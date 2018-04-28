Trending Topics:

Israel needs Palestinian violence to shift world opinion — and ‘The New York Times’ helps out!

Once again, the New York Times has turned over its coverage of the ongoing Gaza protests to Hasbara Central, Israel’s propaganda apparatus. Today’s article, on the fifth Friday of the Great March of Return, ran on the print edition’s front page, and should be regarded not as a “report,” but as a prior justification for the full-scale massacre Israel is surely planning as the Gaza marches lead toward the May 15 culmination on Land Day.

The Times article misses the central truth — that Israel is deliberately trying to provoke violence among the Gaza protesters so it can stop losing the war for world public opinion, which is appalled as its snipers have already killed more than 40 of the demonstrators, including another 3 yesterday, and wounded more than 1000.

The view that Israel wants violence is not only held by Palestinians and their supporters. Asaf Ronel is the Israeli world news editor of the distinguished newspaper, Haaretz, and he tweeted yesterday that Israel’s air attacks on Gazan “naval targets,” (buried in the Times story), “can also be an attempt to draw Hamas to fire back rockets.” Ronel went on to note that “Not a single rocket was launched since #GreatReturnMarch started & no Israeli was hurt” — facts missing in the Times.

The Times article nowhere mentions that not a single Israeli, soldier or civilian, has gotten as much as a scratch during the ongoing protests. Instead, the paper today recites the Israeli military’s view: that masses of Gazan protesters “swarmed” toward the border with Israel, that some of them were armed, that they fired at Israeli soldiers, and that some of them nearly breached the fence. Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli army spokesman, is given so much space in the article that the Times should have added his name to the byline.

On closer inspection, the article’s claims are suspect. The allegation that some Gazans fired into Israel are vague, based on mysterious, unnamed “witnesses.”

The “fence” that the protesters “breached” turns out not to be on the border at all, but a barbed wire barrier that Israel had placed inside Gazan territory.

Yet again, the Times also failed to contact any human rights organizations. The BBC report quoted Amnesty International’s call for a global arms embargo against Israel, which Amnesty said was “carrying out a murderous assault against the protesters.”

If the Times thinks Amnesty is too risqué, why not at least visit the website for B’Tselem, an Israeli human rights group? Their site includes a banner headline repeating its call to Israeli soldiers to stop firing at Gazans.

SOLDIERS, HOLD YOUR FIRE If the heart be not callous: on the unlawful shooting of unarmed demonstrators in Gaza.

10 Responses

  1. John O
    April 28, 2018, 12:52 pm

    ‘Gazan “naval targets,” ‘

    Gaza has a navy? Who knew?

  2. Donald Johnson
    April 28, 2018, 1:10 pm

    They published a very good opinion piece by a Palestinian protestor, but maybe that is just a fig leaf— they can say they are being fair and then go back to siding with Israel in the news stories.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2018/04/27/opinion/march-gaza-friday-palestinian.html?rref=collection%2Fsectioncollection%2Fopinion&action=click&contentCollection=opinion&region=stream&module=stream_unit&version=latest&contentPlacement=4&pgtype=sectionfront

  3. Citizen
    April 28, 2018, 1:24 pm

    Intereresting that, in the extensive discussions on US tv news channels about “fake news,” nobody mentions the hoary champion of fake news in subject matter: the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

  4. Ossinev
    April 28, 2018, 1:25 pm

    If you want the full frontal Goebbels standard Hasbara dump from the most moral spokesman see:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1SlmBqgONmY

    Now he looks and sounds so native/ so local doesn`t he compared with those barbarian foreign Palestinians who are trying to steal back the land which those European Conricus types stole from them(aka reclaiming their ancient homeland which the nasty Romans purloined from them yawn)

    To understand the I/P conflict all you have to do really is to listen to Conricus or even better his English buddy Micky Rosenfield.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0WQHqBoYig

    So nice to get the views of these non Middle Eastern European Conquistadors.

  5. Donald Johnson
    April 28, 2018, 2:09 pm

    Read the five most popular comments with readers. They are all supportive of Israel. Comment six finally leans the other way. The first five could have been written by the Israeli government.

    It’s nice to think that the good guys are winning with the American public, but I have seen no evidence of that except with a minority.

    • lyn117
      April 28, 2018, 3:04 pm

      They may have been written by the Israeli government, by paid posters, and their popularity may be a product of organized hasbara, even automated or users with multiple identities. I’ve noticed in the last month or so a rise in popularity of pro-Israel comments (I could be wrong, of course).

      • guyn
        April 28, 2018, 4:55 pm

        I think you are right. Normally, but I’m not sure, the palestinian side fares better

      • Donald Johnson
        April 28, 2018, 5:55 pm

        I hope you are right. But they also need people to vote to recommend, though I guess that is doable too.

  6. eljay
    April 28, 2018, 2:55 pm

    Zionists are truly hateful and immoral hypocrites:
    – they believe that Jews are entitled to do unto others acts of injustice and immorality they would not have others do unto them; and, therefore,
    – willingly advocate, commit, defend or justify those acts.

  7. JohnSmith
    April 28, 2018, 6:42 pm

    When John Oliver on his show “Last Week Tonight” attacked Ayatollah Khameini of Iran last Sunday, I found his report both stupid and disheartening in its espousal of Zionist pieties. He showed a clip of Khameini circa 2015 predicting (optimistically) the fall or downfall within 20 years of the “Zionist regime.” Oliver portrayed this, as far as I could see, in an utterly unthinking way as the most wicked antisemitism / racism / anti-Israelism.

    I don’t know if Khameini or others in Iran espouse actual antisemitism, but this brain-dead equating of antisemitism and anti-Zionism stuck in my craw.

    Here is a series of 12 tweets comprising a letter to John Oliver. I suppose it’s unlikely that he will read them, unlikely that his production team will read them, and even if they do so, it’s still more unlikely that the tweets will have any effect on their thinking.

    1. Dear John Oliver, Your attack on Ayatollah Khameini of Iran was racist.  When he said he looked forward to the fall of a “Zionist regime” in 20 years, he was not attacking Israel as a nation or the Jewish religion.
    2. If he or other leaders have said remarks against Israel as a nation or the Jewish religion, please report on this.  But decrying Zionism is something that everyone who cares about human rights or democracy should do.
    3. Your attack only makes sense if you equate Israel and Judaism as being one and the same, and choose to see Iranians as being incapable of pursuing rational diplomacy or choosing their words carefully.
    4. I do not like the idea of religious rule anywhere, either in Iran or in Israel or in the U.S.
    5. It is doubtful that Israel is majority Jewish.  It certainly is minority Jewish if you count the refugees who were driven from their land at gun- and knifepoint during the Nakba.
    6. And if Israel/the West Bank/Gaza is majority Jewish (by a hair), that majority is an ethnic or racial majority.
    7.  If you realize that some ethnic Jews, in Israel, are not religious Jews, then you should see that only a minority of people there believe that Israel magically belongs–because magicks!–to the Jewish religion.
    8. So how about some real democracy?  Instead of Israel’s toxic, racist, apartheid regime for people treated with utter brutality, utter contempt for their lives and well-being?
    9. If you want to attack this leader, please do so with a better clip with a statement that is actually anti-Israeli, rather than anti-Zionist Israel.
    10. Instead, your coverage of the clip comes across as a breathless press release from Hasbara Central (look it up).
    11. If you want to attack Iranian policies, please do so in the future in a way that does not presuppose that Iranians are lesser beings who do not choose their words carefully.
    12. Jewish people, like other people, have been a great asset to the U.S.  But respecting people in the U.S., or in Israel, should not require anyone to speak admiringly about any “Zionist [racial supremacist] regime.”

