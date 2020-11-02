Israeli settlers hold prayer rally for Trump in Hebron

With 24 hours to go until the US election on November 3rd, a group of Israeli settlers held a prayer rally for US president Donald Trump in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

The rally took place in front of the ancient Ibrahimi Mosque in the Old City of Hebron, which is home to a group of ultra-nationalist and religious settlers who live in the heart of the city under the protection of the Israeli military.

Photos from the event showed Israeli settlers position American, Israeli, and Trump campaign flags in front of the Ibrahimi mosque, the site of a violent massacre in 1994 at the hands of an American-Israeli settler, who shot dead 29 Palestinian worshipers.

According to Israeli media, settler leaders in Hebron planned the rally in order to urge “divine intervention” to ensure a Trump victory on Tuesday.

“We have come to bless President Trump, both for the past, to thank him, but also for the future, that he succeeds in the coming election,” the AFP quoted Yishai Fleisher, head of Hebron settlers, as saying.

BUCKET LIST ☑️: Got to blow the #shofar with @GOPIsrael and Judea and Samaria governors in front of the Tomb of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs in #Hebron – in prayer for good global leadership!! https://t.co/gNGuFHQ9VW — Yishai Fleisher يشاي ישי פליישר 🕎 (@YishaiFleisher) November 2, 2020

Reuters reported that a rabbi who was officiating the ceremony spoke of Trump’s “commitment to the preservation and strengthening of the people of Israel, the state of Israel and the land of Israel,” and prayed for God to ensure a win for the president.

The rally was reportedly joined by settler leaders like Marc Zell, the head of Republicans Overseas Israel. Other influential settlers in the West Bank, like Oded Revivi the head of the Efrat settlement, declined to participate in the event out of what he said was “respect for the US political process,” the Times of Israel reported.

Revivi’s apparent desire to refrain from participating in Israeli influence over the elections did not seem to be shared by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who gave an all-but-official endorsement of the US president yesterday.

The prayer rally in Hebron on Monday came just one day after a bizarre showing of an “Israelis for Trump” motorcycle motorcade that paraded around the old city in occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday. The motorcade was also celebrated by Hebron settler leader Yishai Fleisher, who attended the prayer rally on Monday.

The #IsraelisForTrump motorcycle motorcade coming out STRONG from Jaffa Gate in the Old City of #Jerusalem@realDonaldTrump #4MoreYears pic.twitter.com/7nSF564uRY — Yishai Fleisher يشاي ישי פליישר 🕎 (@YishaiFleisher) October 31, 2020

Israel’s Channel 12 published a poll on Friday indicating that 54% percent of Israelis favor Trump, compared to 21% who favor Biden, and 25% who were undecided.

A 2019 study from the Pew Research Center indicated that Israel was the only surveyed country where a majority of people (55%) expressed “net approval of Trump’s policies,” and that Israeli support for Trump was actually 18 points higher than in the US.

Policy analysts have indicated that the growth of the Israeli right, coupled with Netanyahu’s close relationship with Trump has caused a further rift between Israelis and Jewish Americans, who tend to vote Democrat.

A Pew research poll indicated an approval rating of only 27% amongst American Jews, compared to a 70% approval rating among the group for Joe Biden.

Leaders within the Israeli right have praised Trump for being the best thing to happen to Israel in years, as his administration has promoted everything from settlement expansion and annexation, to a “peace plan” that ensure maximum land grabs for Israel, and minimal rights and self-determination for Palesitnians.

Despite the fact that settlement expansion has boomed under Trump, the president faced some unexpected backlash from settlers after releasing his “Peace to Prosperity” plan for the region, who were upset that the plan allowed for the potential creation of a Palestinian state on small enclaves of land not slated for annexation by Israel.

There are an estimated 600,000 Israeli settlers living inside the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, in Jewish-only settlements that are illegal under international law.

According to the Times of Israel, as of a 2015 survey, an estimated 60,000 settlers in the West Bank held US citizenship.