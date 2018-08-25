Trending Topics:

‘We don’t shoot women’ — but Kristin Foss is shot for second time in a week in Palestine

Israel/Palestine
on 26 Comments
Kristin Foss, after she was shot in the foot with a rubber covered bullet, August 24, 2018, in occupied Kfar Qaddum.

“We don’t shoot women”, a Lieutenant in the Israeli army said yesterday, when asked why they shot a Norwegian activist in Kafr Qaddum Saturday last week, shortly before shooting her again.

Israeli activist Matan Cohen posted this exchange and occurrence yesterday on his Facebook with photos from the scene. 

This time Kristin was not shot in the abdomen, but in the foot, by a rubber-coated steel bullet. I was alerted to Kristin’s injury by her Facebook update from the clinic:

“Went back to Kufur Quaddum to show that solidarity, is stronger than fear! Very nervous though, so kept right at the back, up against the wall. Thought I was safe-ish. But they shot me again!! The protest has been on for 2 minutes. Israeli activists at the front talking to the soldiers earlier… so yeah… I just go shot twice in a week…”

It was deja-vu. Again I called Kristin, again we talked on Messenger while she was in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, on that long and winding bypass road which the Kafr Qaddum residents are forced to drive on, because their access to the main road leading to Nablus had been barred, to serve the Jewish settlement of Kedumim (typical Hebrewization of the Arabic name) and other settlers.

The settlement is the cause of the regular demonstrations in the village since 2011. Kristin was sitting in front of a man who had been shot in the back of the head by a rubber-coated bullet. This ammunition can be lethal. Ahed Tamimi’s cousin, 15-year-old Mohammed, was struck in the head by one of these bullets in December, and only miraculously survived. Kristin tells me that the man who brought her to the clinic was himself shot in the head by a rubber-coated steel bullet a few months ago, which caused him blindness in one eye and made him unable to shut his jaw.

But the lieutenant said that “we don’t shoot women”, and we already know that to be a brazen lie, if it were only for Kristin’s own video from last week, where she was clearly targeted while posing no danger whatsoever and with hands in the air.

Kristin’s story from yesterday was voiced in Norwegian press (here, here), and here the Israeli Ambassador to Norway, Dan Poraz, was continuing the hasbara shamelessly:

“I don’t know the details in this case. I must say that it is impressive to be shot for a second time within few days. What we know is that the first time she was shot, she was part of a violent demonstration. She has no doubt provoked. Soldiers do not shoot without a reason, even if Kristin Foss tries to say they do”.

Let’s just try to dissect that, shall we?

“I don’t know the details in this case” – Poraz doesn’t actually know what he’s talking about, but that doesn’t bar you from disseminating boilerplate hasbara, just press the ‘on’ button and you’re good.

“I must say that it is impressive to be shot for a second time within few days” – oh, it’s “impressive”, huh? Is it impressive that soldiers do that? It’s not like she was threatening them in any way. It’s not impressive – it’s shameful.

“What we know is that the first time she was shot, she was part of a violent demonstration.” No, what we know is that the first time she was shot, she was violently and deliberately targeted by an Israeli soldier, while posing absolutely no danger – as we saw in the video.

“She has no doubt provoked” – and how do you know this, Poraz? After all, you do not know the details of the case, and we have no evidence of it. But you assume it, it’s safe to assume. After all, solidarity with Palestinians is in itself provocative…

“Soldiers do not shoot without a reason, even if Kristin Foss tries to say they do.” Well, this is really taking things far. I mean, I know Netanyahu said that “our soldiers are not murderers” just before and just after Elor Azarya shot Abdel Fattah al Sharif in the head at point-blank range in 2016, when the reason was that “he needed to die”. And I know it’s not always a lethal shot, like when the Israeli snipers shot the motionless unarmed Palestinian protester across the Gaza fence, filmed it and celebrated, on which occasion Defense Minister Lieberman thought they should get a medal for their military action. But still, to assume that Israeli soldiers never shoot without a reason? Oh, sure, there’s always a reason, but what kind of reason? Have you seen Kristin’s video of last week? 

As she wrote on Facebook yesterday:

when in Palestine, you get shot, it fuxking hurts, but you get up again… everyone has been shot at some point …. And 9 people got shot today. Including an 8 year old. And a man to his head. They are ok too. Hope they are also with friends!

Foss has begun posting some of the videos from the scene. In this one, filmed just a few minutes before she was shot the second time, she is standing at the spot where she was shot. She notes how the demonstration hadn’t even begun, and the Israeli soldiers had already invaded the village. An Israeli activist, Shaul Hanuka, goes up to speak with the soldiers. She notes that the Israeli activists are “somewhat protected by their nationality”, but that a few weeks ago an Israeli activist got shot in the buttocks. “Nothing is sacred, nothing is sacred if you oppose the occupation of Palestine,” she concluded – and then got shot.

Indeed, Foss’s nationality is not helping her either. It has been part of the point of the International Solidarity Movement of which Kristin is a part, to provide some protection for Palestinian people who are otherwise hardly shielded from Israeli criminality. But the Norwegian Government has been very quiet and is apparently fine with the Israeli “explanations”, which hasbara literally is.  

About Jonathan Ofir

Israeli musician, conductor and blogger / writer based in Denmark.

26 Responses

  1. just
    just
    August 25, 2018, 11:38 am

    Shame on the Norwegian government.

    Shame on the rest of the governments that do nothing when their kind, determined, and peaceful activists get beaten, tasered, incarcerated, interrogated, wounded, killed by the IOF and the GOI. ISM is comprised of good human beings who give of themselves to try and protect the Palestinian people from their brutal Occupiers and their illegal settlers.

    I saw this today:

    … “Four activists from the Israeli-Palestinian anti-occupation group Ta’ayush were attacked Saturday in the South Hebron Hills. The activists were documenting illegal construction in the unauthorized Jewish outpost of Mitzpe Yair.

    According to the Israeli police, settlers are suspected of the attack and an investigation is accordingly being opened. The activists were evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva, suffering from bruised ribs, arms and ankles. …”

    https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-settlers-attack-left-wing-activists-filming-illegal-construction-in-wb-1.6412546

    ~~~and~~~

    “Israeli Arabs Say Assaulted by Eight Men Who Asked if They Were Arabs …

    Police on Saturday arrested a suspect who was allegedly among a group that attacked three Israeli Arabs, reportedly after asking whether they were Arabs.

    A resident of the Arab-majority city of Shfaram said that on Thursday, he and two friends were assaulted at a beach in Haifa’s Kiryat Haim neighborhood.

    The eight assailants were armed with chains, sticks, and knives, one of the men, who asked to be identified by the initial M., who is a resident physician at Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital, told Haaretz. According to M., a man approached him and two friends on the beach and asked if they were Arabs. After M. confirmed that they were, the man walked away and called the police, telling them that he felt threatened, M. said.

    M. quoted the attackers as saying that Arabs should not be at the beach and that they should go to their “own places.” He could not recall how long the assault lasted, which he said only stopped when two Jewish passersby approached to assist the three men. “I thought one of my friends was dead,” M. recounted. “They beat his head and he wasn’t responding.” The passersby called police and emergency services, he said. …”

    https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-israeli-arab-my-friends-and-i-were-assaulted-for-being-arabs-1.6412456

    Some of MW wonderful contributers served with ISM. I have the greatest respect for their service. It’s truly a miracle that Kristin Foss is still alive to tell her story after being shot twice by the IOF. How is the 8 yr old child and the man who was shot in the back of his head?

    How is it possible that the governments remain silent and complicit with this violent apartheid ‘state’? Why hasn’t Norway kicked Dan Poraz out? Here’s what he said wrt to the seizure of the Karstein that is a Norwegian vessel:

    …”The Israeli Embassy in Oslo denied the accusations.

    “It’s actually exactly the opposite: The ones that were acting against international law were those activists who were attempting to breach an internationally recognized legal naval blockade over the Gaza Strip,” Dan Poraz, a diplomat at the embassy, told AFP.

    “There was definitely not a use of excessive violence. There was use of a minimal and reasonable amount of force simply because the crew members … were reluctant to cooperate and to follow orders from the [Israeli] navy,” he added.

    Meanwhile, Norway has yet to receive an answer from Israel to shed light on the incident.

    “We’ve asked the Israeli authorities to clarify the course of events and on what basis they think they are entitled to intervene on the ship,” Norwegian Foreign Ministry spokesman Frode Andersen told AFP in an email. …”

    http://www.dailystar.com.lb/News/Middle-East/2018/Aug-03/458904-captain-of-seized-norwegian-ship-accuses-israel-of-breaking-law.ashx?utm_source=Magnet%26utm_medium=Entity%20page%26utm_campaign=Magnet%20tools

    How about doing your job, Frode? Where’s the follow- up??? What about your citizen who has been shot twice by the IOF? Do you care at all?

    Thank you, Jonathan. All the best healing thoughts to you, Kristin Foss. Thank you for your service.

  2. eljay
    eljay
    August 25, 2018, 1:32 pm

    “We don’t shoot women”, a Lieutenant in the Israeli army said yesterday …

    Although, he added, if we encounter them in the dark, without witnesses and cameras, there’s no telling what price we might collect from them.

  3. Marnie
    Marnie
    August 25, 2018, 2:09 pm

    ‘We don’t shoot women’, medics, children, the elderly, pregnant woman, babies….oh, wait a minute, yes we do. There’s literally nothing stopping us either.

  4. Ossinev
    Ossinev
    August 25, 2018, 4:52 pm

    @Marnie
    ‘We don’t shoot women’, medics, children, the elderly, pregnant woman, babies….oh, wait a minute, yes we do”

    You forgot defenceless American navy personnel = USS Liberty. No you are quite right they don`t shoot them – they fire rockets at them , drop napalm bombs on them and fire torpedos at them.

    • Marnie
      Marnie
      August 26, 2018, 12:28 am

      @Ossinev –

      The list is far from complete. I also neglected to mention the shooting and killing disabled protestors, bombing schools, ambulances, storming hospitals with full gear and threatening patients and staff………

  5. m1945
    m1945
    August 25, 2018, 5:42 pm

    The USS Liberty incident was an accident. The CIA and the Joint Chief of Staffs and all investigations into the incident concluded that it was an accident. Israel first reported that the ship was Egyptian and that is why they attacked the ship. It was in the middle of the Six Day War, so a ton of confusion was going around as that happens during war time. It was only a day before that an Egyptian ship launched attacks against Israel from the coast. The U.S announced a few days earlier that it had no naval forces within hundreds of miles of the battle front to the U.N. The US tried messaging the Liberty to not approach within 100 miles of the fighting, but those messages were never received by the Liberty, so the Liberty kept going and got too close. Once Israel realized what it had done they reported the incident to the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv and offered to provide a helicopter for the Americans to fly out to the ship and any help they required to evacuate the injured and salvage the ship. The offer was accepted and a U.S. naval attaché was flown to the Liberty.

    • Mooser
      Mooser
      August 25, 2018, 8:37 pm

      “The USS Liberty incident was an accident”

      Of course it was. Out of the hundreds of ships Israel made ariel attacks on, they got one wrong. I mean, with so many ships to be attacked, it’s no wonder one slipped through.

    • Talkback
      Talkback
      August 26, 2018, 4:12 am

      m1945: “The USS Liberty incident was an accident.”

      ROFL. So was jamming US emergency channels.

      m1945: “The CIA and the Joint Chief of Staffs and all investigations into the incident concluded that it was an accident.”

      Really? What a surprise.

    • Citizen
      Citizen
      August 26, 2018, 5:31 am

      Pure Hasbara BS, m1945. Here’s much closer to the truth: USSLiberty: Dead In The Water (BBC Documentary 2002) https://youtu.be/r0O36jdKWFw via @YouTube

    • Citizen
      Citizen
      August 26, 2018, 5:41 am

      @m1945, quit repeating debunked boilerplate hasbara. Here’s the factual truth about the Israeli attack on the USS Liberty: The Israeli Attack on the USSLiberty — Paul Craig Roberts https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2016/07/26/the-israeli-attack-on-the-uss-liberty-paul-craig-roberts/

    • Misterioso
      Misterioso
      August 27, 2018, 10:28 am

      @m1945

      “The USS Liberty incident was an accident.”

      More bull crap from hasbara central.

      Reality:

      In 1985, Admiral Thomas H. Moorer, former Chief of U.S. Naval operations, and Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff declared: “Israel continues to insist that the attack was a case of mistaken identity. This claim simply does not hold water. There is simply no way that the Israeli pilots and torpedo boat crews could have concluded that it was anything other than a U.S. ship…. Before as well as subsequent to the attack on the Liberty, the U.S. Congress has investigated in depth just about every incident of a similar nature in which the military forces participated. At the very least the Congress, in deference to the families of the men who died on board the Liberty, should once and for all clear up the uncertainties, speculations, and the unanswered questions surrounding this tragedy, which still is thought by many to be a deliberate cover up on the part of the Government of Israel as well as the Government of the United States.” (Washington Report on Middle East Affairs, May 27, 1985, pp. 1, 3 quoted by Charles Curtiss in A Changing Image…, p. 87)

      Concrete evidence that Israeli pilots knew before they attacked the Liberty that it was an American ship was finally revealed on November 6, 1991, when American columnists Rowland Evans and Robert Novak “discovered that the U.S. embassy in Beirut had intercepted Israeli radio traffic [on 8 June 1967] in which an Israeli pilot reported: ‘It’s an American ship.’ The Israeli command ignored the report and ordered the pilot to press his attack.” The accuracy of this information was confirmed by Dwight Porter, the American ambassador to Lebanon during the 1967 war. (Rowland Evans and Robert Novak, Washington Post, 6 November 1991; cited by Paul Findley, Deliberate Deceptions, p. 41)

  6. Jackdaw
    Jackdaw
    August 25, 2018, 6:14 pm

    Choose life!

  7. DaBakr
    DaBakr
    August 26, 2018, 12:54 am

    Hey…. She got the best kind of publicity and, she can go home and wear a ” I went to Gaza to protest and all I got was a rubber bullet from Israel” t-shirt.

    • echinococcus
      echinococcus
      August 26, 2018, 6:14 pm

      Abu Bakr here is a pleasure to watch. We know that he sits safe in the States instead of offering himself as cannon fodder For The Greater Glory but someone should tell him to avoid even the shortest visit to the hellhole: my crystal ball shows great danger for Zionists, especially sadistic Americanholes, in the very near future.

      • DaBakr
        DaBakr
        August 27, 2018, 12:13 am

        @ec

        half my family lives there fyi. and so what if my grandfather added a vowel to our name in english language nation. I have the same name as the leader of isis I’ll have you know. utterly common

    • John O
      John O
      August 26, 2018, 7:20 pm

      @DaBakr – That’s quite a good suggestion, though I don’t suppose you do irony.

      • DaBakr
        DaBakr
        August 27, 2018, 12:10 am

        @jo

        Oh I definitely do ironing. Even t-shirts.

      • annie
        annie
        August 27, 2018, 1:32 am

        you iron your t–shirts??? omg freakazoid to the max!

      • gamal
        gamal
        August 27, 2018, 6:11 am

        “omg freakazoid to the max!”

        “an iron”, is a definition I had to learn while mastering cockney, nowadays its use would be discouraged as hate crime, would you adam ‘n eve it. irony is now a right.

      • DaBakr
        DaBakr
        August 28, 2018, 2:38 am

        @an

        T-shirts? Hell, I can iron the pleats out of my Israeli kilts. when you grow up partially in Switzerland you learn early, no matter how much money you have, no dryers and everything, from socks to dish rags get ironed. I guess the Swiss are freaks in that way.

      • DaBakr
        DaBakr
        August 28, 2018, 2:39 am

        @gm

        that’s great. I have no clue what your on about but….ok.

    • Talkback
      Talkback
      August 27, 2018, 5:07 am

      DaBakr: “Hey…. She got the best kind of publicity and, she can go home and wear a ” I went to Gaza to protest and all I got was a rubber bullet from Israel” t-shirt.”

      How about this t-shirt:
      “I was trained to defend the Jewish state and all I did was shooting innocent Nonjews including women and children?”

      Btw. Your terrorist Apartheid Junta doesn’t do rubber bullets. They are rubber-coated steel bullets.

      • DaBakr
        DaBakr
        August 28, 2018, 2:41 am

        @tb

        I think you do ham fisted pretty well. Irony? not so well. try ironing

