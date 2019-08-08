Trending Topics:

Jewish leader’s zoo story is a parable of Zionist fragility

Media Analysis
on 17 Comments
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and AJC Executive Director David Harris in Jerusalem, January 2013. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi

Two days ago, David Harris of the American Jewish Committee tweeted a parable:

At a NY zoo, a child is grabbed by a lion.

A bystander rescues the child & brings her to safety.

A nearby journalist is awed, rushes to the rescuer & asks his name. “I’m Dani Katz from Israel,” he says.

Next day’s headline: “Israeli aggressor steals food from hungry animal.”

Harris’s claim is absurd: the mainstream press is pro-Israel, by objective measures.

The New York Times has four columnists who have embraced Zionism, and zero anti-Zionist columnists.

Four of its writers have had children serve in the Israeli military.

The newspaper has published four defenses of Israel’s slaughter of nonviolent Palestinian protesters in its editorial pages in the last year or so. It would never run pieces defending Palestinian attacks on Israelis.

A former Times editorial page editor confessed that his job included looking out for Israel. “I was much more deeply devoted to Israel than I dared to assert…. As more Arab than Jewish readers recognized, I wrote [commentaries] from a pro‐Israel perspective.”

CNN fired commentator Marc Lamont Hill last year for saying at the U.N. that Palestine should be free from river to sea. An executive at the parent company of MSNBC raised money for the Israeli army, a former executive at CNN’s parent wrote speeches for Netanyahu in recent years without any consequences. Jake Tapper lately sought to explain white supremacist killers by speaking of Palestinians who commit violence against Israelis….

The parable is also absurd in its lesson: Would the press really do a 180 on a man who seized a child from a lion’s jaws and slander him because he’s Israeli? Of course not.

Harris is experiencing Zionist Fragility, when Zionists recoil with shock and injury over mild criticism. This is a man who was paid $689,000 in 2017, and cried out in a NY synagogue, “Where did we go wrong in our homes and schools?!” because young Jews are beginning to criticize the occupation and even question the Jewish claim to a homeland on that territory. David Harris needs a reality check.

H/t Scott Roth and James North.

Philip Weiss

Philip Weiss is Founder and Co-Editor of Mondoweiss.net.

17 Responses

  1. eljay on August 8, 2019, 3:42 pm

    Zionists never tire of playing the shooting-and-crying game.

    Aggressor-victimhood is such a tough gig…   :-(

  2. Keith on August 8, 2019, 7:21 pm

    PHIL- “Harris is experiencing Zionist Fragility….”

    No, he is earning his $689,000. He is no different from Imperial apologists who tout American exceptionalism and democracy. Or who claim that the American Way is hanging by a thread thanks to the evil Putin/Russia. Control of the narrative is critically important and honesty is a problem to be overcome.

    • Sibiriak on August 9, 2019, 3:25 am

      Fragility, my ass. It’s hard-headed professional demagoguery. And very well-paid, as you point out.

      • fyrebird on August 11, 2019, 10:00 pm

        Zionist Fragility is actually a big part of it. I’ve known Zionists who earn less but have a revolting sense of victimhood. Professional demagoguery is another glue in this equation but not the only one.

  3. Marnie on August 8, 2019, 10:39 pm

    Such an incredibly dangerous psychopathy – fragile, insecure child needing constant approval coupled with violent, maniacal and murderous acting out, without any body willing to stop it. So much like an incorrigible child who, because of immaturity, unwillingness to accept responsibility for its actions, constant demands for attention, is literally screaming for someone to stop him as he cannot. This is what I see when I look at netanyahoo et al and tRUMP. Like Jim Carrey’s character in The Mask, “Somebody stop me!!”

  4. DaBakr on August 9, 2019, 12:59 am

    Yeah, but it’s true. The violent Gaza border protest reports are all that’s needed to prove the anecdote current and with merit. PW and the regular MW commenters may not get it, but your average reader, jew or non jew surely does .

    • Misterioso on August 9, 2019, 9:00 am

      @DaBakr

      Wake up!! Criticism and condemnation of “Israel” is only going to intensify among Jews everywhere, especially youth, as well as other peoples around the world, including ever increasing numbers of Americans, and rightly so.

      Zionism, a creation of European Ashkenazi Jews, is the epitome of evil. Its well documented and ongoing crimes against the innocent defenseless indigenous Palestinian Arabs are truly monstrous.

      Henry Morgenthau Sr., former U.S. Ambassador to Turkey, nailed it in 1919: “Zionism is the most stupendous fallacy in Jewish history…. The very fervour of my feeling for the oppressed of every race and every land, especially for the Jews, those of my own blood and faith, to whom I am bound by every tender tie, impels me to fight with all the greater force against this scheme, which my intelligence tells me can only lead them deeper into the mire of the past, while it professes to be leading them to the heights. Zionism is… a retrogression into the blackest error, and not progress toward the light.” (Quoted by Frank Epp, Whose Land is Palestine? p. 261)

      • DaBakr on August 9, 2019, 10:45 pm

        @mst

        So, your a big fan of the senior morgenthau. Congratulations. Jabotinsky makes him look like a foolish child

      • Mooser on August 11, 2019, 1:14 pm

        “Jabotinsky makes him look like a foolish child”

        “A Jew…/… will always remain Jewish, because his blood, his body, his physical-racial type are Jewish. … It is impossible for a man to become assimilated with people whose blood is different from his own. In order to become assimilated, he must change his body, he must become one of them, in blood. … There can be no assimilation as long as there is no mixed marriage. … An increase in the number of mixed marriages is the only sure and infallible means for the destruction of nationality as such.”  V. Jabotinsky,

        Now, there’s a well balanced, mature adult talkin’…

        Gee, this never occurred to me before, but “mixed marriage” is a lot like the weather. Everybody talks about it…

    • oldgeezer on August 9, 2019, 12:28 pm

      @dabakr

      Violent? You’re still a joke and joker. There are pictures of unarmed settlers in cherry pickers enjoying the spectacle of Gazans being murdered in cold blood. It’s less violent than a G8 protest and they don’t get murdered in cold blood by cowards wetting their pampers.

      I could concede that it’s violent due to the Israeli terorrists murdering unarmed civilians but that’s not what you meant as you are either delusional, dishonest, or both.

  5. Talkback on August 9, 2019, 3:54 am

    In the Zionist setter zoo a Palestinian child is grabbed by soldiers of the Zionist occupation, colonization and state terror force.

    A bystander rescues the child & brings her to safety.

    A nearby journalist is awed, rushes to the rescuer & asks her name. “I’m Ahed Tamimi.”

    Next day’s headline: “Israeli aggressor kills journalists, shoots rescued child in the head, arrests Ahed Tamimi, puts her under administrative detention and demolishes her parents home for her act of terrorism against Israeli soldiers.

  6. Misterioso on August 9, 2019, 10:19 am

    Not on topic, but of note:

    https://truthout.org/articles/i-said-no-to-a-netflix-series-audition-because-i-support-palestinian-rights/

    “I Said No to a Netflix Series Audition Because I Support Palestinian Rights” – David Clennon, TRUTHOUT, August 7/19

    “I’m an actor in the U.S. film and television industry. I’ve been around for more than 40 years. Recently, I was invited to audition for a new Netflix television series with the working title ‘Sycamore.’ The appointment sheet informed me that I would be trying out for the role of Martin Wexler, a series regular character described as an American politician, living in New York — ‘approachable, distinguished, practiced, and elusive.’

    “I was intrigued by the role, and I was preparing, with some enthusiasm, to make a ‘self-tape’ — a home video recording of my audition performance, which I would then submit to the casting directors. The casting directors, I hoped, would then show my video to the producers of the series. They, in turn, might give me the job.

    “While I was preparing my audition, I noticed the last two lines at the bottom of the appointment sheet: Start Date: Sept 2019 Location: NY & Tel Aviv.’

    “I decided to do a little research in the Hollywood trade papers, and discovered that ‘Sycamore’ had to be the new working title of a series announced in 2018 as ‘Hit and Run.’ It was further revealed that ‘Sycamore/Hit and Run’ will be a co-production of U.S. and Israeli companies. Two of the creative executive producers of the new series, Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz, are also the creator-producers of the Israeli Netflix series ‘Fauda.’

    “’Fauda’ is an action-adventure drama set in Israel and the Occupied Territories. I was aware that the show had been criticized for its portrayal of Palestinians and for its tendency to justify Israel’s human rights abuses.

    “Mitchell Abidor reviewed the series in Jewish Currents. He wrote, “‘Fauda, in its second season, is clearly not, as its creators have pretended, a humanizing portrayal of Palestinians, but rather is quite clearly aimed at solidifying an Israeli image of them as cowardly beasts who must be dealt with by any means necessary.'”

    “I watched the show myself and noticed there was a missing narrative element: “Fauda” doesn’t give its international audience the historical context of the conquest of Palestine, which the Palestinian people continue to resist with a range of strategies and methods.

    “’Sycamore/Hit and Run’ may or may not be as offensive as ‘Fauda,’ but there is an equally important issue here: Israeli production companies like those of Issacharoff and Raz stand to benefit enormously from their alliances with their American partners and Netflix. In addition to substantial revenue for the companies and the Israeli economy, the Israeli government will benefit from the prestige of creative partnerships with Hollywood. These show business relationships matter, politically. The Israeli Foreign Ministry runs the ‘Brand Israel’ campaign to use culture, entertainment and technology to counter Israel’s negative image in the world as a racist state that systematically violates human rights.

    “I have supported the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel since the 2014 Israeli War on Gaza. (That astonishing display of high-and low-tech cruelty, I believe, opened the eyes of many Americans.) The Academic and Cultural Boycott is part of a larger movement on behalf of the human rights and self-determination of the Palestinian people. The overall campaign is known as Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) and originated within Palestinian civil society.

    “I’ve come to think of Israel as a European settler-colonial state, which practices apartheid in order to control the Indigenous population it has conquered militarily. In this respect, Israel is similar to the previously apartheid state of South Africa, where white European colonists had conquered the Indigenous Black African population and occupied their land.

    “In the same way that human rights activists boycotted the South African regime to abolish apartheid, many now are boycotting Israel to pressure its government to end its own practice of apartheid and its other constant, daily, gross violations of the human rights of the people of Palestine.

    “I believe the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel is of special importance, and I admire the professors and artists who have refused to lecture or to perform in Israel. Through their refusal, they have denied Israel the legitimacy and the prestige it seeks in the world community. I have been encouraged by intellectuals and artists like Stephen Hawking and Lorde, who have honored the boycott.

    “I haven’t been employed for a year and a half. So, with considerable reluctance, but inspired by the example of so many others, I chose not to participate in the whitewashing of Israel’s image. I did not submit a video audition to the casting directors.

    “I’m not a high-profile performer. My refusal to collaborate with Israeli producers will have a negligible effect on this expensive and ambitious project. My decision is just one individual’s act of conscience in solidarity with the Palestinian people — and with dissident Israelis who envision a better future for both peoples.

    “I decided on a small act of resistance. I take some comfort in knowing that I’m not alone. And I’m optimistic that others in our industry will seriously consider withholding their talent and their moral support from a regime that abuses the dispossessed, impoverished — but still resistant — people under its control.”

  7. JaapBo on August 9, 2019, 10:29 am

    What’s typical of Zionism is hypocrisy, playing the innocent victim, and a denial of the reality of what Zionism means for Palestinians.
    This is an example of that!

  8. timfrom on August 9, 2019, 1:06 pm

    The main surprise here is there’s no reference to Dani(el) In The Lions’ Den.

    His surname’s even Katz, for crying out loud!

    Pfft! Journalism ain’t what it used to be…

