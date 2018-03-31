‘We will not wait 70 years more’: scenes from Gaza’s March of Return

A young Palestinian looks at a poster listing the villages that demonstrators at the Great March of Return plan to return to once the Palestinian right of return is honored. (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

Amid thousands of semi-cultivated wheat and barley fields in the area of Abu Safia, east of Jabalia in North Gaza, around 30 beige canvas tents have been set up within 700 meters of the adjacent Israeli border fence, ahead of a six-week protest camp under the gaze of wary Israeli soldiers.

Those crops could hardly be seen due to tens of thousands of participants joining the encampment, an unprecedented number according to the organizers of the Great March of Return.

The first rally was kicked off on Friday, March 30th when Palestinians worldwide mark Land Day, commemorating the killing of six unarmed Palestinians protesters in Israel in 1976.

Protesters watch Israeli troops massing beyond the Gaza border. (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

On the first day of the exceptional event, which was called by the Palestinian factions for the past several weeks, the Gaza Health Ministry reported that 15 Palestinians were killed by Israeli troops along the eastern border of the besieged strip.

Masses of angry young people tried to ignore the event organizer committee’s recommended safe distance from the border, but the tear gas bombs fired by the Israeli soldiers on the other side of the border forced them to back off.

Tents in the Great March of Return encampment (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

Meanwhile, a wedding ceremony between groom Alaa Shahin and bride Maryam Hamdouna was able to capture the campers’ attention for a while with an unusual scene, a wedding in the middle of the growing tension at the border.

Alaa, 23, who was carried over his relative’ shoulders amid traditional wedding songs, said that this rally is the best place to start his new life.

“Few hundred meters away from those soldiers eyes, I would emphasize my right and the whole Palestinian peoples’ right to return home after 70 years of displacement, we will not wait another 70!” Alaa told Mondoweiss.

“Today, I will be at the nearest point of my home town Ni’ilya,” he said, adding, “with my wedding suit and tie I dance and sang with the melodies of the Return.”

Alaa Shahin celebrating his wedding that Great March of Return. (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

Maryam’s family is originally from Majdal village — now Ashkelon in southern Israel — which was only 3 kilometers from Alaa’s village of Ni’ilya. Maryam, 21, explained, “It is said that there was a route linking Ni’ilya with Majdal, making its way between orchards. I told Alaa, one day, we will travel that route with our children at the time of the return of the country”.

Five main camp sites have been set up spreading the length of the coastal enclave from near the Erez border crossing in the north to Rafah in the south, which is adjacent to Egypt. Camping and protests are expected to continue until May 15, the anniversary of the Nakba and around the time the Trump administration is set to move its controversial embassy to Jerusalem.

Suad Abdrabbou (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

Before leaving the couple’s celebration, I met Suad Abdrabbou, who just arrived with her grandsons.

Suad, 67, who numbered her tent “1967”, said that she felt heartbreak once she saw the border for the first time.

“I recall the 1967 war, once Israel occupied the lands where I used to harvest the sweet cactus and figs, but all that became nightmares”.

The grandmother, whose origin is also from Ni’ilya, has not believed in peace with the Israelis for a day. “We have experienced them over seventy years, so I should not wait to be 140 years to return”.

The Great March of Return in Gaza. (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

Palestinians set up small soccer fields in the protest encampments. (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

Palestinian folklore and culture was celebrated in the encampment as protests began on Land Day. (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

Some families moved many of their household items to the tents, meaning that they will spend a long time in the encampment. Military and political leaders in Israel seem concerned.

Israel’s Chief of Staff, General Gadi Eisenkot, has warned of escalating tensions along Israel’s borders and said reinforcements, including more than 100 special forces snipers, had been deployed to the Gaza frontier and the army was prepared for all scenarios.

“We won’t allow mass infiltration into Israel” or damage to the border barrier, he told the Yediot Aharonot newspaper.

According to the United Nations, some 1.3 million of Gaza’s 1.9 million residents are refugees or their descendants. The event organizers said that tens of thousands of meals would be delivered for more than 100,000 expected participants, while dozens of wooden toilets were set up and large generators whirred to life.

Ahmed Abu Meteq (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

In the back row of demonstrators, 84-year-old Ahmed Abu Meteq recalled when the fathers and grandfathers of the youth protesting entered Gaza through those same borders.

“All I need is to return to Hiribya – located 14 kilometers northeast of Gaza – I would die over there. We don’t want to cross to others’ countries, we just would apply the UN resolution to go back home to our original villages,” Ahmed told Mondoweiss.

“I was 14 when my father said that we have 30 dunums in Hiribya, where we were planting watermelon which he said ‘was as big as your head, son'”.

Palestinians have long demanded that as many as five million of their compatriots be granted the right to return to their homes and lands. Israel rules this out, fearing an influx of Palestinians would eliminate its Jewish majority. Israel argues the refugees should be resettled in a future state that the Palestinians seek in West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered on the border areas of the Gaza Strip. (Photo: Mohammed Asad)

About Ahmad Kabariti

Ahmad Kabariti is a freelance journalist based in Gaza.

15 Responses

  1. eljay
    March 31, 2018, 2:56 pm

    … Palestinians have long demanded that as many as five million of their compatriots be granted the right to return to their homes and lands. Israel rules this out, fearing an influx of Palestinians would eliminate its Jewish majority. …

    When it comes to I-P, Zionists hypocritically don’t give a shit about justice, accountability, equality, human rights or international laws. All they care about is Jewish supremacism in/and a religion-supremacist “Jewish State” in as much as possible of Palestine.

    • just
      March 31, 2018, 4:14 pm

      To your point:

      “Upset With Israel’s ‘Muslim-Christian’ Look, Minister Aims to Make It More ‘Jewish’ …

      Housing and Construction Minister Yoav Galant is launching a project that would see Star of David-shaped decorations appearing in public spaces, in an attempt to counter what his ministry calls the country’s “Muslim-Christian look.”

      “Along the country’s highways and footpaths, from the Golan Heights in the north to the Negev in the south, one can mainly see tall minarets which dominate the landscape, giving the country a Muslim-Christian look,” says an internal presentation prepared by the ministry, as reported on Thursday in Yedioth Ahronoth. “The landscape does not reflect the fact that the country is Israeli and Jewish,” it adds. …

      The proposed project will be discussed by the cabinet at its next meeting on Sunday.

      The presentation features photos of the landscape today as well as images of what it will look like after the project is completed. The photos were taken in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, along Highway 6 and in other locations. They show minarets surrounded by red circles, alongside which are prominent structures on which projected images of a Star of David are shown.

      “Even though the state’s Jewish character is a key element in its definition, standing at the base of its identity, as specified in the Declaration of Independence, this is not appropriately expressed in the state’s public spaces. In practice, anyone traveling the country’s roads will not encounter the symbols of a Jewish state which would emphasize its Jewish character” says the proposal which will be brought to the cabinet for approval. …”

      https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/upset-with-israel-s-muslim-christian-look-minister-aims-for-change-1.5962107

      Insane. Worse than apartheid. Ethnic cleansing @ its worst, yet the West mutters and is entirely complicit.

  2. Maghlawatan
    March 31, 2018, 3:50 pm

    A good comment in the Guardian

    https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/mar/31/gaza-strip-israel-conflict-border-season-of-conflicts
    Once again, Hamas and its supporters in Gaza, blockaded by Israel and Egypt and at odds with their Fatah rivals in the West Bank, are using mass civilian protest to end their isolation. Once again, Israel’s rightwing leaders, unwilling or unable to contemplate a two-state solution, compound myopic intransigence with a disproportionate use of force.

  3. mondonut
    March 31, 2018, 4:26 pm

    As witnessed by these unneeded and unnecessary deaths, nothing good can come from maintaining the delusion that the Palestinians have a “right” to “return”. The Palestinian people are being cynically manipulated by their worthless leaders, both the kleptocratic and Islamist ones.

    • Maghlawatan
      March 31, 2018, 5:20 pm

      Israel has the future of the Crusaders. Wrong side of the Med for Disney land.

    • guyn
      March 31, 2018, 5:40 pm

      Even if the Palestinians ask only for bananas at the frontier, they would be shot.

      • Stephen Shenfield
        March 31, 2018, 7:04 pm

        They aren’t allowed to get anywhere near the frontier to ask for anything.

    • eljay
      March 31, 2018, 6:02 pm

      || mon donut: As witnessed by these unneeded and unnecessary deaths, nothing good can come from maintaining the delusion that the Palestinians have a “right” to “return”. … ||

      Refugee right of return: A legal non-delusion.
      Jewish “Law of Return”: A religion-based delusion.

      || … The Palestinian people are being cynically manipulated by their worthless leaders … ||

      Unlike Zionist Jews, who appear to be informed and willing participants in the (war) crimes of Zionism.

      • mondonut
        March 31, 2018, 8:43 pm

        @elijay

        Palestinian RoR: Absolutely zero legally binding basis.
        Law of Return: Legal Immigration Policy, as afforded to every sovereign State.

      • eljay
        March 31, 2018, 9:49 pm

        || mon donut: … Palestinian RoR: Absolutely zero legally binding basis.
        Law of Return: Legal Immigration Policy, as afforded to every sovereign State. ||

        Refugee right of return: Legitimate and moral.
        Jewish “Law of Return”: Religion-based supremacism.

    • Shingo
      March 31, 2018, 6:10 pm

      None of these murders had anything to do with demands for right of return. All those killed where in Gaza. At least one of the murders was at Rafah

      • mondonut
        March 31, 2018, 8:47 pm

        @Shingo

        The monsters who manipulated the Palestinians to gather and march with promises of “returning” to villages in Israel did so based on the RoR. They put them there, they put them on the fence, they threatened Israel. The entire event was literally called the March of Return.

        It had everything to do with the non-existent RoR.

    • oldgeezer
      March 31, 2018, 10:28 pm

      @mondonut

      Right of return as embodied in the UDHR and UN Resolution 194 which was agreed to by Israel. Whether the resolution was binding or not is irrelevant as Israel agreed to it and has since proved it’s agreement is never to be trusted.

      • JosephA
        March 31, 2018, 11:51 pm

        …in which old geezer deftly serves up facts with a side of international law flavored with a bit of history for “Mo’ Donut”.

      • Citizen
        April 1, 2018, 9:19 am

        If memory serves, a condition subsequent (in the legal contractual sense) to the UN’s recognition of Israel as a sovereign state among the nations, was immediate allowance of return of the 750,000 non-Jewish natives terrorized from their centuries old homeland by the Nakba. Anybody?

