Israeli prosecutors try to make Ahed Tamimi a terrorist

Israel/Palestine
on 55 Comments
Ahed Tamimi (Photo: David Kattenburg)

Ahed Tamimi was indicted by the Israeli military prosecutor on Monday, on five counts of assaulting security forces and throwing stones.

The five counts, as reported by Haaretz, include: “Threatening a soldier, attacking a soldier under aggravated circumstances, interfering with a soldier carrying out his duties, incitement, and throwing objects at individuals or property”.

My focus here is going to be on the not-so-obvious insertion in that list: “incitement”. While this may seem the least ‘physical’, I believe this is what, for Israeli Hasbara, will be the most important issue regarding Ahed Tamimi. Let me explain.

Those other issues listed would not easily be seen in the rest of the world as grave issues really – not ones that would justify long incarceration, certainly not for life, as Education Minister Bennett had suggested. While in Israel, throwing a stone can entail 20 years in prison, the rest of the world would find it hard to accept such harsh punishment (certainly for life!), and Israel’s PR would suffer.

“Interfering with a soldier carrying out his duties”? What, seriously? His duties of occupying her village, her house, shooting her cousin in the face? No, that wouldn’t stick. This is way too far from the UN General Assembly Resolution 3246 of 1974, which “Reaffirms the legitimacy of the struggle of peoples for independence, territorial integrity, national unity and liberation from colonial and foreign domination and foreign occupation by all available means, particularly armed struggle”. That resolution also legitimizes indirectly the throwing of stones, which, as Haaretz journalist Amira Hass writes, is “the birthright and duty of anyone subject to foreign rule”.

That principle also renders Ahed’s slap to the soldier to be a relatively benign form of resistance, as much as it may offend Israelis and endanger their sense of superiority. Was Ahed’s slap under “aggravated circumstances”? Surely the prosecution didn’t have in mind the aggravated circumstance that Ahed was in, with her cousin put in coma by a bullet to the face, on top of a long history of maiming, killing and torturing of several family relatives. No, all that means nothing – Ahed Tamimi was just a very naughty girl.

No, all that wouldn’t stick. But you know what would catch on? Terror. If it could somehow be construed that Ahed Tamimi is an aspiring terrorist, or that her words and actions led to terrorism, that would catch a lot of people both in Israel and elsewhere. Because clichés like “war on terror” are emotionally determinative for many people. And that’s why Ahed needs to be made a terrorist.

Just like with Marwan Barghouti. When Marwan Barghouti was captured by Israel in 2002 upon the direct orders of then Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, former Prime Minister Ehud Barak said:

“Have you lost your mind? What’s the story with Barghouti? If it’s part of your struggle against terrorism, it’s meaningless. But if it’s part of a grand plan to make him a future national leader of the Palestinians, then it’s a brilliant scheme, because what’s really missing in his résumé is direct affiliation with terrorism. He will fight for the leadership from inside prison, not having to prove a thing. The myth will grow constantly by itself.”

These words, with all their inherent mockery, could just as well be applied to Ahed Tamimi. Pretty much the same has already been said about Ahed, as for example by Uri Avnery in his piece titled “Joan of Arc in a West Bank Village” (Haaretz), subtitled “The Israeli army wants to punish Ahed Tamimi ‘so all should see and fear.’ Instead, Palestinian teenagers see the photos and think: I want to be like her.” Avnery:

“She’s 16, from a family of peasants in an isolated village. The foreign occupation outraged her, and she set out to fight it. Her actions excited her oppressed people, whose spirits rose from the depths of despair to renewed hope. She was captured by her occupiers, who imprisoned and prosecuted her. You’re probably thinking I mean 16-year-old Ahed Tamimi, who slapped the face of an Israel Defense Forces officer. But actually, I’m referring to Joan of Arc, known as “the maid of Orléans”, Avnery writes.

So how will Ahed, who has resisted her oppressor with her bare hands, and allegedly even with a stone – be made a terrorist? Through ‘incitement’. That’s the item we need to look at.

Let’s see how Haaretz cites the military prosecution on this count, quoting Ahed Tamimi from a live Facebook feed, with the prosecution’s translation:

“I hope everyone will participate in the protests, because that is the only solution to reach a result. Our strength is in our rocks and I hope that the entire world will unite to liberate Palestine because Trump announced a decision and they will need to bear responsibility for every response that will come from us – whether it is a stabbing attack, or a suicide bombing or throwing rocks, everyone needs to do something and unite in order for our message to reach those who want to liberate Palestine”.

Now, I have spent many hours yesterday trying to obtain the original live Facebook feed which is being quoted from*. As well, I have asked a few Arabic speaking friends to help with the translation of that cited passage**. I have cross checked the individual versions, and have reached a conclusion regarding the imprecision of the Israeli prosecution translation. Bear with me, this needs careful and slow analysis:

Putting aside what I would consider semantic differences in translation, the critical divergence appears in what the military prosecution translates as “stabbing attack, or a suicide bombing or throwing rocks”.

Here, both my contact’s versions (which they had not corroborated) translate what the prosecution refers to as “suicide bombings”, to “martyrdom operations” – taken from Ahed’s words (‘amaliyat istish’hadiya’, phonetically in Arabic). Now before making quick conclusions, let’s consider this carefully.

Imagine the translation was thus more exact, and went like this:

“Whether it is stabbing attacks, Martyrdom operations – or throwing rocks”.

First of all, Ahed was not necessarily suggesting that people engage in such operations, beyond, apparently, the one regarding the throwing of stones. In fact, her first proclamation that “our strength is in our rocks” suggests that. Furthermore, her words could arguably be pointing to the notion that Trump’s unilateral decision in favor of Israel and against Palestinians may itself be a cause for such more radical actions – ones which she would not necessarily advocate herself. So she could arguably be saying  that Trump’s decision ‘could result in’ the actions she describes.

Now, does “martyrdom operations” necessarily mean “suicide bombings”, as the prosecution translated it? The Arabic term “Shahid”, meaning “martyr”, is a term that has a Muslim religious meaning as “one who bears witness”, but is also applied in the secular-nationalist sense of one that has died facing off the Israeli occupation. Consider, for example, that Ibrahim Abu Thuraya, who lost both his legs from Israeli fire in 2008 and who was killed by a sniper’s bullet to the head near the Gaza fence, is also a Shahid. He was in his wheelchair, with a flag, and by one account also had a slingshot. He was not a suicide bomber. But he was killed alongside several others whilst demonstrating against Trump’s declaration on Jerusalem. For Palestinians, even completely non-violent resistance can mean their death – their martyrdom.

Now, what if Ahed’s reference to “martyrdom operations” refers to “stabbing operations” as an extension? The translation is from her speech, so it could be written like this:

“stabbing operations (martyrdom operations), or throwing stones”.

Thus we need to consider “stabbing operations”. Are these always and necessarily acts of terror? By Israel’s legal precedence definitions, they are – regardless of whether the attacked is a soldier or a civilian. This, despite the fact, that according to the Council on Foreign Relations discussion on terrorism, “terrorism is aimed at civilians—not at military targets or combat-ready troops”. (See once again here).

We can see this interpretation in the case of the medic/killer Elor Azarya, when the court referred to the alleged stabber Abdel Fattah Al Sharif as “the terrorist Al Sharif”, consistently. This is despite the fact that eyewitnesses at the scene had claimed that it was not Al-Sharif who was the stabber (a second man, who was also shot dead) but rather a bystander. Others said that even if he was, he would have been attacking a combat-ready, protected and fully armed occupation soldier.

But in Israel all these distinctions are basically rendered meaningless. If the military prosecution against Ahed would translate the words “martyrdom operations” as ”martyrdom operations”, then its message would be weakened. Not only because it would be repeating the heroic notion of “martyrdom” (which Israel seeks to weaken), but also because the term has various meanings. Hence, the prosecution decided to go with an interpretation – not a translation – into “suicide bombings”.

Thus, the prosecution disseminates a code-word, which gets recycled in international media. For Israelis, “suicide bombing” triggers associations of exploding buses full of civilians. They get thrown back to the 2nd Initifada, and the distance from there to calling Ahed Tamimi a terrorist is conceptually small. And for Westerners, “suicide bombings” is associated with 9-11, and so they can be expected to react with revulsion at Ahed’s alleged words.

Finally, lest one thinks this is all really just semantic, consider this:

Israeli-Palestinian poet Dareen Tatour has been detained for over two years, in a case which revolves around her poem “Resist them”, and her usage of the word “Shahid” – “martyr”. That word has been a subject of huge controversy, involving various translators, and a dispute about whether it actually suggests any kind of incitement to terror, or not. The discussion has been ongoing, in court – around that very word. But the Israeli military prosecution is now getting past that discussion by substituting the words “suicide bombing”. Whatever Ahed actually said or meant, the misleading translation immediately gives Israel and the prosecution propaganda points in a supposed ‘war on terror’, and Ahed Tamimi is made a terrorist.

* Thanks to Daniela Conde for providing me the link to Ahed Tamimi’s live Facebook feed of December 15th.

** Thanks to Alis Amali and Khalid S. Barghouti for their translation and consultation.

About Jonathan Ofir

Israeli musician, conductor and blogger / writer based in Denmark.

Other posts by .


Posted In:
Israel/Palestine
Occupation

55 Responses

  1. Jon66
    January 3, 2018, 11:29 am

    Jonathan,
    I don’t speak Arabic, but there seems to be a difference between ‘martyrdom’ and ‘martyrdom operations’.
    The term ‘martyrdom operations is conventionally understood to mean suicide bombing.
    I have not seen the death of Mr. Thuraya referred to as an operation.

    “The term “martyrdom operation” refers to when the Mujahed (the one who fights for the cause of Allah) puts explosive materials in his car or encircles himself with, sneaks into the enemy land, then blows it up where he determines their harm, killing some of them and is killed as well.”
    http://www.mafhoum.com/press2/62P52.htm

    “Martyrdom or self-sacrifice operations are those performed by one or more people, against enemies far outstripping them in numbers and equipment, with prior knowledge that the operations will almost inevitably lead to death.
    The form this usually takes nowadays is to wire up one’s body, or a vehicle or suitcase with explosives, and then to enter amongst a conglomeration of the enemy, or in their vital facilities, and to detonate in an appropriate place there in order to cause the maximum losses in the enemy ranks, taking advantage of the element of surprise and penetration. Naturally, the enacter of the operation will usually be the first to die.”
    https://www.religioscope.com/pdf/martyrdom.pdf

    Do you have examples in which The term ‘martyrdom operations’ is used when referring to someone killed NOT as part of a suicide bombing or other attack.

    • amigo
      January 3, 2018, 12:31 pm

      Jon 66 , stop talking through your posterior.

      Your post is one long exercise in supposition.

      Give us some credible proof instead of your interpretation of how Arabs think.

      Btw, when I learned my Catechism longer ago than I care to remember , A Martyr was someone who voluntarily chose death by Burning at the stake or at the hands of lions rather than deny their God .Palestinians could very well mean the same and why not , given the IDF,S penchant for extra judicial killings,,,aka , Murder.

      You as a zionist need to interpret every action against Israel in the most negative possible way .Post your tedious nonsense elsewhere.

      • Jon66
        January 3, 2018, 5:38 pm

        Amigo,
        “Palestinians could very well mean the same and why not ”
        They could, that’s why I asked the question.
        KS actually answered it.

      • amigo
        January 3, 2018, 6:50 pm

        “They could, that’s why I asked the question.”jon 66

        Your question seemed superfluous after the following screed.

        ““Martyrdom or self-sacrifice operations are those performed by one or more people, against enemies far outstripping them in numbers and equipment, with prior knowledge that the operations will almost inevitably lead to death.
        The form this usually takes nowadays is to wire up one’s body, or a vehicle or suitcase with explosives, and then to enter amongst a conglomeration of the enemy, or in their vital facilities, and to detonate in an appropriate place there in order to cause the maximum losses in the enemy ranks, taking advantage of the element of surprise and penetration. Naturally, the enacter of the operation will usually be the first to die.”Jon 66

      • Jon66
        January 3, 2018, 10:10 pm

        Amigo,
        That quote and the other reference were amongst those that confused me about the difference between martyrdom operations and martyrdom.

      • John O
        January 4, 2018, 1:15 pm

        @Jon66

        You said you do not speak Arabic. You would be well advised not to venture your opinion on the finer nuances of a language you admit you don’t understand.

    • KS Barghouti
      January 3, 2018, 2:16 pm

      Jon 66
      Answering your question on examples of Martyrdom Operations, yes, Ghassan Kanafani was a Palestinian Writer. His writings were considered by Palestinians as Martyrdom Operations. He was assassinated by the Zionist Mossad by a letter bomb in 1972.

      Every Palestinian who resists the Zionist Occupation, by raising a flag, carrying a Banner Writing poetry (Dareen Tatour) or throwing a stone, is performing a Martyrdom Operation against their enemy.

      When they write poetry against their Occupier, or leave home to resist, their mothers and family members pray for them and consider them to be “Martyr Project” i.e a Martyr to be.

      I am a Muslim Arab Palestinian, this is our culture, and we are proud of our Martyrs in their Operations against the Occupation forces.

      • Jon66
        January 3, 2018, 5:33 pm

        KS,
        Thanks for the answer.

      • Marnie
        January 4, 2018, 12:39 am

        Jon, are you going to be able to respect KS Barghouti’s explanation, meaning leaving it exactly as it is, or will you ziospray all over it for the edification of the bastards you ‘teach’?

    • Mooser
      January 3, 2018, 3:15 pm

      “Jon66” the “husband, father and surgeon” (shudder) is contending that since Palestinians know that any action against the Occupier may result in death, martyrdom, it gives Israel the right to kill them.

    • Annie Robbins
      January 3, 2018, 4:07 pm

      i think it’s irrelevant whether she had stated explicitly suicide bombing (which she didn’t) or martyrdom operations. and i agree with her that “because Trump announced a decision and they will need to bear responsibility for every response that will come from us – whether it is a stabbing attack, or a suicide bombing or throwing rock“.

      and, i agree with her that “everyone needs to do something and unite in order for our message to reach those who want to liberate Palestine”.

      because she said both those things, it does not mean she is advocating suicide bombings any more than me saying “everyone needs to do something and unite in order for our message to reach those who want to liberate Palestine” means that i am advocating for suicide bombings when i say i think trump et al will need to bear responsibility for every response that will come from palestinians – whether it is a stabbing attack, or a suicide bombing or throwing rocks as a response to his grotesque jerusalem announcement.

      remember. these are spoken words from a live Facebook feed.

      I hope everyone will participate in the protests, because that is the only solution to reach a result.

      Our strength is in our rocks and I hope that the entire world will unite to liberate Palestine because Trump announced a decision and they will need to bear responsibility for every response that will come from us whether it is a stabbing attack, or a suicide bombing or throwing rocks.

      Everyone needs to do something and unite in order for our message to reach those who want to liberate Palestine

      i agree with each sentence, or paragraph depending on how one edits this spoken statement (however, primarily, i believe palestinian greatest strength is in their truth, will, and sumud. primarily truth, because israel doesn’t have any of that. their entire justification for being there is myth based and they constantly lie and depend on lies an myths to sustain their presence there. i think truth will always be palestinians strongest weapon — but that’s just me).

      she straight up says “I hope everyone will participate in the protests” and “protests .. is the only solution to reach a result”. she straight up says “Our strength is in our rocks”.

      so construing her message (which i share and think is absolutely common sense), that trump will have to bear responsible for the response to his announcement whatever that may be, including throwing rocks, and “Everyone needs to do something and unite” is a call for suicide attacks, is a radical interpretation — helped along with the editing of punctuation; comma vs period. she’s clearly calling for protests!

      • Citizen
        January 3, 2018, 7:05 pm

        I agree, Annie. Trump couldn’t care less what we think, nor about Mondoweis.net. It remains to be seen if he can be called to practical account by anyone, for anything.

    • echinococcus
      January 3, 2018, 4:27 pm

      Well, John66, we know you have a problem with every kind of resistance to illegal occupation by your bastard intruder state. And yes, violent resistance to armed occupation is exactly what is meant by “all means available”.

      You may want to state at the start that you are, as the phrase goes, “a disinterested, impartial observer with no vested interest in either solution”.

      • Jon66
        January 4, 2018, 8:42 am

        Echi,
        “Well, John66, we know you have a problem with every kind of resistance…”
        That’s incorrect.
        One area in which we differ is the limitation of legitimate resistance.
        For example, i do not believe that killing a wheelchair-bound retired American on cruise ship is legitimate. Or, bombing a civilian pizzeria. Or, hijacking a neutral parties airplane. Or, firing an anti-tank missle at a school bus carrying children. Or, stabbing a 13 year old boy in a candy store. Etc.
        I believe that resistance is not a limitless category.
        Although off topic, I think it’s also illegal for an army medic to shoot a disarmed attacker and the medic should be sentenced to prison.

      • amigo
        January 4, 2018, 11:13 am

        “For example, i do not believe that killing a wheelchair-bound retired American on cruise ship is legitimate. Or, bombing a civilian pizzeria. Or, hijacking a neutral parties airplane. Or, firing an anti-tank missle at a school bus carrying children. Or, stabbing a 13 year old boy in a candy store. Etc.”Jon 66

        I take it , you would have had a problem with the following “resistance”, and I remind you that very few , if any of your heroes were wearing uniforms to conform with the laws of war as pointed out by you during your conversation with Echi.
        It,s along list and includes throwing bombs into crowed civilian Arab Markets and into buses or using barrel bombs in open populated areas.

        The time for you zionists honouring yourselves is way past over and you hold no moral high ground in the the business of “legitimate resistance”.

        1937, March 2 Arabs killed on Bat Yam beach. [12]
        1937, November 14 10 Arabs killed by Irgun units launching attacks around Jerusalem, (“Black Sunday”) [13][14]
        1938, April 12 2 Arabs and 2 British policemen were killed by a bomb in a train in Haifa. [14]
        1938, April 17 1 Arab was killed by a bomb detonated in a cafe in Haifa [14]
        1938, May 17 1 Arab policeman was killed in an attack on a bus in the Jerusalem-Hebron road. [14]
        1938, May 24 3 Arabs were shot and killed in Haifa. [14]
        1938, June 19 18 Arabs killed (9 men, 6 women and 3 children), 24 injured by a bomb that was thrown into a crowded Arab market place in Haifa. [15][16][17][18]
        1938, June 23 2 Arabs were killed near Tel Aviv. [14]
        1938, June 26 7 Arabs were killed by a bomb in Jaffa. [14]
        1938, June 27 1 Arab was killed in the yard of a hospital in Haifa. [14]
        1938, July 5 7 Arabs were killed in several shooting attacks in Tel Aviv. [14]
        1938, July 5 3 Arabs were killed by a bomb detonated in a bus in Jerusalem. [14]
        1938, July 5 1 Arab was killed in another attack in Jerusalem. [14]
        1938, July 6 18 Arabs and 5 Jews were killed by two simultaneous bombs in the Arab melon market in Haifa. More than 60 people were wounded. The toll over two days of riots and reprisals was 33 dead, 111 wounded. [14][19][20][21]
        1938, July 8 4 Arabs were killed by a bomb in Jerusalem. [14]
        1938, July 16 10 Arabs were killed by a bomb at a marketplace in Jerusalem. [14]
        1938, July 25 43 Arabs were killed by a bomb at a marketplace in Haifa. [14][22]
        1938, August 26 24 Arabs were killed by a bomb at a marketplace in Jaffa. [14]
        1939, February 27 33 Arabs were killed in multiple attacks, incl. 24 by bomb in Arab market in Suk Quarter of Haifa and 4 by bomb in Arab vegetable market in Jerusalem. [23]
        1939, May 29 5 Arabs were killed by a mine detonated at the Rex cinema in Jerusalem. [14]
        1939, May 29 5 Arabs were shot and killed during a raid on the village of Biyar ‘Adas. [14]
        1939, June 2 5 Arabs were killed by a bomb at the Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem. [14][24]
        1939, June 12 1 British bomb expert trying to defuse the bombs killed, during a post office in Jerusalem was bombing [14]
        1939, June 16 6 Arabs were killed in several attacks in Jerusalem. [14]
        1939, June 19 20 Arabs were killed by explosives mounted on a donkey at a marketplace in Haifa. [14][25]
        1939, June 29 13 Arabs were killed in several shooting attacks around Jaffa during a one-hour period. [14][26]
        1939, June 30 1 Arab was killed at a marketplace in Jerusalem. [14]
        1939, June 30 2 Arabs were shot and killed in Lifta. [14]
        1939, July 3 1 Arab was killed by a bomb at a marketplace in Haifa. [14][27]
        1939, July 4 2 Arabs were killed in two attacks in Jerusalem. [14]
        1939, July 20 1 Arab was killed at a train station in Jaffa. [14]
        1939, July 20 6 Arabs were killed in several attacks in Tel Aviv. [14]
        1939, July 20 3 Arabs were killed in Rehovot. [14]
        1939, August 27 2 British officers were killed by a mine in Jerusalem. [14]
        During the Jewish insurgency (1944–47)[edit]
        For more details on this topic, see Jewish insurgency in Mandatory Palestine.
        Date Casualties References
        1944, September 27 Unknown number of casualties, around 150 Irgun members attacked four British police stations [28]
        1944, September 29 1 Senior British police officer of the Criminal Intelligence Department assassinated in Jerusalem. [28]
        1945, November 1 5 locomotives destroyed in Lydda station. Two staff, one soldier and one policeman killed. [29]
        1945, December 27 3 British policemen and 4 Sotho soldiers killed during the bombing of British CID headquarters in Jerusalem; 1 British soldier killed during attack of British army camp in north Tel Aviv [30][31]
        1946, February 22 Destroyed 14 aeroplanes at 5 RAF stations. [32]
        1947, June 18 One Haganah member killed by a booby trap while sealing a tunnel dug by Irgun to blow up the British [33]
        1946, July 22 91 people were killed at the bombing of the King David Hotel (which was the British headquarters), mostly civilians, staff of the hotel or Secretariat,
        41 Arabs, 15-28 British citizens, 17 Palestinian Jews, 2 Armenians, 1 Russian, 1 Greek and 1 Egyptian. [34][35][36]
        1946, October 30 2 British guards killed during Gunfire and explosion at Jerusalem Railway Station. [37]
        1946, October 31 Bombing of the British Embassy in Rome. Nearly half the building was destroyed and 3 people were injured. [38]
        1947, January 12 4 killed in bombing of British headquarters. [39]
        1947, March 1 17 British officers killed, during raid and explosion. [40]
        1947, March 12 1 British soldier killed during the attack on Schneller Camp. [40]
        1947, July 19 4 locations within Haifa are attacked, killing a British constable and injuring 12. [41]
        1947, July 29 2 kidnapped British sergeants hanged. [42]
        1947, August 4 Two Suitcase time-bombs explode in the basement of the Hotel Sacher, Vienna (British Army Headquarters) [43][44]
        1947, August 5 3 British policemen killed in bombing of British Labour Department office in Jerusalem [45]
        1947, August 9 Jewish train engineer killed in Cairo-Haifa train bombing [46]
        1947, August 12 1 British soldier injured in bombing of London-Villach military train outside Tauern tunnel near Mallintz, Austria. A second bomb failed to explode, the two were intended to derail the train over a steep cliff. No injuries from a second explosion outside British camp commandant’s office in Velden. [43][47][48]
        1947, September 26 4 British policemen killed in Irgun bank robbery. [39]
        1947, September 29 10 killed (4 British policemen, 4 Arab policemen and an Arab couple) and 53 injured in Haifa police headquarters bombing by Irgun. One ton of explosives in a barrel was used for the bombing and Irgun said it was done on the first day of Sukkot to avoid Jewish casualties. [39][49][50]
        During the Civil War (1947–48)[edit]
        For more details on this topic, see 1947–48 Civil War in Mandatory Palestine.
        Date Casualties References
        1947, December 11 13 killed in attack on Tireh, near Haifa [51]
        1947, December 12 20 killed, 5 wounded by barrel bomb at Damascus Gate. [52]
        1947, December 13 6 killed, 25 wounded by bombs outside Alhambra Cinema. [53]
        1947, December 13 5 killed, 47 wounded by two bombs at Damascus Gate. [53][54]
        1947, December 13 7 Arabs killed (including two women and two children, 3 and 4 years old) and 7 others seriously wounded (two women and girl of 4 among them) in attack on Yehudiya. 24 Irgun men attacked the village, approaching from Petah Tikva shooting guns, dynamiting houses and throwing grenades. An armored British police car was also fired on. [53][54][55]
        1947, December 16(ca) 10 killed by bomb at Noga Cinema in Jaffa. [56]
        1947, December 29 Two British constables and 11 Arabs were killed and 32 Arabs wounded when Irgun members threw a bomb from a taxi at Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate. [39][57][58]
        1947, December 30 6 Arabs killed and, 42 injured by grenades at Haifa refinery, precipitating the Haifa Oil Refinery massacre, which led to the Balad al-Shaykh massacre. [59]
        1948, January 1 2 Arabs killed and 9 injured by shooting attack on cafe in Jaffa. [60]
        1948, January 5 14 Arabs killed and 19 injured by truck bomb outside the 3-storey ‘Serrani’, Jaffa’s built Ottoman Town Hall [61]
        1948, January 7 20 Arabs killed by bomb at Jaffa Gate. [62][63]
        1948, February 10 7 Arabs killed near Ras el Ain after selling cows in Tel Aviv [64]
        1948, February 18 12 Arabs killed and 43 wounded at a marketplace in Ramla [65]
        1948, March 1 20 Britons killed and 30 wounded in the Bevingrad Officers Club bombing [66]
        1948, April 9-April 11 107-120 Arabs killed and massacred (the estimate generally accepted by scholars, instead the first announced number of 254) during and after the battle at the village of Deir Yassin near Jerusalem, by 132 Irgun and 60 Lehi fighters. [67][68][69][70][71]
        1948, April 6 7 British soldiers, including Commanding Officer, killed during an arms raid on Pardes Hanna Army camp.

        Here is the link to Jewish Martyr Operations.

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Irgun_operations.

      • Jon66
        January 4, 2018, 12:07 pm

        Amigo,
        I can’t find details in your reference, but if these attacks were against civilians than they were wrong. I don’t have a problem condemning attacks targeting civilians by Israelis. They are a violation of the laws of war. I believe that these apply not only to the Palestinians but the Israelis as well. I can’t justify the targeting of civilians and won’t.
        Can we agree that bombing a civilian bus is terrorism and wrong?

      • yonah fredman
        January 4, 2018, 12:20 pm

        amigo- the numbers in your cut and paste are wrong.

      • yonah fredman
        January 4, 2018, 12:26 pm

        Many Palestinians have recognized the importance of public relations, that a weak people cannot afford to alienate world opinion by utilizing any means of vengeance. Usually this recognition does not deny the deep anger that has its basis in the unjust facts, but nonetheless tactics should be guided by utility rather than vengeance. Some commenters here, see no need to think about tactics in this way.

      • echinococcus
        January 4, 2018, 1:28 pm

        Don’t try to drown the topic.
        You are defending Nazi occupation law against international law.

      • amigo
        January 4, 2018, 1:42 pm

        “amigo- the numbers in your cut and paste are wrong.”YF

        No s–t shinola.Should I withdraw it

        Yonah , if you wish to point out errors then do the work and provide evidence.Otherwise stop wasting my/our time.

      • amigo
        January 4, 2018, 2:00 pm

        “Can we agree that bombing a civilian bus is terrorism and wrong?”Jon 66.

        When have I ever suggested that bombing civilian buses is acceptable.

      • Jon66
        January 4, 2018, 2:55 pm

        Amigo,
        “When have I ever suggested that bombing civilian buses is acceptable.”
        Excellent. I’m in agreement as well.
        But there are others here who don’t feel the same.

      • Mooser
        January 4, 2018, 4:33 pm

        “Excellent. I’m in agreement as well. But there are others here who don’t feel the same.” “Jon66”

        “Jon66” you are right, and I support your right to completely exclude Mondo from your comments, or even read the articles until such time as those people (“others here who don’t feel the same”) are banned.

      • amigo
        January 4, 2018, 6:11 pm

        “I can’t find details in your reference,” Jon 66

        Look closer Jon.Here is just a small example .It is not if it happened.It did.

        “1938, June 19 18 Arabs killed (9 men, 6 women and 3 children), 24 injured by a bomb that was thrown into a crowded Arab market place in Haifa. [15][16][17][18]

        “1938, July 5 3 Arabs were killed by a bomb detonated in a bus in Jerusalem. [14]”

        “1938, July 16 10 Arabs were killed by a bomb at a marketplace in Jerusalem. [14]

        1938, July 25 43 Arabs were killed by a bomb at a marketplace in Haifa. [14][22]

        1938, August 26 24 Arabs were killed by a bomb at a marketplace in Jaffa. [14]

        1939, February 27 33 Arabs were killed in multiple attacks, incl. 24 by bomb in Arab market in Suk Quarter of Haifa and 4 by bomb in Arab vegetable market in Jerusalem. [23]

        1939, May 29 5 Arabs were killed by a mine detonated at the Rex cinema in Jerusalem. [14]

      • Mooser
        January 4, 2018, 6:17 pm

        “I can’t find details in your reference, but if these attacks were against civilians than they were wrong”

        Are you really this stupid “Jon66”? Palestinians and others in Palestine (“Arabs” in the report) were all civilians.!! There is no Palestinian Army. And there wasn’t any then. Any soldiers would have been British, whom the Zionists also had no right to kill.

        Who the hell do you think was there to be killed by the Zionist terrorists except civilians?

      • eljay
        January 4, 2018, 8:59 pm

        || Mooser: … Who the hell do you think was there to be killed by the Zionist terrorists except civilians? ||

        Yeah, but, y’see, the difference is that while MooslimArabs do evil, Zionists only do “necessary evil”.

        So if Zionists were killing civilians as a prelude to establishing a religion-supremacist “Jewish State” in as much as possible of Palestine:
        – it must’ve been necessary; and, in all likelihood,
        – those crafty MooslimArabs – who hate Jews more than they love their own children – made the Zionists do it.

    • Mahmoud El-Yousseph
      January 4, 2018, 10:20 am

      Jon66 asked a the naive question to give him a proof where the term ‘martyrdom operation is used when referring to someone killed NOT as part of sucide bombing or other attack?

      The Marh 11, 1978 martyrdom operation of Dalal Mughrabi and her other 10 Palestinian and Lebanese freedom fighters comes to mind.

      Their goal was to attack the ISISraeli Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv or the Knesset and to demand the freedom of Palestinian prisoners (like 4 of the Tamimi women) held in israHell.

      Like Ahed Tamimi, Dalal Mughrabi have a choice to be assigned and work at the PLO office in Italy. She turned that luxurious offer down . Asked her mom to fix her her favorite food, gave her pistol as gift to her father and left on the that day without telling them where she was going.

      She and her comrades-in -arm did not have suicide west. 8 of them fell as martyrs in a shootout with the IOF, Two survived. As Dalal laid down motionless due to a severe injury, the leader of IOF unit in-charged of the operation on the day was no other than Former ISISraeli prime minister Ehud Barak. He told his subordinates, leave her for me. He then empty his magazine into her body, lift her up by her hair and have his picture with her body as trophy.

      I share Annie Robins views. the IOF and the illegal Jewish settlers are illegal and nothing more. They are criminal trespassers. So, the are a fair targets. They are lucky they are not in the US. Under US law, you have the right to shoot them dead. It is called Make my day Law.

      A better question for jonn 66 to pose would be, ” who is responsible for luring Jews from all over the world into Palestine, put them on a stolen lands and in the middle of war zone? Blaming Palestinians for the violence is like blaming a woman for kicking her rapist in the stomach.

      • Jon66
        January 4, 2018, 11:59 am

        Mahmoud,
        This Mughrabi?
        “Landing at the beach, Mughrabi’s group met American photographer Gail Rubin, who was taking nature photographs on the beach, and asked her where they were, after which they killed her.[13] Both surviving members of the group later confirmed that it was Mughrabi who killed Rubin,”
        “A total of 38 Israelis, including 13 children, were killed”
        She did not attack soldiers or settlers, she landed in Tel Aviv. She did not attack the Ministry, but did kill a taxi driver.
        That’s your hero?

      • gamal
        January 4, 2018, 1:59 pm

        no this one born in Sabra :

        “On March 11, 1978, Dalal along with her group of fighters managed to infiltrate the Lebanese-Israeli border to the coastal plain near Tel Aviv using rubber dinghy boats. She and her comrades destroyed the boats the moment they reached the coast. It was a one-way trip, as they had returned home to stay. They hijacked an Israeli military bus and took its passengers, some three dozen soldiers, as hostages after driving the bus along the coastal highway to the colony of Herzliya, where a nine-hour battle took place between them and Israeli forces. The group was killed in the fighting, so were the majority of the Israeli soldiers on the bus.

        After killing Dalal al-Mughrabi, Israeli commander Ehud Barak (now Deputy Prime Minister of Israel) unclothed her in front of the cameras, fondled her breasts, stuck the bayonet of his rifle into her body and performed other atrocities on intimate parts of her body.

        Dalal al-Mughrabi, the 20-year old woman, who had never seen her homeland until the moment of her death, was born in the refugee camp of Sabra in Lebanon in 1958. After Dalal’s death, her mother said that she preferred that her daughter’s body be buried in Palestine”

        http://325.nostate.net/tag/dalal-al-mughrabi/

      • Jon66
        January 4, 2018, 2:51 pm

        Gamal,
        She shot and killed an unarmed photographer. The bus was filled with bus drivers and their families out for a day trip. They also attacked random civilians in cars. Which aspects of this are not terrorism? These were not military targets.
        “They then walked less than a mile up to the four-lane highway, opened fire at passing cars, and hijacked a white Mercedes taxi, killing its occupants.[6] Setting off down the highway toward Tel Aviv, they hijacked a chartered bus carrying Egged bus drivers and their families on a day outing, along the Coastal Highway. During the ride, the militants shot and threw grenades at passing cars, shot at the passengers and threw at least one body out of the bus. At one point they commandeered Bus 901, traveling from Tel Aviv to Haifa, and forced the passengers from the first bus to board it.[6]

        At one point, the bus stopped, and one of the perpetrators got out and fired directly into a passing car, killing a teenager, Omri Tel-Oren, and injuring his father Hanoch. Sharon Tel-Oren, Omri’s mother, testified: “We were in our station wagon, driving along the coastal highway. We saw something odd ahead – a bus, but it seemed to be stopped. Then we saw someone lying on the road. There was shattered glass all over, children screaming. Then we heard the gunshots. Omri was asleep in the back seat. The bullet passed though the front seat and hit his head, killing him instantly. My husband was shot in the arm, and lost the movement in his fingers.”[14][15]”

      • echinococcus
        January 4, 2018, 4:10 pm

        Stop screeching “terrorism”, Johnny66. That is exactly what YOUR Zionist government is doing, murdering civilians. By the carloads. When you start a war, that is exactly what you start and you should expect war in return. So stop playing the victim; your sob stories are not sincere and everybody knows it.

      • gamal
        January 4, 2018, 4:26 pm

        “Gamal,”

        not a word you say carries any weight colonialist scum, we don’t owe you shit or didn’t you check Joe Sacco’s “Footnotes in Gaza”, I ain’t talking to you liar, don’t capitalize my name because my 3/5ths of an opinion reckons you can go fuck yourself with your accusations and yes she or they killed the photographer so, I would suggest you don’t holiday where Zionist scum are colonizing us…it’s the only way to be sure….I ain’t talking to you boy I wouldn’t lower myself.

      • echinococcus
        January 4, 2018, 4:58 pm

        By the way, John 66, didn’t these people know that Palestine is illegally occupied by Zionists who have started a war of aggression and as a result no one can be guaranteed safety there?
        It’s all over all the news since November 1947.
        What business have any people from anywhere going to settle or even travel in Palestine without a Palestinian invitation?
        It is dangerous and that must be repeated ad nauseam, at every opportunity.

        In fact, it’s been a basic principle of all human life since times immemorial: don’t go to a war zone.

      • amigo
        January 4, 2018, 6:23 pm

        Jon S , how do you expect to be taken seriously here when I provide you with a list of crimes committed by Jewish terrorists , your response is prefaced by!

        “I can’t find details in your reference, but if these attacks were against civilians than they were wrong.”

        However you show no such doubt when posting about Palestinian attacks.

        No siree.No doubts there.

      • Mooser
        January 4, 2018, 6:37 pm

        ” but if these attacks were against civilians”

        Who else was there besides Arab civilians?

      • lonely rico
        January 4, 2018, 8:10 pm

        > Mooser

        Who the hell do you think was there to be killed by the Zionist terrorists except civilians?

        Damn civilians kept hiding on their farms, in their villages, hiding behind goats, sheep, decent peaceful lives;
        then popping up, just trying to make the IDF look bad !

        Zionist terrorists (is there any other sort of Zionist?)
        have always enjoyed killing Palestinian civilians.
        Civilians are less dangerous,
        move sorta slowly,
        squishy;
        when you pull the trigger – BOOM !
        Like blowing away a slow-moving watermelon.
        Fun !

        Palestinians fighters who hit back (see Ahed Tanimi) can make some Zionists uncomfortable.
        Damn Anti-Semites.

      • Jon66
        January 4, 2018, 8:46 pm

        Amigo,
        “Jon S , how do you expect to be taken seriously here when I provide you with a list of crimes committed by Jewish terrorists , your response is prefaced by!”
        Many of the attacks younlist simply give the ethnicity and the number killed. There is no detail. I have no idea if it was a firefight between two armed forces or a terrorist attack. I don’t know how you could know either. But if they are attacks on civilians then they should be condemned.

      • Jon66
        January 4, 2018, 8:55 pm

        Echi,
        “It is dangerous and that must be repeated ad nauseam, at every opportunity.”
        There are many dangerous situations. This isn’t skydiving. One person has decided to intentionally target and take the life of another. The victim is unarmed and defenseless. She didn’t walk into the middle of a minefield. If I visit a friend in a dangerous neighborhood no one has the right to murder me. It’s one of those “niceties” that most folks agree with.

      • Jon66
        January 4, 2018, 8:59 pm

        gamal,
        Sorry to capitalize your name. I didn’t realize it was offensive.
        You really shouldn’t sell yourself short. I think you are entitled to a full opinion even if I disagree with it.

      • Annie Robbins
        January 4, 2018, 9:51 pm

        This isn’t skydiving. One person has decided to intentionally target and take the life of another. The victim is unarmed and defenseless. She didn’t walk into the middle of a minefield.

        i’m curious how you know Dalal asked Gail Rubin where they were on the beach.

        The bus was filled with bus drivers and their families out for a day trip. They also attacked random civilians in cars. Which aspects of this are not terrorism? These were not military targets.

        I’m wondering if you’ve heard of the dahiya doctrine? israel’s slaughtered lots of civilians justifying it with this lawfare.

        The Dahiya doctrine or, Dahya doctrine,[1] is a military strategy of asymmetric warfare, outlined by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of General Staff Gadi Eizenkot, which foresees the destruction of the civilian infrastructure of regimes deemed to be hostile as a measure calculated to deny combatants the use of that infrastructure.[2] and endorses the employment of “disproportionate power” to secure that end.[3][4][5]

        note how it doesn’t even mention civilians. i wonder how many of those bus drivers or random people in cars are called up on reserve duty? think of those buses and cars as “civilian infrastructure”.

        The legal scholar David Kennedy claims that lawfare “demonstrates an emergent relation between modern war and modern law” (see Of War and Law, Princeton University Press, 2006). It is exemplified in the way that, for example, military lawyers in the midst of a campaign “legally [condition] the battlefield” by poring over target-maps and informing soldiers in what way they are entitled to kill civilians. IHL then becomes the ethical vocabulary for marking legitimate power and justifiable death.

        https://www.opendemocracy.net/article/legislative-attack

        israel justifies killing civilians all the time. takes out whole families aunts and grandparents and children are collateral damage if they think one person in the house (or even not in the house) might be a militant. what’s the difference? no lawyers “legally conditioning the battlefield” by poring over target-maps and informing militants in what way they are entitled to kill civilians? take away the lawyers and what do you have? i’ll tell you what you have, you have 5 or 10 or a hundred palestinians dead for every israeli dead. cry me a river. so really, you make a big deal about gail rubin, as a colonizer who moved to israel, she had a choice to be on that beach. whereas zakaria baker, what choice did he have? he lived in an outdoor prison. and lawfare with a fancy name legalizes his murder. all those people on the bus, according to the dahiya doctrine, they are fair game in a battlefield that includes civilian infrastructure (which is a polite way of saying civilians are fair game). of course, israel will never admit “decided to intentionally target and take the life of another”. it’s always a mistake or something collateral damage or something. but you don’t call it terrorism and you don’t call zakaria’s murder squad terrorists.

        but i do.

  2. Ossinev
    January 3, 2018, 1:52 pm

    As the saying goes in the case of Ahed the poor old eternally victimised,eternally threatened,eternally incited Israeli Zionists are up shit creek without a paddle. Even their Monty Pythonesque attempts to portray her as a “terrorist” will just serve to further publicise her case to the civilised world and they can`t be seen to be giving in by quietly releasing her as that would further incense the howling baying Fascist jackals which the majority of Zionist Israelis have become. Besides which if released she would soon be out again existentially threatening the IOF through life threatening slaps , chucking life threatening pebbles etc all under the eye of a very interested foreign media.

    Great to see the Ziothugs stewing in their own excretia.

  3. eljay
    January 3, 2018, 3:34 pm

    … The five counts, as reported by Haaretz, include: “Threatening a soldier, attacking a soldier under aggravated circumstances, interfering with a soldier carrying out his duties, incitement, and throwing objects at individuals or property”. …

    Much like Zionists, defenders of the rapist are extremely upset that any one of the women chained in his basement would dare to:
    – threaten the rapist;
    – attack the rapist under aggravated circumstances;
    – interfere with the rapist carrying out his duties;
    – undertake incitement; or
    – throw objects at individuals or property.

    Why, wonder the defenders, can’t these women just lie back and enjoy the ride?

    Why, wonder Zionists, can’t non-Jews in geographic Palestine just lie back and let Jewish supremacists (Zionists) breed with them?

  4. Maghlawatan
    January 3, 2018, 4:41 pm

    Israeli society is out of sync with humanity. Whatever Ms. Tamimi is accused of is bullshit.

    • Citizen
      January 3, 2018, 7:08 pm

      But humanity does not control the lone superpower’s foreign policy. As Bibi told his peeps, “American is easily moved.” I’m reminded of the orange term, “Goyischekopf” BTW, anybody hear the latest about Mueller’s probing re Jared Kushner’s attempted barter with the Russkies?

  5. JosephA
    January 3, 2018, 6:57 pm

    Mr. Ofir,

    As usual, your logic is convincing and I hope your articles and arguments can be circulated to a wider audience.

  6. JLewisDickerson
    January 3, 2018, 10:31 pm

    RE: for example by Uri Avnery in his piece titled “Joan of Arc in a West Bank Village” (Haaretz), subtitled “The Israeli army wants to punish Ahed Tamimi ‘so all should see and fear.’ Instead, Palestinian teenagers see the photos and think: I want to be like her.” ~ Ofir

    ■ ANIMATION: Ahed Tamimi shorn of her hair

  7. Marnie
    January 4, 2018, 12:07 am

    They are going to paint her with the ‘terrorist’ brush regardless. She doesn’t pose any threat whatsoever, unless you consider telling your people to resist, as Ms. Tartour did in her poem, and she’s still under house arrest. I think the zisraelis are looking into the future and, considering the formidable following the Tamimi’s have, especially Ahed, and her father’s hope for her to be a leader someday, which watching her and listening to her is the logical conclusion, the zisraelis are thinking the best thing to do would be to keep her in a box forever. By calling her a terrorist and an inciter of terrorism. the world is so incredibly fucked up from the doubletalk and ‘newspeak’, it could work. My point is Dareen Tartour is STILL not free, and her “weapons” was pen and pad. #BDS, #FREEAHED, #[email protected]#&ISRAEL

    • chocopie
      January 4, 2018, 6:01 pm

      Israel tries to depict every resisting Palestinian as a terrorist–the poets, the schoolgirls, the little boys throwing rocks, the college kids promoting BDS, all are smeared with the terrorist label or called terrorist sympathizers. It’s the new blood libel.

  8. amigo
    January 4, 2018, 10:40 am

    For Jack Green who asked for proof that Israel runs an Apartheid Regime .

    What happens when a Jewish Settler , (is there any other kind ) throws rocks and slaps a soldier.

    “This slap didn’t lead the nightly news. This slap, which landed on the cheek of a Nahal soldier in Hebron, did not lead to an indictment. The assailant, who slapped a soldier who was trying to stop her from throwing stones, was taken in for questioning but released on bail the same day and allowed to return home.

    Prior to this incident, she had been convicted five times — for throwing rocks, for assaulting a police officer and for disorderly conduct, but was not jailed even once.

    In one instance, she was sentenced to probation, and in the rest to a month of community service and practically a token fine, as compensation to the injured parties. The accused systematically failed to heed summonses for questioning or for legal proceedings, but soldiers did not come to drag her out of bed in the middle of the night, nor were any of her relatives arrested. Aside from a brief report by Chaim Levinson about the incident, on July 2, 2010, there were hardly any repercussions to the slap and scratches inflicted by Yifat Alkobi on the face of a soldier who caught her hurling rocks a Palestinians.

    The Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson’s Unit said at the time that the army “takes a grave view of any incidence of violence toward security forces,” and yet the assailant goes on living peacefully at home. The education minister didn’t demand that she sit in prison, social media have not exploded with calls for her to be raped or murdered, and columnist Ben Caspit didn’t recommend that she punished to the full extent of the law “in a dark place, without cameras.”

    Like Ahed Tamimi, Alkobi has been known for years to the military and police forces that surround her place of residence, and both are considered a nuisance and even a danger. The main difference between them is that Tamimi assaulted a soldier who was sent by a hostile government that does not recognize her existence, steals her land and kills and wounds her relatives, while Alkobi, a serial criminal, assaulted a soldier from her own people and her religion, who was sent by her nation to protect her, a nation in which she is a citizen with special privileges.
    read more: http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:https://www.haaretz.com/opinion/.premium-1.832939

  9. Mahmoud El-Yousseph
    January 4, 2018, 11:21 am

    Thank you Jonathan Ofir ! You truly represent the Jewish conscious with your writing. This is by no means the first peace of your I read in defense of the Palestinians. I wish to nominate for Israeli Man of the Year – 2017. Once again, thanks for standing up for peace, freedom and justice for Palestinians.

  10. Maghlawatan
    January 4, 2018, 1:09 pm

    The Warsaw ghetto uprising Jews were also called terrorists. They became the inspirational lode of Zionism.

    Such a mess

  11. Kaisa of Finland
    January 4, 2018, 1:31 pm

    Haaretz Jan 04, 2018 10:15 AM

    “What Happened When a Jewish Settler Slapped an Israeli Soldier”

    “Both Ahed Tamimi and Yifat Alkobi were questioned for slapping a soldier in the West Bank, but little else about their cases are similar — simply because one is Jewish, the other Palestinian”

    “This slap didn’t lead the nightly news. This slap, which landed on the cheek of a Nahal soldier in Hebron, did not lead to an indictment. The assailant, who slapped a soldier who was trying to stop her from throwing stones, was taken in for questioning but released on bail the same day and allowed to return home.

    Prior to this incident, she had been convicted five times — for throwing rocks, for assaulting a police officer and for disorderly conduct, but was not jailed even once.”

    “Jewish violence against soldiers in the territories has been a matter of routine for years. But even when it seems like there’s no point asking that soldiers in the territories protect Palestinians from physical harassment and vandalism of their property by settlers, it’s hard to understand why the authorities continue to turn a blind eye, to cover up and close cases or not even open them, when the violators are Jews. There is plenty of evidence, some of it recorded on camera. And yet the offenders still sleep at home in their beds, emboldened by divine command and amply funded by organizations that receive state support.”

    “In the winter it’s nice to get warm and cozy under these double standards, but there’s one question that every Israeli should be asking himself: Tamimi and Alkobi committed the same offense. The punishment (or lack thereof) should be the same. If the choice is between freeing Tamimi or jailing Alkobi, which would you choose? Tamimi is to remain in custody for the duration of the proceedings — trial in a hostile military court — and is expected to receive a prison sentence. Alkobi, who was not prosecuted for this offense, and was tried in a civilian court for much more serious offenses, lived at home for the duration of the proceedings. She was represented by a lawyer who did not have to wait at a checkpoint in order to serve his client and her only punishment was community service.”

    More in: https://www.haaretz.com/opinion/.premium-1.832939?=&ts=_1515089781581

  12. Ossinev
    January 4, 2018, 2:20 pm

    Meanwhile the Jerusalem Post reports:
    http://www.jpost.com/Arab-Israeli-Conflict/Billboards-backing-Ahed-Tamimi-removed-from-London-bus-stops-532833

    It appears that JCDecaux may have some sort of exclusive contract for the advertising material on these bus shelters and the company in all likelihood has some sort of Zionist finance linking and / or a fear of being threatened by the Zio community in France and the UK. with loss of business.

    To those who designed , produced and affixed the posters I say excellent work and keep it up. Even if the bus shelters are out of the question ( and that would be a tough enforcement scenario as in no sooner we take one down then overnight another one appears) there are lots of other public places such as temporary building hoardings where they can be displayed. Perhaps consider a smaller leaflet version to be displayed in phone booths and / or handed out to commuters in London? I am also certain that there would be plenty of volunteers in local Palestinian Solidarity groups in the UK willing to take on the task if provided with posters/leaflets.

    BTW please note the comment on the video screen – it is so F…ing hilarious. “This is what Israeli soldiers have to go through”. Poor little existentially threatened , eternally victimised darlings. They must be losing sleep , losing their appetite and living in constant fear of being slapped by tiny 16 year old girls. And their mommies and daddies back in the main colony must be so so so worried about them 24/7.

    • inbound39
      January 4, 2018, 6:14 pm

      And what did mommies big tough IOF soldier do during the war against nasty Palestinians…….er….um….well mom…..I….er……I got bitch slapped by a sixteen year old girl……um……but it really hurt mom.

Leave a Reply