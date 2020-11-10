Saeb Erekat, a pillar of Palestinian leadership, dies at 65

Saeb Erekat, 65, chief Palestinian negotiator and longtime leader in the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), passed away on Tuesday following a month-long battle with COVID-19, which left him hospitalized and in critical condition.

The office of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, to whom Erekat was a long time advisor and colleague, announced Erekat’s death in a statement early Tuesday afternoon, saying the “the departure of the brother and the friend, the great fighter Saeb Erekat, represents a big loss for Palestine and for our people.”

“We feel deep sorrow for losing him, especially at such difficult times the Palestinian cause is living through, the statement said.

Erekat’s family released a statement saying he “lived a life full of thought, love, forgiveness and peace and he will be dearly missed.”

“Saeb has shown an extraordinary patience and resilience, with the same determination that has characterized his career to achieve freedom for Palestine and a just and lasting peace in our region,” the family’s statement said.

President Abbas declared a three-day period of mourning in the West Bank and ordered Palestinian flags to be flown at half-mast.

Erekat’s death comes less than a month after his family announced that he had been hospitalized and placed in a medically-induced coma in Jerusalem’s Hadassah Hospital, shortly after he contracted the coronavirus.

Erekat was a high-risk patient, as he previously had a heart attack in 2012, and in 2017 and underwent a lung transplant.

Dr. Hanan Ashrawi, fellow PLO leader and friend of Erekat, mourned his death, saying that she has worked beside him since the 1980’s in his pursuit “of our people’s unassailable right to a life of dignity, justice, freedom, and rights, free from the brutality of Israel’s domination and military occupation.”

World leaders and diplomats showed an outpouring of support for the Palestinian leader, which the King of Jordan, Egypt’s Foreign Minister, the UK Foreign Secretary, and UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace, among many others, releasing statements commemorating Erekat’s life and contribution to the Palestinian cause.

I extend my deepest condolences to the family of #SaebErekat and the Palestinian people. You remained convinced that #Israel and #Palestine can live in #peace; never gave up on negotiations; and stood proudly for your people! We will miss you, my friend. May you rest in peace! — Nickolay E. MLADENOV (@nmladenov) November 10, 2020

Joseph Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief, said that Erekat’s passing “represents a great loss for the Palestinian people and for the Middle East peace process.”

An unchanging presence in Palestinian politics for decades, Erekat served under both Abbas and his predecessor Yasser Arafat. He stood at the forefront of Palestinian negotiations, and was a staunch supporter and advocate of the two-state solution, Palestinian sovereignty, and an end to the Israeli occupation.

Erkat most recently led negotiations with the current US administration under President Donald Trump, prior to the severing of diplomatic ties between the PA and the US in late 2017.

Following Erekat’s hospitalization a month ago, Palestinian political analyst Diana Buttu told Mondoweiss Erekat’s passing “will be the end of anything called the peace process.”

“We’ve already seen the informal death, but his passing will signify the formality of it,” she said.