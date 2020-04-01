Palestine solidarity activism hasn’t stopped: Watch these webinars, interviews, and virtual rallies while social distancing

Public protests and campus events are obviously not happening these days, but that certainly hasn’t stopped activists and organizations from holding online events. We’ve collected some of them below for you to watch while social distancing.

Yumna Patel on the coronavirus outbreak in Palestine

Watch our Bethlehem-based correspondent Yumna Patel discuss the state of COVID-19 in the West Bank.

Jewish Voice for Peace held a virtual rally to call for an end to the blockade of Gaza.

It was attended by over 500 people and more than 30,000 people have viewed the video on Facebook. Speakers included Linda Sarsour (MPower Change) and Dr. Mona Qasim El-Farr (Middle East Children’s Alliance), among many others.

Zoom Rally to #SpreadSolidarity with incredible speakers from around the world call for an end to the Gaza Blockade this Palestine Land Day.

Jewish Voice for Peace’s Beth Miller interviewed Palestinian youth activist and journalist Janna Jihad as part of the group’s Solidarity in the time of Coronavirus series.

Solidarity in the time of Coronavirus: Janna Jihad Palestinian youth activist and journalist Janna Jihad talks with Beth Miller, Government Affairs, JVP in this second installment of JVP's Solidarity in the time of Coronavirus series.

The Jewish National Fund’s frivolous lawsuit against the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights

The US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR), Palestine Legal, and the Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR) held a Facebook conversation about the Jewish National Fund’s (JNF) frivolous lawsuit against USCPR. The legal action is a clear attempt to silence and intimidate Palestine solidarity activists. Ramah Kudaimi of USCPR, Diala Shamas of CCR, and Dima Khalidi of Palestine Legal break it all down in this informative chat. Watch the video on Facebook.

The Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network held an online conference on anti-Palestinian repression in Germany and Europe featuring the Palestinian writer Khaled Barakat.

Fighting Anti-Palestinian Repression: Samidoun Webinar 26 March 2020 Thanks to all who joined us for today's webinar, Fighting Anti-Palestinian Repression with Khaled Barakat! Below is the full video of the session, where Palestinian writer and activist Khaled Barakat discusses anti-Palestinian repression overall, including Israeli settler colonialism inside Palestine, the case of the Holy Land Five, the imprisonment of Georges Ibrahim Abdallah and the four-year ban imposed by Germany against Barakat himself.

+972’s held a webinar on coronavirus and politics in Israel-Palestine

As part of an Israeli Apartheid Week series, the Palestinian BDS National Committee held a talk on racism with South African MP Mandla Mandela (grandson of the late Nelson Mandela) and activist Desirée Bela.

Conversations on apartheid with Mandla Mandela and Desirée Bela Conversations on apartheid with Mandla Mandela and Desirée Bela-For Italian written translation of this event: http://bit.ly/mandela-it-For French written translation of this event: http://bit.ly/mandela-fr -On zoom (https://zoom.us/j/339788146) the event is being simultaneously translated to English and Spanish-Add suggested questions for the panelists as comments.

Tomorrow (April 2), at 12 EST, the Palestinian BDS National Committee will air the second video of that series. It’s a webinar with human rights activist Rebecca Vilkomerson and Institute for Policy Studies fellow Khury Petersen-Smith titled Security, Racism and Solidarity in the Time of Global Pandemics. You can sign up for the Zoom event on the group’s website or tune in on their Facebook page.