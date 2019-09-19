Trending Topics:

Women’s March cuts ties with another board member following ‘Islamophobic smear campaign’

News
Zahra Billoo executive director of the San Francisco Bay Area chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) speaking outside the Supreme Court after oral arguments on Trump's latest Muslim Ban (Photo: Lorie Shaull)

Zahra Billoo has been voted off the Women’s March national board. The move comes less than a week after three founding members rotated off the board following years of false allegations of anti-semitism.

Early on the morning of September 19, Billoo posted a long Twitter thread explaining the board’s decision. “The past 48 hours have been a spiral of bad news and smear efforts,” she wrote, “Part of the smear campaign is motivated by opponents of the Women’s March, because the organization has traditionally challenged the status quo of power and white supremacy in our country. However, much of the campaign is driven by people who oppose me and my work challenging the occupation of Palestine, our country’s perpetuation of unjust and endless wars, and law enforcement operations targeting the American Muslim community.”

Earlier this week it was announced that Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory, and Bob Bland would be stepping down as board members to focus on other projects. Sarsour has been falsely accused of anti-semitism by pro-Israel organizations for years over a number of alleged transgressions, including her support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement and her assertion that Zionism is incompatible with feminism. Mallory had been criticized for allegedly supporting the Nation of Islam and praising its anti-semitic Louis Farrakhan. In 2018, she attended a Farrakhan event where he declared that he had “pulled the cover off of the eyes of the Satanic Jew.”

After the exodus of the three members, the organization appointed Zahra Billoo, the Executive Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, to the board. The decision was immediately met with right-wing condemnation. Jon Levine of the New York Post posted a long Twitter thread that included many past Billoo tweets that were critical of Israel. “I’m more afraid of racist Zionists who support Apartheid Israel than of the mentally ill young people the #FBI recruits to join ISIS,” she wrote in 2015. “doesn’t see any difference between American youth leaving the country to join ISIS or the IDF. Both are murderous, war crime committing, terrorist entities,” reads another.

In her aforementioned Twitter thread, Billoo wrote:

This isn’t about a lost seat, there will be many seats. The Women’s March, Inc. has drawn a line in the sand, one that will exclude many with my lived experiences and critiques. It has effectively said, we will work on some women’s rights at the expense of others…To be clear, anti-Semitism is indeed a growing and dangerous problem in our country, as is anti-Blackness, anti-immigrant sentiment, Islamophobia, ableism, sexism, and so much more…I condemn any form of bigotry unequivocally, but I also refuse to be silent as allegations of bigotry are weaponized against the most marginalized people, those who find sanctuary and hope in the articulation of truth…In looking at the tweets in question, I acknowledge that I wrote passionately. While I may have phrased some of my content differently today, I stand by my words…I told the truth as my community and I have lived it, through the FBI’s targeting of my community, as I supported families who have lost loved ones because of US military actions, and as I learned from the horrific experiences of Palestinian life…In attempting to heal and build in an expedited manner within Women’s March, Inc., I offered to meet with stakeholders to address their concerns, and to work with my sisters on the new board to learn, heal, and build together…these efforts were rejected. And in rejecting these efforts, the new Women’s March, Inc. board demonstrated that it lacks the courage to demonstrate allyship in the face of fire.

At the time of this piece being published, Women’s March had yet to release a statement on the ouster of Billoo.

Michael Arria

Michael Arria is the U.S. correspondent for Mondoweiss.

News

19 Responses

  1. David Green on September 20, 2019, 11:06 am

    Identity politics is a losing game for the left. The Women’s March is all about identity politics. The women mentioned above are all about identity politics, even when they identity is black, Palestinian, or Islamic. Sometimes IP opposes IP; that doesn’t make IP any less flawed and fundamentally neoliberal. We need to move beyond this aimless, confusing nonsense.

    • Keith on September 20, 2019, 6:23 pm

      DAVID GREEN- “Identity politics is a losing game for the left.”

      True enough, however, one could debate just how “left” the Women’s March is. I suppose that one could debate what “left” means nowadays anyway.

      DAVID GREEN- “The Women’s March is all about identity politics.”

      Of course it is. It has strong links to the Democratic Party and indirectly receives considerable funding from George Soros via the member groups. The Democratic Party is solidly neoliberal, the result of the New Democrats abandoning even the pretense of working class solidarity in order to embrace Wall Street and the Deep State, rhetorical misrepresentations notwithstanding. The constituencies of both parties are the corporations and the Zionists. There is very little one can do in our society without significant funding.

      • David Green on September 21, 2019, 11:11 am

        A critique of BLM has been well-articulated by Adolph Reed, Cedric Johnson, and others, including interviews with Reed on Dead Pundits Society podcast.

        Linda Sarsour has not received the criticism that she so richly deserves for basically using her identity as a Palestinian to promote her career as an “activist.” I am harshly critical of JVP’s relationship with her; but unfortunately, JVP, during the Trump era, has largely gone down the path of IP. The Palestinians are just one more inter-sectional aggrieved group of many. Thus, nothing really has to be done. And nothing has been done, in spite of all the rhetoric and the fundraising.

        Biloo seems like a decent sort; however, CAIR is one more “defense” organization, which can easily descend into IP. The organizations, like the ADL and Catholic whatever, tend over time to be folded into establishment politics. The Angry Arab has been harshly critical of CAIR, and I trust his judgment on that.

      • annie on September 21, 2019, 12:52 pm

        the criticism that she so richly deserves for basically using her identity as a Palestinian to promote her career as an “activist.”

        is that similar or connected to ‘richly deserved criticism for basically using ones identity as a Jew to promote ones career as an “activist.” ‘?

        if not, what do you mean? Sarsour has engaged in lots of activist action disassociated from i/p. is this a general complaint about identity politics or specific to Sarsour?

  2. brent on September 20, 2019, 12:07 pm

    Many of those who seek the liberation of Palestine encounter negativity, in part, due to problematic tactics that have been tolerated.

    Generally, gaining the goodwill of others comes with high expectations.

  3. DaBakr on September 20, 2019, 2:54 pm

    Well, if one thinks about it, what was the point in firing Sarsour et al just to bring on Billoo. If it was all about the ‘Benjamin’s’ it didn’t make sense. An AIPEC conspiracy? Doubtful. There are going to be two womens movements soon. That is my prediction. There is no putting this omelette back in the shell. Honestly, it might be better after the split. It’s not like American women are any more unified then say, American zionists

    • annie on September 20, 2019, 3:22 pm

      there were already 2 women’s march movements, the zionists started another one last year, now they are intent on decimating the original. americans are divided over zionism. evidence of that is what’s happened to the dem party, the majority of members approve of sanctions over the settlements whereas the core leaders and politicians still lick the boots of aipac and donors to fill their coffers.

      • Misterioso on September 20, 2019, 6:24 pm

        @Annie

        BINGO!!

      • echinococcus on September 21, 2019, 12:56 am

        That , as you say, “… the majority of members approve of sanctions over the settlements whereas the core leaders and politicians still lick the boots of aipac and donors to fill their coffers”, and have been playing this same game for 70+ years, with respect not only to Zionism,

        is proof positive that said “majority of members”, while a majority, are a bunch of gullible peons unable to understand very plain basic things,

        e.g. that their “party”, no matter the desires of the majority peons, is a class thing, and that it will only do what its owners allow. By staying in they are only sabotaging any improvement. Not only will they never achieve anything, they are guilty of continually killing any effort to get out of the vicious circle. And, being emotionally handicapped, they are totally unable to understand what they are doing.

        Of course, the handicap is not only emotional. There is the stomach, too: even with all the degradation of the living conditions, middle-class people are still getting some bones occasionally thrown to them from the Empire’s war and devastation banquet table. Otherwise most people would have been able to use a little logic.

      • Jackdaw on September 21, 2019, 8:49 am

        @Annie

        “evidence of that is what’s happened to the dem party, the majority of members approve of sanctions over the settlements whereas the core leaders and politicians still lick the boots ”

        A proffer of evidence please.

        BTW, why can’t you use capital letters like everyone else?

      • annie on September 21, 2019, 10:11 am

        https://972mag.com/nearly-half-of-americans-support-sanctions-on-israel-poll-finds/123472/

        Among Democrats, a 60-percent majority “supported imposing some economic sanctions or taking more serious action” in response to Israeli settlements

      • David Green on September 21, 2019, 11:13 am

        And among those Zionists are Bend the Arc. Unfortunately, an article that I submitted to MW earlier this week has apparently been rejected by the editors. Not good for honest and informed debate on this website.

      • annie on September 21, 2019, 12:47 pm

        did you read “How can Bend the Arc claim to ‘unite a progressive Jewish voice for justice for all’ but ignore Israel?” https://mondoweiss.net/2018/07/progressive-jewish-justice/

      • Mooser on September 21, 2019, 8:08 pm

        “Unfortunately, an article that I submitted to MW earlier this week has apparently been rejected by the editors. Not good for honest and informed debate on this website.” “David Green”

        I guess they will have to publish it now. I’ll look forward to it.

      • Jackdaw on September 22, 2019, 12:49 am

        Pollster Shibley Talhimi’s “made-to-order” poll sponsored by the left-wing Brookings Institute.

        And, in case you hadn’t noticed, the operative word is ‘”if”,
        ‘IF settlement expansion continues, would you than support sanctions?’

  4. echinococcus on September 21, 2019, 6:32 am

    “While I may have phrased some of my content differently today…”

    That is the mistake.

  5. David Green on September 21, 2019, 2:18 pm

    @Annie

    Yes I read it. I linked to it in the article.

  6. David Green on September 21, 2019, 2:21 pm

    @Annie,

    Why isn’t there a reply link under your comment?

    Linda Sarsour has fit nicely into pink pussyhat #resistance politics. She never writes anything, but I’ve listened to her, including an extended interview with Daniel Denvir. As far as I can tell, she has done nothing to promote the rights of the Palestinian people in practical terms. I find her grandstanding insufferable.

    I’m no longer a fan of using Jewish identity to allegedly promote Palestinian rights. JVP has been mostly ineffectual in that regard.

    • annie on September 22, 2019, 1:50 am

      david, there wasn’t a reply feature under my last comment above because i was commenting within another thread. if the comment you are responding to doesn’t have a reply feature, scroll up to the last reply feature, just like you did when you wrote your 11:13 am comment.

Leave a Reply