Anti-Zionist Jews are ‘as deeply opposed to Jewish interests as our enemies’ — Bari Weiss

Bari Weiss, right, and Batya Ungar-Sargon, l, at a panel on American Jews and Israel last year in NY. Yair Rosenberg is between them. Israeli flag in background. Screenshot.

We have repeatedly pointed out that New York Times opinion editor Bari Weiss demands loyalty of American Jews to Israel on Zionist principle: we are one Jewish people, and the Jewish state reestablished Jewish sovereignty after the millennia. Her expectation is not so different from that of Donald Trump, who has said that Jews who vote Democrat are being “disloyal” to Israel.

Weiss’s new book, “How to Fight Anti-Semitism,” presses the point by attacking anti-Zionist Jews as enemies of the Jewish people, according to excerpts posted by cartoonist Eli Valley and the book’s publisher at Amazon.

Anti-Zionism is not just anti-Semitism because of current reality. Anti-Zionism is also anti-Semitism because of history… As many well-intentioned people look to understand why a very small but very vocal group of Jews seems as deeply opposed to Jewish interests as many of our community’s enemies, these Jews ought to be understood in context, as part of a long history of leftwing anti-Semitic movements that successfully conscript Jews as agents in their own destruction.

Weiss lumps these anti-Zionist Jews in with Stalinist Jews and other disloyals. “Whereas Jews once had to convert to Christianity, now they have to convert to anti-Zionism,” she writes.

Once again, this is Zionist doctrine. To be Jewish in the 20th/21st century means to support Israel. Weiss’s idea of “Jewish interests” is a familiar loyalty oath re Israel. Here is Irving Kristol on Jewish interests 46 years ago, very much in the same mode:

Senator [George] McGovern is very sincere when he says that he will try to cut the military budget by 30%. And this is to drive a knife in the heart of Israel… Jews don’t like big military budgets. But it is now an interest of the Jews to have a large and powerful military establishment in the United States.

Eli Valley tweets,

@bariweiss ‘s lies about the Jewish left—that we’re ignorant of our history, that we’re not motivated by Jewish values, that we’re concerned simply w/social acceptance—are an obscene replay of Trump’s antisemitic “disloyalty” trope. That it’s hyped by the Forward is astounding.

Valley refers to Batya Ungar-Sargon of the Forward. She has been promoting Bari Weiss’s book, and herself has sought to marginalize anti-Zionists as a lunatic fringe.

I think 95 percent of the American Jewish community is pro Israel. We are all still pro Israel. What we are not is willing to give it unconditional support… You can be pro Israel and criticize Israel, that is what it means to be an American Jew. We are no longer willing to give unconditional support.

Ungar-Sargon has herself posted excerpts from Bari Weiss’s book containing criticisms of the anti-Zionist left.  “It’s true that anti-Semitism on the left isn’t actively threatening Jewish lives. Instead it demands that Jews renounce other Jews/Jewish history or face moral condemnation in progressive spaces,” Ungar-Sargon writes. 

Passage from Bari Weiss’s forthcoming book on Anti-Semitism. Posted by Batya Ungar-Sargon

Passage from Bari Weiss’s new book, posted by Batya Ungar-Sargon.

“So now anti-semitism can be about hurting certain people’s feelings,” Scott Roth has remarked.

Will Menaker jibes: “It’s complicated and truly hard to say which is worse: being killed or having to face any criticism of Israel at all ever.”

Mairav Zonszein cites Weiss’s book in a tweet about the new definition of anti-Semitism: “I think it’s fair to say this is war.” And if it is, how many anti-Zionists have platforms in the mainstream media? Zero. So it’s a generational war of social media voices versus entitled establishment voices, on one of the great ideological issues of the day, Is Zionism a failure?

Philip Weiss

Philip Weiss is Founder and Co-Editor of Mondoweiss.net.

  1. JohnSmith on August 31, 2019, 3:13 pm

    Right. I, as a non-Jew and an American, would be happy / unaffected if every Jew on planet earth moved to the United States and contributed to and added to our national life. No one can argue with all of the art, books, music, movies, science, etc., produced by Jews in the United States.

    And I would think most American Jews would actually think that’s a pretty good thing. “Hey, more people like me, or, at least, well-meaning co-religionists–cool!”

    But apparently Weiss and many other Zionist bigots have been so twisted by the propaganda that’s infected their brains that they think that being a Jewish United States citizen requires magical blood-and-soil thinking about a completely unrelated area of land that they are only connected to via the magic of religious mythos, and a belief that one should oppress and destroy another, “lesser” people to uphold the Zionist Master Race.

    • Mooser on August 31, 2019, 5:23 pm

      ” if every Jew on planet earth moved to the United States and contributed to and added to our national life”

      Okay, your state can have the Jews from the settlements, Officer class of the IDF, and Israeli right-wing political figures. Oh, and their associated Rabbis, we wouldn’t want them to be without religious succor. You’ll love having them.

      • Citizen on August 31, 2019, 8:50 pm

        Wouldn’t they want to go back to places many of them came from, such as Brooklyn? Upstate NY too?

      • Mooser on September 1, 2019, 3:11 pm

        “Wouldn’t they want to go back to places many of them came from”

        Many will be dual citizens, and I imagine that gives them the ‘right to return’.

      • JWalters on September 1, 2019, 9:54 pm

        Yes, and also the arms dealers, drug dealers, human dealers, money launderers, etc.

    • DaBakr on September 2, 2019, 1:36 am

      What makes you think all of those socalled zionist jews want to move to the United States despite your high regard for their many contributions? Most Israeli jews are very happy to be Israeli. But thanks for the offer.

      • Misterioso on September 2, 2019, 9:30 am

        @DaBakr

        You live in a fantasy world.

        Reality:

        Newsweek, May 10/18
        “More Israelis are moving to the U.S.—and staying for good”

        “Spurred by the high cost of living, low salaries, and political and demographic trends, Israelis are leaving the country in droves.” By Yardena Schwartz.

        EXCERPTS:
        “Israel celebrates its 70th birthday in May with the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. Yet the country is grappling with an existential crisis—one that doesn’t involve Iranian nukes or Palestinian protests. Spurred by the high cost of living, low salaries, and political and demographic trends, Israelis are leaving the country in droves, trying to build their lives elsewhere, mostly in the United States. Many of these young Israelis are moving to big cities, and yet, even in these often expensive places, they see more opportunities to advance.”

        “The available data is telling, analysts say. Between 2006 and 2016, more than 87,000 Israelis became U.S. citizens or legalized permanent residents, according Newsweek to the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. That’s up from 66,000 between 1995 and 2005. These figures take into account only those who took the legal route (many Israelis, analysts say, arrive on temporary tourist, student or work visas, then stay). And in addition to the Israelis now living stateside, according to the country’s Ministry of Immigrant Absorption, hundreds of thousands have moved to Europe, Canada and elsewhere.

        “The country’s brain drain isn’t new. For years, many of its most talented scholars and researchers moved to the U.S., where the salaries are far higher and there are more jobs at top-tier universities. One report by Dan Ben-David, an economist at Tel Aviv University, found that the emigration rate of Israeli researchers was the highest in the Western world. Recently, however, the exodus has expanded to include average young people, many of whom say there’s simply no future in Israel.

        “Though this country has become known as the ‘Startup Nation’ —it has more early-stage tech companies per capita than any other country—the average Israeli has little connection to that prosperous field. According to government data, 8 percent of Israelis work in high-tech, which pays up to seven times the national average salary of $2,765 a month (before taxes). Israel has one of the highest poverty rates and levels of income inequality in the Western world. Meanwhile, it also has one of the highest costs of living. Tel Aviv ranks ninth among the world’s most expensive cities, higher than New York and Los Angeles; five years ago, it ranked 34th. The situation is so dire that a 2013 survey by the financial newspaper Calcalist (the most recent Israeli study conducted on this topic) found that 87 percent of adults—many with children of their own—depend on substantial financial support from their parents.

        “In the summer of 2011, these economic pressures spilled onto the streets, as half a million young Israelis spent months protesting against the high cost of living, as well as decaying health and education systems.”

        Aug. 15, 2017, Haaretz.
        EXCERPT: “More Israelis Left Israel Than Moved Back in Six Year Record. 16,700 left and 8,500 came back in 2015, the first year since 2009 that more Israelis exited than returned.” By Lior Dattel.

        Also, this shocking revelation:
        http://www.ynetnews.com/articles/0,7340,L-3388445,00.html
        “Shoah survivors forced back to Germany due to Israel’s lack of restitution laws”
        Ines Ehrlich Published: 04.16.07, 11:32 / Israel News
        EXCERPT:
        “Documentary shows Israel the worst place for Holocaust survivors to live throughout Western world. Hundreds protest outside Knesset, demand government help survivors with financial difficulties

        “Holocaust survivors have left Israel to live out the rest of their days in Germany due to the better conditions they receive there, according to a documentary program broadcast Tuesday night by Israel’s Channel 2 television.”

    • CigarGod on September 2, 2019, 10:06 am

      “No one can argue with all of the art, books, music, movies, science, etc., produced by Jews in the United States.”

      Isn’t it amazing how successful one can be when special networking leans heavily in one direction?

      Think NPR…as just one example.

  2. weiss on August 31, 2019, 4:33 pm

    This Weiss disagrees with Bari Weiss.

    She echoes the doublespeak and redefinition of words to fit her preprogrammed warped moral compass.

    Israel IS a Brutal Apartheid State that disingenuously pretended to believe in a fair 2 State Solution, but all along were just stalling, waiting for someone like Drumpf to come along and BURY it…

    And the Zïonists who have aligned themselves with the White Supremacist in Chief literally are the Inbrèd Rèdneck Cousins of Judaism…

    And there needs to be a Family INTERVENTION…

    How’s that for a redefinition Bari???

    • Joshua Laskin on September 2, 2019, 11:50 am

      @weiss

      Ah, yes, that lost and much bemoaned tribe: those Inbrèd Rèdnecks of Jacob. What a long, strange trip it’s been. Finally back home, in the global shtetel; seeing it for the first time.

  3. Keith on August 31, 2019, 4:49 pm

    BARI WEISS- “…as deeply opposed to Jewish interests as many of our community’s enemies….”

    Is it good for the Jews? Anyone who conflicts with Jewish elite interests is viewed as an enemy, not a competitor or rival for power, but an enemy. This is naked sectarianism thinly disguised as essential defense. The elite as victims.

  4. Keith on August 31, 2019, 4:54 pm

    PHIL- “Is Zionism a failure?”

    From my perspective, it has been spectacularly successful in achieving its power-seeking objectives.

    • Citizen on August 31, 2019, 8:54 pm

      I agree. And it sure is not because they are really factually informed, sincere, honest, humble, and bright–Watch Joe Rogan podcast with NY Times darling Ms. Weiss, chatting about Tulsi Gabbard if you don’t get my drift.

    • Hemlockroid on September 3, 2019, 10:53 am

      Modern secular Zionism failed when it didnt give relief to E European Jews from living behind walls.

  5. Mooser on August 31, 2019, 5:31 pm

    “with Stalinist Jews and other disloyals.”

    Real Jews are Czarists?

  6. eljay on August 31, 2019, 5:53 pm

    It’s strange how Zionists insist on painting themselves as hateful and immoral supremacists.

    It’s shameful how they:
    – strive to undermine human rights and international laws and the protections they are meant to afford all people including Jews; and
    – hypocritically oppose the universal and consistent application of justice, accountability and equality.

    It’s entirely anti-Semitic how they insist on conflating themselves, their hateful and immoral ideology and their colonialist, (war) criminal and religion-supremacist construct with all Jews.

    Jews continue to be the human shields of Zionism. I continue to fail to comprehend why Zionists hate Jews so much.

    • Citizen on August 31, 2019, 8:57 pm

      I thought the Zionists viewed the state of Israel as their insurance policy against the eternal ant-Jew Goyim?

      • MHughes976 on September 1, 2019, 3:58 am

        The insurance policy is often invoked and I suppose that it is true that people may derive subjective comfort from having taken out an insurance policy even against a very low risk. Perhaps Jewish people in general do gain from economic opportunities that Israel’s existence gives them, from a sense that something has at last been done to recognise Jewish rights, from a sense that here is a focus for their lives even if they only gaze upon it from a distance. A moral critique of Zionism doesn’t show that Z isn’t in the interests of people who are Jewish.. The anti-Z Jews are maybe showing a readiness for moral reasons to give up something from which they could have gained pleasure and reward. Good for them. Well done.

      • echinococcus on September 1, 2019, 1:27 pm

        Hughes,

        May not be unsuspected: just to inform you that the web site is not allowing you to exchange ideas unimpeded on this subject (and not informing you of the fact), while even some openly Zionist sites allow discussion.

      • Mooser on September 1, 2019, 3:21 pm

        ” just to inform you that the web site is not allowing you to exchange ideas unimpeded on this subject (and not informing you of the fact)” “echin”

        Are you trying to say that your reply to MHughes has not been published?

      • Keith on September 1, 2019, 5:33 pm

        MHUGHES976- “… something has at last been done to recognise Jewish rights….”

        The Jewish victimhood meme runs strong and deep.

      • Eva Smagacz on September 2, 2019, 9:57 am

        Mooser, you asked echinoccus:

        ” just to inform you that the web site is not allowing you to exchange ideas unimpeded on this subject (and not informing you of the fact)” “echin”

        Are you trying to say that your reply to MHughes has not been published?

        This is a slip up from moderators, or maybe a small policy change. In the past, any referral to being moderated, however oblique, was not permitted to be published, which certainly helped to neuter certain topics. The operational outcome that reminds me of communication management units in USA, and medieval dungeons in Europe.

      • Mooser on September 2, 2019, 12:27 pm

        ” In the past, any referral to being moderated, however oblique, was not permitted to be published”

        “Eva” this is distressing. I hope you didn’t take my jibe about “The first rule of the Moderation Club…” seriously? I was joking, in response to comments about the Moderation.
        Oh well, there’s always the second and third rules to back it up.

      • echinococcus on September 2, 2019, 12:27 pm

        Eva,

        I’m gobsmacked, too. Or rather in awe at the ways of MW, which are divinely infinite: the message is, I think, that the site is unpredictable, to say the least. In fact, usually any messages carrying anything even universally known and acknowledged by everyone but touching the tribe (e.g. statistical prevalence of Zionists) get censored out while others can write exactly the same; there is no censorship at all for remarks about the weather, language or so.

      • Keith on September 2, 2019, 5:27 pm

        ECHINOCOCCUS- “… I think, that the site is unpredictable, to say the least.”

        Actually, there is something of a pattern if you can connect the dots. One problem is the change to the comments policy dated 10/24/2012 which does not appear in the official website comments policy. A quote and a link.

        “Obviously this decision is a result of the recent flap over anti-Semitic comments posted from the Free Gaza Movement Twitter account. That incident has prompted a lot of soul searching inside the movement for Palestinian human rights, because it showed that a significant part of the community wants to talk about Israeli policy in the context of Jewish history and Jewish identity, and do so in a highly critical manner. Clearly a lot of people, including many in our community, want to have these conversations and regard them as necessary to resolving the Middle East conflict. We don’t. We are tired of serving as a platform for this discussion, including in the comment section, and don’t see the conversation as a productive one. From here on out, the Mondoweiss comment section will no longer serve as a forum to pillory Jewish culture and religion as the driving factors in Israeli and US policy.” https://mondoweiss.net/2012/10/changes-to-the-mondoweiss-comment-policy/

      • echinococcus on September 2, 2019, 7:25 pm

        Keith,

        Thank you for this (belated to me) update. So the principal goal is that of protecting bronze-age tribalism against all, the rape of Palestine being but a tool in the internecine bickering. And they’re too shy to post that on their bylaws. Good to have it confirmed in so many words.

        What’s still hard to understand is the almost constant enforcement of said censorship with some people, while others may post the same things rather easily. And no, the difference doesn’t, this time at least, depend on the author’s birth condition.

      • JWalters on September 2, 2019, 10:41 pm

        It seems to me Mondoweiss has a bigger mission than to be an open platform for all comments related to the Israel-Palestine conflict. That bigger mission is to bring that discussion into the mainstream. This is a sociological endeavor, and requires attention to navigate the sociological winds and currents. Sometimes a premature advance can bring a big setback. It is the job of any editor to decide which contributions contribute to the mission, and which might be a liability. The oligarchy forces are not to be toyed with. Witness Julian Assange.

        Annie once noted that some threads were swamped by discussions focused on cultural history. It’s reasonable to me the editors would want to specialize in current and near-current events. That’s what can get into the mainstream, and that’s what will be the most helpful.

        I get posts turned down from time to time. I look over them to see what mysterious toe I’ve tread on. I trust Phil’s antenna here way more than mine. I’m getting a better feel for it. Some points have to be introduced in chits and chats, not a big splash. Those can prepare the ground for an article.

      • Keith on September 3, 2019, 12:29 am

        ECHINOCOCCUS- “And no, the difference doesn’t, this time at least, depend on the author’s birth condition.”

        Your observations and mine do not coincide. Some are born to the discussion, others not. Being ex-Israeli is especially significant.

      • echinococcus on September 3, 2019, 12:39 am

        Walters,

        I am not challenging Weiss’ (or his appointees’) right to select whatever policy he wants on his website. Also, I am very appreciative of said website’s existence and contribution — provided each one’s position and limit is totally unambiguous, which was not the case.

        Your idea of the site’s “mission”, though, here falls on deaf ears. Limiting the world to a few liberals and to a few like-minded, culturally similar tribals is something very different than going to the (real) mainstream. I don’t see that we agree on much when it comes to strategy or tactics, so this is not a discussion likely to be fruitful now. Good luck anyway.

      • Keith on September 3, 2019, 2:01 pm

        ECHINOCOCCUS- “So the principal goal is that of protecting bronze-age tribalism against all, the rape of Palestine being but a tool in the internecine bickering.”

        The goal appears to me to be to dissociate anti-Zionist Jews from the actions of the Jewish State while maintaining Jewish peoplehood. Zionism without Zion.

      • Keith on September 3, 2019, 2:06 pm

        JWALTERS- “That bigger mission is to bring that discussion into the mainstream.”

        Mondoweiss is a Judeocentric website, now more so than in the past.

        JWALTERS- “I trust Phil’s antenna here way more than mine.”

        As far as I know, Phil is not a moderator, hence, your trust is misplaced.

      • annie on September 3, 2019, 3:14 pm

        somehow i’m unsurprised McHughes doesn’t seem interested in “not allowing you to exchange ideas unimpeded on this subject”.

        back in the day when i used to frequent dkos i recall it seemed all i/p threads turned into discussions about what was or was not appropriate discourse. where commenters had the ability to down grade a comment into oblivion which then only allowed ‘good’ members to read that part of the discussion, which ended up dominating literally every discussion. hence, i used to nix commentary and complaints about what didn’t pass moderation. since i’m not moderating anymore these discussions can now go on for days unimpeded.

        suffice it to say the speculation of zionist tribal (global) dominance ‘imposed on the world’ is a red flag, regardless if “even some openly Zionist sites allow discussion” (really?) the lament of being silenced in thoroughly unoriginal ‘jews rule the world’ type expressions is not really as interesting as a speculative discussion about what is and is not allowed on mondoweiss (“universally known and acknowledged by everyone … get censored out”, of course!) , i especially like the comparison to ‘medieval dungeons in Europe’.

        so, is the author’s ‘birth condition’ really the determining factor in moderating these expressions, or is it merely the general mood of a moderator? we’re into our 3rd day of speculation, maybe we can stretch into a week. after all, it’s not everyday echi is godsmacked .

    • Talkback on September 1, 2019, 3:44 am

      eljay: ” I continue to fail to comprehend why Zionists hate Jews so much.”

      That they “hate” Jews is not believable. I would replace it with “abuse”.

    • Mooser on September 1, 2019, 2:46 pm

      ” I continue to fail to comprehend why Zionists hate Jews so much.”

      Now, now, you must make a distinction; you can’t judge Zionism’s relationship with the Jews by its relationship with Jews.

      • Stephen Shenfield on September 2, 2019, 5:05 pm

        Well said, Mooser!

      • Mooser on September 3, 2019, 1:51 pm

        Thanx. I never know anymore if I’m a Jew or one of the Jews.

  7. JWalters on August 31, 2019, 6:10 pm

    Bari Weiss’s extreme level of calculated deception would fit right into a Mossad operation.

    • Citizen on August 31, 2019, 8:59 pm

      You mean like Epstein’s female partner? Or just her dad, who fell off his boat?

      • Keith on September 1, 2019, 12:30 am

        CITIZEN- “You mean like Epstein’s female partner?”

        Interesting how the obvious Mossad connection is not mentioned.

      • RoHa on September 1, 2019, 1:05 am

        “Fell”

    • echinococcus on August 31, 2019, 11:17 pm

      Not “would”, Walters, does. What kind of “operation” do you figure the New York Effing Times to be?

      • JWalters on September 1, 2019, 4:05 am

        Now that you mention it, you have a good point there.

      • JWalters on September 3, 2019, 3:13 am

        Bari “Mossad” Weiss writing on Israel for the New York “Mossad” Times. Is this some kind of Faustian sitcom? Is it illegal to discuss this? Is speculating about Mossad operations anti-Semitic or anti-Zionist? Is there a gene for anti-Zionism?

  8. CigarGod on August 31, 2019, 8:16 pm

    Ha!
    Meet Bari Weiss, the incredible self-shrinking Zionist.
    With her attitude she will soon be the only True Believer left.

    • Citizen on August 31, 2019, 9:01 pm

      Kudos to the NY Times for hiring such a cutsy moral twerp, thus spreading its great reputation.

      • Mooser on September 1, 2019, 3:56 pm

        “Kudos to the NY Times”

        You know, I made a joke about the “bedbug” bro-ha-ha: “If Bret Stephens was named Sthephenowitz or Stephenstein the NYTs would have fired him a long time ago.”
        But then I thought of Bari Weiss.

      • Mooser on September 3, 2019, 12:53 pm

        And then I actually Googled Stephens. Oy Gevalt!

  9. echinococcus on August 31, 2019, 11:33 pm

    “Weiss lumps these anti-Zionist Jews in with Stalinist Jews…”

    What a clueless twit. While this is surely high praise for the Communists of nominally/historically Jewish origin, the idiot doesn’t even know how many thousands of these Communists (very many of them of nominally Jewish origin) got disgusted with the USSR and often broke away from the CP because of the Stalin-era Zionist-friendly footsie-playing Soviet policy.

    Some history expert we have there, with this brainless talking mule called Bari Weiss and her Goebbelsian Times.

  10. John Douglas on September 1, 2019, 8:22 am

    “We have repeatedly pointed out that New York Times opinion editor Bari Weiss demands loyalty of American Jews to Israel …”

    Is she therefore giving permission to tropes and memes about dual loyalty?

    • Sibiriak on September 1, 2019, 3:50 pm

      John Douglas: “… Bari Weiss demands loyalty of American Jews to Israel …” Is she therefore giving permission to tropes and memes about dual loyalty?
      —————————————————————————

      Americans should only be loyal to the American entity.

      • Stephen Shenfield on September 2, 2019, 5:08 pm

        Can’t we be loyal to the human race or the planet?

      • Tuyzentfloot on September 3, 2019, 3:40 am

        Stephen Shenfield says: Can’t we be loyal to the human race or the planet?

        That would be treason.

      • Mooser on September 3, 2019, 1:20 pm

        Well, I don’t think it’s too much to expect Americans to follow the laws relating to other countries.

    • RoHa on September 1, 2019, 7:45 pm

      Heavens, no! Jews are required to give their first loyalty to Israel, but Gentiles are not allowed to mention it.

  11. Marnie on September 1, 2019, 9:52 am

    It must have been zionists marching in charlottesville chanting ‘jews will not replace us’. Sounds exactly like something they’d do.

  12. Hemlockroid on September 1, 2019, 10:52 am

    F-Israel. It has no rabbanic history. The Return was a spiritual concept & a militarily defined accumulation of Jews in the Holy Land is profane to Judaism no matter how popular the idea is. Israel is Protestantism’s Frankenstein.

    • Mooser on September 1, 2019, 2:25 pm

      “Israel is Protestantism’s Frankenstein.”

      Can’t we just say Israel is a “Judeo-Christian” endeavor?

      • davisherb on September 2, 2019, 8:27 am

        Agreed. If the religions supported democracy there wouldn’t be this problem or the many other problems in the USA as well.

  13. Vera Gottlieb on September 2, 2019, 9:07 am

    For as long as Palestinians, especially those “living” in Gaza, are treated the way they are…this is how long I’ll be against Zionism. I am not opposed to israel’s interests but I find it highly despicable how it treats Palestinians.

    • Citizen on September 2, 2019, 2:59 pm

      You didn’t learn that off the US corporate mainstream news media outlets, which sports 90% of all the news good for youse, meaning for average American.

  14. Misterioso on September 2, 2019, 9:45 am

    For the record:

    https://ahtribune.com/us/israelgate/3431-lying-for-israel.html

    “Lying for Israel: Why Nearly Everyone in Washington Does It” American Herald Tribune, Aug. 31/19, by Philip Giraldi

    “It is not often that one hears anything like the truth in today’s Washington, a city where the art of dissimulation has reached new heights among both Democrats and Republicans. Everyone who has not been asleep like Rip Van Winkle for the past twenty years knows that the most powerful foreign lobby operating in the United States is that of the state of Israel. Indeed, by some measures it just might be the most powerful lobby period, given the fact that it has now succeeded in extending its tentacles into state and local levels with its largely successful campaigns to punish criticism or boycotting of Israel while also infiltrating boards of education to require Holocaust education and textbooks that reflect favorably on the Jewish state.

    “Occasionally, however, the light does shine in darkness. The efforts by Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar to challenge the power of the Israel Lobby are commendable and it is worth noting that the two women are being subjected to harassment by their own Democratic Party in an effort to make them be silent. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has attempted to make them the face of the Democrats, calling them ‘Jew haters’ and ‘anti-Semites’ while also further claiming that they despise the United States just as they condemn Israel. This has developed into a Trump diatribe claiming that American Jews who vote for Democrats are ‘disloyal.’ By disloyal he meant disloyal to Israel, in a sense ironically confirming that in the president’s mind Jews have dual loyalty, which, of course, at least some of them do.

    “And Trump has further exercised his claim to the Jewish vote by accepting the sobriquet ‘King of Israel’ bestowed by a demented talk radio host. As Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has already asserted that Trump’s election victory was the result of divine intervention to ‘save Israel from Iran,’ the kingship is presumably an inevitable progression. One can only imagine what will come next.

    “One Democratic congressman who has apparently become fatigued by all that bipartisan pandering to Israel is Ted Lieu of California. Last Thursday Lieu rebuked Trump’s US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman over his support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to allow Tlaib and Omar to visit the West Bank where Tlaib’s grandmother lives under Israeli occupation. Friedman had issued a statement saying that the United States ‘respects and supports’ the Israeli action. He went on to elaborate ‘The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel is not free speech. Rather, it is no less than economic warfare designed to delegitimize and ultimately destroy the Jewish state. [Israel] has every right to protect its borders against those activists in the same manner as it would bar entrants with more conventional weapons.’

    “As Friedman was describing two thirty-something nonviolent first term congresswomen as nothing less than armed attackers about to be unleashed against the Jewish state because they support a peaceful boycott movement, Lieu apparently felt compelled to courageously respond to the ambassador, tweeting ‘Dear @USAmbIsrael: You are an American. Your allegiance should be to America, not to a foreign power. You should be defending the right of Americans to travel to other countries. If you don’t understand that, then you need to resign.’
    “Later that day, on CNN, Lieu explained his objection to Friedman’s actions, saying ‘Actually, I think he should resign because he doesn’t see to understand that his allegiance is to America, not to a foreign power. He should be defending the right of Americans to go abroad to other countries and to visit their relatives.’

    “The outrage from the mighty host of friends of Israel came immediately, with accusations that Lieu was accusing Friedman of ‘dual loyalty,’ that greatly feared derogatory label that is somewhat akin to ‘anti-Semitism’ or ‘Holocaust denial’ in the battery of verbal munitions used to silence critics of the Jewish state. Indeed, Lieu was accused of employing nothing less than a ‘classic anti-Semitic’ trope.

    “Under considerable pressure, Lieu deleted the tweet and then issued something of an apology, ‘It has been brought to my attention that my prior tweet to @USAmbIsrael raises dual loyalty allegations that have historically caused harm to the Jewish community. That is a legitimate concern. I am therefore deleting the tweet.’

    “But the reality is, of course, that Friedman does not have dual loyalty. He has real loyalty only to Israel, which he demonstrates repeatedly by uncritically supporting everything the kleptocratic Netanyahu regime does with nary a pause to consider actual American interests. He has supported the weekly slaughter of unarmed Gazan civilians by Israeli sharpshooters, praised the bombing of Syria, pushed for the move of the US Embassy to Jerusalem, applauded the recognition by Washington of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and is an active supporter of and contributor to the illegal Israeli settlements on the West Bank. He has even pressured the State Department into ceasing its use of the word ‘occupation’ when describing the situation on the West Bank. It is now ‘disputed.’ So, it is no surprise that David Friedman, formerly a bankruptcy lawyer before he became ambassador, lines up with Netanyahu rather than with two American Congresswomen who, apart from anything else, have good reasons to travel to a country that is the largest US aid recipient in order to see conditions on the ground. To put it mildly, Friedman is a disgrace and a reflection of the character or lack thereof of the man who appointed him. If he had any decency, he would resign.

    “There is no benefit for the United States when an American Ambassador excuses the brutality of a foreign government, quite the contrary as it makes Washington an accomplice in what are often undeniably war crimes. Even though Congressman Lieu was clearly read the riot act and made to fly right by his own party’s leadership, it took considerable courage to speak up against both Israel and an American ambassador who clearly is more in love with the country he is posted to than the country he is supposed to represent. Of course, in never-any-accountability Washington a buffoon posing as an ambassador as Friedman does will get away with just about anything and, as the subject is Israel, there will hardly be a word of rebuke coming from anyone, to include the mainstream media. But the tweet by Lieu is nevertheless significant. Hopefully, he will be among the first of many congressmen willing to put at risk their careers at times to speak the truth.”

  15. Waterbuoy on September 2, 2019, 12:01 pm

    How about this for (another) new definition of antisemitism? “To state that all REAL Jews support Apartheid, Ethnic Cleansing, and Racial Entitlement.”
    Oh. Sorry. That would make YOU an anti-Semite in my opinion, Bari.

  16. James Canning on September 2, 2019, 1:45 pm

    I think Israel needs more American Jews insisting that an end to the Israeli occupation of the West Bank is an essential element of Israel’s own security. Will Bari Weiss tell us what he thinks should be done with the nearly 3 million non-Jews living in the occupied West Bank?

  17. Hemlockroid on September 3, 2019, 10:56 am

    The duel loyalties accusation was never meant exclusively for Jews. Gawd knows the Evangelicals are worse.

Leave a Reply