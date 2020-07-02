These are the Democrats who rejected an amendment to withdraw troops from Afghanistan

On July 1 the Senate rejected S.Amdt.2011, an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would have withdrew U.S. troops from Afghanistan within a year and repealed the 2001 authorization for military force.

The amendment was sponsored by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Sen. Tom Udall (D-NM). “It’s long past time for our troops to come home from Afghanistan. The Senate will soon be voting on my bipartisan amendment to end the war in Afghanistan. I urge senators to end this nearly 19-year war, and re-assert Congress’ constitutional role in matters of war and peace,” tweeted Udall.

It’s long past time for our troops to come home from Afghanistan. The Senate will soon be voting on my bipartisan amendment to end the war in Afghanistan. I urge senators to end this nearly 19-year war, and re-assert Congress’ constitutional role in matters of war and peace. — Tom Udall (@SenatorTomUdall) July 1, 2020

“We’ve been there for 20 years. How can we characterize withdrawal after 20 years, after we defeated the enemy, as ‘precipitous’? It’s crazy. The American people say, ‘Come home,’ and this is your chance. Many people have said we should end the war. Today you get to vote,” Sen. Paul told his colleagues on the Senate floor.

60 Senators voted to table the amendment, effectively killing it. 16 of those Democrats:

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (CT)

Sen. Tom Carper (DE)

Sen. Chris Coons (DE)

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (CA)

Sen. Maggie Hassan (NH)

Sen. Doug Jones (AL)

Sen. Angus King (ME)

Sen. Joe Manchin (WV)

Rep. Bob Menendez (NJ)

Sen. Chris Murphy (CT)

Sen. Jack Reed (RI)

Sen. Jacky Rosen (NV)

Rep. Jeanne Shaheen (NH)

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (AZ)

Sen. Mark Warner (VA)

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (RI)

Earlier this week the New York Times reported that targeted killings in Afghanistan have increased, while peace talks have “hit a wall.” Last month, the United Nations put out its annual Children in Armed Conflict report. For the fifth straight year Afghanistan was determined to be the deadliest country for children on earth.