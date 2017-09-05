‘Nazi stuff’: The Israeli government takes on African refugees

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri

Following Israel’s Supreme Court decision last week, limiting the state’s ability to imprison African asylum seekers indefinitely if they do not accept deportation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Culture Minister went to visit southern Tel Aviv in order to “give it back to the Israeli residents.”

“We are here on a mission to give back south Tel Aviv to the Israeli residents”, Netanyahu said.

Following the court decision, Netanyahu promised to find other ways of dealing with the “infiltrators” (as the court also calls them):

“We’ll have to enact new laws that will enable us … to send the illegal infiltrators out of our country”, he said. 

The court ruling has caused considerable outrage from the right. It brought Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked to drop all Zionist masks, and say:

“Zionism should not – and I’m saying here that it will not – continue to bow its head to a system of individual rights interpreted in a universal manner”. 

Haaretz journalist Gideon Levy summarized her claim:

“Thus Shaked believes, as do so many around the world, that Israel is built on foundations of injustice and therefore must be defended from the hostile talk of justice. How else can the repulsion to discussing rights be explained? Individual rights are important, she said, but not when they are disconnected from ‘the Zionist challenges.’ Right again: The Zionist challenges indeed stand in contradiction to human rights.” 

So what were Netanyahu and Regev doing in south Tel Aviv in their recent “mission”? They were inciting against the refugees for political gain, making them the scapegoat for a general neglect of the area, that has nothing to do with refugees as such. 

Regev has already called refugees a “cancer in our body”, during a pogrom on refugees in 2012. Now, she applied a reversal of victim roles:  whilst saying that the refugees are “not refugees” but rather “infiltrators”, she went further, to say that

“[T]he residents of south Tel Aviv are the ones who became refugees in their own country”.

Netanyahu incited against the refugees saying they were “lawless infiltrators”. That is, he implied that they are simply all criminals:

“Together with the foreign, culture and interior ministers we will enforce a much stronger enforcement vis-á-vis employers, the lawless infiltrators and everything we need to do to increase enforcement”, he said.

As for the interior minister, Aryeh Deri, he already expressed his ‘care’ for the residents of Tel Aviv versus the refugees, saying, “We have to care for the citizens of Israel, the residents of south Tel Aviv and other cities where residents’ lives are unlivable.” Yesterday he added to this, further accentuating the ‘Israeli victimhood’. From Haaretz:

“When you see the atmosphere there, on a pleasant day with everyone outdoors, it’s nice to see,” said Dery. “But when you look at the buildings and streets and you know what Neve Sha’anan, Levinsky and HaGdud HaIvri Streets and the park used to look like, everything has been wiped out. You hardly see any Israeli in the dark hours and it wasn’t even that late. You see those families and their children. When you hear police reports on what goes on there at night and you realize that Tel Aviv residents still live there, Israelis and Jews who found a place for themselves there. Why are they to blame?”

The official bigotry toward refugees has not escaped some Israelis. “This is Nazi stuff that creates the tension and hatred against them,” said Itamar Zigler, a 40-year old local resident. “I think it’s just for political gain,” he added (as noted by Jerusalem Post).

“What happens is that very angry and frustrated people from these neighborhoods – whose frustration I do understand, are pointing fingers in the wrong direction, which is at people who fled violent countries,” Zigler said. He added that the refugees were not the problem: “Before the Africans came, we had the same problems: pollution, junkies and prostitution.”

Inbal Egoz, who runs an NGO called Power to the Community (she was born and raised in the area), said that “the government and media talk about all the crimes the refugees are supposedly committing here, but they are not to blame for the situation. When the refugees first came, the government sent them to Tel Aviv because south Tel Aviv is the backyard of Israel. This area was neglected for many years before they came, but the government wants to make it look like they are to blame for the conditions here, and that if we deport them everything will be fine, and that’s not true”, she said.

Yes, it’s an awfully familiar pattern, isn’t it? Where have we experienced such scapegoating before? This is Nazi stuff.

P.S. I remember southern Tel Aviv very well from my childhood. The old bus central station in its midst, covering a rather large area, was replaced with a new one near to it (opened in 1993), but the old station remained, and it still is more or less what it was – perhaps the porn magazine industry and the closed pornographic cinema “Merkaz” (meaning “center”) have suffered from the advent of internet, but otherwise the drugs and prostitution are there, and in general, Southern Tel-Aviv has been neglected for many decades by the municipality. But this has been going on long before the recent waves of refugees from African countries.

23 Responses

  1. DaBakr
    September 5, 2017, 8:05 pm

    The portion of 5% tel aviv arabs living in south are just as disgusted with municipal services and want “their” city “back” as well from illegal economic immigrants.

    ofir can make as much hay as he likes about shakids statement but there is no implicit directive to treat individual rights the same way they are treated in declining european nations or even the United States (which, btw, the far left progressive would very much like to limit individual rights as they see fit. so it’s takes a lot of gaul to hear such hysterics from the progressive fringe

    • RoHa
      September 5, 2017, 9:55 pm

      “a lot of gaul”

      Two parts, at least, if not all three.

      • DaBakr
        September 5, 2017, 10:47 pm

        @r

        I might have said chutzpah but didn’t want to give moosr a heart attack

      • Jonathan Ofir
        September 6, 2017, 2:21 am

        And two wrongs don’t make a right.

      • RoHa
        September 6, 2017, 9:31 am

        Instead, you summoned Caesar’s ghost.

        Gallia est omnis divisa in partes tres, quarum unam incolunt Belgae, aliam Aquitani, tertiam qui ipsorum lingua Celtae, nostra Galli appellantur.

  2. eljay
    September 5, 2017, 8:18 pm

    Ayelet Shaked:

    … She said that individual rights are important, but not when they are “disconnected from our national goals, from our identity, from our history, from our Zionist challenges.” And finally, she issued a threat: “Zionism should not – and I’m saying here that it will not – continue to bow its head to a system of individual rights interpreted in a universalist manner.” …

    Individual rights are great except for when they get in the way of Jewish supremacism in/and the colonialist and religion-supremacist “Jewish State” construct.

    Zionists truly are hateful and immoral people.

    • DaBakr
      September 5, 2017, 10:39 pm

      @ej

      I lost count of the number of times you use “jewish supremacism ” and’jewish is a choice’ like a lifestyle choice I imagine since so many jews are secular, buddist, atheist etc.

      China, which is no longer considered a pariah nation by you mondoweissers does not consider the rights of the individual compared to the state but I know, nobody or no thing can compare to the evil of zionism except for german nazis. 2 peas in a pod. nobody is going to convince you otherwise. and china didn’t steal land either. well, maybe just little tiny tibet but whos counting tibet when zionism is on the rampage? all of us are so so hateful. so immoral. it’s killing us to hear us described such.ouch.

      Individual rights get in the way of a lot of things and your fooling yourself if you think your living in a state where your individual rights are not compromised for the state in some ways. you are just twisted up in knots obsessing over israel

      • eljay
        September 6, 2017, 8:41 am

        || @Br @ September 5, 2017, 10:39 pm ||

        The list of countries the “moral beacon” and “light unto the nations” state of Israel isn’t quite as bad as continues to grow: Saudi Arabia, Mali, African “hell-holes”, 19th-century America and, now, China.

        It’s strange how Zionists take tremendous pride not in being just or moral but simply in being less shitty than other, shittier people.

      • John O
        September 6, 2017, 8:51 am

        @DaBakr

        “China, which is no longer considered a pariah nation by you mondoweissers”

        Since you introduced the subject of China (which I don’t recall being a major, or even a minor, topic of conversation here), perhaps you might like to provide some evidence for your assertion.

      • Talkback
        September 6, 2017, 10:58 am

        Contrary to JSIL and it’s Nazi like differentiation between nationals and citizens China considers all Tibetans to be Chinese nationals, doesn’t it?

      • Elizabeth Block
        September 6, 2017, 11:19 am

        Nobody, to my knowledge, has ever described China as the only democracy in the Far East – or as a democracy at all.

        Yes, we Jews do tend to obsess over Israel. And so we should. Berthold Brecht said that everyone should speak about his own disgrace. Israel is ours.

      • Misterioso
        September 6, 2017, 11:27 am

        The subject under discussion is Israel and Zionism, not China. Diversion is so “old hat.”

      • Mooser
        September 6, 2017, 1:35 pm

        “(which, btw, the far left progressive would very much like to limit individual rights as they see fit”

        You bet, the right to discriminate, the right to abuse, the right to deny civil rights on the basis of race and other things has sure been under pressure!

      • catalan
        September 6, 2017, 5:08 pm

        “Berthold Brecht said that everyone should speak about his own disgrace. Israel is ours.”
        I don’t see why younger Jews (I was born in the early 1970s) should bear any responsibility for what Israel does or does not do. Should Chinese-Americans be responsible about the ugliness of the communist regime in China? The point is not whether Israel is the best place or the worst place, it’s neither really; but why should a four year old Jewish kid born in the the United States have to own up to any “disgrace” related to Israel. I am all for a negotiated settlement in Palestine, realizing how difficult that would be. But American Jews have nothing to do with this, unless they want to be involved. American Jews are actually safe of course – not because we are so loved, but because we are one of a hundred nationalities, religions, cultures, and creeds living here. We could go against each other, like in a prison riot, but unlikely that all the strains would combine against anyone (Armenians, Jews, Muslims, whatever).

      • Mooser
        September 6, 2017, 5:52 pm

        “I don’t see why younger Jews (I was born in the early 1970s) should bear any responsibility…”

        If you don’t want to bear some of the responsibility, don’t want to make a contribution to Israel’s upkeep, don’t expect Israel to be there when you need it. Do you think an ancestral homeland comes cheap?

      • Kaisa of Finland
        September 6, 2017, 5:56 pm

        catalan:

        “But American Jews have nothing to do with this..”

        Your country gives annually about 3,8 billon dollars to support the Israelian regime and the IDF. Without that money the Israelians would have had to negotiate about the peace for a long time ago. So as long as your regime is this deeply involved in the conflict, you will be too (want it or not).

      • Kaisa of Finland
        September 6, 2017, 6:14 pm

        Catalan:

        I don’t remember from where I wrote this down, but:

        “We are not responsible for the past, but we are responsible for the present and for the future.”

        You can’t run away from that.

      • amigo
        September 6, 2017, 7:00 pm

        “I don’t see why younger Jews (I was born in the early 1970s) should bear any responsibility for what Israel does or does not do”catalan

        So wtf are you doing spending so much time (company ,no doubt)making excuses for Israel. 679 posts so far You are part of the problem.

        ” But American Jews have nothing to do with this “catalan.

        Wouldn,t that be nice if it were so.Israel would have dropped out of sight long ago.Let,s hope your wishes come true.

  3. jsinton
    September 5, 2017, 11:50 pm

    Everybody needs a boogyman to point the finger at. Africans dirtying up “our fair city” very familiar to us Americans. No surprises here.

  4. Ronald Johnson
    September 6, 2017, 8:27 am

    “Omnia Gallia in tres partes divisa est”

