In Photos: Scenes from the West Bank and Gaza under coronavirus lockdown

Palestinians have entered the third week of lockdown across the West Bank and Gaza as measures to slow the transmission of the coronavirus continue. In the West Bank where a state of emergency was declared in mid-March, security was dispatched to ensure stores stayed closed and shoppers stayed home.

In Gaza, around 3,000 have been ordered to quarantine at home, mostly Palestinians who recently returned from traveling abroad. With schools and businesses closed across the region, many families are choosing to self-isolate.

The Palestinian ministry of health reports 160 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of April 2, 2020. Twelve of the cases are in Gaza and 148 are in the West Bank. One Palestinian died last week from COVID-19 related causes, a woman in her 60’s from outside of Jerusalem.