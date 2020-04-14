‘We will out-fight them and we will out-love them’: Rashida Tlaib attends virtual Passover seder with local Jewish community

On Sunday, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) celebrated Passover with more than 80 people in Detroit and across the country. The ceremony was organized by Jewish Voice for Peace Action and titled “Jews for Rashida.”

“As we hold this seder,” said Tlaib, “we center ourselves around humanity. We center around our incredible ancestry. And as we build up this movement, we have the strength of leaning on each other. We are going to out-work them, we are going to out-love them, and no one will feel less-than anymore.”

“Jews and allies for Rashida in Detroit are tired of profits, greed, and unchecked power being put before people. Last night was a demonstration of the strength of our community and an invitation to join us in the fight ahead.” said JVP Action Organizer Reuben Telushkin after the event, “The challenges faced by Palestinians are all too familiar to many Detroiters, who also contend with severe economic and racial injustice — and the horrifying ways those inequalities accelerate infection right now.”

“The only remedy for the darkness of the moment we face is action. It was inspiring and beautiful to gather together to share ritual and community with Congresswoman Tlaib and to commit to working together to envision and fight for a better, more just world,” said JVP Action Government Affairs Manager Beth Miller, “Our base of Jews and allies in Detroit are ready for this fight, and we’re ready to get Congresswoman Tlaib re-elected.”

Tlaib is facing a primary challenge this year from Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones. A Target-Insyght poll from earlier this month showed Jones making a massive gain, but still trailing Tlaib by 9 percentage points.

You can watch the entire Passover Seder on Facebook: