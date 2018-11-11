Trending Topics:

The American Jewish establishment is terrified of Palestinians

US Politics
on 13 Comments
Former Israeli ambassador Ido Aharoni

This is a very sad story. And it happens all the time now inside the American Jewish community, but it is particularly poignant right now.

This week the Palestinian political cartoonist Mohammed Sabaaneh, whose spirit cracked in an Israeli prison, is having a tour of New York, New Jersey and D.C., all in leftwing spaces. Sabaaneh tells us a compelling story about Israel and its power; but will any big Jewish space host him? Of course not! Some day maybe, in 50 years. (Though Eli Valley is appearing with him; wonderful.)

And meantime all week long in prestige Jewish spaces, what is the fare, but Israeli and American Jews wringing their hands about the future of Israel and the US Jewish relationship with Israel. The unending lament.

Mohammad Sabaaneh

First tomorrow night in New York at the Hebrew Union College, two Jews, Israeli and American, discuss: “A House Divided: Israel and Progressive American Jews.” Is either one of them even actually progressive? Former Israeli diplomat Ido Aharoni is founder of “the Brand Israel program,” which many Palestinians might see as the Brand Israel pogrom.

Then on Wednesday in a White Plains synagogue, there’s “Can Judaism survive the 21st century?” featuring an Israeli and American Jew, Tal Keinan and David Gregory, surely speaking about their differences.

Then on Thursday night in New York, “Across the Divide“: more fretting about American Jews abandoning Israel, this program featuring right-center Zionists Yair Rosenberg of Tablet and Bari Weiss of the New York Times, along with Batya Ungar-Sargon who represents perestroika at the Forward.

And really the only question about all these events is, Do you think you can have a discussion of the Jewish/American-Israeli future without hearing from Palestinians? I don’t. It would be like having a discussion of the future of the American South in 1964 with a bunch of white people. It’s privileged and incomplete.

I recognize that all these events are billed as Jews on Judaism or Israel. There’s no false advertising. But the segregated character of this discussion is unsustainable. You can’t just keep having one event after another featuring American and Israeli Jews in American Jewish spaces bellyaching to one another about what Israel will do without American Jews. When half the population under Israel’s governance isn’t Jewish and have to have a say in the matter.

These people really are terrified of Palestinians. American Jewish leaders have been demonizing Palestinians for 60 years and they believe their own shadow puppets, and so the comfort that American Jews have hosting black civil rights activists or radicals even is absent when it comes to hearing from Palestinians.

It goes back to the 70s, when Arthur Waskow and the good Jews of Breira were exposed by Wolf Blitzer, then of AIPAC and the Jerusalem Post, for having a secret meeting with the PLO. Breira fell apart after that. Or back to 1980 and the editor Leonard Fein daring to say he was opposed to Menachem Begin and suddenly all his financial support from “Jewish liberals” disappeared.

Or back to 2011 and the 92d Street Y cancelling an appearance by Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish, who had lost three daughters to an Israeli attack on Gaza, because his Jewish Zionist co-speaker had canceled for reasons beyond her control, and his talk could no longer be “balanced.” The doctor had to speak at Cooper Union instead…

It goes back to 2012-2013 and the Hillel at Northeastern University cutting off sponsorship of a trip to Israel because “the itinerary includes time in the West Bank and visits with Palestinians, including in a refugee camp” (per Hannah Bernstein’s report). 

Jewish leaders are simply terrified of Palestinians. At some level they know, if they actually listened to one independent Palestinian, their whole world would collapse. Certainly their moral righteousness would fall in shreds.

And PS, the Lara Alqasem boomlet just proves what I’m talking about. The American Jewish community, and the liberal Zionists, rallied around the idea that a Palestinian-American student from Florida should be allowed to leave Ben Gurion airport where she had been detained for two weeks to pursue her studies at the Hebrew University. But they could only rally around her because she was an accommodating Palestinian. She’d renounced her support of boycott, BDS, she wanted to study at a great Israeli institution.

There is simply no ability inside American Jewish spaces to hear Palestinians on their own terms. And the consequences are just tragic, for Jews, for Palestinians, and for Americans too.

 

philweiss
About Philip Weiss

Philip Weiss is Founder and Co-Editor of Mondoweiss.net.

Other posts by .


Posted In:
American Jewish Community
Islamophobia
Israel Lobby
US Aid to Israel
US Policy in the Middle East
US Politics

13 Responses

  1. Citizen
    Citizen
    November 11, 2018, 3:33 pm

    Jared Kushner was interviewed on primetime cable TV news show yesterday. He’s very good at an altar boy-like, very rational-sounding presentation. Seems he’s intent on solving the I-P conflict by giving the Palestinians an economic package they can’t refuse in return for firm Israeli state security. He was also asked about the Saudi Prince debacle and its impact on his strategy for the ME. Mouthed sentimental rhetoric meaning nothing.

  2. Bumblebye
    Bumblebye
    November 11, 2018, 4:36 pm

    Imagine a panel taking place tonight with a Palestinian. How could that person not feel duty bound to raise the fact of 6 deaths in Khan Younus to israeli special forces amid continual bombing within the last few hours. These panels cannot have their israeli/jewish only bubble pricked by awareness of the continual killing of Palestinians by their co-religionists.

    • John O
      John O
      November 12, 2018, 3:48 am

      I knew they’d do something outrageous when the world was looking elsewhere. I thought it would be the day of the midterms; but no, they left it until the centenary of the end of the Great War.

      • annie
        annie
        November 12, 2018, 4:52 am

        they left it until the centenary of the end of the Great War.

        my state is burning down

      • Marnie
        Marnie
        November 12, 2018, 5:49 am

        ‘my state is burning down’

        I’m horrified by the video of the fires in CA – it’s the stuff of nightmares; the devastation is unimaginable. I lived in Santa Barbara and Santa Monica for 3 years and they were the best times a midwestern girl can have on her own in the west coast for the first time. California is close to my heart. I hope you and your love ones are safe and out of harm’s way and these fires will be put out ASAP, in spite of tRUMP’s posturing.

  3. Keith
    Keith
    November 11, 2018, 5:11 pm

    PHIL- “But the segregated character of this discussion is unsustainable.”

    Unsustainable? Why, because you say so? I see no evidence of change anytime soon. I see little prospect for change within the framework of empire.

    PHIL- “At some level they know, if they actually listened to one independent Palestinian, their whole world would collapse.”

    You have it backwards. Their whole world will have to collapse BEFORE they listen to Palestinians. Currently, their ideological construct is working for them and they have no reason to change.

  4. Keith
    Keith
    November 11, 2018, 5:38 pm

    PHIL- “There is simply no ability inside American Jewish spaces to hear Palestinians on their own terms.

    Not just Palestinians either.

    “Obviously this decision is a result of the recent flap over anti-Semitic comments posted from the Free Gaza Movement Twitter account. That incident has prompted a lot of soul searching inside the movement for Palestinian human rights, because it showed that a significant part of the community wants to talk about Israeli policy in the context of Jewish history and Jewish identity, and do so in a highly critical manner. Clearly a lot of people, including many in our community, want to have these conversations and regard them as necessary to resolving the Middle East conflict. We don’t. We are tired of serving as a platform for this discussion, including in the comment section, and don’t see the conversation as a productive one. From here on out, the Mondoweiss comment section will no longer serve as a forum to pillory Jewish culture and religion as the driving factors in Israeli and US policy.” https://mondoweiss.net/2012/10/changes-to-the-mondoweiss-comment-policy/

  5. bcg
    bcg
    November 11, 2018, 10:52 pm

    Maybe even more astounding than the lack of acknowledgement in the Jewish community of, you know, THOSE people, is how even certain famous Jews are ignored if they don’t say the right thing.

    “He warned his listeners against the euphoria that had swept the Jewish world in the aftermath of the Six Day War. Ben-Gurion insisted that all of the territories that had been captured had to be given back, very quickly, for holding on to them would distort, and might ultimately destroy, the Jewish state. ”

    https://www.nybooks.com/articles/1987/05/28/israel-the-tragedy-of-victory/

  6. Keith
    Keith
    November 12, 2018, 12:21 am

    PHIL- “There is simply no ability inside American Jewish spaces to hear Palestinians on their own terms.”

    When it comes to an honest discussion, Mondoweiss is a fraud. Is it still your website, or have you turned it over to the “liberal” Jews with deep pockets?

    • annie
      annie
      November 12, 2018, 5:23 am

      have you turned it over to the “liberal” Jews with deep pockets?

      mondoweiss publishes palestinian voices too. have you thought about an honest discussion on Haidar Eid’s thoughts? https://mondoweiss.net/2018/11/what-gaza-wants/

      As we, Palestinians of Gaza, embark on our long walk to freedom, we have come to the conclusion that we can no longer rely on governments; instead, we request that the citizens of the world oppose these ongoing deadly crimes. The failure of the United Nations and its numerous organizations to condemn such crimes proves their complicity. We have also come to the conclusion that only civil society is able to mobilize to demand the implementation of international law and put an end to Israel’s unprecedented impunity. Our inspiration is the anti-apartheid movement. The intervention of civil society was effective in the late 1980s against the apartheid regime of White South Africa. Nelson Mandela, before his eminent death, and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, amongst other anti-apartheid activists, did not not only describe Israel’s oppressive and violent control of Palestinians as Apartheid, they also joined this call for the world’s civil society to intervene again.

      you can choose to chalk this up as “liberal” Jews with deep pockets, or not. it’s on the front page right now. what does “hearing palestinians on their own terms” have to do with your frustrations with mondoweiss? anything?

  7. tamarque
    tamarque
    November 12, 2018, 8:36 am

    Regret to differ with you on the following point. White people constantly talk about Blacks without their presence or participation in creating the dialogue. This ensures the ongoing prejudice but lets the participants feel self-righteous.

    And really the only question about all these events is, Do you think you can have a discussion of the Jewish/American-Israeli future without hearing from Palestinians? I don’t. It would be like having a discussion of the future of the American South in 1964 with a bunch of white people. It’s privileged and incomplete.

  8. CigarGod
    CigarGod
    November 12, 2018, 11:00 am

    Six Jews and a Palestinian are sitting at a Poker table.
    All six Jews watch as the Palestinian shuffles his tiny stack of chips. Then he cuts them and shuffles them again.
    He looks at the last gasp of the ice cubes in his glass and wonders if the waitress has gone home. Arms crossed, two large security guys bracing the door shift their weight.

  9. Misterioso
    Misterioso
    November 12, 2018, 11:04 am

    Meanwhile:

    https://www.palestinecampaign.org/hundreds-gather-at-pscjusticeconf-to-condemn-israeli-apartheid/

    “Experts condemn Israeli apartheid at PSC conference” in London, Nov. 5/18

    EXCERPT:
    “Experts and Activists Gather in London to Condemn Israeli Apartheid, Commit to Fight for Freedom, Justice and Equality”

    “Expert speakers joined hundreds of activists in London to condemn Israel’s apartheid regime at the PSC’s ‘Justice in Palestine: Ending Apartheid, Achieving Freedom and Equality’ conference, on Saturday 3rd November.

    “Attendees began the day by hearing from Professor Virginia Tilley, who co-authored a UN Economic and Social Commission of Western Asia (UNESCWA) report which accused Israel of apartheid. She outlined how Israel commits the crime of apartheid in its treatment of all parts of the Palestinian population, before discussing the report’s implications. She argued that it is necessary to re-imagine Palestinian identity as multi-sectarian, embracing all within the territory of mandate Palestine.”

Leave a Reply