Prince Charles decried White House’s failure to take on ‘Jewish lobby’ over Israel

US Politics
on 17 Comments
Prince Charles

Thirty years ago, Prince Charles said that U.S. support for Israel is a cause of terrorism and that the “Jewish lobby” tied an American president’s ability to address the issue. He wrote in a 1986 letter:

I now begin to understand better their [Arabs’] point of view about Israel. Never realized they see it as a US colony….

I know there are so many complex issues, but how can there ever be an end to terrorism unless the causes are eliminated?

Surely some US president has to have the courage to stand up and take on the Jewish lobby in US? I must be naive, I suppose!

The Mail on Sunday broke the story, saying it obtained the letter from a public archive. Charles was 38, had just visited the Persian Gulf, and was writing to a mentor, the South African-born writer Laurens van der Post, then nearly 80.

The letter is causing a stink in Britain and Israel, with the Times of Israel accusing the Prince of employing anti-Semitic tropes about Jewish wealth and influence. Another source of controversy is the Prince’s view that the immigration of “foreign” Jews had worsened the conflict.

I now appreciate that Arabs and Jews were all a Semitic people originally and it is the influx of foreign, European Jews (especially from Poland, they say) which has helped to cause great problems.

A 1986 letter written by Prince Charles to his friend Laurens van der Post. (published by The Mail on Sunday)

The Mail says that Prince Charles has very good relations with the Jewish community but is widely thought to hold unorthodox views of the Middle East. A Jewish editor describes the letter as anti-Semitic for its treatment of Jewish influence.

Last night, Stephen Pollard, influential editor of The Jewish Chronicle, said: ‘To me this is the most astonishing element of the Prince’s letter. The “Jewish lobby” is one of the anti-Semitic themes that have endured for centuries. It is this myth there are these very powerful Jews who control foreign policy or the media or banks or whatever.’

No doubt Jewish power is mythologized, but Zionist influence is a leading factor in the creation and preservation of Israel, beginning with the issuance of the Balfour Declaration 100 years ago. The U.S. press won’t ever talk about the lobby’s role, because it’s too much of a living reality in our public life. The lead negotiator for the U.S. government during the peace process years, Dennis Ross, has said in a synagogue talk that American Jews “must be advocates” for Israel, not for Palestinians. A Time Warner executive has written speeches for Benjamin Netanyahu with no one saying boo about it. An executive at Comcast, the largest media company, has held fundraisers for the Israeli army. The head of Emily’s List has said that Democratic congressional candidates must take a position on Israel from the lobby group AIPAC, in order to raise essential campaign funds from the Jewish community.

“Jewish lobby” is surely a misnomer for Zionist lobby; but it’s not as if many Zionists have not used the term themselves. Alan Dershowitz used the term “Jewish lobby” approvingly in his book Chutzpah. Earlier this year he told a Scarsdale synagogue that American Jews are “entitled” to our power because of our wealth, and we need to deploy it to support Israel.

Anyone that [divests from Israel] has to be treated with economic consequences. We have to hit them in the pocketbook. Don’t ever ever be embarrassed about using Jewish power. Jewish power, whether it be intellectual, academic, economic, political– in the interest of justice is the right thing to do….

People write a book called the Israel lobby and complain that AIPAC is one of the most powerful lobbies in Washington. My response to that is, that’s not good enough. We should be the most powerful lobby in Washington….

We are entitled to use our power. We have contributed disproportionately to the success of this country. We have done so much for this country. When you think of how much better this country has become since our grandparents and great grandparents took the risk of coming, here, we have not only the right we have the obligation to speak out, and use every piece, every bit of power available in support of Israel.

We could go on and on with instances of American experts who support the prince’s view to one degree or another. NYT columnist Tom Friedman has said that the U.S. Congress is “bought and paid for by the Israel lobby.” Last year Cornel West said that the Democratic National Committee has been “beholden” for a long time to AIPAC. The DNC lately purged James Zogby from its executive committee.

George H.W. Bush did take on the Israel lobby three years after Prince Charles’s complaint, in 1991, over settlements. He was a one-term president and some attribute Bush’s loss in part to his daring. Bill Clinton ran to President Bush’s right on the settlements issue, and moved into the White House.

Let’s see how much pickup this letter gets in the U.S. I bet very little. Too uncomfortable-making. And a one-off.

The Israeli press says no royal has visited Israel on an official visit since 1948. “Despite numerous invitations over the years, no UK government has approved such a visit to Israel since the end of the British Mandate and the establishment of the state in 1948.”

The Mail quotes a spokesperson for the royal family explaining the letter:

“He was sharing the arguments in private correspondence with a long-standing friend in an attempt to improve his understanding of what he has always recognized is a deeply complex issue to which he was coming early on in his own analysis in 1986,” the spokeswoman said.

Thanks to Ofer Neiman and James North.

 

 

About Philip Weiss

Philip Weiss is Founder and Co-Editor of Mondoweiss.net.

Other posts by .


Posted In:
American Jewish Community
Islamophobia
Israel Lobby
US Policy in the Middle East
US Politics

17 Responses

  1. John O
    November 12, 2017, 12:10 pm

    “The letter is causing a stink in Britain …”

    Not being a Daily Mail or Mail on Sunday reader, I wasn’t aware of this story until reading about it here. Judging by the lack of reader comments (only 4 so far) on the Mail website, even the papers’ readers aren’t that exercised by it.

    I did note with interest the fact (Mondoweiss quoting the Israeli press) that there has never been a royal visit to Israel. Perhaps the founding fathers shouldn’t have killed so many of the monarch’s soldiers.

    • Citizen
      November 12, 2017, 1:23 pm

      It’s been running around on Twitter for a number of days. What do the Founding Fathers and Revolutionary War have to do with England not visiting Israel since 1948?

      • John O
        November 12, 2017, 2:52 pm

        @Jackdaw

        10 out of 10 for whataboutery.

        The final sentences of the paper you link to are, dare I say it, interesting:

        “Put simply, in Palestine the British were often brutal but they rarely committed atrocities. Indeed, by moderating its violence, Britain was probably more effective as an imperial power. Perhaps this is the best that can be said for the British ‘way’ in repressing the Arab insurgency in Palestine: it was, relatively speaking, humane and restrained — the awfulness was less awful — when compared to the methods used by other colonial and neo-colonial powers operating in similar circumstances, an achievement, of sorts.”

    • Jackdaw
      November 12, 2017, 1:49 pm

      “Perhaps the founding fathers shouldn’t have killed so many of the monarch’s soldiers. ”

      The number of monarch soldiers killed by the Zionists is but a fraction of the number of Arabs the monarch soldiers killed during the Mandate.

      https://web.archive.org/web/20160221163210/http://v-scheiner.brunel.ac.uk/bitstream/2438/7251/4/The%20banality%20of%20brutality.pdf

      • amigo
        November 12, 2017, 2:42 pm

        Jack drops by to remind us that Zionists are the masters , perhaps even the inventors of ,”Whataboutery.

      • Mooser
        November 12, 2017, 3:56 pm

        ” the inventors of ,”Whataboutery.”

        And they use “artificial intelligence” a lot. That’s where he gets his links.

    • Jerry Hirsch
      November 12, 2017, 1:59 pm

      John, the obvious reason is oil.

      • Emory Riddle
        November 12, 2017, 2:43 pm

        How many times can the obvious truth be called an anti-semitic trope or canard or blood libel before those smears no longer work?

      • pabelmont
        November 12, 2017, 6:14 pm

        My guess? The antisemitic tropes are just that, and they inflame those kindly folks who wish to be or are constitutionally set up to be inflamed by them; but the obvious facts although actually obvious and actually actual are not to the liking of many of those same kindly folks, hence the smokescreen and whataboutery — What About the use of traditional antisemitic tropes? Hmmm? What About that?

  2. Boomer
    November 12, 2017, 12:14 pm

    The Prince states an obvious truth, and American Zionists are shocked, shocked. The intensity of their reaction is an indication that they understand some truths must be suppressed in order to maintain their preferred fictions. They have been surprisingly successful with this strategy for a long time. Who knows how long it will continue? Long enough, I suspect.

  3. Citizen
    November 12, 2017, 1:24 pm

    Why that pic of Prince Charles?

  4. US Citizen
    November 12, 2017, 2:28 pm

    Gee, if there really were no “tropes about Jewish wealth and influence” then there would not be the usual crying and whining about it from the Jews. We all know they hold influence over the MSM, Hollywood and most shamefully our Government. Good for Prince Charles.

    Jewish people are not better off because of Israel, and there is not less anti-Semitism. Israel not only drives global terror it drives anti-Semitism which is on the rise globally in tandem with Israel’s inhumane policies.

    It’s not anti-semitism for criticizing Israel or their policies telling people the apartheid Occupation is immoral and inhumane.

    On and on and on the crafted diversion goes and long has, fleeing the very public reality of Israel’s enduring inhumanity to millions of stateless people.

    • Mooser
      November 12, 2017, 3:49 pm

      “Jewish people are not better off because of Israel”

      Oh, I wouldn’t say that. Quite a few professional Zionists do very well out of it.

      • US Citizen
        November 12, 2017, 6:45 pm

        Really? You read Mondoweiss right? You are aware of BDS right? And all those ‘professional’ people you refer to – you can read their minds, be in on their conversations, their thoughts and actions. Wow, please send me numbers for the lottery. Clearly you have the inside track on all those ‘professionals’.

  5. just
    November 12, 2017, 2:41 pm

    Thanks so much for highlighting this, Phil! Haaretz had the story this morning and I linked to it elsewhere on MW. I roared with absolute delight when I read it.

    As for “lobby”:

    3 A group of people seeking to influence legislators on a particular issue.
    ‘members of the anti-abortion lobby’…

    3.1 in singular An organized attempt by members of the public to influence legislators.
    ‘a recent lobby of Parliament by pensioners’”

    https://en.oxforddictionaries.com/definition/lobby

    What is “anti- Semitic” about that, pray tell?

    Every single, simple, and uncomfortable truth that is spoken/written about Israel and Zionism is considered “anti-Semitic” by too many. Why do many prefer speaking Hebrew among themselves (lawmakers to and with the media) to speaking English or any other language when speaking candidly? Is it to obscure the truth and prolong the charade? The world gets filtered news and only what the Zionists and the MSM allow and will tolerate.

    Thanks to the internet and the wonderful translators that grace MW, we continue to be able to avail ourselves of the truth and spread the word.

    Prince Charles wrote the truth. I only hope that he stands by it and will not cave or falter as all US politicians and Presidents have thus far.

  6. JosephA
    November 12, 2017, 6:20 pm

    I think the key here is the simplicity of assuming that the modern, terrorist nation of Israel has anything to do with Jews. Yes, they can claim that they represent all of world Jewry, but they don’t. Saudi Arabia and ISIS do not represent the world’s Muslims, Israel doesn’t represent the world’s Jews. Nationalism is dangerous. For that matter, religion is also quite dangerous. Mixing the two is toxic.

Leave a Reply