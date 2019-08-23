Trending Topics:

Trump is parroting Zionist doctrine: U.S. Jews must be loyal to Israel

Bari Weiss
The Jewish community has good reason to be disturbed by Trump’s assertion that the Jews who vote Democratic and not for him (the vast majority) are “disloyal.” We can only imagine how his comments will affect nationalist wingnuts who already think Jews are “replacing” them.

But the allegation by many Jewish organizations and individuals that Trump is echoing an antisemitic European trope of the disloyal, transnational Jew, rings hollow. Trump has no idea about that history. Trump has heard that Jews who criticize Israel are disloyal from his own dear Jewish friends, rightwing Zionists, everyone from Sheldon Adelson to David Friedman to Elliott Abrams to Alan Dershowitz.

If there’s a trope here, it’s the Zionist claim that Jews must be loyal to Israel, no matter where they live.

Bari Weiss says so directly in the NY Times: “If you’re pro-Trump or Trump-curious,” she allows, “you’ll generously hear an assertion that Jews should be loyal to Israel.” She hastens to add, “If you’re anything like me, you can’t help but hear echoes of the sinister charge of dual loyalty.”

But Weiss has just made my point for me, generously: It’s a good thing to say that American Jews should be loyal to Israel.

Weiss stated the same principle in a forum after the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre last year. We are all one, Am Yisrael, the people of Israel– from leftwing Jews to rightwing Israeli Jews.

Our values are other things than civil rights… Our values are also the fact that we are alive for the Jewish return to political sovereignty– the idea that we would celebrate that! … Even among the Jews who were showing up [in Pittsburgh] for [leftwing groups] IfNotNow and Bend the Arc and protesting Trump– you better believe they liked the fact that Ron Dermer and Naftali Bennett showed up… It’s sending a message that we are all one, Am Yisrael.

The young Jews of IfNotNow promptly scoffed at Weiss’s claim; they felt no affinity to rightwing Israelis Dermer and Bennett. But Weiss just laid out a central tenet of Zionism. There is a Jewish nation. We are loyal to the countries that we live in but we have a higher loyalty to the Jewish one. And by the way, the center of Jewish life is Israel, where the Jewish nation regained sovereignty in the 20th century.

Elliott Abrams, a Trump foreign policy aide, laid out the same principle in 1996:

Outside the land of Israel, there can be no doubt that Jews, faithful to the covenant between God and Abraham, are to stand apart from the nation in which they live. It is the very nature of being Jewish to be apart–except in Israel–from the rest of the population.

Melvin Urofsky laid out the same idea– American Jews must be loyal to the Jewish state– in his Zionist history, “We Are One! American Jewry and Israel” (1978).

An old Hebrew maxim holds that Klal Yisrael arevim zeh lazeh–All of Israel are responsible for one another– a statement which affirms the unity of the Jewish people, a sense of historical oneness transcending temporal or spatial differences of nationality, language and customs. In the United States, this old saying has taken on a new form: “We Are One!” … [I]t celebrates those ties that bind, those patterns which have emerged not only out of four thousand years of Jewish history and culture and tradition, but also out of the twentieth-century struggle for Jewish survival and for the re-creation of a Jewish state in its ancient homeland.

Let me inject that all these Zionists extol Zionism because it will keep Jews from marrying non-Jews. Urofsky:

There has been and continues to be hope that Israel will provide the ballast keeping Judaism in America stable, an anchor holding fast against the strong currents of assimilation…

Bari Weiss calls assimilation “self-mutilation”:

We are increasingly a people apart. Which self-mutilation, so many of us wonder, is worse? Abandon the universal values our community has always championed? Or abandon the particularism without which we cease to be Jews at all?

The main thrust of this ideology, though, is what Trump is saying: American Jews need to support Israel in the United States, because Israel depends on the U.S. as a lifeline.

And if you don’t support Israel, you’re a self-hating Jew, or a bad Jew. As I noted yesterday, Alan Dershowitz smeared an eminent South African Judge, Richard Goldstone, as an “evil, evil man” and a “moser” — a traitor– because he had accused Israel of war crimes. Goldstone was then pressured not to attend his own grandson’s bar mitzvah, because his community in South Africa was so angry.

Zionist ideologue Ben Shapiro makes Trump’s point:

Ben Shapiro on what it means to be a good Jew

Batya Ungar-Sargon of the Forward put it well last year: “Trump was saying the messaging that we have been telegraphing for 50 years.”

Ungar-Sargon was responding to that occasion in 2017 that Trump was asked by a Jewish reporter about the government’s failure to respond to an uptick in threats against Jewish institutions. Trump got angry. I love Israel! “So here’s the story, folks. No. 1, I am the least anti-Semitic person that you’ve ever seen in your entire life…. I hate even the question because people that know me — and you heard the Prime Minister, you heard Benjamin Netanyahu, did you hear him, Bibi? He said, ‘I’ve known Donald Trump for a long time…”

Ungar-Sargon said Trump was echoing a Jewish idea of what it means to be Jewish.

For fifty years the Jewish-American community has outsourced its identity to Israel…What does it mean to be a Jew? It means to be uncritical of Israel and to give unconditional support to Israel.

She hastened to assure her synagogue audience, We are all Zionists! But now we can criticize Israel, a little bit anyway.

I think 95 percent of the American Jewish community is pro Israel. We are all still pro Israel. What we are not is willing to give it unconditional support… You can be pro Israel and criticize Israel, that is what it means to be an American Jew. We are no longer willing to give unconditional support.

All this indoctrination has worked. Here’s Bret Stephens of the New York Times saying a lot of American Jews are bad Jews because they’re not supporting Israel:

Thank God I was born a Jew because otherwise I’d be a raging anti-Semite… [be]cause I tear my hair out all the time at my fellow Jews… it is a scandal, it seems to me, if we fail to live up to the promise of our American citizenship to do all we can to assure the survival of the Jewish state and the Jewish people.

Sheldon Adelson, Trump’s biggest donor, has called himself an Israeli citizen and said that he wished he had fought in the Israeli army, not the American one.

Another of Trump’s biggest donors, Bernie Marcus says American Jews need to support Israel unconditionally because it’s the center of Jewish life.

We’re so proud of the fact that Israel is here and Israel is now THE place for Jews and the place that we have to look for, and I now do everything in my power to help the state of Israel. And anything I can do I will do because it’s good for Jews all over the world.

While rightwing Zionist Irving Kristol anticipated Trump more than 40 years ago when he called on Jews to stop voting Democratic, because there was now a Jewish “interest” in having big U.S. defense budgets to keep the “knife” from the “heart of Israel.”

Senator McGovern is very sincere when he says that he will try to cut the military budget by 30%. And this is to drive a knife in the heart of Israel… Jews don’t like big military budgets. But it is now an interest of the Jews to have a large and powerful military establishment in the United States… American Jews who care about the survival of the state of Israel have to say, no, we don’t want to cut the military budget, it is important to keep that military budget big, so that we can defend Israel.

All of this indoctrination has worked out in some bad ways. Kristol’s son Bill has said he won’t criticize Israel because he has a desk job while those Jews are on the front lines.

Bernard Marcus says that Israeli Jews are superior to American Jews.

The state of Israel was formed and they weren’t like the other Jews, they fought, they didn’t walk into the ghettos and the concentration camp… into the ovens. Israelis would have killed every soldier that was guarding them…I heard [Holocaust] stories about 15 soldiers guarding 1000 people… Now the Israelis have said we will never… allow that again, we will fight to the last man. That’s why Israel is so strong…

Even liberal Zionist Batya Ungar-Sargon says she is “grateful” to those militaristic Israeli Jews for restoring American Jewish pride in 1967.

Jews… were still sort of like a hated minority in America and saw themselves that way, as sort of like this weak, stooped– you know they could still see that image reflected at them from WASPs, and there was the Six Day War, and suddenly it was like, Oh my gosh, we had this like, really really strong cool cousin. You know and it was like, If you beat me up, my cousin is going to come over here and mess you up! You know, and it was like, it gave us back something we didn’t have for millennia, which is national pride.

So it won’t surprise you to hear what happened to liberal Zionist journalist Leonard Fein when he dared to say in the 1970s that rightwing Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin was lying about settlements:

The reporter from the Post [asked] “are you calling Begin a liar?” I said, “Use whatever word you want, that’s all I have to say.” The next day, front page, Jerusalem Post, “American Professor calls Begin a liar.” And my roof fell in. I depended on wealthy liberal Jews to support Moment magazine. Money was withdrawn right and left from its support…

Benjamin Netanyahu called on that same loyalty to a rightwing Israeli prime minister in 2015 when he urged American Jews, left and right, to rally against Barack Obama’s Iran deal. We are one people, he said, and after the Holocaust we got our shit together thanks to Israel:

It wasn’t long ago, certainly not that long ago, that the Jewish people were either incapable or unwilling to speak out in the face of mortal threats, and this had devastating consequences. I’ve been very clear – the days when the Jewish people could not or would not speak up for themselves, those days are over. Today we can speak out. Today we must speak out. And we must do so together.

Senator Chuck Schumer then voted against the deal and told a Jewish audience that he did so because of the “threat to Israel.” P.S. Schumer ends his speeches at the Israel lobby group AIPAC by proclaiming, ala Bari Weiss, Am Yisrael Chai. The people of Israel live!

Jeffrey Goldberg heard Netanyahu and said that J Street was stabbing Israel in the back by supporting the Iran deal.

And Trump’s good friend and bankruptcy lawyer David Friedman called J Street “kapos” — Nazi collaborators. He’s now the ambassador to Israel. Friedman’s voice is in Trump’s ear.

Sorry to go on so long. But this is an inherent problem in Zionism. The Jewish state asserts that all Jews are members of the Jewish nation no matter where they live, that nation was reborn in Israel in 1948, and Jews in other nations have a duty to support Israel– especially in the U.S., because U.S. support is an existential issue for Israel. So you’re a self-hating Jew if you don’t support Israel.

Donald Trump has heard that doctrine from his rightwing Zionist friends, and he’s parroted it.

Thanks to Scott Roth, Yakov Hirsch, Donald Johnson, and James North. 

Philip Weiss

Philip Weiss is Founder and Co-Editor of Mondoweiss.net.

  1. edwardm on August 23, 2019, 10:43 am

    …if we fail to live up to the promise of our American citizenship to do all we can to assure the survival of the Jewish state and the Jewish people…

    this is the promise of American citizenship? some arrogance.

    • Misterioso on August 24, 2019, 10:07 am

      https://www.juancole.com/2019/08/supremacist-american-democrats.html

      “Trump Mimics Israeli Supremacist Right, Accuses Jewish American Democrats of Treason to Israel” Informed Comment, By Juan Cole, August 21/19

      “Ann Arbor (Informed Comment) – “Trump on Tuesday attacked American Jews who vote for the Democratic Party (as 70%-80% of them do) as demonstrating ‘a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.’

      “What Trump meant has been widely debated and, in my view, misinterpreted. He wasn’t bringing up dual loyalty or accusing Jewish Democrats of being unpatriotic Americans. As Debra Sushan rightly observed, he was accusing Jewish American Democrats of being disloyal to Israel. He was simply stating the position of far right wing Israeli parties such as the ruling Likud of PM Binyamin Netanyahu.

      “The position is that for Israel to colonize the Palestinian West Bank and find a way to neutralize the Palestinians of Gaza, and to forestall forever any Palestinian state, is necessary to its long-term survival.

      “Therefore, if one is loyal to the Israeli cause, one will support the Apartheid colonization of the Palestinians.

      “Israel can only exist as an ethnically supremacist Jewish-majority state.

      “To be Jewish is to be a loyal supporter of Israel-as-colonizer.

      “Without Israel-as-colonizer, all Jews would be in danger of being deprived of their basic human rights.

      “The Democratic Party either supports a two-state solution involving Israeli withdrawal from the West Bank and cancellation of the blockade on Gaza, or its left wing supports a single binational state giving Palestinians rights of citizenship in Israel.

      “Therefore, the Democratic Party supports positions that endanger Israel-as-colonizer and in turn necessarily endanger world Jewry.

      “Therefore, you’d have to either be an ignoramus to vote Democratic if you are a Jewish American, or you must be a traitor to Israel (read as Greater Israel with its non-voting Palestinian subjects.)

      “Again, this is the far right wing Israeli position, typical of the Likud and its allies. This concatenation of essentially fascist premises also lies behind the charges launched against anyone who criticizes the Israeli colonization of the Palestinians as ‘anti-Semitic,’ since the colonization is allegedly necessary to Israel and Israel is key to Jewish well-being. Actually, the colonization benefits a narrow band of Israeli corporations and billionaires and their American counterparts, in what Rashid Khalidi has called the ‘settler-industrial complex.’ But it is also driven by extremist Jewish nationalism.

      “It is like saying that criticizing Mexican policy toward its indios or Native Americans means that you are an anti-Latino bigot and partially responsible for the El Paso massacre.

      “Why this farrago of self-serving illogic and the misuse of human rights discourse (anti-Semitism) to justify human rights abuses is taken so seriously in Washington, D.C., is one of the world’s great political mysteries.

      “It isn’t only in the United States that the far-right Iron Wall Zionists try to discipline public discourse. I’ve seen fair numbers of my Israeli academic friends hounded out of the country for their critiques of Israel’s policies on Palestinians. They’re accused of being traitors, blackballed, shouted at, and threatened with being fired. That is, they are accused of being disloyal. Sound familiar?

      “Moreover, these premises, which the Zionist Right wing attempts to impose on us all, are rejected by most Jewish Americans, according to a 2018 AJC poll.

      “Some 57% of Jewish Americans favor a two-state solution, which means relinquishing the Palestinian West Bank and removing at least a lot of Israeli squatters there or swapping territory with Palestine. Another 10% have no opinion. So only a third of Jewish Americans oppose a two-state solution, and only 18% strongly oppose it.

      “Some 59% of Jewish Americans believe Israel should be willing to dismantle some or all of the Israeli settlements

      “Even in Israel, a plurality, 44%, favor a two-state solution. And 8% don’t care. So there is not even an Israeli majority for the premise that holding onto the West Bank and Gaza is necessary for Israel to be Israel or for Israel to survive or however the far right wants to put it.

      “Many Jewish Americans do not agree with the other premises of the Likud Line, either. Some 17% do not agree that a thriving state of Israel is essential to the long-term future of the Jewish people.

      “Fully one-third of Jewish Americans do not consider Israelis ‘part of their family,’ and 15% will only admit to being first cousins (could you get a $10,000 loan from your first cousin?) Perilously close to half of Jewish Americans don’t seem to feel a really close kinship to Israelis. This alienation is accelerating in the under-40 generation of Jewish Americans, since the racism and authoritarianism of Netanyahu are rather unappealing to them.

      “Trump is just repeating whatever his ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, or maybe his son-in-law Jared Kushner, or perhaps his buddy Netanyahu have told him about Judaism and Zionism and the appropriation of ‘Judea and Samaria.’ Trump doesn’t read books or know anything about the history of Israel or Palestine or American Jewry.

      “By ventriloquizing Netanyahu, however, he has inadvertently laid bare the actual view of Jewish Americans held by the Likud and similar ideological streams.”

      Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=28TgSs_IerI

      “Trump: ‘Jewish people who vote Democrat show ‘total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.'”

    • Mooser on August 24, 2019, 4:30 pm

      “this is the promise of American citizenship?”

      As goes the Right, so goes the all-rightnik.

    • philweiss on August 23, 2019, 12:46 pm

      Thank you

      • annie on August 23, 2019, 2:36 pm

        This gloom and doom worry theme echoed by those who fret over not enough support for israel, those people are raised up and nurtured. a recent example of this is Ari Hoffman, the stanford student who went berserk over eli valley coming to stanford, made posters insinuating he was a nazi and more. not sure MW cover it, but it was a big affair.

        apparently this put him on the map and now rumor has it he has a column at the forward. today batya published this tweet to one of his article that’s not only getting thrashed in the comment section but many people are thrashing it on RT’s w/comments. here’s the tweet w/link to the most doomy gloomy article ever https://twitter.com/bungarsargon/status/1164896187532677120
        titled “Thus Ends the Greatest Jewish Diaspora” the drama! failing upwards seems to be the name of the game. anyway, i highly recommend.

      • amigo on August 23, 2019, 4:05 pm

        Annie et al , off topic but worth checking.

        JVP is e mailing a request for donations to send Alan Dershowitch a gift for his 81st birthday .

        Each donation made in dershowich.s name will result in a message ,(snail mail) to the dersh thanking him for inspiring the donation .

        JVP has a goal of 40,000 dollars and a donor who will match dollar for dollar.The money will be given to pro Palestinian causes.

        Happy birthday Alan and keep up the good work.

        Couldn,t get a link as I got the request via e mail.
        Will post if I get something.

      • annie on August 23, 2019, 11:36 pm

        thanks amigo! what a great idea.

  3. Donald on August 23, 2019, 4:04 pm

    Here is the NYT background of where Trump’s notion that American Jews should be loyal to Israel comes from.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2019/08/21/us/politics/jews-disloyal-trump.html?login=email&auth=login-email

    Somehow they missed the fact that Trump’s personal bankruptcy lawyer and America’s ambassador to Israel said that JStreet was far worse than kapos ( Phil understates it in tge post).

  4. Rusty Pipes on August 23, 2019, 4:06 pm

    Thank you for this, Phil. I was appalled to hear Alissa Weiss of JVP on NPR the other day saying this exact same trope: “the allegation by many Jewish organizations and individuals that Trump is echoing an antisemitic European trope of the disloyal, transnational Jew.” But then, it’s very rare to hear someone from JVP on NPR anyway and even if a JVP spokes questioned one of central tenets of Zionism, the network wouldn’t likely air that bit.

  5. Keith on August 23, 2019, 6:57 pm

    PHIL- “We are loyal to the countries that we live in but we have a higher loyalty to the Jewish one.”

    The very essence of sectarianism.

    ELLIOTT ABRAMS- “Outside the land of Israel, there can be no doubt that Jews, faithful to the covenant between God and Abraham, are to stand apart from the nation in which they live. It is the very nature of being Jewish to be apart–except in Israel–from the rest of the population.”

    This is the ideology of Classical (medieval) Judaism secularized and racialized to redefine Jews from followers of the Judaic religion and a religion based peoplehood into a racialized concept of Jewish peoplehood as an unalterable condition of birth. An attempt to at least partially recreate a kind of Jewish economic niche within the concept of multiculturalism.

  6. JWalters on August 23, 2019, 7:30 pm

    The Jewish community at large has been duped, according to Israel-born, Jewish therapist Avigail Abarbanel.
    “It’s time for American Jews to recognize they have been duped”
    http://mondoweiss.net/2015/07/american-recognize-duped

    This swindle has also taken in the American public at large, and recent reporting has found overwhelming evidence of a deep, wide network of raw corruption behind this duplicity.
    “Whitney Webb in-depth history of Jeffrey Epstein”

  7. JWalters on August 23, 2019, 8:27 pm

    “Our values are other things than civil rights … the Jewish return to political sovereignty” – Bari Weiss

    An emotion-based fantasy about Jews having a special place in the cosmos trumps civil rights for Bari Weiss. Thus she justifies (and ignores) decades of terrorism, mass murder, mass land thefts, and torturing children. Fortunately, there are other Jews, like Phil Weiss (and some of my Jewish friends), who escaped that terrible childhood indoctrination.

  8. eljay on August 23, 2019, 9:34 pm

    … Bari Weiss calls that self-mutilation:

    We are increasingly a people apart. Which self-mutilation, so many of us wonder, is worse? Abandon the universal values our community has always championed? Or abandon the particularism without which we cease to be Jews at all?

    It is truly sad and disturbing that Zionists have to create a false choice (be part of the human race or be Jews) in order to justify:
    – abandoning universal values (which presumably include equality and human rights) and morality; and
    – upholding Jewish / “Jewish State” supremacism and the “right” of people who choose to embrace the religion-based identity of Jewish to do unto others acts of “necessary evil” they would not have others do unto them.

    • Mooser on August 24, 2019, 12:27 pm

      “Which self-mutilation, so many of us wonder, is worse?”

      Gee, I don’t remember having any choice in the matter.

  9. RoHa on August 24, 2019, 1:06 am

    “Our values are other things than civil rights… Our values are also the fact that we are alive for the Jewish return to political sovereignty…”

    “It is the very nature of being Jewish to be apart…”

    And so forth?

    Are these the famous Jewish principles that I failed to acquire along with the bagels?

    • Mooser on August 24, 2019, 12:29 pm

      “It is the very nature of being Jewish to be apart…”

      Gosh, must be some awful mixed-marriages out there. I wonder why we keep doing it?

  10. JaapBo on August 24, 2019, 1:44 am

    I’d place Trump’s words in a wider perspective or view, namely that people should be loyal to their people, Jews to Jews, and whites to whites. Closely related ideas are that Jews belong in Israel, and Israel belongs to the Jewish people (and not to the Palestinians) and that similarly the USA belongs to whites (and not to Jews). These ideas are dripping of racism!

    Actually the above idea (Jews belong in Israel, and Israel belongs to the Jewish people) is very Zionist (e.g. Netanyahu recently called on French Jews to migrate to Israel), but it is also an antisemitic idea. It says that Jews do not belong in other countries.
    In 1917 non-Zionist Jews protested the proposed Balfour Delaration just for this reason. See: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Balfour_Declaration#Rights_and_political_status_of_Jews_in_other_countries

    In 1895 Herzl expressed the same idea when he wrote in his diary that antisemites could be partners in getting Jews to migrate to a Jewish state: “The anti-Semites will become our most dependable friends, the anti-Semitic countries our allies” See http://www.literature.at/viewer.alo?objid=12794&viewmode=fullscreen&scale=3.33&rotate=&page=100

    The relation of Zionism to antisemitism has a lot of sides, and one side of it is that it shares the idea that Trump was referring to with antisemites. It’s an anisemitic idea in non-Jewish states, it’s an anti-Palestinian racist idea in the Jewish state.

    • RoHa on August 24, 2019, 8:51 am

      “people should be loyal to their people”

      But how do you know which people are “your people”?

      • Mooser on August 24, 2019, 12:32 pm

        “But how do you know which people are “your people”?”

        By strict genetic testing (although I’ve heard poppy-seed bagels can produce false positives).

      • JaapBo on August 24, 2019, 7:01 pm

        “your people” means “your nation” i.e. people should be loyal to their nation, e.g. Germans to the German people, Jews to the Jewish people, white Americans to the white American nation, etc.

      • RoHa on August 24, 2019, 8:00 pm

        So “my people” are the people with whom I have a close genetic or poppy seed relationship?
        My son, my nieces, and my grand-niece count as my people. My wife and sister-in-law (nieces’ mother) don’t.

      • RoHa on August 24, 2019, 8:16 pm

        Is there a list of “nations” somewhere, and a list of accredited members of each “nation”?

        Is a German Jew a member of the German “nation” or the Jewish “nation” or both? And, for each possibility, why?

        And what is the position of someone whose father is a white American and whose mother is yellow Chinese? To which “nation” does he owe his loyalty?

      • echinococcus on August 25, 2019, 1:04 am

        Jaap,

        … car to carnation, tar to tarnation?

      • Talkback on August 25, 2019, 4:15 am

        Jaapbo: “your people” means “your nation” i.e. Germans to the German people, Jews to the Jewish people.”

        First of all Jews are not a nation in the same sense that Germans or Americans or French are. The latter are a constitutive people and nationality AS citizenship. Jews are not, but the most a “nationality WITHIN citizenship”. Nobody can become Jewish by acquiring a citizenship/nationality of any country.

        But what you are saying is that German Jews shouldn’t be loyal to Germany. Wasn’t it Hitlers’s accusation that they weren’t? And if Jews should be loyal to the Jewish people why is the accusation of dual loyality considered to be antisemitic?

      • Mooser on August 25, 2019, 12:15 pm

        “But how do you know which people are “your people”?”

        It’s easy, just listen…

  11. RobertHenryEller on August 24, 2019, 10:15 am

    One comment I submitted to Bari Weiss’ piece, “Donald Trump and ‘Disloyal’ Jews:”

    Ms. Weiss:

    You cannot bring yourself to say “Trump is an anti-Semite.”

    So, let me say it for you: “Trump is an anti-Semite.”

    Now that we’ve got over that hump, I have a question:

    If Benjamin Netanyahu supports Trump, and seeks his support. Likud, Netanyahu’s party, supports Trump; if AIPAC, despite its protests, supports Trump, and Trump’s Republican Party; if Sheldon and Miriam Adelson, Trump’s biggest financial backers, clearly support Trump; if 19% of Jewish Americans vote Republican, and support Trump;

    Then: With all these self-defined Zionists in bed with an anti-Semite, exactly what loyalty, if any, do these Zionists owe to the majority of Jewish Americans?

  12. RobertHenryEller on August 24, 2019, 10:17 am

    Second comment I submitted to Bari Weiss’ piece, “Donald Trump and ‘Disloyal’ Jews:”

    “Vote for a party whose base seems increasingly in thrall with newbie politicians who are unapologetic supporters of the B.D.S. movement, a new face of old anti-Semitism, even as the party’s leadership remains pro-Israel.”

    Really, Ms. Weiss?

    Your characterization of the choice facing Jews of voting for Democrats is just as loaded as Trump’s characterization of the choice facing Jewish voters.

    Whether one is pro- or anti-BDS, why should anyone apologize? Neither is anything but a legitimate political opinion. They do not translate to pro-Israel or anti-Israel. Boycotting South African apartheid was never anti South African. It was never anti White South African.

    Whether one is pro- or anti-BDS, here is why I support Ilhan Oman and Rashida Tlaib as valid Congressional representatives:
    1) Omar and Tlaib honor their oaths of office;
    2) Omar and Tlaib do not vote for anti-First Amendment legislation;
    3) Omar and Tlaib do not vote for un-Constitutional legislation;
    4) Omar and Tlaib question how the United States disburses our foreign policy dollars;
    5) Omar and Tlaib ask that our foreign aid recipients be held accountable for performance.

    Ms. Weiss, you and your fellow apologists would never question Omar and Tlaib, if they were doing exactly they are doing if it involved any other country in the world. Why do you demand we treat Israel differently?

    You, Ms. Weiss, are the one demanding a Loyalty Oath. You’re in no position to criticize Trump. You’re just like Trump.

    • Donald on August 24, 2019, 12:40 pm

      Good comment. Did they publish it?

      • oldgeezer on August 24, 2019, 9:19 pm

        She wouldn’t be able to answer that in any straight forward manner. It would either be eye opening to her, one would hope, or she would go through extreme mental gymnastics to justify it. Sadly I think she would do the latter and even do it willingly knowing it was not a moral response but a response which achieves what she wants.

  13. genesto on August 24, 2019, 3:56 pm

    My Jewish life has been on both sides, i.e. a Zionist early on and an avowed anti Zionist now, since she has seen the light from her 20-year relationship with me, an American if Arab descent. I can vouch for her preferring the ‘self-mutilation’ of being with me and free of the yolk of Zionism over the narrow-minded tribalism she embraced early in her life.

    As she tells her other enlightened Jewish friends, once you know the truth there’s no going back!

Leave a Reply