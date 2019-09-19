Join the Global Climate Week of Actions — Oppose Israel’s climate apartheid

Editor’s Note: The following is a call to action from the Palestinian BDS National Committee. Mondoweiss occasionally publishes press releases and statements from organizations in an effort to draw attention to overlooked issues.

We’re joining the Global Climate Week of Actions (20-27 September), demanding an end to fossil fuel use, climate justice for all, and government action at the UN Climate Summit.

The increasingly catastrophic climate crisis, fueled by global inequality, has been engineered by complicit corporations and governments that put profit before people and planet.

The least powerful are the most affected by the climate crisis. With no control over their land or natural resources, indigenous Palestinians under Israel’s repressive regime endure climate apartheid.

Multinational corporations invest in fossil fuels and in Israel’s oppression of the Palestinian people, pillage of Palestinian natural resources, and exploitation of Palestinian land.

Take Two Actions Now:

1. Click to tell UK bank HSBC to stop financing Israeli repression and the fossil fuel industry

2. Click to tell French insurance giant AXA to divest from Israel’s colonial regime and from fossil fuels destroying the planet

Water, air and soil pollution caused by Israel’s blockade of and wars on Gaza poison life there. In the rest of the occupied Palestinian territory, Israel steals Palestinian land and water, and destroys hundred-year-old olive trees and solar energy installations.

Israel works to “greenwash” its image. Yet Israel is developing major gas fields for export, and 97.7% of its electricity production comes from fossil fuels. Warfare, a regular activity of Israel’s government, is also one of the world’s most polluting industries.

The struggles against racism and militarization, and for climate, economic and social justice are profoundly interconnected. Join climate week actions in your area, and take action to end Israel’s climate apartheid against Palestinians.