Trump makes war, and everyone swoons

There’s nothing like firing 59 million-dollar missiles at a foreign country to make the U.S. foreign policy elites swoon. That’s the message of Trump’s “beautiful babies” strike on Syria Thursday. Virtually the entire establishment has lined up behind him, Obama aides are quietly cheering, Anne-Marie Slaughter finally got what she wanted, Brian Williams found the images of war “beautiful,” and the few Democrats who have challenged Trump, notably Chris Murphy of Connecticut, are hedging by the second, under the glare of Chris Matthews. Where is the antiwar bloc? In disarray as usual. So let us be thankful for Rachel Maddow and Glenn Greenwald.