who commit violence against Israelis….

The parable is also absurd in its lesson: Would the press really do a 180 on a man who seized a child from a lion’s jaws and slander him because he’s Israeli? Of course not.

Harris is experiencing Zionist Fragility, when Zionists recoil with shock and injury over mild criticism. This is a man who was paid $689,000 in 2017, and cried out in a NY synagogue, “Where did we go wrong in our homes and schools?!” because young Jews are beginning to criticize the occupation and even question the Jewish claim to a homeland on that territory. David Harris needs a reality check.

H/t Scott Roth and James North.