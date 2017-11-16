Bret Stephens equates anti-Zionists with white nationalists in the ‘New York Times’

Here is a clever but repellent variation of hasbara, or propaganda for Israel: New York Times columnist Bret Stephens equates Jewish Voice for Peace with white nationalists, because JVP supports Palestinian rights. In “Steve Bannon Is Bad for the Jews,” Stephens sets out to condemn the Zionist Organization of America for welcoming Steve Bannon to its gala the other night. Why? Because Bannon is an anti-Semite, just like JVP.

Here’s Stephens’s logic:

[W]hen a far-left group such as Jewish Voice for Peace makes common cause with someone like Linda Sarsour — the Palestinian-American activist who advocates the elimination of Israel as a Jewish state and publicly praised a convicted terrorist — it disqualifies itself as an advocate of any Jewish interest save its own. To deny Israel’s right to exist, as U.N. Secretary General António Guterres noted in April, is “a form of modern anti-Semitism.”

It also means that when a right-wing Jewish group such as the ZOA chooses to overlook Bannon’s well-documented links to anti-Semitic white nationalists, it puts itself on a moral par with JVP

Notice the sequence. Stephens says that JVP’s support for Sarsour is the same as Steve Bannon’s support for white nationalist Richard Spencer. So if you think Palestinians are human beings with equal rights to live in their own homeland, you are the same as neo-Nazis. That is racist.

It is also brilliant, PR-wise. You frame JVP as so bad that when you say white nationalists are bad, you say they are as bad as JVP.  So JVP becomes the standard of badness against which to measure just how bad neo-Nazis are. While many commenters at the Times criticize Israel in the comments, nobody mentions this unfair jab at JVP.

And Bret Stephens gets away with it. Why? Because he is in the New York Times op-ed stable (along with many other Zionists, some of them liberal). The Times would never dream of publishing an anti-Zionist, say Ali Abunimah, or Marc Ellis, or Jonathan Ofir, on a regular basis, to point out how badly Zionism has worked out for non-Jews in Palestine.

Sadly, Stephens has good company in his assertion that denying “Israel’s right to exist” is anti-Semitic. This claim is repeated everywhere in mainstream forums. It would be OK if people meant it the way that Norman Finkelstein does: Israel has the same legal right to exist as any other state. But the phrase elides the question of its right to exist as a Jewish state, which is what Israel supporters mean when they say, “deny Israel’s right to exist.” And what that entails is that Israel had the right to expel the Palestinians, and has a right to maintain a Jewish majority today by limiting the freedom of Palestinians.

We probably need a social revolution for people to recognize the nakedly-racist claptrap they are echoing when they use the phrase “Israel’s right to exist.” This includes well-intentioned people who really don’t mean something evil by asserting the rightness of “Israel’s right to exist”, but have never given two seconds of thought to its implications.

Stephens’s aim here is to maintain establishment support for Israel. This is getting to be a hard job. He has to discredit the greatest threat to that bipartisanship, the surging view inside the Democratic Party that Zionism is a problematic ideology– which has gained currency in part because of Richard Spencer’s assertion that white nationalists only want what Zionists achieved for the Jews. Stephens warns:

If Israel is going to retain mainstream political support, it cannot allow itself to become the pet cause of right-wing bigots and conspiracy theorists.

So he needs to take out two threats to that mainstream support: “the woke-left” and “the alt-right.” This is a new twist on classic hasbara, explaining Israel to the U.S. But it is the same old story in the end: Palestinians don’t deserve equal rights.

About Phil Weiss and Donald Johnson

Phil Weiss and Donald Johnson are NY writers and regular contributors to this site

  1. eljay
    November 16, 2017, 3:27 pm

    … [W]hen a far-left group such as Jewish Voice for Peace makes common cause with someone like Linda Sarsour — the Palestinian-American activist who advocates the elimination of Israel as a Jewish state … — it disqualifies itself as an advocate of any Jewish interest save its own. …

    This is amusing seeing as how it comes from a Zionist who – by making common cause with people who advocate Jewish supremacism, colonialism and “necessary evil” – disqualifies himself as an advocate of any Jewish interest save his own.

    Anyway, Ms. Sarsour is right: Religion-supremacist “Jewish State” has no right to exist. No state has a right to exist as a supremacist state of any kind.

    … To deny Israel’s right to exist, as U.N. Secretary General António Guterres noted in April, is “a form of modern anti-Semitism.” …

    Denying Israel’s “right to exist” would at most be a form of anti-Israelism.

    • Bont Eastlake
      November 16, 2017, 8:47 pm

      Israel wouldn’t have any reason to exist if it weren’t for white nationalism. Jews have always been able to visit, migrate, and live happily in the Levant including in Jerusalem ever since the Islamic conquests in the 7th century. Many Jews did so and many didn’t, far preferring their lives in Europe, Russia, Iraq, Morocco and wherever else they found themselves in.

      Palestine is no magical land where water taste sweet or dirt taste like chocolate. Its like any other land where you have to respect the laws and the nature for the sustenance it brings for you and your family. Indigenous culture of the Palestinians lived in harmony with the land, and among themselves for thousands of years before Zionist came and raised mischief and havoc. Those thousands of years of living by the rules, the laws of the land, the laws of nature, is what gave them the right to continue living on Palestine. Not nationalism, not Islam and not Arab chauvinism.

      When the land itself welcomed them and provided for them, and made them live blissful lives generation to generation, what right did Zionists have to chase the Palestinians from their homeland? Now Israelis are finding themselves trapped in a prison of their own making. Sad.

    • JWalters
      November 17, 2017, 3:07 am

      eljay, good points.

      Stephens also wants to highlight “Bannon’s well-documented links to anti-Semitic white nationalists”. But he ignores the founding Zionists’ equally “well-documented links” to the German Nazis. Following Stephens’ logic, we would conclude the Zionists put themselves on a “moral par” with the Nazis.

    • Lillian Rosengarten
      November 17, 2017, 12:46 pm

      This is crazy, there is nothing more to say. Another ignorant voice , makes the NY Times complicit. But that’s not news. Of course now it is “illegal”to criticize Israel. It is also illegal to protest and he US has become a disgrace and ongoing nightmare!

  2. Ossinev
    November 16, 2017, 4:13 pm

    Fascinating to watch these American Israeli Firsters twisting themselves in Hasbara knots in their “defences” of their ancient , current and forever homeland. BDS must be giving them sleepless nights and, in the case of the likes of Decrepit Dersh`s new found buddy Bannon, severe headaches.

  3. festus
    November 16, 2017, 5:06 pm

    The fact of the matter is white nationalism is Zionism for (white people).

    • hophmi
      November 17, 2017, 12:07 pm

      What is Arab nationalism? Is that white nationalism for Arabs?

      Don’t mix up Nazis with the Jews they persecuted. It seems to be a tried and true radical leftist tactic.

  4. marc b.
    November 16, 2017, 5:14 pm

    Did you see that sequence?

    good god. such brilliance. the enemy of my friend’s enemy’s friend is . . . bad.

    And Stephens gets away with it. Why?

    because no one pays attention to brett bleepin’ stephens. he’s on a soap box preaching to hundreds, if not an even thousand. and see the equally dim and myopic mediocrity beinart working the other side of a narrow aisle, on the self-love that dare not speak its name.

    https://www.theatlantic.com/entertainment/archive/2017/11/reflections-of-an-affirmative-action-baby/545774/

    White men from fancy schools advanced quickly at The New Republic because that’s who the owner and editor in chief, Marty Peretz, liked surrounding himself with. He ignored women almost entirely.

    oh, pete, what a hoot. but all that changed when he arrived, right?

    I’d like to say that when I became editor, I fundamentally changed all this. But I did not. Yes, I hired women, including for senior editing jobs. Yes, I made some effort to cultivate writers of color. But, for the most part—like all the white, male, Ivy League editors who preceded and succeeded me—I perpetuated the culture in which I had thrived. That culture was both subtle and pervasive: The absence of women and people of color in senior editorial jobs was intertwined with the magazine’s long-standing, jaundiced view of the African American and feminist left. Had I challenged that culture more emphatically, I would probably not have become editor in the first place.

    those dastardly white men. anyway, good for you, you aren’t qualified for much, if qualified is to mean anything, i agree, so why don’t you shut the f*ck up and let someone else have the floor?

  5. Jerry Hirsch
    November 16, 2017, 5:17 pm

    Phil, what is your opinion? Do the Jews have a right to their own state in their indigenous homeland?

    • JosephA
      November 16, 2017, 8:16 pm

      Jerry,

      Your question is so loaded, it might as well be a gun.

      A Jew born in France is indigenous to France, not Palestine. A Catholic born in Uruguay is indigenous to Uruguay, not the Vatican nor Palestine. A Muslim born in Russia is indigenous to Russia, not Saudi Arabia nor Palestine.

      The only people indigenous to Palestine are Palestinians, you imbecile!

    • eljay
      November 16, 2017, 9:37 pm

      || Jerry Hirsch: … Do the Jews have a right to their own state in their indigenous homeland? ||

      Geographic Palestine is not the “indigenous homeland” of “the Jews” – people all over the world, citizens of homelands all over the world, who have chosen or who choose to adopt the religion-based identity of Jewish.

      A “Jewish State” is a religion-supremacist construct. No state has a right to exist as a supremacist state of any kind.

      So, no, “the Jews” are not entitled to a “Jewish State” in geographic Palestine.

      (And, yes, I know that you didn’t ask my opinion.  :-) )

    • RoHa
      November 17, 2017, 1:59 am

      “Do the Jews have a right to their own state in their indigenous homeland?”

      No. No ethnic/religious/occupation/hobby group has per se a right to a state anywhere.

      Insofar as any group can have a right to a state in a particular territory, that group is all the people normally and legitimately resident in that territory. This does not imply that such a group automatically does have a right to a state in the territory.

      • hophmi
        November 17, 2017, 12:06 pm

        “No ethnic/religious/occupation/hobby group has per se a right to a state anywhere.”

        Says the guy who lives in the country of Australia, who successfully perpetrated a genocide against its indigenous population in the world where there are literally dozens of Muslim states.

        Oh well. Much easier to persecute the Jews the West hounded out than to take responsibility for your own country’s crimes.

    • Mooser
      November 17, 2017, 11:29 am

      “…their indigenous homeland?”

      ROTFLMSJAO. Hey “Jerry”, as only one example, think how big the African diaspora is. Some reason why we are owed what they aren’t?

    • Mooser
      November 17, 2017, 11:59 am

      “Phil, what is your opinion?Do the Jews have a right to their own state in their indigenous homeland?” “Jerry Hirsch”

      Uh-oh! Mondo is toast. “Jerry Hirsch” knows the power, the irresistible power, the validity and the power inherent in the words “indigenous homeland”. Once you get them singing “This lovely land is mine”, you’ve got ’em.

    • hophmi
      November 17, 2017, 12:08 pm

      According to Phil, they don’t even have the right to hold powerful positions in American society unless they’re willing to put up with antisemitic attitudes like his.

  6. Emory Riddle
    November 16, 2017, 6:27 pm

    I see comments on the similarities between white nationalism and Zionism are verboten here on MW.

    • Citizen
      November 16, 2017, 9:55 pm

      Hey Riddle, type in “richard spencer” in the Mondoweiss search box

  7. yonah fredman
    November 16, 2017, 10:11 pm

    Bret Stephens, despite his NYT bullhorn, is not trying to influence the Democratic Party; he is trying to influence Israel supporters and dissuade them from being chums with Steve Bannon. He is saying, You (Israel supporters) and I are on the same side, we both support Israel’s right to exist (with all that it implies), that still does not allow you to associate with Steve Bannon. The right wing is just as dangerous as the left wing. (he is talking to those who agree with him regarding the left wing.)

    • Donald Johnson
      November 17, 2017, 12:24 am

      That’s true—Stephens represents the neocons and mainstream Republican warmongers ( I am not being snarky there) and they don’t trust Trump or the alt right. They don’t trust Trump because he is unstable. Even warmongers want someone stable in charge. They don’t like the alt right because they tend to be antisemites.

      And yes, he is talking to people who think you can’t support Palestinian rights unless you are an antisemite.

    • Mooser
      November 17, 2017, 11:25 am

      “The right wing is just as dangerous as the left wing.” “yonah”

      Oy gevalt, such a challenge it must be for Israel, to stick with its moderate, middle-of-the-road course, with both lefties and rightniks trying to drive it into the ditch.

    • Philip Weiss
      November 17, 2017, 1:40 pm

      he’s in the nyt, a generally liberal publication. this just shows how liberal zionism and rightwing zionism are two sides of the same coin. today jeremy burton of jcrc decries antisemitism of right and left, just like Bret. PS David Brooks calls himself a classic liberal.

  8. LHunter
    November 16, 2017, 10:33 pm

    Nothing clever about Bret Stephens or his argument.

    JVP and Linda and her lot are demanding equal rights for all regardless of race, religion ……..
    Zionists and Bannon are not making any such demands

    Thankfully the world is tiring of convoluted “clever” arguments or slick marketing / PR campaigns all aimed to deceive / dupe the audience.

    If you believe the life of a Palestinian is less valuable than the life of a Jew you are a racist pig. If not, what choice do you have other than to support equal rights for Palestinians in Israel or anywhere else.

  9. Qualtrough
    November 16, 2017, 10:53 pm

    Eliminate Israel as a Jewish state? He says that as if that is a bad thing? What’s so bad about the goal of an Israel that truly treats all resident within its borders as equal under the law, regardless of religion?

  10. Marnie
    November 16, 2017, 11:32 pm

    Bret Stephens is only good at advertising his white privilege 24/7 and tops it off with his jewish privilege. He makes me ill. However, the more he talks the more he sounds like Steve Bannon or Richard Spencer, so I’d agree that there’s no sunlight between white nationalism and zionism. He’s talking loud and saying nothing, like someone else.

    • hophmi
      November 17, 2017, 12:09 pm

      So we’re allowing violent memes directed toward Jewish writers here now, I see.

  11. Marnie
    November 16, 2017, 11:43 pm

    Substitute white nationalist with zionist – it works without a hitch.

  12. Kay24
    November 17, 2017, 6:26 am

    So who can be shocked that that Robert Melendez, that staunch supporter of an occupation, and land grabs, has got Jewish American billionaires to pay those pesky legal bills? Israel makes sure their scoundrels in Congress are well taken care of, and this is not the first time Melendez has been in hot water either.
    Ironic that an alien nation makes sure they have the right amount of votes in Congress.

    Pro-Israel Billionaires From Both Parties Aid Menendez’s Defense Fund

    “Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey, who was indicted in April on corruption charges, raised nearly $1.6 million for his legal defense fund in the second quarter of the year, including from some of the country’s most prominent pro-Israel billionaires, according to a disclosure report filed this week.

    Though Mr. Menendez is a Democrat, his legal fund has attracted support from political donors in both parties who take a hawkish view of Israel’s security. The New Jersey senator has been an outspoken critic of the Obama administration’s nuclear negotiations with Iran, and its often-troubled relationship with the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

    Sheldon Adelson, the casino billionaire who is a prolific donor to Republican groups, gave $10,000 to Mr. Menendez’s legal trust, as did Mr. Adelson’s wife, Miriam, who is a physician.”

    https://www.nytimes.com/2015/07/16/nyregion/pro-israel-billionaires-from-both-parties-aid-menendezs-defense-fund.html

  13. Boomer
    November 17, 2017, 7:20 am

    Thanks for reading and analyzing this crap. It’s a dirty job, and I’m not gonna do it. But it’s good that you do.

  14. john douglas
    November 17, 2017, 10:26 am

    Jerry. If the Jews of Europe are correct to include first century, Judean Jews in their “we”, and if it is correct that first century Jews were were expelled by Romans, and if a land that a “we” lived in centuries ago legitimately belongs to every present member of that “we”, and if that “we” has the legitimate right to expel the “non-we” who have lived there for centuries, then the Jews of Europe would have the right to expel the Arabs living in and around Ur, and the people of Crete would have the right to expel anyone living in and around Philistia., including any actually indigenous Jews who had made war against and expelled them.

  15. hophmi
    November 17, 2017, 12:03 pm

    “The Times would never dream of publishing an anti-Zionist, say Ali Abunimah, or Marc Ellis, or Jonathan Ofir, on a regular basis, to point out how badly Zionism has worked out for non-Jews in Palestine.”

    When are you going to drop this false line? There have been plenty of anti-Zionist op-eds in the NY Times in the past three years. Abunimah is quoted all the time.

  16. genesto
    November 17, 2017, 1:20 pm

    My response to liberal Zionists that demand of Palestinians acknowledgement of Israel’s right to exist – meaning, of course, as a Jewish state – is simple. I ask if they would be willing to sign a document formally acknowledging the US’ right to exist as a Christian country. Of course, they would not. Then, I ask, how could you expect the same of the Palestinians, thereby formally relegating themselves to second class citizen status in the Jewish state.

    No self-respecting Palestinian nor American Jew would do either! Case closed!

