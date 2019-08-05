Tapper and Stephens explain US massacre by citing Palestinian leaders’ supposed calls for violence against Israelis

Yesterday during a discussion on CNN of who is responsible for the “anti-immigrant” violence in El Paso, Jake Tapper said that leaders can set the wrong tone, and brought in Palestinian leaders and what he contended was their responsibility for violence against Israelis.

Bret Stephens made similar comments on MSNBC today.

Here’s the original Tapper exchange. Phillip Mudd, a CNN counterterrorism analyst, faulted leaders making statements that encourage sociopaths to commit murders. “There is a separation between a tone set by a leader and the acts of a sociopath,” Mudd said. “Nonetheless, the leadership is responsible for tone. Do not give anybody validation for violence by suggesting that immigrants are bad.”

Tapper responded by pivoting from immigrants to Israelis:

And what’s interesting about this theory is that, you know, you hear conservatives all the time rightly so in my opinion talk about the tone set by people in the Arab world. Palestinian leaders talking about — and the way they talk about Israelis, justifying . . . no direct link necessarily between what the leader says and the violence against some poor Israeli girl in a pizzeria. But the idea that you’re validating this hatred. And yet people don’t — and you can’t compare the ideology of Hamas with anything else — but at the same time, either tone matters or doesn’t.

Tapper is getting hammered on Twitter for bringing Palestinians into a discussion of white supremacist violence. On a day when the lieutenant governor of Texas is being savaged for saying the absence of prayer in schools played a role in the killings in El Paso, Tapper is being called out by the left for his surprise interjection. (Partial video here.)

Tony Karon:

The ideological axe-grinding, the ignorance and moral and intellectual dishonesty of @jaketapper should make you wonder what it is you’re seeing when you’re watching @CNN

– journalism it ain’t

Linda Sarsour:

Somehow Jake Tapper still finds a way to bring the Arab world and Palestinians into a conversation about WHITE SUPREMACISTS murdering innocent people. Disgusting. But hey, when someone shows you who they are, believe them.

Sana Saeed:

This is the height of unethical journalism @jaketapper — you invoke Palestinians & Arabs as a comparison to white nationalist violence in the US? This is blatant anti-Arab bigotry & Islamophobia. @CNN needs to take action.

Max Blumenthal:

[Tapper] wins the false equivalency cup, conflating Palestinian violence against the apartheid state that besieges, occupies and slaughters them en masse with sadistic killing sprees by white Western fascists against defenseless immigrants. The definition of hasbara.

Eli Valley:

Aside from everything else, the apt comparison would be to Trump’s ideological compatriots in the Israeli government who spew racist, dehumanizing, anti-Arab invective that reverberates throughout a society upheld by state-sanctioned violence.

Chuck Modi brings up the body counts from the onslaught on Gaza five years ago:

Palestinians-Israelis Killed in 2014

1462-6 Dead CIVILIANS

495-1 Dead CHILDREN That’s just 1 year of stats Jake Tapper will NEVER inform you about.

Adam Johnson does similar math:

Awesome he’s using the Sabbaro bombing from 19 years ago as evidence of Evil Palestinian Rhetoric. Have to skip over a half dozen 500-to-1 body counts in Israel’s favor to get that underdog occupier narrative (Johnson refers to a 2001 suicide attack in Jerusalem that killed 15.)

Notable among the critics is Tapper’s recent guest, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, a Palestinian-American. Her tweet contains an image of a Palestinian child being arrested by several armed uniformed men.

Comparing Palestinian human rights advocates to terrorist white nationalists is fundamentally a lie. Palestinians want equality, human dignity & to stop the imprisonment of children ⬇️. White supremacy is calling for the *domination* of one race w/ the use of violence.

Bret Stephens made the same leap as Tapper on MSNBC today, saying that we can understand Trump by reflecting that the Israelis were “absolutely right” to blame Arafat for terrorism against Israelis. Trump is inciting and inveighing in the same way. So it’s not a surprise that someone takes a gun into his hands.

Adam Horowitz, our editor, writes:

“These comments are a sad reminder to me of the cultural signifiers that ‘Palestinians’ play in US popular/media culture. It’s also a useful reminder as to who creates and deploys those signifiers.”

H/t Scott Roth.