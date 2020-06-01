VIDEO: Sarah Lazare and Branko Marcetic discuss Biden’s foreign policy and the state of the Democratic Party

Last week, I moderated a discussion between two journalists who have covered the foreign policy and the Democratic Party extensively. Branko Marcetic is author of the political biography Yesterday’s Man: The Case Against Joe Biden. Sarah Lazare, reporter and editor at In These Times.

We talked about Biden’s track record on Israel and Palestine, his insufficient response to Trump’s Iran sanctions, what his potential administration’s foreign policy might look like, and how the left should approach coming challenges.