The end is near (for Democrats and Israel)

12 Comments
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, then Democratic candidate for congress from Bronx/Queens district, campaigning in Kansas with James Thompson, a congressional candidate, and Bernie Sanders, July 20, 2018. AOC won her race, Thompson lost his. Photo by Hugo Phan, KMUW.

Every few months we announce that support for Israel in the Democratic Party is about to crumble and fall into the sea! Call us ahead of the curve, but here’s the latest evidence of the trend in the media. And yes I know, the Democratic presidential debate last night avoided the subject entirely. But young progressives are unhappy that the Dems weren’t forced to take a stand against the occupation.

First off, here’s star NY Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez saying on Tuesday that Israel is a “generational issue,” and young Dems are daring to criticize Israel, and “young Jews are sick of this.”

AOC appeared on “Ebro in the Morning,” a talk show on NY’s WQHT radio:

Where we’re at in this country as far as Israel Palestine is very much a generational issue. And I think that when we start looking at it through that lens, a lot of this stuff starts to make sense… Young Jews in Israel are sick of this. The Netanyahu administration is very much like the Trump administration… The right wants to advance this notion that if you engage in critique of Israeli policy, that you are anti-semitic, but that is the furthest thing from the truth… The same way that me criticizing Trump doesn’t make me anti-American, criticizing the occupation doesn’t make you anti-Israel, frankly, it doesn’t mean that you are against the existence of a nation, it means that you believe in human rights. It’s about making sure that Palestinian human rights are equal to Israeli human rights and there are a lot of troubling things happening there.

There’s this conversation that gets started and frankly it’s advanced by the right wing, that if you engage in any critique that must mean that you are against the existence of the nation. But we don’t engage in any other country like that. We don’t talk about the UK like that, we don’t talk about China like that, we don’t talk about the United States… If you critique any other country, they don’t say, Do you believe in Britain’s right to exist? And I understand that there’s a very deep history. There’s a reason why we ask that question when it comes to Israel. Because Jewish people have been persecuted throughout all of human history.

I don’t think that by marginalizing Palestinians you create safety. I believe that injustice is a threat to the safety of all people. Because once you have a group that is marginalized and marginalized and marginalized–… Once someone doesn’t have access to clean water, they have no choice but to riot. And it doesn’t have to be that way. And I’m not even talking about Palestinians, I’m talking about communities in poverty in the Untied States. I’m talking about Latin America, I’m talking about all over the world. We experienced times like that in our country. We had riots in 1968 when the Bronx was burning. You know, social destabilization is what happens when people do not have a plan or feel like there’s no vision for their future.

AOC is not the threat, Tablet’s KC Johnson reports; Democrats should be worried that Chellie Pingree, a 10-year congresswoman from Maine, has “turned against Israel,” voting against the anti-boycott bill that passed the Congress 398-17 last week. Pingree is “generic,” i.e., a progressive in a predominantly-white district who used to be “a conventional, pro-Israel liberal,” and now feels safe criticizing Israel.

Pingree [was] the only New England legislator to oppose the resolution and a sign, perhaps, of things to come. It’s likely Pingree, rather than figures such as [Ilhan] Omar and [Rashida] Tlaib, who represent the greatest looming threat to Israel in the coming years….

Pingree’s opposition to Israel… seems to be more tribal, caused by her fellow progressives coming to view the Jewish state skeptically…

Pingree’s transformation, then, illustrates how a generic legislator lacking deep concerns about Israel could shift to accommodate the newfound support for Palestinian nationalism among some quarters of the Democratic base.

These white progressives are coming naturally to this Israel-critical position, David Brooks acknowledged last week in The New York Times. Because white progressives are concerned about racism:

Racial equity has become the prism through which many in this group see a range of other issues…. For most of the 20th century, for example, white liberals consistently sympathized with Israel more than with the Palestinians. But that has reversed. White progressives are much more critical of Israel than ever before. What had once been seen as an intractable regional conflict between a democracy and a series of authoritarian regimes trying to destroy it is now seen as a conflict between a white colonialist power and the brown people it oppresses.

In this new dispensation, the concept of white privilege is on everybody’s lips. As [Zach] Goldberg points out, in 1996 and 2010 about a quarter of white liberals thought racial discrimination was a very serious problem. By 2016, 58 percent did.

Eric Alterman complained in the New York Times this week that in order to be a progressive these days, you have to be for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions targeting Israel. And the young are being “permanently turned against Israel by their professors and fellow students.” (Reefer madness!)

B.D.S. has become a purity test of sorts for progressives in certain corners of American society — a defining part of what it means to be woke. I see it every day, in my triple role as a college professor, columnist for a left-liberal magazine and father of a college-age daughter who gives me regular reports about her school’s “Israel Apartheid Day.”…

[W]hy are so many people worried about B.D.S.? Partly, concern over the movement is driven by parents — with whom I can relate — who fear that their children are being permanently turned against Israel by their professors and fellow students. The rapid growth of anti-Zionist organizations like Jewish Voice for Peace, along with calls I get from my daughter, tells me that these fears are not entirely unfounded.

More on those white liberals. Something snapped with all those Gaza slaughters, Zach Goldberg wrote in Tablet, June 2019.

Along with the sweeping changes on race and immigration issues is the reversal of white liberal attitudes toward Israel. Between 1978 and 2014, white liberals consistently reported sympathizing more with Israel than the Palestinians. Since March of 2016, this trend has turned on its face. Currently, significantly more white liberals report greater sympathy for the Palestinians than for Israel.

The sudden souring of white liberal attitudes towards Israel bears some resemblance to the rapid attitudinal changes on racial issues. Like the police shootings of unarmed blacks during this period, Israel’s 7-week bludgeoning of Gaza [in 2014] became arguably the most extensive of its military campaigns to be captured on social media. It was also the campaign that drew the least support from White liberals. Consider that 65% of White liberals felt that Israeli actions during the 2002 ‘Operation Defensive Shield’ were justified. Although this figure declined to 47% during Operation Cast Lead (2009), it largely stayed there (46%) during Operation Pillar of Defense (2012). But by the time Operation Protective Edge rolled around less than two years later, the percent viewing Israeli actions as justified dipped to a low of 30%—the lowest level of support in two decades, if not ever. At around the same time, Google searches for topics relating to ‘Anti-Zionism’ reached a high point in August of 2014—the closing month of Israeli military operations.

The left sees Israel as a bastion of privilege, Goldberg laments.

[T]he same empathic outrage over the bigoted persecution by the “privileged” against the vulnerable that informs the changing policy positions on domestic issues is extended out to the international arena where Israel is a fixture of every moral drama. A white supremacist America holds people of color down and keeps the door shut for others, while a “Zionist supremacist” Israel behaves in much the same way toward its minorities of color. It’s a narrow and warped perspective but one that’s easily assimilated into a broader worldview in which human relations are defined by categories of oppressor vs. oppressed; and where the roles are assigned based on one’s placement in the privilege hierarchy… As Jews have become beacons of whiteness in the liberal political imagination—to the point that Israel is considered a white state despite having a slight nonwhite majority—they have come to be associated with an oppressor class.

The young progressive Jews of IfNotNow do not regard this as a warped perspective. They say progressive Democrats care about Palestinian human rights and want a debate over Israel, and they were disappointed by last night’s debate:

Another debate without any questions on addressing the Israeli Occupation, which violates the human rights of millions of Palestinians.

We’ve spent the past month asking candidates to address the crisis bc Jews & Dems want change. And the polls back us up
Democratic voters are virtually split on this issue — but you’d never know it from how Democratic leaders act.

– 27 percent of Democrats said they sympathized more with the Israelis.
– 26 percent said they sympathized more with the Palestinians.

Democratic voters do not support Netanyahu’s racism or his government’s effort to entrench endless occupation.

Only 12% of Dems have a purely favorable view of the Israeli gov

In fact, the majority of Democratic voters — 56% — are so sick of decades of Israeli policies that only build more and more settlements they want the American government to use *more* than just words to change Israeli policy.

And P.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren hired Max Berger, one of the founders of IfNotNow, to do progressive outreach.

Though the clearest point in this trend is that Jews are not *centered* in the progressive story of Israel, to use the new word. Though Jews are centered in the Democratic Party leadership. Doug Rossinow, a scholar of Zionism, wrote in the Washington Post two days ago that it will be a while before these divisions “fracture the Democratic Party,” because Jews are still on board. 

Today’s trends may spell the eventual demise of Democratic support for Israel. But eventual does not mean imminent. In the past five presidential elections, American Jews have given the Democrat, on average, 74 percent of their votes. In light of this strong Jewish support, the Democrats are not likely to get tough on Israel anytime soon, and the party’s leaders probably calculate that Jewish liberals, who may be relatively alienated from Israel, can be taken for granted in 2020.

And the Dems are a “gerontocracy” dominated by pro-Israel “elites.” Like 72-year-old Eliot Engel.

[Engel’s] Trump-like views on Israel and Palestine may make him seem contradictory to young liberals…

Engel represents what Democratic Party liberalism used to be, including a fierce partisanship for Israel. The reigning elites of his party’s gerontocracy remain rooted in that earlier formation…

While several Democrats running for president have tried to keep their distance from the most ardent pro-Israel groups for now, only Sanders seriously promises to take U.S. policy in a new direction. Israel’s advocates, sensitive to the realities of American politics, may move now to extract the maximum benefits for Israel before the window of bipartisan support narrows further.

Democratic Majority for Israel is very concerned about these trends. They’re the AIPAC-linked group that sprung up inside the Democratic Party this year, trying to keep the Dems from dividing over this issue.

From email blasts from DMfI officials yesterday and today:

Given all the recent news and efforts to paint our party as anti-Israel, we want to show the candidates that the majority of Democrats support a continued, strong alliance with Israel…

[W]hen I listen to the candidates, it’s important that each of them voices their strong support and commitment to the U.S.-Israel relationship….

Our message is simple:

I believe support for Israel is a core Democratic value. I hope you’ll re-affirm your commitment to a strong U.S.-Israel relationship during the second #demdebate! #standwithisrael

To be continued!

h/t Michael Arria and Allison Deger.

Philip Weiss

Philip Weiss is Founder and Co-Editor of Mondoweiss.net.

12 Responses

  1. Citizen on July 31, 2019, 4:09 pm

    I won’t hold my breath tonight, watching the debate for a question or answer speaking out about lavish US foreign aid to Israel, or the settlement expansion, or the occupation. As far as I know, the moderators get to pick their own questions and who to direct them at. Anybody know differently?

  2. Keith on July 31, 2019, 4:11 pm

    AOC- ” Because Jewish people have been persecuted throughout all of human history.”

    So, Alexandria, can you pinpoint when the Jewish people went from being at the bottom to rapidly ascend to the top? How did they do it? Any lessons there for Blacks?

  3. Kay24 on July 31, 2019, 5:03 pm

    Meanwhile, while the world is distracted by Trump’s stupidity, the land thieves strike again, hoping no one notices:

    Israel approves thousands of new settler homes in West Bank
    ‘Not a single settlement or a single settler will ever be uprooted,’ says Benjamin Netanyahu

    https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/israel-west-bank-construction-jewish-settlements-palestinians-netanyahu-kushner-a9029096.html

    The comments show exactly why Israel is disliked.

    • John O on July 31, 2019, 6:38 pm

      Thanks for the link, Kay. I caught a BBC news bulletin as I drove home today. It mentioned the 700 Palestinian homes and, to the BBC’s credit, expressed scepticism as to whether these were new homes or just retrospective acknowledgement that 700 existing homes are in fact legal.

      But of the 6,000 new settler homes – not a word. Grrrr.

  4. JWalters on July 31, 2019, 6:21 pm

    The Israelis are fighting fang and claw to maintain the absurd equation of anti-Zionism with anti-Judaism. The reason is because as soon as the door opens to an honest discussion of Israel everyone will suddenly become aware that everything they have been told about “glorious” Israel is a lie. They will learn that Israel has been a cruel, criminal operation from the beginning.
    “Terrorism: How the Israeli state was won”
    http://mondoweiss.net/2017/01/terrorism-israeli-state

    They will learn that Israel has been a malicious hoax.
    “It’s time for American Jews to recognize they have been duped”
    http://mondoweiss.net/2015/07/american-recognize-duped

    They will learn that Israel is run by psychopathic sadists.
    “Sadistic display of violence”
    https://mondoweiss.net/2019/07/palestinians-nationals-hospitalized/

    The shock of the truth will turn Americans strongly against Israel’s criminal regime literally overnight. Suddenly even top Zionist boot-licker Nancy Pelosi will be saying, “I’m shocked! shocked! to find ethnic cleansing going on here!”

    And Israel’s numerous direct crimes against Americans will not help them either. Those will simply create additional shocks.

    • RoHa on July 31, 2019, 8:13 pm

      And when will all this happen?

      Next Wednesday?

      Next year?

      Next century?

  5. pgtl10 on July 31, 2019, 7:01 pm

    I want Goldberg to explain how Israel has a non-white majority.

    Furthermore I want him to explain why a majority of non-whites(If that is true) allows Israel to be freed from the racism label.

    Surely, Goldberg knows that white South Africans were a minority in apartheid South Africa.

    Zionists seem to not understand that population and demographics have no bearing on whether there is systematic racism.

    • RoHa on July 31, 2019, 8:15 pm

      Does Goldberg think that only whites can be racist?

    • Mooser on July 31, 2019, 8:59 pm

      “I want Goldberg to explain how Israel has a non-white majority.”

      Oh, that’s easy. Israel has a Jewish majority, not a white majority.

    • Sibiriak on July 31, 2019, 9:58 pm

      Netanyahu Becomes Longest-Serving Prime Minister in Israel History

      https://therealnews.com/stories/netanyahu-becomes-longest-serving-prime-minister-in-israel-history
      ————————————————————————————

      SHIR HEVER: […] I think a lot of people compare their political parties. Ben-Gurion founded the labor movement and the Labor Party, and Netanyahu took over the Likud Party, which is considered more right-wing. I don’t think that’s the difference between them. When you look at their ideologies, there is not a big gap between the two. And I also don’t think it’s really a matter of individual personality that sets these two people so much apart. I think what really is the difference between them is who were their supporters. What kind of public did they represent?

      Ben-Gurion was a leader of a collectivist nationalist nation, which he shaped to create social classes and a very strict hierarchy. He decided that Jews originating from Arab countries, the Mizrahi, would be second-class citizens and will not have full rights. He decided that the people who will dominate this society and will be the major decision makers are the generals.

      So in many ways, it was his legacy to create the Israeli security elite, the officers who are working in the military, in the secret police, in the police, and the intelligence services who have become the ministers, the Prime Ministers of the Israeli government throughout the years.

      And I also think that Ben-Gurion had a message that he constantly repeated to the Israeli public. He said, you have to sacrifice. If you want a Jewish state according to Zionist values and so on, you don’t get anything for yourself. You get something for the collective. So that means that he called for austerity. He called for people who are not from the Ashkenazi elite, the Jews of European descent, to accept their lot in life that they will never be able to attain higher education and good jobs, but they are sacrificing for the greater good.

      Now, Netanyahu broke all of this just to pieces. Netanyahu came as an anti-elitist but as a populist, saying what is the purpose of having this colonial process, this massive project that Ben-Gurion started, if we don’t get to enjoy it? We are the Jewish Israelis who inherited, the younger generation who inherited this country from our parents who made all this sacrifice. Now it’s our turn to reap the benefits.

      So Netanyahu always appealed to the underdogs, to the Mizrahi Jews that I mentioned before, to religious Jews, to people living in the illegal colonies. All these groups that said oh we were being marginalized by the labor movement, Netanyahu is saying well now it’s your time to shine; we’re going to unite forces and crash the old elites. What he’s not saying is that he is creating a new elite. Not the security elite, but a kind of populist-right elite, which is taking over the courts and the media and reshaping the state.

  6. wdr on July 31, 2019, 7:39 pm

    Funny only 16 of them voted against the anti-BDS resolution in the H of Reps.

Leave a Reply