Booker dodges question about Netanyahu’s racism, says he went to Senate to defend Israel

Senator Cory Booker in September 2012. (Photo: Jamelle Bouie/Flickr)
In a response to a recent question inquiring whether or not Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is racist, New Jersey Senator and presidential hopeful Cory Booker said he entered the Senate to stand up for the state of Israel.

Booker was asked about Netanyahu at the Iowa State Fair on August 10 by Jewish Insider’s Ben Jacobs. Booker didn’t answer the question directly and seemingly objected to its premise. His response mainly focused on how he believes the Trump administration has endangered Israel. Booker told Jacobs:

“You know, what I think very strongly, sir, is that we have a crisis with Israel right now. Israel is less safe under this president than it was before. We literally have a president right now that has allowed Iran to have a superhighway through Syria; that literally announces by tweet that he’ s pulling our troops out which puts Israel more at risk. We have a president who is breaking [the] tradition of Democratic and Republican presidents in the past by turning his back on the commitment to a two-state solution. We have a president that’s not doing what he should be doing to protect that region. He’s pulling away from a nuclear deal now as he’s making Iran go perilously towards it.”

Booker then added, “I know you have these interesting questions, but I got to the United States Senate to stand up for our allies and for the State of Israel and this is a president who is making the United States weaker and making Israel more vulnerable.”

Unlike Booker, a number of Democratic candidates have denounced Israel’s government as racist in recent months. During an April event in Iowa former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke said that US/Israel partnership, “must be able to transcend a prime minister who is racist, as he warns about Arabs coming to the polls, who wants to defy any prospect for peace as he threatens to annex the West Bank, and who has sided with a far-right, racist party in order to maintain his hold on power.”

While addressing a CNN audience two weeks later, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders told the crowd, “The goal must be to try to bring people together and not just support one country, which is now run by a right-wing, dare I say, racist government.”

That same month Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was also asked whether she believed Netanyahu is racist. “He’s embraced right wing extremist groups in Israel and embraced racist language. Judge him by what he does,” she said.

Booker’s response comes just days after House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told The Jerusalem Post, “I don’t think [Netanyahu’s] a racist. Period. No.” Hoyer just led a delegation of Democratic Representatives to Israel on an annual trip that is sponsored by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s (AIPAC) educational branch.

In March, The Intercept reported on a closed-door meeting that AIPAC activists had with Booker in New Jersey. “Israel is not political to me,” he told them. “It’s not political. I was a supporter of Israel well before I was a United State Senator. I was coming to AIPAC conferences well before I knew that one day I would be a federal officer. If I forget thee, o Israel, may I cut off my right hand.”

Michael Arria

Michael Arria is the U.S. correspondent for Mondoweiss.

16 Responses

  1. Sovereign on August 12, 2019, 4:28 pm

    Fascinating, and I must say, I’m embarrassed to not know the roles of US Senators! I foolishly assumed the role of US elected officials was to serve…. the US, and that one might not want to put in harm’s way members of our military for no reason other than the benefit of a foreign entity. Thank you, Senator Booker, for going into Congress for the benefit of such a shining light of humanity as represented by State of Israel, and for so clearly demonstrating where our allegiance need lie.
    May you, fine patriot, reap what you sow.

    • Misterioso on August 13, 2019, 9:41 am

      @Sovereign, et al

      “Booker then added, ‘I know you have these interesting questions, but I got to the United States Senate to stand up for our allies and for the State of Israel and this is a president who is making the United States weaker and making Israel more vulnerable.'”

      What? To state the obvious, Senator Booker’s prime duty is to ‘stand up’ for America, not “Israel,” a thoroughly documented illegal brutal occupier and ethnic cleanser of the indigenous Palestinians and an escalating serial violator of hard won international humanitarian law. Obviously, his objective is to curry favor with and receive campaign funding from the Zionist lobby. One can only wonder what other agreements he’s made with the lobby. He should be shunned and viewed as serving a foreign power rather than his own country.

  2. Kay24 on August 12, 2019, 4:39 pm

    Is it amnesia, or a deliberate show of loyalty, when these Congresspeople conveniently forget the occupation, the blatant land theft and building of illegal settlements, and the never ending massacre of unarmed civilians? They never seem to speak of any of Israel’s crimes, which the international communities have condemned very strongly. Their unwavering support is so predictable, every time Israel decides to send bombs into Gaza, and they are willing and eager to hand over more weapons to the occupier, to continue this slow genocide. As Americans we should be ashamed in the role this nation has played.

    • Misterioso on August 13, 2019, 10:15 am

      @Kay24, et al

      Urgent memo from the Knesset to Senator Cory Booker and other dutiful servants of “Israel” in Washington:

      https://www.jpost.com/American-Politics/Israeli-MKs-to-Congress-Thanks-but-BDS-bill-dangerous-for-Israel-598392

      “ISRAELI MKS TO CONGRESS: THANKS, BUT BDS BILL ‘DANGEROUS FOR ISRAEL'”
      “The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved Resolution 246 opposing boycotts of Israel on July 23” BY GIL HOFFMAN, AUGUST 12, 2019

      “Twenty-one members of Knesset from right-wing parties sent a letter to members of Congress on Monday thanking them for their recent pro-Israel anti-Boycott Divestment & Sanctions (BDS) resolution but warning them that the resolution’s endorsement of a two-state solution is harmful, because the repercussions of a Palestinian state would be ‘far more dangerous for Israel’ than the BDS Movement.

      “The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved Resolution 246 opposing boycotts of Israel on July 23. Some 350 legislators, 175 from each party, cosponsored the resolution, which opposes the BDS movement, ‘including efforts to target United States companies that are engaged in commercial activities that are legal under US law, and all efforts to delegitimize the State of Israel.’

      “In an effort to gain bipartisan support, the bill also ‘urges Israelis and Palestinians to return to direct negotiations as the only way to achieve an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict’ and reaffirms strong support ‘for a negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict resulting in two states – a democratic Jewish State of Israel, and a viable, democratic Palestinian state – living side by side in peace, security and mutual recognition.’

      “The letter by the MKs is a direct appeal to members of Congress to assess the dangers of a Jihadist Palestinian state formed in the heart of Israel. The MKs argue that while some sectors promote the two-state solution as being pro-Israel, the actual will of the Israeli people and the current policy of the State of Israel does not reflect that attitude.

      “’The establishment of an additional Arab (so-called Palestinian) state in the region would severely damage the national security of both Israel and the United States,’ the MKs wrote. ‘Such a state would undoubtedly be a dysfunctional terrorist state, which would distance peace and undermine stability in the Middle East. As politicians, we understand that these resolutions are accompanied by many compromises along the way in order to reach a language agreed upon by a majority. However, the affirmation of support for establishing a Palestinian state is so dangerous that we respectfully request that you take that into consideration, and in the future avoid determining that establishing an additional Arab state on territory that is the Land of Israel is part of the solution to the dispute.’

      “The letter was initiated by the Land of Israel Caucus in the Knesset, Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan and the Likud’s nationalist group.

      “’Unfortunately, in the last few years, AIPAC is independently advancing the two-state solution,’ said Dagan, who is powerful within Likud. ‘AIPAC portrays the two-state concept as an Israeli interest to elected officials in America and as the official position of the Israeli government, even though this is untrue. The two-state concept is not the policy of the current government coalition, nor is it stated as policy in the agreements between the coalition partners. Furthermore, this is not the policy of the Trump administration, which has even removed it from the National Security Strategic Report.'”

      • Kay24 on August 13, 2019, 12:27 pm

        Chances of settling this conflict with a 2 state solution seems impossible at this time. That is the reality of this horrible situation. The question is what will the US Congress, that keeps enabling the zionists do, when it becomes clear and official, that a 2 state solution is impossible, and that the zionists do not want it, and even the zionist king Bibi has stated as much?

        Will the US Congress still be in denial? Will they continue to act like imbeciles still not getting the memo? Yes, to both questions.

  3. JWalters on August 12, 2019, 7:52 pm

    What a shame that Cory Booker would take a perfectly good soul and sell it to a sadistic devil.
    “Terrorism: How the Israeli state was won”
    http://mondoweiss.net/2017/01/terrorism-israeli-state
    “Sadistic display of violence”
    https://mondoweiss.net/2019/07/palestinians-nationals-hospitalized/
    “Israel’s Stranglehold on American Politics”
    https://www.truthdig.com/articles/israels-stranglehold-on-american-politics/

    But that’s why we have political campaigns, to find out these things.

    • RoHa on August 13, 2019, 1:40 am

      What makes you think Booker had a good soul to sell?

      • Misterioso on August 13, 2019, 9:34 am

        @RoHa

        BINGO!!

  4. Marnie on August 13, 2019, 3:10 am

    ‘Booker then added, “I know you have these interesting questions, but I got to the United States Senate to stand up for our allies and for the State of Israel and this is a president who is making the United States weaker and making Israel more vulnerable.”’

    I know you have these important questions about my loyalty to the american citizens who elected me and who I am supposed to serve, but my loyalty and duty is to protect the status quo WRT the ‘state of israel’ and keep it’s wealthy american donors happy. In doing so, my fealty and that of the many democratic and republican elected officials has made america less safe and has lowered the standing of the united states in all areas as most people with eyes and ears see that WRT ‘israel’, that tail is definitely wagging this dog. Oops. F#$% Cory Booker and all zionist fellators.

  5. echinococcus on August 13, 2019, 3:57 am

    ” If I forget thee, o Israel, may I cut off my right hand”

    Now that you have forgotten the American people who was stupid enough to elect you, what part of your anatomy are you gonna cut?

  6. CigarGod on August 13, 2019, 10:29 am

    He has always been this way.
    Just another fake person willing to shape himself into whatever it takes to win.

    • Lillian Rosengarten on August 13, 2019, 12:24 pm

      Booker will never get my vote nor anyone who does not stand up against Zionism and the lies told to the US.

    • Misterioso on August 13, 2019, 12:33 pm

      @CigarGod, et al

      WAKE UP AMERICA!!
      Another American politician bribed by Israel:

      https://ahtribune.com/us/israelgate/3389-steny-hoyer.html

      “Majority Leader Steny Hoyer: Israel’s man in the House of Representatives” American Herald Tribune, August 13/19 by Philip Giraldi

      EXCERPT:
      “It is astonishing that in the wake of the two mass killings in Dayton and El Paso that have been attributed both by the media and the Democrats to ‘racism,’ a senior U.S. Congressman has led a delegation of 41 of his Democratic Party colleagues plus spouses on a week-long luxury all-expenses-paid trip to Israel, which is one of the few countries in the world that defines its full citizenship as a matter of race and religion. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland is, however, apparently tone deaf to some critics of the annual excursion, having made the pilgrimage to Israel more than fifteen times. ‘I am pleased to join so many House Democrats in traveling to Israel to reaffirm our support for a critical U.S. ally and to continue learning about the opportunities and the challenges facing Israel and the Middle East,’ he said shortly before departing for Tel Aviv.

      “Hoyer did not mention how he had managed to pull together such a large group of co-conspirators in spite of critical issues that need to be confronted at home during recess in town hall meetings, which, due to the trip, will operate on a short schedule if at all. As Majority Leader, he is reported to be skilled at strong-arming new colleagues to compel them to make the trip to demonstrate the loyalty of the U.S. Congress and the Democratic Party to the Jewish state, which is his top priority. According to The Intercept, ‘Hoyer…uses his power over the House floor agenda to coerce participation. A member who refuses an invitation can find it difficult to have their bills brought to the floor for a vote. ‘His senior staff lock down cooperating members by getting their bills to the floor and punishing non-cooperators,’ said one former representative who rejected the invitation. ‘I was tortured for a decade because I refused to go on that trip…’

      “Of course, the Israelis are themselves seasoned professionals when it comes to mass shooting, something that they do every Friday across the fence into Gaza, but they are unlikely to demonstrate their marksmanship to the visiting congressmen. They in any event know that Israel will never be condemned in fora like the United Nations Security Council because of the exercise of Washington’s veto. Hoyer and company are the reason that there is such a veto even though Israel is a serial war criminal and human rights violator, so in a sense he and his Democratic Party friends are the reason why the Jewish state believes itself empowered to behave so badly. And, lest anyone is worried about bipartisanship, the Republicans too have a delegation in Israel headed by House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy consisting of 31 congressmen. The 72 congressmen from both parties constitute one of the largest delegations ever to travel to the Jewish state.

      “Hoyer is a bought and paid for Israeli puppet and a big part of his job is to make sure that new Congressmen and women are adequately brainwashed regarding what is going on in the Middle East. Maryland’s Democratic Party has long been dominated by Jews from Baltimore and Montgomery County and Hoyer has successfully cultivated Jewish congressmen to advance his career. He has benefited directly from $320,025 pro-Israel PAC donations to fund his re-election campaigns and has undoubtedly also received generous donations from individual Jews and from organizations not organized as PACs.”

      “Steny Hoyer’s foreign policy votes in Congress have not surprisingly mirrored positions taken by the Israeli government. He supported the attack on Iraq and was in fact very possibly the most prominent promoter of the war among Democrats. When the war became a foreign policy disaster, he muted his approval of it but has continued to vote for funding of U.S. military involvement in both Iraq and neighboring Syria.

      Hoyer’s support of Israel is unshakable and he has often appeared and spoken before the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) annual summit. At his most recent appearance this past spring his keynote speech included ‘I stand with Israel, proudly and unapologetically. So, when someone accuses American supporters of Israel of dual loyalty, I say: accuse me. I am part of a large, bipartisan coalition in Congress supporting Israel. I tell Israel’s detractors: accuse us.’ Well, he got that right. He and many other congressmen do suffer from dual or even singular loyalty when it comes to Israel.”

  7. Ossinev on August 13, 2019, 12:32 pm

    Benjamin Booker. A “true “Israeli patriot. Keep those US$ coming and I will say and do whatever you ask of me .Please e-mail my office for current price list.

  8. fab on August 13, 2019, 12:36 pm

    If Booker loves Isreal that much let him move there and become a citizen. Will they love this black man and make him a member of the Knesset?

  9. genesto on August 13, 2019, 12:37 pm

    In all fairness, Booker may be one of the few in Congress that has actually swallowed the Kool Aid re: Israel, a la Schumer, Hoyer, Cardin and all the other Zionist true believers in the Senate and House. Most of the non Jews that profess a deep love and commitment to the Jewish state are lying through their teeth. These individuals, if the tables were hypothetically turned, would jump to the Palestinian side in a NY minute! Booker, though, seems truly mesmerized by the Zionist narrative, and has been for may years. His dear ex friend, Shmuley Boteach, had a lot to do with it at the beginning.

    That’s not to say that Booker doesn’t appreciate the millions in campaign contributions potentially made available to him for his unwavering devotion to Israel. But, I think he stands apart from most all of the other candidates, including Ms Harris, that would probably say and do most anything to get their hands on that Zionist lobby money.

