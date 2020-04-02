News

In Photos: Scenes from the West Bank and Gaza under coronavirus lockdown

Palestinian artists paint a "stay home" mural in an awareness campaign about the spread of coronavirus disease in Gaza city, on April 2, 2020. Authorities in Gaza have said that more than 2,700 Palestinians are in home-isolation, mostly people who had returned from Egypt. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour/APA Images)
Palestinians have entered the third week of lockdown across the West Bank and Gaza as measures to slow the transmission of the coronavirus continue. In the West Bank where a state of emergency was declared in mid-March, security was dispatched to ensure stores stayed closed and shoppers stayed home.

In Gaza, around 3,000 have been ordered to quarantine at home, mostly Palestinians who recently returned from traveling abroad. With schools and businesses closed across the region, many families are choosing to self-isolate.

The Palestinian ministry of health reports 160 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of April 2, 2020. Twelve of the cases are in Gaza and 148 are in the West Bank. One Palestinian died last week from COVID-19 related causes, a woman in her 60’s from outside of Jerusalem.

Palestinians put final touches on cakes that portrays a woman wearing a face mask with model of bottel of Dettol, a sterilizing soap, at their shop in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on March 31, 2020. (Photo: Ashraf Amra/APA Images)
Palestinian workers spray disinfectant as a preventive measure amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Dair Al Balah in the center of Gaza strip on April 2, 2020. (Photo: Ashraf Amra/APA Images)
Palestinian Authority employees wait to withdraw cash from an ATM outside a Bank of Palestine branch in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 2, 2020. (Photo: Ashraf Amra/APA Images)
Palestinian clowns wear face masks as they visit children isolating in their homes as a preventive measure amid fears of the spread of the novel coronavirus in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on April 01, 2020. The United Nations has warned that a COVID-19 outbreak in Gaza could be disastrous, given the high poverty rates and weak health system in the coastal strip under Israeli blockade since 2007. (Photo: Ashraf Amra/APA Images)
Palestinian employees at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees, or UNRWA, wear protective masks and gloves as they prepare food aid rations for delivery to refugee homes. Picks at UN centers were canceled as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Dair Al Balah in the Gaza strip, on March 31, 2020. (Photo: Ashraf Amra/APA Images)
Palestinians guard closed shops and streets at night during a mandatory quarantine in the old city of the West Bank city of Nablus, on March 30, 2020. (Photo: Shadi Jarar’ah/APA Images)
Israeli security forces stand guard during a home confinement order as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, in Jerusalem, on April 02, 2020. (Photo: Muhammed Qarout Idkaidek/APA Images)

