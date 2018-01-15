Ahed Tamimi should stay in prison because she might slap again — Israeli ethicist

Prof. Asa Kasher

One month after she slapped a soldier in occupied Nabi Saleh, 16-year-old Ahed Tamimi faces a final bail hearing today at court.

Tamimi has been imprisoned since December 19 for the December 15 incident. The Israeli prosecution is trying to make Ahed Tamimi a terrorist.

And now Israel’s greatest ethical authority (not by me though), Professor Asa Kasher, has come to join the chorus.

Ahed Tamimi in Ofer military court, December 28, 2017. (Photo: Mariam Barghouti)

Yesterday, Kasher appeared as a commentator on Ahed’s case. In news coverage for the Dutch NOS Journaal, he is seen viewing a video of her slap (see link from 7:47).

Here’s the text of his short interview:

Kasher: “So she is permanently provocative. So I can understand the judge” [who has so far not released Ahed on bail, unlike her cousin Nour, ed].

Interviewer: “But she’s a minor. How can she be dangerous?”

Kasher: “Dangerous in the sense that she can slap the… slap another officer, and another… ‘Dangerous’ doesn’t need to mean jeopardizing life. It means breaking law and order. I mean, not acting properly, to the extent that disturbs the people from accomplishing their missions.”

Get it? Ahed has simply disturbed the soldiers from accomplishing their mission – which had included shooting her cousin Mohammed in the face earlier that day, and occupying their village as they do daily. That’s dangerous – because it’s a really important mission. And Ahed could slap again, and again. Who knows, one day she could come to slap the Chief of Staff, and then all hell would break loose.

But it is Asa Kasher who is far more dangerous than Ahed Tamimi. Because he is a kind of moral authority, and particularly where Israel’s military occupation is concerned, because he is the author of the Israel Defense Forces Ethics code (written in 1994). Kasher has recently also been commissioned by Education Minister Naftali Bennnett to write an ‘ethics code’ for Israeli universities, the main purpose of which was to stifle any discussion of Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS ). The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) as well as the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) joined Israeli academics in condemning the document for its encroachment on academic freedom.

Kasher’s ethical sensibility can be downright shocking. In 2008, he was appointed an ‘objective expert’ (despite his work for the military) in a case involving military experimentation with nerve gas – on Israeli soldiers. Eighteen Israeli paratroopers had filed a petition against the army, asserting that their induction into the paratroops (back in early 1970’s) was conditioned on participating in the nerve gas experiment – with anthrax – an experiment that had failed at its first stage when it was conducted on animals. Kasher supported the principle of conducting such experiments.

“[T]he participation of soldiers in compulsory or reserve service in medical experiments in the military framework must be carried out in consideration of building the force or considerations of activating the force”, he said. He opined that this was balanced, because “It is permitted to endanger soldiers”, but only “on the condition that this is to save human lives”, he wrote.

Nonetheless, Kasher opined that there is no moral prohibition from hiding secret details about an experiment from soldiers. “It could be that certain aspects of the medical experiment are secret, based on considerations of national security. It is better that the enemy will not be familiar with the army’s abilities and its points of weakness”, he wrote.

So, it could be better not to tell the soldiers, according to Kasher, in case they tell “the enemy”.

“Some details of an experiment may be hidden from soldiers who have to decide whether to participate in it,” he continued. “Secrecy does not harm the principle of free consent.” 

Wait, let me repeat that one:

“Secrecy does not harm the principle of free consent”.

Wow, what ethics. You let someone decide if they want to drink water or not, and you keep it secret that the water is actually poisoned. For Kasher, the water is still kosher. It’s still “free consent” – the person just didn’t know about the poison. Their problem.

Such a person, with such atavistic, corrupt, skewed morals and ethics, with such political bias, should not be taken seriously by anyone. It is a wonder he is a professor. But in Israel, Kasher is taken very seriously. And he’s giving a kosher stamp not only for Ahed Tamimi’s treatment until now, but for what is to come next. He is manufacturing consent for her further incarceration. The man who commissioned Kasher to write the mentioned ‘ethics code’ for universities, Education Minister Bennett, has also suggested that Ahed Tamimi, as well as her cousin Nour, spend “the rest of their days in prison”.  

Will Bennett now commission Kasher to write a new ‘ethics code’ specifically legitimizing the indefinite detention of young girls for slapping soldiers? I am sure Kasher would be up to the challenge.

 H/t Allard de Rooi

About Jonathan Ofir

Israeli musician, conductor and blogger / writer based in Denmark.

  1. oldgeezer
    January 15, 2018, 11:13 am

    It’s only reasonable that a people involved in illegal and immoral activities would pick someone like him to be a guide on ethics. His take on free consent tells anyone all they need to know about him.

  2. John O
    January 15, 2018, 11:27 am

    “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. ” (Lord Acton)

    With no restraint put upon Israel (other than when its wars threaten to spiral out of control), it is rotting from within.

  3. pabelmont
    January 15, 2018, 11:50 am

    Interesting picture (second) above. Who are the “people-of-color” ? The Israeli guards. Who’s the person-of-white” ? Ahed al-Tamimi. And Trump and many other who-sometimes-appear-to-be-racists love and support the Israeli people-of-color and oppose al-Tamimi.

    So it goes! Racism is color-blond. And so-called anti-terrorism very often supports the biggest terrorists (USA and Israel much among them) and opposes their victims whose fighting-back is called terrorism.

    • Mooser
      January 15, 2018, 1:02 pm

      ” Who are the “people-of-color” ? The Israeli guards. Who’s the person-of-white” ?”

      More than likely, the guard’s bosses and administrators. Might have to go a ways up, since theirs isn’t one of the more glamorous jobs in the occupation.

  4. Ossinev
    January 15, 2018, 1:19 pm

    This hypocritical goon wouldn`t recogngise ethics if they slapped him in the face. As for the comment “Secrecy does not harm the principle of free consent”. – truly absurd and bizarre but we are dealing with lunatic Zionists here not normal civilised people. I wonder if it has occured to the so called “ethics professor” that the Nazis were practicing similar “secrecy” when they put those “Arbeit Macht Frei” signs at the entrance to the Holocaust slaughter camps ?

  5. LHunter
    January 15, 2018, 1:28 pm

    If Kasher was willing to argue that subjecting Israeli paratroopers to nerve gas experimentation without their fully informed consent was ethical what chance would any Palestinian have in arguing that the most moral army in the world acted unethically/criminally.

  6. eljay
    January 15, 2018, 3:11 pm

    Kasher: “So she is permanently provocative. So I can understand the judge” [who has so far not released Ahed on bail, unlike her cousin Nour, ed].

    Interviewer: “But she’s a minor. How can she be dangerous?”

    Kasher: “Dangerous in the sense that she can slap the… slap another officer, and another… ‘Dangerous’ doesn’t need to mean jeopardizing life. It means breaking law and order. I mean, not acting properly, to the extent that disturbs the people from accomplishing their missions.” …

    It sounds as though Mr. Kasher would like Ms. Tamimi to act like an Israeli so that she won’t be perceived as a demographic threat and Jewish Israelis will breed with her.

    Mr. Kasher sounds disturbingly like the sort of person who would like Ms. Tamimi to “learn the hard way” that her behaviour was unacceptable and that a “price should be collected” from her “in the dark, without witnesses and cameras”.

    • John O
      January 15, 2018, 3:39 pm

      That’s the other meaning of ‘provocative’, isn’t it?

    • inbound39
      January 15, 2018, 5:08 pm

      Seems to me that Israel is rapidly becoming an open air Mental Institution for the criminally insane. Israel’s excuses no longer fly and they are looking crazier and crazier.

  7. lonely rico
    January 15, 2018, 4:39 pm

    > Kasher

    It means breaking law and order.

    “law and order” as in –

    enforcing an ILLEGAL military occupation,
    involving VIOLENCE, CRUELTY, DEATH AND DESTRUCTION
    of the Palestinians     ?

    Ah. That sort of “law and order” ?

    • Annie Robbins
      January 15, 2018, 5:15 pm

      speaking of law and order. MLK:

      “I submit that an individual who breaks a law that conscience tells him is unjust, and who willingly accepts the penalty of imprisonment in order to arouse the conscience of the community over its injustice, is in reality expressing the highest respect for law.“

      • CigarGod
        January 15, 2018, 6:27 pm

        Exactly, especially since Israeli courts have demonstrated they are no more just than Apartheid South Africa’s were.

    • ritzl
      January 15, 2018, 8:51 pm

      +10

      It really is incredible that Jewish-Israelis simply don’t see occupied Palestinians.

      It’s not that they don’t see them as humans, which they certainly do not. It’s that they do NOT see them AT ALL.

      When I read this kind of Kasher-crap, I DO always try to put myself in the mindset of the writer, just to sift through how someone can be so completely oblivious, or not. Maybe there’s a tingle of a semi-legit reason there/something I don’t understand. WRT the Jewish-Israeli cesspool of rationalizing oppression of Palestinians in Palestine, no tingles yet.

      NOONE would put up with how the Israelis treat Palestinians in Palestine for a second, ESPECIALLY the people doing it.

      The void of self-awareness in Jewish-Israel is hermetic.

      Books will be written…

      • ritzl
        January 15, 2018, 9:03 pm

        Having said that, Gideon Levy, Amira Hass, and some of the folks at 972+Mag are notable exceptions to Jewish-Israeli lack of self-awareness. Truth-tellers, all.

        But such lonely, lonely voices…

  8. JosephA
    January 15, 2018, 6:42 pm

    Asa Kasher really is the Israeli version of Dr. Josef Mengele! I am disgusted with his poor excuses for ethics.

  9. Kay24
    January 15, 2018, 7:11 pm

    When it comes to justifying the crimes against the Palestinians, the excuses seem to be getting more and more feeble. How about those thuggish illegal settler women? I have seen them spit and verbally attack Palestinians in videos, do they belong in jail too, or are they seen as entitled, and privileged, in the so called Israeli judicial system? Ahed Tammy is only a kid, and it is unbelievable that world outrage is not loud enough.

  10. Sisyphus
    January 15, 2018, 8:27 pm

    I wonder if the Prof. Kasher has read Hannah Arendt’s thoughts on ‘the banality of evil’?
    Arendt thought Eichmann a clown for his unwillingness to think things through … to see things from the perspective of another. He explained himself with clichés, without thought and without perspective.
    Kasher may be an ethicist, but really he is a rationalizer; his main function seems to have been to rationalize the Israeli norm. He is performing for his ideological masters. In the end he is framing what is normal with the ethical normality of Israel’s government. Talk about banality – these ordinary people behaving without imagination, without thinking through. How very ordinary they all want to seem … how banal they are becoming.

  11. Edward Q
    January 15, 2018, 8:31 pm

    Kasher is telling Israelis what they want to hear.

  12. ritzl
    January 15, 2018, 8:37 pm

    “Israeli ethicist”… yeah buddy. That can happen, yeah you betcha.

    Pfft.

    Still, I suppose it’s good to point out that those two words don’t really coexist in any meaningful way. More “Israeli rationalizer”, no?

  13. iResistDe4iAm
    January 15, 2018, 9:26 pm

    Professor Asa Kasher’s job title should reflect his true role ==> Chief Fatwa Issuer for liberal Zionism

